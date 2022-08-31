361
Pro Pundits August 31

How to spot ‘the next big thing’ in FPL

Here, former FPL champion Simon March takes a look at how we may go about identifying the next Fantasy bandwagon.

Wayne Gretzky, who many believe to be the greatest ice hockey player of all time, once said, “A good hockey player plays where the puck is. A great hockey player plays where the puck is going to be.” Similarly, in his autobiography, Italian midfield great Andrea Pirlo (when not ruthlessly mocking his good friend Gennaro Gattuso) states, “Your classic midfielder looks down and sees forwards. I’ll focus instead on the space.”

Both these quotes essentially arrive at the same conclusion; you can be successful by using the information available to you right now but to be truly great requires the anticipation of what will happen next.

These realities are very evident in FPL, particularly early on in the season where just about enough data exists to tell a story, but nowhere near enough exists to form a conclusion. You can take what information is available to you and make an apparently sensible, well-reasoned move but, now more than ever, there is an argument to look ahead and take an informed chance on what might happen.

While I’m reluctant to mention him in the same breath as Wayne Gretzky and Andrea Pirlo, ‘Face of Fantasy Football Scout’ Az’s moves to bring in Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli (£6.4m) and Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes (£5.7m) immediately before each began exploding points last season offer good examples of this philosophy paying off. In both cases, there were far more obvious and ‘safer’ moves that could have been made and much more data to support them but, by looking forward instead of backwards, Az achieved a huge pay-off.

We sometimes refer to these decisions as ‘punts’ and, sometimes they are, but the term tends to undermine the logic that can underlie them. While it is probably unrealistic to expect all punts to work out as well as the two mentioned above did, identifying them is far from just a matter of luck.

How to Spot the Next Big Thing

1

So how do you go about identifying the next big thing? The first step is to acknowledge the difference between information that describes what has happened and information that indicates what might happen. Descriptive information includes outcomes like goals scored, assists made, clean sheets kept and FPL points scored. It is very easy to look at these data points and believe that they are indicative of what might happen, and indeed they could be, but they lack the context to be reliable in this respect.

Because, right now, we are working off such little data, any outcome can skew the results and appear disproportionate. A couple of clean sheets can make a defence look impregnable and a couple of goals can make a striker look like a superstar. We’re prone to over-extrapolating from these events due to a cognitive bias known as the ‘law of small numbers’; the usually fallacious belief that a small sample will be accurately representative of the bigger picture.

Simply looking at the outcomes ignores the factors that underlie them such as; whether the fixtures were easy or hard, whether one team was missing key players, whether a player scored with his only shot on goal, was the defence lucky to avoid conceding a goal, did the goalkeeper have a worldie, were there new signings looking to impress, was a player playing temporarily out of position or was the team particularly motivated because they’d just been promoted to the Premier League or because they were playing their first home game of the season? All these underlying contextual factors can undermine how sustainable the observed outcomes might be going forward, yet FPL managers will not see them unless they read in between the lines, or look for ‘the space’, as Pirlo describes it.

By observing past performance through a critical lens, we can start to identify which assets might start to drop off but, by looking ahead in the same manner, we can begin to predict which assets might be on the rise.

For example, at the time of writing, no two teams have experienced more contrasting fortunes than Arsenal, who are top of the league with four wins in four and Leicester, who are bottom with three losses and a draw. There is no denying that Arsenal have been impressive, with standout performances from an FPL sense, by the likes of Gabriel Jesus (£8.2m), Martin Odegaard (£6.6m), Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba (£4.7m) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.2m). They have, however, had a fairly kind run of opening fixtures, several new players looking to make an impression and decent rest periods between matches.

These circumstances are set to change very quickly, however, as Arsenal’s fixtures start to become more difficult (particularly from Gameweek 8), as their resources are stretched by European competition and the initial boost that they’ve received from their new signings will likely wear off.

