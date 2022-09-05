248
Suspensions September 5

Which FPL players are nearing a one-match ban?

248 Comments
The Suspension Tightrope widget on our homepage keeps track of which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are racking up the yellow cards and how close they are to a one-match ban.

We’ll be checking in with the latest disciplinary situation on a regular basis as the season goes on, continuing with this article.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark, an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

That’ll be Gameweek 19 in most cases but of course any postponements, whether they be weather-related or Covid-enforced, would change the situation.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR/THREE YELLOW CARDS

Scott McTominay (£4.9m) and Joao Palhinha (£5.0m) are now one booking away from a ban following cautions in Gameweek 6 but not one of the three players on four yellow cards is owned by any more than 0.3% of FPL managers.

There are two big names just one caution further back, however, in the form of Reece James (£6.0m) and Gabriel Jesus (£8.1m). There’s no need for any immediate concern of yet, of course, but they’ll have to avoid two bookings in their respective sides’ next 13 league fixtures to swerve a one-match ban.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.

