FPL Gameweek 6 Scout Picks: Kane one of three premium selections

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 6 ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

We line up in a 5-3-2 formation this week and, as ever, are limited to £83.0m for our first XI.

While the maximum starting XI budget remains the same, there has been a slight change to how we nominate substitutes following our on-site poll.

As a result, given that our starting XI costs £82.3m, we have £17.7m to spend on the four substitutes you see on our Scout Picks graphic.

However, in an attempt to please both crowds (the poll was extremely tight after all), we’ll be giving some slightly more expensive alternatives below where appropriate, who in most cases, carry a bit more potential.

GOALKEEPER

Brighton and Hove Albion have made a very good start to the season, thanks in part to their solid defence. Across their opening five matches, they have kept three clean sheets and conceded a league-low three goals. In Gameweek 6, they return to the Amex and face a Leicester City side that suffered their fourth consecutive defeat against Manchester United on Thursday. The Foxes have issues at the back, which we’ll come onto later, but they also look uncharacteristically poor in attack and sit in the bottom three for expected goals (xG, 4.62). Robert Sanchez (£4.7m), meanwhile, has the highest save percentage (92.9 per cent) of any regular starting ‘keeper and ranks second for bonus points, with four.

DEFENDERS

