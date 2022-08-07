303
Scoreboard August 7

FPL Gameweek 1: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and stats

303 Comments
Share

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) information you need from the day’s matches all on one screen, from LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points to the underlying Opta stats that have freshly arrived in our Premium Members Area.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news, will follow later in the evening.

SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TeamTotal
Manchester United17
Brighton and Hove Albion15
Leicester City14
Manchester City14
Brentford8
West Ham United6
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS
TeamxG
Manchester City1.98
Brighton and Hove Albion1.50
Manchester United1.24
Brentford0.67
Leicester City0.66
West Ham United0.29
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL SCORE AND RANK

If you haven’t seen already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

MORE IN-GAME FPL DATA AT LIVEFPL

FPL pre-season: Trossard hits hat-trick from wing-back role 2

303 Comments Post a Comment
  1. tbos83
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Bitterly regretting picking Kane over Haaland, but telling myself it's only week 1. And yes of course I've already made the transfer.

    Open Controls
    1. DavidBW
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Kane had the much better fixture, nobody knew Haaland was on pens either.

      Don’t feel bad, just make the transfer.

      Open Controls
      1. Botman and Robben
        • 5 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Clintymints
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Wouldn't worry... easy fix.

      Open Controls
  2. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    I am glad I got Haaland from the off, but hedged my bets by having and captaining Kane.

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      So basically you are actually having moan about a glass half full, lol

      Open Controls
    2. Clintymints
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Hindsight is a terrible thing

      Open Controls
  3. GK
      15 mins ago

      I need to shift Cash for another defender. Bearing in mind I already have Cancelo & Ramsdale.
      A) Zinchenko
      B) Walker
      Thanks.

      Open Controls
    • Denis Tueart on the wing
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Is it worth swapping Perisic to Zinchenko now?

      Open Controls
      1. DavidBW
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Last week

        Open Controls
        1. Denis Tueart on the wing
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Now

          Open Controls
      2. Besaid_Auroch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Hold if you can roll dice/bench one more week. Once regular we'll see how he does.

        Open Controls
        1. Denis Tueart on the wing
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          10 mins ago

          will he be starting 11 soon?

          Open Controls
          1. Besaid_Auroch
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Sessegnon will occasionally frustrate owners just like Alonso did to James at Chelsea I expect. But if your team can absorb I think when he does play, he'll get returns. Probs will be frustrating to own/not own thoughout.

            Open Controls
            1. Denis Tueart on the wing
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              just now

              thanks for advice

              Open Controls
      3. Fish up a tree
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Zinchenko is quality but we have Tierney back fit & there will be some rotation.

        I think Tierney is a better defender & Zinc better attacking so depending on opposition Tierney could come in.

        Saying that Zinc can push to mid over Xhaka & then he will be in everyone’s team

        Open Controls
    • Besaid_Auroch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      For everyone who is Kane>Haalanding, if Kane scores 2 next week and Haaland blanks, you switching back?

      Open Controls
      1. Clintymints
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        Probably not, if Kulu comes in it's not as bad

        Open Controls
      2. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        People making transfers already (as in today) don't think about these possible scenarios, so probably you'd expect

        Open Controls
      3. lugs
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        no, it would be typical of Kane to brace in a non captainable tougher fixture, like away against City last year but then blank in easy home games

        Open Controls
    • Clintymints
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Trying out some options... what's the best of this lot

      A. Saliba + 5.0 mid + Ward

      B. Trippier + 4.5 mid + Ward

      C. Saliba + 4.5 mid + Sanchez/Raya

      Open Controls
      1. Wings Fan
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        A with KDH

        Open Controls
        1. Clintymints
          • 13 Years
          just now

          5.0 slot probably benched most weeks tbh, maybe better to upgrade a keeper with that .5?

          Open Controls
          1. Wings Fan
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Yep if benching I'd agree, and probably go for Sanchez

            Open Controls
    • DavidBW
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Man Utd have to do what Arsenal did.

