852
Scout Notes July 31

FPL pre-season: Another goal for £5.0m midfielder Bailey

852 Comments
Share

Leon Bailey (£5.0m) continued his fine pre-season form on Saturday as Aston Villa came from a goal down to beat Rennes 2-1, while West Ham United were held to a draw by Lens.

We’ve got the goals, assists, line-ups and Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from these matches in our Scout Notes.

Reports on the day’s other games are linked below, with more to follow.

FPL pre-season lessons:

We’re also keeping tabs on the minutes played in all of these warm-up fixtures, with Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout able to access this information at the bottom of this article.

STADE RENNAIS 1-2 ASTON VILLA

  • Goals: Bailey, Carlos
  • Assists: Digne, Young

Match highlights

Aston Villa wrapped up their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 win in northern France, which saw £5.0m midfielder Leon Bailey net his third goal of the summer and underline his differential potential.

The Jamaican’s volley bounced into the ground before finding the top corner via a Lucas Digne (£5.0m) cross after 14 minutes.

And he almost made it two on a couple of occasions, which included a one-on-one blocked by Steve Mandanda and a curled effort that was narrowly off target in the second half.

Bailey has had an excellent pre-season, scoring against Walsall, Manchester United and now Rennes, whilst also producing a pair of assists, and has surely done enough to force his way into Steven Gerrard’s starting XI at Bournemouth in Gameweek 1.

“My body feels good. I trust my body more. This is what I’ve always wanted to be able to do for the club and I’ll always try and give my 100% anytime I get the chance to do so. The pre-season has helped a lot to give me confidence, confidence in my body because last year was rough with my injuries. I feel good about this season.” – Leon Bailey

As for Digne, he carried a real threat down his flank, linking well with Philippe Coutinho (£7.0m) in Steven Gerrard’s 4-3-3 formation. It’s also worth noting that both of Villa’s goals against Rennes arrived from crosses, as have a large number of the team’s goals in pre-season, raising the appeal of the Frenchman and fellow full-back Matty Cash (£5.0m).

Elsewhere, Diego Carlos (£5.0m) nodded in a late winner and looks a certain starter next week, although it’s unclear who will partner him, with Ezri Konza (£4.5m), Calum Chambers (£4.5m) and Tyrone Mings (£4.5m) all in contention. The latter two, meanwhile, are understood to have been in action in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Fulham on Friday.

Aston Villa XI (4-3-3): Martinez; Cash (Young 71), Konsa (Iroegbunam 64), Carlos, Digne (Augustinsson 71); Kamara, Douglas Luiz (Sanson 64), McGinn (Ramsey 71); Bailey (Ings 71), Coutinho (Feeney 86), Watkins (Archer 79)

RC LENS 0-0 WEST HAM UNITED

Match highlights

Jarrod Bowen (£8.5m) hit the woodwork late on for West Ham on Saturday evening, but the Hammers’ were unable to find a goal against Lens in their final pre-season friendly.

In a tightly-contested affair, genuine chances were hard to come by for the visitors, and it’s that overall lack of creativity which is a bit of a concern ahead of next weekend’s season opener against champions Manchester City.

In fact, West Ham have scored only four goals in their last five friendly matches against Boreham Wood, Reading, Rangers, Luton Town and now Lens.

FPL pre-season: Another goal for £5.0m midfielder Bailey 1

“We were looking for elements we worked on this week to be reproduced in a really highly-competitive game today. We probably felt in the first half we had a lot of giveaways on the ball unnecessarily. We couldn’t really retain it as well as we wanted to, but I think you saw in the second half we made a few adjustments to our shape and got much more dominant in the game, and that gave us the biggest chance right at the end.” – Paul Nevin (West Ham United first-team coach)

However, it is worth noting that both first-choice forwards were absent in France, with Michail Antonio (£7.5m) carrying a minor knock and Gianluca Scamacca (£7.0m) continuing to work on his fitness back in London.

“The work he’s done this week has been fantastic and we kept him at Rush Green to continue his pre-season while we had this game, in light of trying to prepare him as quickly as we can.” – Paul Nevin on Gianluca Scamacca

Elsewhere, Nayef Aguerd (£5.0m) was absent having undergone ankle surgery earlier this week.

West Ham United XI (3-4-3): Fabianski (Areola 46); Zouma, Dawson (Lanzini 61), Johnson; Coufal, Rice, Soucek (Downes 86), Masuaku (Coventry 75); Bowen, Benrahma (Vlasic 75), Fornals

PRE-SEASON MINUTES TRACKER

852 Comments Post a Comment
  1. GoodFella93
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Who's nailed in the Newcastle back line? Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Should be Targett, Botman, Trippier

      Open Controls
      1. Dusty Donut
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Trippier and Targett nailed. Centre backs between Botman, Burn and Schar.