Leicester, by contrast, have had a difficult start to the season fixture-wise and they’ve also made no major new signings. In addition, they’ve had several key players’ heads turned by interest from other clubs. It is only really James Maddison (£7.9m) who has impressed for them so far with two goals and an assist. 

However, from around Gameweek 7, Leicester have arguably the best run of fixtures of all teams, no transfer window offering a distraction and no European competition to stretch their resources. If we are to see an uptick in the Foxes’ performances this season, there’s every indication that it will occur around this point.

These are, of course, just two examples to illustrate a point and I am not (currently) arguing that FPL managers make wholesale switches between Arsenal and Leicester assets, but these are the kinds of shifts in contextual conditions that FPL managers need to look out for, and be willing to act on if they want a chance at a ‘great’ rather than ‘good’ season.

What Lies Beneath (Clue: It’s Stats)

How to spot talent and go from good to great in FPL￼

Much as I think we need to be wary of investing too much faith in stats at this stage of the season, more broadly, underlying stats can be a great way of identifying under-the-radar players. The vast majority of FPL managers look only at topline stats such as points, goals, assists and clean sheets. More serious managers, however, may be familiar with expected goals (xG, xGI, xA etc) and so on, which helpfully distil the statistical indicators which might contribute to those topline stats (of course, even ‘expected’ stats have their own underlying stats but we won’t go into those right now).

The benefit of looking at underlying stats is that they reflect actions rather than outcomes. A player may have stats that he is getting a lot of good chances yet this might not, yet, be reflected in his FPL points output. It follows, therefore, that this player might be ‘under the radar’ and about to start scoring points, assuming that their statistical output remains the same.

This is essentially the logic behind Scoutcaster and Meet the Manager presenter Joe’s ‘Goals Imminent’ table which gathers stats such as big chances, goal attempts and xG to identify players whose FPL points output is currently underperforming that which might be expected from their stats. Everton’s Anthony Gordon (£5.5m) was riding high ahead of Gameweek 5, for instance, and duly scored against Leeds.

Conclusion

It’s fairly easy to have an average FPL season, quite difficult to have a good FPL season and extremely difficult to have a great FPL season. A big part of why is that the latter necessitates a level of contrarian thought and action, both of which invariably invite some level of risk. It is worth pointing out, of course, that having a terrible FPL season is the easiest thing in the world and taking big risks is often the quickest route there.

But moving beyond the herd doesn’t necessarily rely on high-risk punts. Instead, it can come from shifting one’s mindset from one that is primarily influenced by past events to one that focuses on seeking opportunities in the future based on defined indicators. The goal is ‘low-risk/high-reward’; players that have flown under the radar recently but, with better luck or in different contextual conditions, indicate the potential for high scores.

I’ve discussed a few of the factors, statistics and contextual conditions that might point toward these opportunities but it is, as always, down to each manager to define their own path and methods. What I will say, however, is that statistics without context are often worse than useless, so managers should always look broadly and account for a range of factors when making their decisions. Not only will this process help identify the true hidden gold, but it will also help mitigate the risk that can come with this approach.

  1. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    https://www.premierleague.com/news/2768719

    Open Controls
    1. Deul0fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      You could be more helpful then a rogue opaque link imo. E.g.

      "Man City forward is the No 1 captain despite threat of rotation against Nottingham Forest"

      GW5 most-captained players
      Player | Captained by (000's)
      Haaland | 3,729
      Salah | 2,011
      Jesus | 1,536

      GW5 most transferred-out players
      Player | Transferred out by ('000s)
      Zinchenko | 978
      Salah | 557
      Cancelo | 360

      GW5 most transferred-in players
      Player | Transferred in by ('000s)
      Gross | 764
      Luis Diaz | 737
      Haaland | 707

      Open Controls
      1. DRIZ ✅
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        Cheers Deulofeu

        Open Controls
      2. Eddie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        But that would take a little effort

        Open Controls
        1. Deul0fail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          To copy the headline or to give your take or purpose for posting? An opaque link is just spam

          Open Controls
          1. Deul0fail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            13 mins ago

            I see now you are agreeing with me haha 😀

            Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Nobody is clicking on a random link mate

      Open Controls
  2. upforgrabs
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    A) Toney + N. Williams
    B) Mitro + Schär
    C) Harrison + Trippier

    Open Controls
    1. Boly Would
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. zdrojo187
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. The Iceman
        just now

        B.