      Sell all the prima donnas, get the youth team players involved and wait a couple of years.

      Stop panic buying.

      Open Controls
      1. DavidBW
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        God knows why you bought Martinez and Malacia. Both of them are 5 foot 5.

        Looking like a couple of stinkers already

        Open Controls
      2. Clintymints
        • 13 Years
        11 mins ago

        When you can't even get Arnautovic for 7.6 mil, something is seriously goosed

        Open Controls
      3. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Need to accept that they're in transition too. It feels like they've never accepted this fact, yet they've really been there since Ferguson left. Arsenal doing it under Arteta, Liverpool did it under Klopp, changing the playstyle and the squad takes time and things will go wrong but there needs to be faith that it'll work out and you need to stick with it, but if you keep thinking it's just a small change here or buy this and that player and boom it's done then there'll be no progress really.

        Open Controls
        1. ᴋiɴɢ
          • 4 Years
          just now

          We're not in a transition. We're in the same cycle of hiring a new manager -> making big money signings -> sacking the manager. Rinse repeat. There is NO transition.

          Open Controls
      4. ᴋiɴɢ
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        United can never be the same till the Glazers are there sadly. Not even the things you've mentioned will help.

        Open Controls
    • asr
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Pondering a -4 knee jerk, thoughts?

      Perisic > Walker
      Rashford > Martinelli

      Ward
      TAA James Perisic Trippier
      Salah Saka Diaz Rashford
      Haaland Jesus

      Iversen Andreas N.Williams Archer

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Elephant
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        How will you feel if Perisic starts?

        Open Controls
        1. kroky
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Probably better than if he comes on for another 1 pointer. Perisic is a waste of time with the rotation

          Open Controls
    • Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Best GW2 captain? Head says Haaland, heart says Salah...also have KDB

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Horland

        Open Controls
    • Athletico Underachieving
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Would ideally save FT but fell in to the annual Digne trap. Switch to Zinchenko before possible price rise?

      Open Controls
    • No Need
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      All the matters is your score after GW38 and your HOF rank after that. All the lols, humble brags, look at me mummy quotes count for nothing.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        It’s all about enjoying the journey not the finish 😉

        Open Controls
      2. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Your HOF rank counts for nothing too, FPL is a game and games are for fun

        Open Controls
        1. No Need
          • 8 Years
          just now

          No issue with this statement. My point is that there are a lot on here that are so full of it and Id love to know if their genius has paid dividend over a long period or do we just hear from them when they get a good day

          Open Controls
    • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Good evening all!! So, after what we have seen so far which are the best 3 options for these 3 teams out of interest……

      A- Liverpool
      B- City
      C- Arsenal

      Cheers everyone!!

      Open Controls
      1. DavidBW
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        You want someone else to do your wildcard?

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Haha nooooo, nice to here other peoples opinion mate!!

          Open Controls
      2. Wings Fan
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Liverpool: Salah, TAA, Darwin
        City: Haaland, KDB, Cancelo
        Arsenal: Jesus, Saliba, Martinelli

        Open Controls
      3. FPL Elephant
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        A) TAA, Salah, Nunez
        B) Cancelo, KDB, Haaland
        C) Zinchenko, Saka, Jesus

        All opinion though, I can see why some would disagree, especially with my Saka suggestion.

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I like Saka mate!! I think he’s the best 8.0 option

          Open Controls
      4. Clintymints
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Salah Trent Darwin

        Haaland Cancelo Walker

        Jesus Zinc Saliba

        Open Controls
    • squ1rrel
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Aaronson + 1.0 or Mitro?

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Aaronson + 1m

        Open Controls
    • Sanchit
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      *A. Salah +4.5 -> Haaland +4.5*
      *Pros* - Money in the bank to get in Nunez as a differential 3rd Liverpool player in coming weeks.

      *Cons* - No Salah

      *B. Mount + Jesus -> 4.5 + Haaland*
      *Pros* - having both Salah and Haaland
      *Cons* - will have to play a 4.5 attacker in the starting 11.
      Will need to bring Arsenal attacker next week as Arsenal GW3-5 is too good.