      Friendly on Friday had Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn and Targett. Botman played on Saturday with what seemed like second choice defence. Howe has been non committal in interviews on starting eleven.

      Open Controls
      1. Dusty Donut
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I’d be really shocked if Botman isn’t first choice. Obviously can’t be 100% certain but he’s looked hands down their best CB

        Open Controls
  2. Matthew96
      14 mins ago

      Any advice on my current team?

      Raya
      TAA | Cancelo | L.Martinez
      Salah | Bailey | Bruno G | Kulusevski
      Havertz | Haaland | Jesus

      Balcombe | Justin | Andreas | N.Williams
      £0.0 ITB

      Much appreciated

      Open Controls
      1. Pedersen
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        I think sterling will play instead of havertz in many games. Sterling have played striker in pre season matches

        Open Controls
      2. ManTree(v2!) or just JAY!
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        not sure martinez will start

        Open Controls
      3. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        A lot of players in there I wouldn't pick, but I respect you for going different. Good luck

        Open Controls
    • ᴋiɴɢ
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Best two 4.5 defenders?

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        Ricardo, Dalot, Saliba the three best I think

        Open Controls
        1. Dusty Donut
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I’d add Botman to this list. Looks quality and could be a bonus point magnet

          Open Controls
      2. Zalk
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Neco and White/Saliba rotates pretty well the first 8 and saves you .5

        Open Controls
    • TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      I've been watching all the YouTubes. They have to keep generating content, which means continually changing their drafts to cover every possible player. It's just clickbait (and yeh, I'm a sucker for it).
      Get to the end of the week and deadline closes in - will they stick with their drafts? There's already outrage about morons simply copying influencers' squads and I do think the influencers are in a no-win position to stick or twist. No sympathy mind, they get money for stringing punters along. But you're absolutely right to be cynical and no one should be dumb enough to rely on the guidance of these people to the extent of copying their drafts wholesale.

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        It's a tough position to be in. Think about how many of us make last minute decisions.

        Keep in mind they need to make content available a reasonable time ahead of a deadline & realise that everyone is natural and allowed to change their mind.

        I think it's fair if they really push a player hard and then go back on that. Bit cheekier.

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          It's a tough position to be in. Think about how many of us make last minute decisions.

          Keep in mind they need to make content available a reasonable time ahead of a deadline & realise that everyone is natural and allowed to change their mind.

          I think it's fair if they really push a player hard and then go back on that. Bit cheekier.

          Open Controls
        2. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          It's a tough position to be in. Think about how many of us make last minute decisions.

          Keep in mind they need to make content available a reasonable time ahead of a deadline & realise that everyone is natural and allowed to change their mind.

          I think it's fair if they really push a player hard and then go back on that. Bit cheekier.

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            What on earth is going on here

            Open Controls
          2. TheBiffas
            • 1 Year
            8 mins ago

            Haha what has been started on this page lol

            Open Controls
      2. Tomerick
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        It really is exhausting. There’s been so many team reveals that it feels like we’re near the end of the season not the start.

        Open Controls
      3. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Haha what has been started on this page lol 🙂

        Open Controls
      4. Zim0
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        I hope they all change their drafts last minute. It'll be hilarious.

        Open Controls
    • FPL Maldini
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Apart from Andreas, who is the best 4.5m nailed midfielder?

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        None. DaSilva next best

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Maldini
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          Is Dasilva nailed?

          Open Controls
          1. TheBiffas
            • 1 Year
            10 mins ago

            Nope as I said none of the others are nailed

            Open Controls
            1. Giggs Boson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              Harrison Reed looks nailed.

              Open Controls
          2. Giggs Boson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            8 mins ago

            Don't think so, but has far more attacking potential than alternatives like Reed.

            He was a good player for Brentford in the Championship, but was injured most of last season. Unsure if he comes straight back in. Didn't start in their final pre-season game...

            Open Controls
      2. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Da silva

        Open Controls
      3. trick9
          7 mins ago

          Dasilva and Reed.

          Dasilva for returns, Reed for minutes.

          Open Controls
        • Yes Ndidi
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Reed is pretty much nailed as well, but a lot less exciting than Andreas. I'm having both I think - at least one of them will play each week depending on the opposition

          Open Controls
      4. ManTree(v2!) or just JAY!
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        RMT pls!!

        Mendy 4.0
        TAA Cancelo Botman Gabriel NWilliams
        Salah Diaz Neto Bailey Pereira
        Kane Jesus Wilson

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          7.3/10

          Open Controls
          1. ManTree(v2!) or just JAY!
            • 11 Years
            9 mins ago

            how would you improve?