        Open Controls
    4. Danno - Emre Canada
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      At least the 30mins difference in KO with City will provide some amusing sport between Haaland and Salah captaincy

      Open Controls
    5. Puntillimon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      If Chelsea buys Neymar, what would his fpl price be? Reckon around 12.0?

      Open Controls
      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        That's 6m too much

        Open Controls
      2. boombaba
        • 9 Years
        28 mins ago

        11

        Open Controls
      3. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        10.5

        Open Controls
      4. DRIZ ✅
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        10

        Open Controls
      5. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        just now

        12.5m probably. It's Neymar.

        Open Controls
    6. HurriKane
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Does this quotes increases chances of Haaland starting tonight?

      Pep "He's 22 years old. He's young. I think he can recover well. I think he's able to play quite regularly.

      "We are here and we are going to try to do the decisions day by day, game by game and we'll see what happens.

      "It was four days between the last game and this game. It's different than three. It's going to happen - (three days to] Aston Villa, three days Sevilla, three/four days with travel land
      then] Spurs. That will be maybe different.

      "No travel [versus] travel for the recoveries, it is much much worse /when you are travelling]."

      Open Controls
      1. Puntillimon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        Seems like a haaland 60-70 mins game

        Open Controls
        1. HurriKane
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Fingers crossed as a captainer 🙂

          Open Controls
      2. boombaba
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        Nailed

        Open Controls
      3. tokara
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Pep has never start a new player + new to the leauge

        Open Controls
      4. DRIZ ✅
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        Damn dreading by Salah C now..

        Open Controls
        1. Not again Shirley
          • 5 Years
          just now

          As long as you have Haaland then you will at least get his points. The worry would be for teams who don’t have him at all and he scores another HT.

          Open Controls
      5. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        19 mins ago

        Yee haw!

        Open Controls
      6. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        19 mins ago

        Definitely seems so. I'm very confident he starts today.

        Open Controls
      7. maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        17 mins ago

        If we’d of had these quotes before deadline I think most would of thought them positive to him starting. Just my take on it. These quotes together with the Kalvin Phillips news about him captaining his no. 9 have me worried that he does start as a Salah Captainer. 🙂

        Open Controls
    7. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Bald fraud

      https://www.mancity.com/citytv/mens/pep-guardiola-manchester-city-nottingham-forest-embargo-press-conference-63797472

      Open Controls
      1. Deul0fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        That's more like it

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          19 mins ago

          You want to take a dump when he says "I don't care"

          Open Controls
          1. Deul0fail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            18 mins ago

            Struggling to understand you as usual, sorry

            Open Controls
    8. C_G
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      KDB(C), Diaz and Kane, no Salah or Haaland this week, Im going to regret right?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Might do Haaland to Kane and I would be in your situation...

        Open Controls
    9. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Was Zaha classified as a fwd last year or a mid?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        22 mins ago

        Mid

        Open Controls
      2. DRIZ ✅
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        fwd

        Open Controls
      3. Deul0fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        def

        Open Controls
      4. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        Just waiting for the GK comment

        Open Controls
      5. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        gk to complete the set, but he was a mid.