      *C. Robbo + Mount + Jesus -> Walker + Martinelli + Haaland*

      *Pros* - Retain Salah. Retain Double Arsenal attack for favourable fixtures ahead.

      *Cons* - No Robbo who looks great value, Walker rotation issues, no chance to get Nunez. Also -8.

      *D - Save FT/ some other transfer(Mount to City mid was the initial thought)*

      *Pro and Con* - RISKY. Salah cap against CPL, if he outscores popular cap Haaland, could be a huge advantage, if he blanks and Haaland Scores, could be a huge disadvantage.

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        just now

        C or D (but this is why you start with a premium striker people) 😆

        Open Controls
    • Leaf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      How did Foden look today ?

      Open Controls
      1. King Carlos
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Active, not threatening

        Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Not great but it was a tight defence he played against, very narrow and compact. Grealish impressed more tbh

        Open Controls
      3. Clintymints
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Ok

        Clear intentions to find Haaland at any attempt

        Open Controls
    • Dat Guy Welbz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      My current squad:
      Mendy, Ward;
      Zinchenko, Schar, Kelly, Emerson, Chilwell;
      Salah, Kulusevski, Groß, Jorginho, Lerma;
      Haaland, Mitrovic, Nunez.

      Any changes needed?

      Open Controls
      1. Joyce1998
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        G2G boss

        Open Controls
      2. Besaid_Auroch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        If that's not a wildcard team, congrats this week! If it's a wildcard team... you know the conversation will have shifted after next fixtures

        Open Controls
      3. HM2
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Delete your team

        Open Controls
    • C-Dawgg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      What Uk time do prices rise? I’ve been out the country for years

      Open Controls
      1. Dat Guy Welbz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Like 1 or 2 am. Think like quarter past one roughly.

        Open Controls
        1. C-Dawgg
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Thanks!

          Open Controls
    • Cok3y5murf
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hot take: Anyone not saving FT in GW2 is a kneejerker.

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Well some did plan to use it in a specific way. I'm in the kneejerk category though, although it doesn't feel that way so I'm happy with my choice

        Open Controls
    • Bartowski
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Mark makes a good point about the state of the game, is there any point to it if the template becomes so strong;

      https://twitter.com/FFScout_Mark/status/1556339999171379200

      Open Controls
      1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I think you'd be seeing more variety if FPL Towers hadn't underpriced defensive assets this year

        Open Controls
    • g40steve
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Any changes needed?

      Ward,
      Walker, Trippier, James, Trent
      Bailey, Martineli, Son, Salah
      Jesus, (C)Hauland

      Iversen, Andreas, Neco, Taylor

      Open Controls
      1. Botman and Robben
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Good

        Open Controls
      2. Wings Fan
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Nope

        Open Controls
      3. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Ta, save FT

        Open Controls
    • KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Save FT?

      Ward
      Trent | Cancelo | Castagne
      Salah | Martinelli | Aaronson | Bailey
      Kane | Haaland | Jesus

      Iversen | Pereira | Patterson | Neco

      Thanks

      Open Controls
    • Bartowski
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Save FT?

      Haaland
      Haaland | Haaland | Haaland
      Haaland | Haaland | Haaland | Haaland
      Haaland | Haaland | Haaland

      Haaland | Haaland | Haaland | Haaland

      Thanks

      Open Controls
    • GK
        1 min ago

        Bottomed. Cash to who for -4?
        A) Zinchenko
        B) Walker
        I own Cancelo and Ramsdale. Thanks.

        Open Controls
      • C-Dawgg
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        A) Robertson and Martinelli
        B) Zinchenko and Saka

        Open Controls
      • Botman and Robben
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Bring on the next GW...

        Sanchez
        TAA Cancelo James Trippier
        Salah Diaz Rashford Martinelli
        Haaland Jesus

        Ward Andreas N.Williams Archer

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.