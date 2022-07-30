866
Scout Notes July 30

FPL pre-season: Chilwell left out of first XI as Mount excels

866 Comments
Share

The pre-season friendlies wind to a close this weekend, with 18 Premier League teams contesting warm-up games and last season’s top two squaring off in the Community Shield.

We’ll be bringing you goal, assist and line-up information from all of these matches in our Scout Notes articles, which could help shape your Fantasy Premier League (FPL) squad ahead of Gameweek 1.

We’re also keeping tabs on the minutes played in all of these warm-up fixtures, with Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout able to access this information at the bottom of this article.

We begin with Chelsea and Everton, the Gameweek 1 opponents who were both in action on Friday. A second-string Blues XI were actually involved in another match against Udinese on Saturday morning, which is also covered below.

FRIDAY: UDINESE 1-3 CHELSEA
SATURDAY: UDINESE 0-2 CHELSEA

Match highlights (Friday)

  • Goals: Kante, Sterling, Mount | Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech pen
  • Assists: Hudson-Odoi | Kovacic, Loftus Cheek

Thomas Tuchel split his squad in half for two friendlies against Udinese on Friday night and Saturday morning.

The starting XI in the first of those games looks set to be near enough the side that takes on Everton in Gameweek 1, with Kai Havertz (£8.0m), Mason Mount (£8.0m) and Raheem Sterling (£10.0m) dovetailing very nicely up top.

It was a fluid set-up in the front three but Sterling was in the nominal central role, and the Manchester City man showed some promising early signs of a fruitful relationship with Mount in particular.

“He had chances, was heavily involved in other chances. It was a good performance.” – Thomas Tuchel on Raheem Sterling

Mount was arguably the pick of the attacking trident, creating opportunities aplenty for his two aforementioned teammates but crucially also seeing clear sights of goal himself: his late tap-in and an earlier saved effort came from inside the six-yard box, while he had fired at Udinese goalkeeper Marco Silvestri’s legs when jinking his way into the hosts’ area.

Criticism of profligacy seems to have dogged Sterling for a while, and indeed he has finished with a negative xG delta (the difference between his expected goals and actual goals scored) in each of the last two seasons.

He was wasteful against Udinese, too, with even his goal a fortuitous one as the rebound from a spurned chance bobbled in off his torso.

Still, to be repeatedly getting into such dangerous positions is a positive, with 78 goals in his last five seasons evidence that shot volume can be as important as a clinical streak.

Question marks remain at the back for Chelsea, with two of their starters – Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.0m) and Marcos Alonso (£5.5m) – still reportedly keen on a move to Barcelona and Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) not only omitted from Friday’s first-choice XI but clearly still needing to recapture some match fitness after a rusty-looking display with the second string on Saturday morning.

Edouard Mendy (£5.0m) won’t want to rewatch Udinese’s only goal of the weekend either but Kalidou Kouilbaly (£5.5m) was a positive, deployed again in the left-sided centre-half spot vacated by Antonio Rudiger.

Saturday’s game saw Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.0m) used at right wing-back and play a part in both goals, first finishing well from a Mateo Kovacic (£5.0m) pass and then winning the penalty that Hakim Ziyech (£6.0m) converted.

Armando Broja (£5.5m) was spotted for the first time this pre-season, lasting 45 minutes as the spearhead of the Chelsea attack and seeing plenty of chances of his own.

Chelsea XI on Friday (3-4-3): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly (Emerson 72); James (Hudson-Odoi 72), Kante, Jorginho (Gilmour 84), Alonso; Havertz (Vale 72), Sterling (Kenedy 84), Mount

Chelsea XI on Saturday (3-4-3): Kepa (Bettinelli 67); Chalobah, Ampadu, Sarr (Emerson 67); Loftus-Cheek (Vale 77), Kovacic, Gallagher (Gilmour 77), Chilwell (Kenedy 67); Ziyech, Broja (Hudson-Odoi h/t), Pulisic.

FPL 2022/23: Can Dias or Laporte cover Cancelo?

EVERTON 3-0 DYNAMO KYIV

  • Goals: Calvert-Lewin, McNeil x2
  • Assists: Tarkowski, Iwobi, Vinagre

Match highlights

Dwight McNeil (£5.5m) bettered his entire 2021/22 attacking output for Burnley in a 28-minute showing on his Everton debut.

The newly signed winger emerged from the bench to first lash home an effort from distance and then nod in fellow debutant Ruben Vinagre‘s (£4.5m) cross.

 “I’m really delighted for him because there is pressure coming in and it’s all happened very quickly for him. To play at Goodison, coming on and impacting the game in the way in which he did – he showed the qualities why we brought him here. 

“I’m a big believer in him. It’s a fresh start at a new club for him and if he carries on like that the fans are going to love him.” – Frank Lampard on Dwight McNeil

McNeil has never hit double figures for FPL attacking returns in a season before so the jury remains well and truly out, particularly as a start is far from assured in Gameweek 1. Washed-up wingers Demarai Gray (£5.5m) and Andros Townsend (£5.5m) did have short-lived renaissances of their own after a move to Merseyside a year ago, of course, so we can’t write the England under-21 international off completely.

Frank Lampard seems set to go into the 2022/23 season in the same 3-4-3 shape that he ended the last campaign with, despite his stated desire to move to a 4-3-3.

That’s good news for FPL defenders Vitalli Mykolenko (£4.5m) and Nathan Patterson (£4.0m), who were pushed high and wide as wing-backs against Dynamo Kyiv.

Patterson is obviously an interesting case given his starting price and current injury to positional rival Seamus Coleman (£4.5m), although we did see Alex Iwobi (£5.5m) used at right wing-back in the win over Gameweek 1 opponents Chelsea in May.

