Rate My Team August 19

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

144 Comments
Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is drawing ever nearer and there are head-scratching decisions for plenty of FPL managers as we approach the Saturday deadline.

With that in mind, we’ve got five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, to answer some of your conundrums over the next 60 minutes.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

As ever, you can chip in with your own opinions on the raft of RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, feel free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    What do you people think about buying high-upside but rotation-risk players (e.g. Zinchenko, Cucurella) on wildcard? Is it worth to buy them, given that you have to use FTs for selling them once the midweek games start or other players return from injury? Isn't it better to get nailed players (e.g. Gabriel, Trippier) on a WC so that the team is set for a longer term and have a few more FTs for luxury transfers apart from the unavoidable ones (red cards / injuries)?

    1. Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Generally yeah. The difference here is that we don't really now that they are rotation risks

    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      it depends also on your mindset, if you are willing to take a risk then yes but if you worry about team sheets every week then probably not

    3. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      The bulk should be safe, nailed players. They'll likely be very highly owned, so you'll just be template. It's good to have a couple of risky assets to give yourself an edge if they come off, but cover them with subs you'd be happy to step up. Fortunately, minimum-priced Williams and Andreas do that job nicely.

    4. Thanos
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Think Zinc is pretty nailed. Cucu more of a rotation risk but Chilwell is made of glass and still not up to full fitness. With the upcoming fixture rush, players will get benched and subbed on.

  2. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Bottomed...Deciding between a 433 or 442

    A) KdB + Toney + Mitro (or other 6.6 fwd)

    B) Haaland + 8.0 mid + 6.1 mid - have Mount and looking to bring in Gross/Rodrigo/Aaronson

  3. Xna
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Kane cap playing it too smart? Thinking whether owning him is differential enough. I own Salah and Haaland as well.

    1. SonnyPikey
        2 mins ago

        no go for it. early captain police will be on to ya

      • DRIZ ✅
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        I always hate captaining early kick off game

        1. SonnyPikey
            just now

            lol see!

      • fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Play 1:

        A) gross (whu)
        B) neco (eve)

        I know it should be gross, particularly as I just brought him in but somehow my gut is saying neco

      • SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Based on Brentford manager comments, dasilva should start right? So who to start among these?

        A) dasilva
        B) andreas
        C) neco

        1. SonnyPikey
            just now

            he won't be dropped after 2 goals

          • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 12 Years
            just now

            always have doubts when managers praise players in press conferences

        2. Jones Town
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Best Rashford replacement?

          6.1 available just go Rodrigo or others to consider?

        3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          what's the news on periera? still a doubt?

        4. tryf88
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Start Andreas v Trippier ?

        5. Fred the Red
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Thoughts on changes to this team (banked the GW2 transfer):

          Ward Sanchez
          TAA Robertson Cancelo Trippier Neco
          Salah Mount Martinelli Bailey Andreas
          Haaland Jesus Archer

          ITB: 0.5

          Thinking of getting rid of Mount and Bailey but not sure for who. I originally went with Mount instead of James and kinda looking at James but not sure if it's worth bringing him in for Trippier. Anyone getting rid of one of TAA and Robbo?

