FPL Gameweek 1: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and stats

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) information you need from the day’s matches all on one screen, from LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points to the underlying Opta stats that have freshly arrived in our Premium Members Area.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news, will follow later in the evening.

SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

Team Total Manchester United 17 Brighton and Hove Albion 15 Leicester City 14 Manchester City 14 Brentford 8 West Ham United 6

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS

Team xG Manchester City 1.98 Brighton and Hove Albion 1.50 Manchester United 1.24 Brentford 0.67 Leicester City 0.66 West Ham United 0.29

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL SCORE AND RANK

