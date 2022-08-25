10
Scout Squad August 25

The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 4

10 Comments
Gameweek 4 is nearly with us, so it’s time to hear who Fantasy Football Scout contributors Sam, Neale, Tom and Az individually think are the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) picks for the upcoming round.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

In this series, our four resident writers each propose an 18-man squad of Fantasy players with the focus solely on the upcoming Gameweek.

Their selections serve as a long list for the Scout Picks, as the players nominated will then be narrowed down to a squad of 15 (with the starting XI not exceeding a total cost of £83.0m) for our final weekly selection ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Each writer must meet the following requirements:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 4

 

10 Comments Post a Comment
  1. southernpacific
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Rico Henry > Saliba?

    
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rather Henry as attacks.

      
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Bit sideways given Brnetford's fixtures.

      
  2. 2OLEgend
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Foden to:
    A) Rodrigo
    B) Harrison
    C) Anyone else?

    Ty

    
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      A until Bamford is back.

      
    2. kUwe Inc.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

      
    3. thegaffer82
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Any reason why you’re selling Foden before Palace at home?
      I actually think Leeds will struggle this week and Foden must be heavily favoured by the bookies to score over Rodrigo/Harrison.

      
  3. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    WC draft

    Raya
    Walker - Trippier - Perisic
    Salah - KdB - Martinelli - Rodrigo - Rashford
    Kane - Jesus

    (Ward - Dunk - Niko - Stansfield)

    Mulling over this or a cheeky Kane+Stansfield to Toney+Alvarez+2.4m. Start Alvarez vs Forest.

    
  4. putana
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    is mount expected to start?

    will either give one last chance or sell

    
  5. kUwe Inc.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Play Raya or Ramsdale?
    Have both

    

