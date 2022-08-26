439
Scout Picks August 26

FPL Gameweek 4 Scout Picks: Toney selected in a 4-3-3

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 4 ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

The final selection is partly based on the Scout Squad consensus picks but budgetary constraints, midweek minutes and injury updates from the pre-match press conferences are all factored in, too.

We line up in a 4-3-3 formation this week and, as ever, are limited to £83.0m for our first XI.

SCOUT PICKS CHANGES FOR 2022/23

While the maximum starting XI budget remains the same, there has been a slight change to how we nominate substitutes following our on-site poll.

As a result, given that our starting XI costs £82.9m, we have £17.1m to spend on the four substitutes you see on our Scout Picks graphic.

However, in an attempt to please both crowds (the poll was extremely tight after all), we’ll be giving some slightly more expensive alternatives below where appropriate, who in most cases, carry a bit more potential.

GOALKEEPER

FPL 2022/23 'sleeper' picks: David Raya 1

Brentford’s defensive form remains a bit of a concern, particularly when Thomas Frank opts for a 4-3-3 formation over a wing-back system. However, given Everton’s lack of attacking threat, we’re backing ‘keeper David Raya (£4.5m) to collect his second clean sheet of the season in Gameweek 4. The Spaniard has managed 13 saves across his first three games – only Dean Henderson (£4.6m) has managed more. The Toffees, meanwhile, have created only three big chances so far this season and won just twice on the road in 2021/22.

DEFENDERS

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

FPL new signings: Why Richarlison could affect Son and Kane

Premier Fantasy Tools to join the Scout Network in 2021/22

