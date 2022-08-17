366
Hall of Fame August 17

FPL Live Hall of Fame update: Where do you rank?

Our Live Hall of Fame has been given an update for the start of the new season.

Fantasy Football Scout can now access the new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) IDs of all the managers on the list and click through to their teams.

With only two Gameweeks’ worth of points in 2022/23, we’re not going to concentrate too much on the refreshed rankings but will give a brief overview of how the top 10 have set up their squads for the new campaign.

WHAT IS THE HALL OF FAME?

For the uninitiated, the Hall of Fame is a ranking system applied to everyone who takes part in either of our FPL mini-leagues.

Managers’ past and present performances are then tracked to give a Hall of Fame (HoF) rating.

The Live version of our Hall of Fame can only be viewed by Premium Members but everyone can access the Career Hall of Fame by clicking here.

Further information on the Hall of Fame is included at the bottom of this article, but alternatively, you can view this movie to listen to Mark Sutherns and Rate My Team’s Chris Atkinson discuss the feature.

2022/23 LIVE HALL OF FAME: THE STANDINGS

FPL Hall of Fame update: Where do you rank?

Jon Ballantyne (12th to 8th), Niall O’Connor (14th to 9th) and Abdul Rehman (16th to 10th) have all climbed into the top 10.

David Williams (7th to 11th), Petter Yilmaa (10th to 12th) and Matt Corbidge (5th to n/a) have made way but the 2022/23 campaign is still in its embryonic stage.

The top seven were all part of our Career Hall of Fame top 10 at the end of last season.

2022/23 LIVE HALL OF FAME: THE TOP TEN’S FPL SQUADS

It’s all very predictable when we look at the squad make-up of the top 10, with nine players and a £4.5m forward featuring in every team.

As for the ‘third’ Liverpool asset, six went for Luis Diaz (£8.0m) and the other four plumped for Andrew Robertson (£7.0m).

Six have a second Manchester City defender on their books in the form of Ruben Dias (£6.0m) or Kyle Walker (£5.1m), while half own Neco Williams (£4.0m).

While all 10 own Danny Ward (£4.0m), only three have him as their undisputed number one: the other seven either have Aaron Ramsdale (£5.0m) or Robert Sanchez (£4.5m).

HALL OF FAME FAQ

How is my rating calculated?
The “HoF Rating” is based on your points scores from previous FPL seasons, with the latest season weighted the heaviest and each preceding season weighted at roughly 80% of the one that followed. So, in other words, those who performed best in 2021/22 will receive a bigger HoF Rating boost from those who did best in 2007/08. The “HoF Ranking” even allows for those with missing years, adapting the formula accordingly to allow rookies to rank alongside the veterans of FPL.

How do I join the Hall of Fame
Simply sign up to our leagues next season, either the Fantasy Football Scout league or, if you’re a member, the Fantasy Football Scout Members’ league – the code for the latter will be available on the dashboard of the Members’ Area after launch.

How do I find myself in the Hall of Fame?
The search box at the top of the ranking tables allows you to search by surname or by FPL ID.

What if I don’t want to be listed?
Either notify us via support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or simply leave the relevant Fantasy Football Scout FPL league and you’ll be removed on the next update.

When does the Hall of Fame get updated?
The Career table is available to all and is updated at the end of each season to display the latest yearly rankings. The Live version, accessible only to Members, is updated sporadically throughout the season to reflect the scores of the current campaign.

  1. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Haaland to kane??
    Really wanna have kane or son

    1. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      This could be a swap move all season that burns alot of transfers. I think I might be looking to get Kulu in for Spurs coverage to prevent this

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Any route to Son without losing Haaland?

    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Sell Salah and have them both and Jesus and Diaz and ....

    4. Going Home
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Haaland and Son with Diaz as Liverpool cover is my solution to this

      1. Zoostation
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Salah, Haaland and Kulusevski for me

  2. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Did Cash + Kane > Haaland + Dunk (-4) last week. Even though Kane got the goal, I'm pleased with the Cash > Dunk move if any of you are looking for a 4.5m def.

  3. dshv
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Ramsdale
    Taa Cancelo James (tripp neco)
    Salah Mount Martinelli Dasilva Andreaa
    Haaland Jesus

    G2G ?

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      G2G, I need to play one out of Neco Dasilva and Andreas what's your thought?

      1. dshv
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Neco bench i think..

  4. Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours ago

    Okay have I nailed the WC now? 0.2m itb

    Raya // Ward
    TAA Cancelo James Cucurella // Williams
    KDB Diaz Martinelli // Dasilva Pereira
    Haaland Jesus Toney

    1. bencaraway
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Spookily similar to my w/c. I have Xhaka rather than Pereira, else identical. I am still not 100% on Diaz vs Maddison, but otherwise feeling reasonably nailed.

      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        I think Diaz/Kulu until GW7 then when maddi’s fixtures clear up he’s the stand out

    2. svgcr
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Next GW will be pretty scary without Mo

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Yeah currently weighing up James + KDB vs Walker + Salah

    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      How about this?