            Open Controls
            1. mynameisq
              • 8 Years
              8 mins ago

              Don't want to tell you, I might be wrong. Go with your gut and try to beat my butt

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Brains
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Lol

                Open Controls
        2. Dusty Donut
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Like it. Wilson looked really sharp in their last friendly

          Open Controls
      5. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Any dodgy team name suggestions?

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Bro I love you because you are quick, fun to banter with and well read on a number of topics.

          However you are the least template player I know. Therefore not encouraged that you are an exception to this post. Hope you do well playing your way.

          Open Controls
          1. La Roja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            Erm…what?

            Open Controls
            1. mynameisq
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              I suppose that is a bit long for a team name

              Open Controls
            2. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              4 mins ago

              It's a tough position to be in. Think about how many of us make last minute decisions.

              Keep in mind they need to make content available a reasonable time ahead of a deadline & realise that everyone is natural and allowed to change their mind.

              I think it's fair if they really push a player hard and then go back on that. Bit cheekier.

              Open Controls
          2. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            4 mins ago

            What do you mean mate

            Open Controls
        2. TheBiffas
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          7.3/10

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            🙂

            Open Controls
            1. mynameisq
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              Haha what has been started on this page lol

              Open Controls
              1. Dynamic Duos
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                🙂

                Open Controls
          2. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            Nope as I said none of the others are nailed

            Open Controls
          3. Arn De Gothia
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            5 mins ago

            "FC RMT"

            Open Controls
            1. La Roja
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              *vomits

              Open Controls
        3. Daniel Jebbison
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Doggy Team sounds perfect

          Open Controls
      6. Prawnsandwich
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Spurs fans thoughts on Doherty and Peresic

        Not fully fit per Conte, doesn't mean they won't start does it ?

        Open Controls
        1. Arn De Gothia
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          they are wait and see for me

          Open Controls
      7. Arn De Gothia
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        I feel I break the template enough to have reason to show my thinkering

        Messlier / 4,0

        R.James / TAA / Cash / White / N.Williams

        Son / Salah / Grealish / Mount / Bruno G

        Jesus / Johnson / 4,5

        can field 11-12 player with ok fixtures for first 4-5 GW:s and should be able to jump on a kneejerk if needed. Anything i Missed i hope u point it out for me. Thanks. And yes, I know, too few City.

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          It's a tough position to be in. Think about how many of us make last minute decisions.

          Keep in mind they need to make content available a reasonable time ahead of a deadline & realise that everyone is natural and allowed to change their mind.

          I think it's fair if they really push a player hard and then go back on that. Bit cheekier.

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            I've been watching all the YouTubes. They have to keep generating content, which means continually changing their drafts to cover every possible player. It's just clickbait (and yeh, I'm a sucker for it).
            Get to the end of the week and deadline closes in - will they stick with their drafts? There's already outrage about morons simply copying influencers' squads and I do think the influencers are in a no-win position to stick or twist. No sympathy mind, they get money for stringing punters along. But you're absolutely right to be cynical and no one should be dumb enough to rely on the guidance of these people to the extent of copying their drafts wholesale.

            Open Controls
      8. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        7.3/10

        Open Controls
      9. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        The last time I logged in was about 18hrs ago and these copypastas are still going on

        Open Controls
        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          What do you mean mate

          Open Controls
        2. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          The last time I logged in was about 18hrs ago and these copypastas are still going on

          Open Controls
      10. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        I cant really believe the extents Kane went to to watch this game at Wembley. The disguise is sureal

        Open Controls
      11. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Pope and peresic

        Or

        Trippier and Lloris

        Same price

        Open Controls
        1. Dusty Donut
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          P&P

          Open Controls
      12. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        The last time I logged in was about 18hrs ago and these copypastas are still going on

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          18 hours ago I thought up, HAULand

          Open Controls
          1. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            Give me credit bro

            Open Controls
        2. TheDragon
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          It’s a tough position to be in

          Open Controls
        3. TheBiffas
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I cant really believe the extents Kane went to to watch this game at Wembley. The disguise is sureal

          Open Controls
      13. Barns
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Would appreciate opinions on the 2 options below:

        A
        Sanchez Steele
        TAA James Cancelo zinchenko Nico
        Salah Martinelli Rashford Kulu Andreas
        Haaland Jesus Greenwood

        B
        Sanchez Steele
        TAA James Dalot White Nico
        Salah Martinelli Bailey Neto Andreas
        Haaland Jesus Kane

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          just now

          A is 7.3/10

          B is 7.3/10

          Open Controls
        2. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      14. Loonie1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        RMT:

        Raya (Balcombe)
        TAA - Dias - James - Dalot (Nico)
        Mount - Diaz - BrunoG (Neto - Andreas)
        Kane - Haaland - Jesus
        0,5 in the bank.

        Going for no Salah feels like a nuclear option, but somebody's gotta do it.

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.