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Thanks

          Open Controls
      6. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        GK

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          Too late

          Open Controls
      7. Cammick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        mid

        Open Controls
    10. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Ramsdale
      TAA, Cancelo, James, Perisic, Trippier
      Salah Martinelli GroB
      Haaland Jesus

      Ward, Rodrigo, Andrea, Archer

      1FT, 0.2m ITB

      James and Rodrigo to Fofana and Diaz -4 ? Leaves just 0.1m ITB so would probably have to do it before the pressers for weekend games.

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
    11. boombaba
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Mitrovic likely to rise before next deadline?

      Open Controls
      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Highly likely

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        He seems to have set up permanent camp on page 1 of fplstatistics

        Open Controls
    12. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      When do people think fofana will play? Maybe on bench GW6?

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Yup

        Open Controls
      2. DRIZ ✅
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Will he be nailed?

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          TSilva needs to retire

          Open Controls
        2. Stranger Mings
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I thought that but given just paid £70m surely play him?

          Open Controls
    13. Deul0fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Partey only played 58% of mins in the PL since he arrived - or "Literally half" according to Don Robbie on AFTV 😀

      Open Controls
    14. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Is this nuts Rodrigo, Walker & trippier to Diaz, fofana/Dalot & Patterson -4?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Sounds like you're replacing 3 players you could start every week with 1 (and a half), but maybe we need the full team for context?

        Open Controls
        1. Stranger Mings
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          2 FTS
          Sanchez
          Trent Walker trippier neco
          Salah Rodrigo martnelli
          (Ward, da silva Andrea’s saliba)

          Open Controls
        2. Stranger Mings
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Sorry it’s
          Sanchez
          Trent Walker trippier neco
          Salah Rodrigo martnelli
          Kane Jesus haaland
          (Ward, da silva Andrea’s saliba)

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            So defence will be:
            TAA Dalot Saliba Neco Patterson
            And you still have 2x 4.5 mids. I'm not keen tbh. Stretches your budget too thin

            Open Controls
      2. Boly Would
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Could you just do Rodrigo + Walker to Zaha + Fofana/Dalot? Not keen on losing Trippier

        Open Controls
        1. Stranger Mings
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Yeh thanks that’s my option b

          Open Controls
          1. Boly Would
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            I'd go with that personally

            Open Controls
            1. Stranger Mings
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Ok cheers

              Open Controls
            2. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Second that

              Open Controls
    15. daviyb
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      brilliant article

      Open Controls
    16. Hypnos
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Took Haaland out for tonight's game in favour of Gundawg (C) (2x city DEF).

      Plan is to wildcard once he explodes all over my face.

      Already rank 5billion so reckon worth a shot at breaking the mold before first WC...

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Quite like it as far punty C choices go tbh

        Open Controls
      2. Deul0fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Gonna need a lot of clean-up after that

        Open Controls
      3. Deul0fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        5billion is very bad though tbf

        Open Controls
    17. Alan The Llama
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Going to have to buy Wesley Fofana soon before he becomes Wesley Fourfivena.

      Open Controls
    18. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      What are the chances of Leicester escaping relegation? It does not look like they even want to get a new no 1 GK. What a misery for those who own Wardersen.

      Sad state of affairs for them.

      https://www.premierleague.com/news/2602004

      Open Controls
    19. STONEROSES
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Neco Williams looks amazing value for next three GWS BOU, lee, FUL at 4.1. Which then takes u into WC territory

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Agreed, difficult benching your 5/6/7.0 defenders to for him though.

        Open Controls
      2. Stranger Mings
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeh I will probably play him each week now

        Open Controls
    20. JAYPEE
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Planning to do Rodrigo & Robertson to Luis Diaz & Saliba (-4)

      Open Controls
    21. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      If you wanted Mitrovic or Darwin could you justify selling Jesus, Haaland or Kane to do it?

      Open Controls
    22. wulfrunian
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Best pick?
      a)Zaha
      b)Mount
      c)Gundogan

      Open Controls
    23. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Would you upgrade Neco to Fofana or downgrade Cucu to Fofana to free up funds?

      Open Controls