Iwobi was here part of a midfield two alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.5m) on Friday but injuries rather forced Lampard’s hand, so the Nigeria international could still be deployed elsewhere on the opening weekend.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m) nodded in Everton’s opener, with summer recruit James Tarkowski (£4.5m) claiming the assist with a raking ball over the top.

Everton XI (3-4-3): Pickford; Tarkowski (Welch 83′), Keane (Holgate 62′), Godfrey (Nkounkou 83′); Patterson (Mills 83′), Iwobi (Warrington 83′), Doucoure (Allan 72′), Mykolenko (Vinagre 72′); Gray (McNeil 62′), Calvert-Lewin (Alli 62′), Gordon (Rondon 72′)

PRE-SEASON MINUTES TRACKER

866 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Who are the best midfielders for 6.5/7 (but not martnelli)? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      I’m going with rashford

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeh although seems risky

        Open Controls
    2. Bram
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Lingard FTW

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeh guess he will be the main man. However maybe I should go back to Neto

        Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      zaha

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Zaha good shout but just looks like hard fixtures

        Open Controls
    4. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Odegaard could get a return a game

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Yeh he looks secure although it’s whether he will get many attacking returns ?

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Seems to have got into the box a bit more in pre-season. Now has an improved attack around him. Talk from him and Arteta, I think, about scoring more. Still improving and now the captain. Should get more attacking returns than last season. Hard to predict how much more: maybe fractional, maybe double.

          Open Controls
  2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Was a Salah assist for the Trent goal too damn

    Open Controls
  3. adstomko
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    1 striker the way to go in my opinion.
    Jesus, as long as you have Son

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Kane will tear it up this season

      Open Controls
    2. keefyefc
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Risky if you only have 2 bench fodder strikers as cover for a no show by Jesus

      Open Controls
  4. fantasyfog
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Any thoughts on a Grealish punt receding by the minute

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Locked in my side!

      Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Yeh I know it’s only 45 mins but maybe better picks

      Open Controls
    3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cancelo is almost overlapping him. I like Mahrez though.

      Open Controls
  5. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    All I could think of when Keane was praising Haaland’s movement. Was Alfie Haaland’s lack of movement after Keane minced him.

    Open Controls
  6. Top Mark.S
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    This place improved in the last hour?

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes. I've been on a mission to clean it up

      Open Controls
      1. Top Mark.S
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Good I was worried we were only having quality posts about fpl for a second

        Open Controls
    2. Monty the Magpie
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      What's been kicking off like?

      Open Controls
  7. Pedram
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Any reason to go with Grealish instead of Mahrez?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      just now

      1m saving

      Open Controls
  8. Top Dog
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Best Mid Priced FWD - Jesus
    Best Mid Priced MID - Saka
    Best Cheap Priced MID - Martinelli

    Fighting against it, but could triple up on Arsenal be the way to go early doors?

    Open Controls
    1. Bram
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Quite possibly

      Open Controls
  9. Dotherightthing
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Little help pls,
    A - Zinchenko, Salah, Watkins
    B - James, Diaz, Kane
    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Fero1905
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      A for me First choice in the Team is Salah

      Open Controls
      1. Dotherightthing
        • 6 Years
        just now

        He is essential, isnt he

        Open Controls
  10. Fero1905
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    How is that Team

    Ramsdale
    TAA Robbo Walker Dalot
    Salah Saka Mount Bailey
    Kane Jesus

    17£ Bench

    0.5 Itb

    Open Controls
  11. F4L
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Cancelo going to get a good 5/6 assists this season crossing into Haaland, at the very least

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Perhaps, even, also, at the very most.

      Open Controls
    2. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cancelo non essential.

      Open Controls
    3. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cancential

      Open Controls
  12. King Dong
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Any Everton fans on here able to let me know if Patterson is first choice now? Or is he just in until Coleman comes back?

    Open Controls
    1. Top Mark.S
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Echo echo echo

      Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I think until Coleman back but I am tempted to get him as could play first few games

      Open Controls
  13. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Salah looking essential, as usual

    Open Controls
  14. Reinhold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    I've decided to go with either Kane or Son. Really think Spurs will do well this season. Thoughts on which one? Son takes up a midfield spot, but Kane plays deeper and tends to start slow

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Both for sure

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm on Son atm

      Open Controls
    3. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Controversial!

      I prefer Son, comfortably, but I've gone for Kane. :/

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        You are the least template player I know. Therefore not encouraged that you are an exception to this post. Hope you do well playing your way.

        Open Controls
  15. AlleRed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bench 1 for GW1, thanks in advance:

    A. Bailey (bou)
    B. Trippier (NFO)
    C. Neto (lee)
    D. James (eve, including just because Chelsea don't seem right)

    Open Controls
    1. Fero1905
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Neto

      Open Controls
  16. Hey_Arnold
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    City will shake the rust off but Mahrez looking like he has been sprayed with the WD40 the most.in this game for city.

    Meslier
    TAA, Trip, Zinc, James
    Salah, Mount, Mahrez, Rash
    Kane, Jesus

    Klaesson, Neco, Andreas, Taylor

    Had Son and Bailey in but this feels balanced until Haaland et Al settle.

    Open Controls
  17. ᴋiɴɢ
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    City really need an overlapping full back

    Open Controls
  18. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Watching shield with respect to fpl always reminds me of the year Kolasinac teared it up then went missing for the season lol

    Open Controls
  19. Pedram
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Nice pass to Mahrez

    Open Controls
  20. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Strike force in draft

    Toney Bamford Nketiah

    Thoughts on these 3?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.