      Pope // Ward
      TAA Cancelo James Tomiyasu // Williams
      Maddison Diaz Martinelli // Dasilva Pereira
      Haaland Jesus Kane

    4. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Similar to my WC. I have Sanchez and Zinchenko instead of Raya and Cucurella. Went Zinchenko ahead of Cucurella to avoid double Chelsea defense.

      But now, I am thinking Kane and Mount instead of KdB and Toney.

  5. jcr1997
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Ward
    TAA Robbo James White Walker
    Diaz KDB (c) Saka
    Haaland Toney

    Sanchez / Bailey / Andreas / Archer

    Any changes or gtg?

  6. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Gundogan appears to have secured a regular role in central midfield for Man City, starting each of their first two matches this season.

    He has been quick to make an impact, scoring and earning 10 points in their 4-0 home win over AFC Bournemouth last weekend.

    Gundogan’s influence on City’s attack is highlighted further by the underlying numbers.

    His four shots and five chances created this season both rank among their top three players.

    Indeed, his premium-priced fellow midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (£12.1m) is the only team-mate to surpass both those totals.

    1. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Gundogan's looked great so far and is on my watch list. However my only reservations are Bernardo coming back into the fold, and also City adapting to Haaland up front. Gundo has been taking up some of his positions and if they want to get more out of Haaland, Gundo might need to stay deep/wide

    2. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Bilva staying at City will surely impact that. £6.9m now too :0

  7. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Captaincy picks are much more exciting this year then the beginning of last year. With Jesus establishing himself as an option, there are 6 great picks between Salah, Kane, Son, KdB, Haaland & Jesus which should make for some good moving and shaking. I've no idea who I'm going for this week (Salah, Haaland & Jesus)

    1. Horace Pike
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Yeah this week is gonna be the one where there's most variation in captaincy between those you've named

      I'm on Haaland currently but may switch to Salah

      1. Cheeky Onion
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        I'm on Salah and tempted by Haaland

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      From what I have seen, I am sure Haaland will establish himself as the stand-out option over the next few weeks.

  8. Catastrophe
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Thoughts on this chaps? Sticking with Salah for now.

    Mendy
    TAA, Cancelo, James, Walker, Zinchenko
    Salah, Diaz, Martinelli
    Haaland, Jesus

    (Ward, Dasilva, Andreas, Archer)

    - Diaz, or Kulusevski for Spurs cover?
    - Zinchenko (5-3-2) or Gross (4-3-3)?
    - Mendy/Walker or Ederson/4.6D?

    Cheers

    1. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Diaz
      Zinchenko
      Walker

  9. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Gabriel was among the standout defenders for attacking threat in Fantasy last season.

    His five goals were joint-top with Chelsea’s Reece James (£6.0m) in his position.

    Furthermore, his 27 shots in the box and 12 shots on target were each bettered by only five other defenders.

    The Brazilian also claimed 13 clean sheets and 16 bonus points, underlining his all-round potential in Fantasy.

    Overlooked option
    Despite his impressive 2021/22 campaign, Gabriel has largely been ignored since the season started.

    Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.1m) has emerged as the most-popular Arsenal defender, found in 27 per cent of squads.

    The Ukrainian has earned 854,000 transfers in this season, more than double any other defender.

    Meanwhile, William Saliba’s cost of £4.5m has persuaded 262,000 managers to bring him in.

    Gabriel, by contrast, has been bought by just 74,000+ since the campaign got under way.

    Arsenal’s kind schedule, combined with his many routes to returns, allow the overlooked Brazilian the chance to deliver big hauls in the coming Gameweeks.

    1. P-P-A-P
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      I was thinking of swapping Gabriel to Zinchenko 🙂

  10. BrockLanders
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Didn't bother shifting Bailey last night. Took the price drop. Still got 2 FTs ITB. Might just shift Perisic to Walker and roll the other FT. Depends on Spurs presser tomorrow

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      yeah so did i.

      Mind you i haven't started a season with a poor TV value so soon 🙂

      1. BrockLanders
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Yeah, similar. Information is gold though. Be horrendous if injuries come in the pressers tomorrow/Friday

    2. citizenkane
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Same. Also have Perisic and waiting on news. Only thing is if Perisic seems likely to start not sure what else I'd be doing with one of the 2FT. Kind of regretting not doing Bailey to a 4.5m last night. The additional 0.1m does price me out of some moves. Hoping for an Andre Gomes drop to 4.4m which seems unlikely at this rate.

  11. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Team look gtg (assuming Andreas ok) or any burning issues? Perisic a risk but hopefully we get early team news

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James Perisic
    Salah (c) Martinelli L Díaz Andreas
    Haaland Jesus

    Ward Neco Neto Archer

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Looks good.

  12. winchester
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    2ft and 1m itb. Any advice? upgrade bailey or mount, or invest in a striker (go to 4-3-3)?

    ramsdale
    taa cancelo james trippier
    salah mount martinelli bailey
    haaland jesus

    (ward andreas greenwood neco)

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Upgrade Bailey

      1. winchester
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        to which one?

