FPL Gameweek 3 team news: Live updates from Klopp, Pep, Tuchel and more

We’ll have all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury updates, team news and key manager quotes as we cover Friday’s Gameweek 3 press conferences in this live blog.

There are 15 managers in total speaking to the media today, with the other five facing questions yesterday.

The major updates from Thursday’s pressers can be found here.

KEY UPDATES

Liverpool: Firmino fit, Nunez suspended

Firmino fit, Nunez suspended Manchester City : To follow

: To follow Arsenal : To follow

: To follow Chelsea: To follow

To follow Manchester United : To follow

: To follow Aston Villa: To follow

To follow Newcastle United : To follow

: To follow Everton : To follow

: To follow Wolverhampton Wanderers: To follow

To follow Crystal Palace : To follow

: To follow Brentford: To follow

To follow West Ham United : To follow

: To follow Fulham: To follow

To follow Leeds United: To follow

Friday’s presser times will be listed here when we receive them.

For much more detailed information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

LIVERPOOL

Darwin Nunez begins a three-match ban following his sending off in Monday’s draw with Crystal Palace but Roberto Firmino has been passed fit and looks set to lead the line at Old Trafford in Gameweek 3.

“Bobby has trained, completely normal, is ready.” – Jurgen Klopp

Klopp went on to add that “nobody [else] came back” when reporting on Liverpool’s fitness situation, so Thiago Alcantara (hamstring), Diogo Jota (thigh), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Caoimhin Kelleher (muscle), Ibrahima Konate (muscle), Joel Matip (groin), Calvin Ramsay (muscle) and Curtis Jones (muscle) are all set to remain sidelined.

“Getting closer but no chance for this game.” – Jurgen Klopp on Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones

Naby Keita has another week of training under his belt after missing Gameweek 1 through illness and sitting on the bench on Monday, while Joe Gomez looks set to start at centre-half.