FPL Gameweek 3 team news: Live updates from Klopp, Pep, Tuchel and more

We’ll have all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury updates, team news and key manager quotes as we cover Friday’s Gameweek 3 press conferences in this live blog.
There are 15 managers in total speaking to the media today, with the other five facing questions yesterday.
The major updates from Thursday’s pressers can be found here.
KEY UPDATES
- Liverpool: Firmino fit, Nunez suspended
- Manchester City: To follow
- Arsenal: To follow
- Chelsea: To follow
- Manchester United: To follow
- Aston Villa: To follow
- Newcastle United: To follow
- Everton: To follow
- Wolverhampton Wanderers: To follow
- Crystal Palace: To follow
- Brentford: To follow
- West Ham United: To follow
- Fulham: To follow
- Leeds United: To follow
Friday’s presser times will be listed here when we receive them.
LIVERPOOL
Darwin Nunez begins a three-match ban following his sending off in Monday’s draw with Crystal Palace but Roberto Firmino has been passed fit and looks set to lead the line at Old Trafford in Gameweek 3.
“Bobby has trained, completely normal, is ready.” – Jurgen Klopp
Klopp went on to add that “nobody [else] came back” when reporting on Liverpool’s fitness situation, so Thiago Alcantara (hamstring), Diogo Jota (thigh), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Caoimhin Kelleher (muscle), Ibrahima Konate (muscle), Joel Matip (groin), Calvin Ramsay (muscle) and Curtis Jones (muscle) are all set to remain sidelined.
“Getting closer but no chance for this game.” – Jurgen Klopp on Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones
Naby Keita has another week of training under his belt after missing Gameweek 1 through illness and sitting on the bench on Monday, while Joe Gomez looks set to start at centre-half.
“He had only a little thing, he only came back to team training the day before the game.
“Big opportunity and he looks great in training. He was in the squad last week but now’s back in complete normal training. Hopefully it stays this and then he will start.” – Jurgen Klopp on Joe Gomez
