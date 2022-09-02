944
Scout Picks September 2

FPL Gameweek 6 Scout Picks: Kane one of three premium selections

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 6 ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

We line up in a 5-3-2 formation this week and, as ever, are limited to £83.0m for our first XI.

While the maximum starting XI budget remains the same, there has been a slight change to how we nominate substitutes following our on-site poll.

As a result, given that our starting XI costs £82.3m, we have £17.7m to spend on the four substitutes you see on our Scout Picks graphic.

However, in an attempt to please both crowds (the poll was extremely tight after all), we’ll be giving some slightly more expensive alternatives below where appropriate, who in most cases, carry a bit more potential.

GOALKEEPER

Brighton and Hove Albion have made a very good start to the season, thanks in part to their solid defence. Across their opening five matches, they have kept three clean sheets and conceded a league-low three goals. In Gameweek 6, they return to the Amex and face a Leicester City side that suffered their fourth consecutive defeat against Manchester United on Thursday. The Foxes have issues at the back, which we’ll come onto later, but they also look uncharacteristically poor in attack and sit in the bottom three for expected goals (xG, 4.62). Robert Sanchez (£4.7m), meanwhile, has the highest save percentage (92.9 per cent) of any regular starting ‘keeper and ranks second for bonus points, with four.

DEFENDERS

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

944 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Kaptenen
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Play one,

    A) Aaronson (bre)
    B) Neco (BOU)

    Cheers! 🙂

    
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      A

      
    2. Demba Demba
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      
    3. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      
  2. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Gross or Rashford for next 3 weeks?

    
    1. Kaptenen
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Gross

      
  3. T.Henry14
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    1 FT - 1 itb

    Raya (Ward)
    TAA, Cancelo, Walker, Estupinan, Neco
    Salah, Diaz, Martinelli, Rodrigo*, Andreas
    Haaland, Jesus, Edouard

    Rodrigo&Walker ----> Gross&James for -4, worth it?

    
  4. The Pep Revolution
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Not sure on my bench this week, as in who to start.

    My team is

    Sanchez Ward
    James TAA Trippier Gabriel NWilliams
    KDB Martinelli Diaz Andreas Gross
    Haaland Jesus Toney

    
  5. WibblesTeam
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Cucurella worth holding for 1 more week or get Trippier now ?

    
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      One more eeek

      
      1. HVT
        • 11 Years
        just now

        This

        
  6. Ahmed Adam
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Bench one

    1) N. Williams
    2) Martinelli

    
    1. HVT
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      1

      
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      1

      
  7. HVT
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Fofana or Neco?
    5th def, cash not a major issue, will be wc in 2/3 weeks

    
  8. Danno - Emre Canada
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Captain Marvel back for us Bees tomorrow, cleanies incoming hmmm

    
  9. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Sanchez Ward
    TAA Cancelo Van Dijk Saliba Neco
    KDB Diaz Martinelli Andreas DaSilva
    Haaland Jesus Mitrovic

    1ft
    0itb

    Ok to save?

    Giving Van Dijk another week then getting either James or Trippier depending on if i need Salah in for KDB

    Thanks

    
    1. HVT
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Save

      
  10. Stranger Mings
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    What about Walker & Rodrigo to cancelo & longstaff ?

    
  11. Heisenberg W. W.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Rodrigo replacement
    1. Gross
    2. Rashford
    3. Jwp
    4. Trossard
    5. Aarronson

    
    1. HVT
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      4,1,2

      
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      1

      
  12. Demba Demba
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Rodrigo and Robertson to Trossard and James -4?

    
  13. The Tinkerman
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Best mid under 5m that isn’t Andreas?

    
  14. Buck The Trent
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Play ?

    A Neco
    B Cucu (starting James)

    
    1. The Tinkerman
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      

You need to be logged in to post a comment.