  13. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    I've made a dead-team by mistake. Nothing I can do... The bus is parked.

    Mendy
    TAA Robbo Cancelo Gabriel
    Mount Foden Diaz Saka
    Haaland(c) Jesus

    Ward Neco Andreas Archer

    2FT, 0ITB

    Robbo to James, nahhh
    Mount to another midfielder, mehh
    Burn transfer seems to be the only option...

    1. P-P-A-P
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      I feel the same. Got a free transfer I'm going to lose but no player I want to swap out.
      Not even for short term fixtures.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        They should've given OGS more time... Same way Arsenal gave Arteta time.

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Answer to Matt

        2. Matt Sk
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          I was also thinking this, at least till the end of the season

    2. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Downgrade Saka to Martinelli?
      Free up some funds, keep the Ars representation.

  14. Matt Sk
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    I don't think Solskjaer was worse than these 2 "geniuses" (that's what I mostly read about them before their arrival) that came after him

  15. Asbestos City
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    G2G this week?

    Ward
    James Cancelo TAA
    KDB Kulu Maddison Martinelli DaSilva
    Haaland Jesus

    Iversen Dunk Neco Archer

  16. Casualspotted
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Thinking to save transfer, but my team looks very good for GW 4.

      Would you sell Aaronson for Gross or Diaz for Maddison?

      1. L S P
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        No and No

      2. KEANOJ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        I’m keeping Diaz and thinking going for differential Captain pick if up against Dalot. Although Salah is in my team. Expect a big Liverpool goal route against United.

    • -GK22-
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      People with Ward/Sanchez combo who are you starting this week?

      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        I have a rule: always the home team, unless against top 6.

      2. P-P-A-P
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        I looked up cleansheet odds so reluctantly going with Ward.

    • FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      The strikers are going to kill it this season 🙂

      3 up top coming soon, if you don't have 3 up top yet...

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        I say, forget about any mid around 6.0 which is not Martinelli, no 5.5, no 5.0 naddah in your starting eleven, bench cheap as cheap can get and then pick your three in 3 GW's from now...
        .

        1. reto1989
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            you mean a 4-3-3 is good?

            Midlfield salah-martinelli-mount

            or roll with a 5-2-3? and sell mount?

            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              343 or 433 which will be easy to navigate between the two formations.

              1. reto1989
                  1 hour, 53 mins ago

                  yeah but the midlefield have not much player the roll?

                • reto1989
                    1 hour, 51 mins ago

                    my team is already

                    ramsdale-ward
                    TAA-cancelo-walker-james-neco
                    salah-mount-martinelli-dasilva-andreas
                    kane-jesus-taylor

                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 48 mins ago

                      You will have to change Taylor to a striker which is playing 90 minutes, scoring goals and assists

                      1. reto1989
                          1 hour, 47 mins ago

                          mbeumo? i have already 1.5 on the bench

                          1. FOO FIGHTER
                            • 3 Years
                            1 hour, 35 mins ago

                            Watch how all the posts go.

                            All the viable strikers will start surfacing.

            2. flippetyflop
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              Seen a lot of teams/posts/videos etc talking about using their 2 Fts to downgrade Robertson/Cancelo etc to accommodate an 8m Midfielder ....however is it worth it?

              I'm thinking of just burning a transfer to keep my big 5 of Cancelo, Taa, Robertson, Dias and James.

              The whole purpose of doing transfers is to increase points expectancy and unsure at the moment whether going away from the big 5 to ''increase flexibility'' warrants this.

            3. Bobby Digital
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              https://mobile.twitter.com/ffscout/status/1559884756665376768

            4. SmallManFirminoooo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              GTG?
              Used my two transfer to get out Bailey and upgrade Neco. Not much room to move without downgrading Kulusevski, Robertson or Salah.

              Ward
              TAA Robertson Saliba James Cancelo
              Martinelli Salah Kulusevski
              Håland Jesus(C)

              Bench: you know who.

            5. banskt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              On WC. Switching to 4-3-3. What can I do with 19.4m here?

              A. KdB, Toney
              B. Mount / Maddison, Kane

              Sanchez, Ward
              Trent, Cancelo, James, Zinchenko, Neco
              xxx, Martinelli, Diaz, Andreas, Dasilva
              xxx, Haaland, Jesus

              1. Asbestos City
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                A

            6. Pringle
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              Play Andreas or Neco?

              1. Asbestos City
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                Neco

              2. banskt
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                Neco.

            7. Bobby Digital
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 21 mins ago

              Apparently Elon Musk is buying Utd...

              1. Bobby Digital
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 20 mins ago

                https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1559691922725281800?s=20&t=eTD5JPVoZAvC3V7a5NAuAg

                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 56 mins ago

                  Oh it's just a joke, my bad.

              2. banskt
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 18 mins ago

                I think he also later said it was a joke. So much for the moon.

            8. Black Knights
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              New article:
              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/08/17/compete-for-real-prizes-in-the-free-to-play-sorare-academy/

