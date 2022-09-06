The complete guide to UCL Fantasy Matchday 1: Best players, captains + strategies

This week sees the UEFA Champions League (UCL) return for 2022/23, which means the competition’s official Fantasy game is also back.

We’ve collated all of our content for Matchday 1 on this page to help with dilemmas regarding your squad, captaincy and upcoming strategy ahead of the UCL deadline on Tuesday 6 September at 17:45 BST.

Don’t forget to join the official FFScout UCL League (Pin code: 75L4Q5EA10).

SPITCH

There is also a preview for SPITCH’s UEFA Champions League contest, where managers choose 11 players predicted to succeed within the game’s sophisticated scoring system.

They can also choose to under or over their ₵1,200 budget – this will determine how many positive or negative points they begin the round with.

Alongside the season-long cash prize option, there are numerous ‘Classic’ games that split each Matchday into two separate games (for example, 1a on Tuesday and 1b on Wednesday).

Make sure to check out this Matchday 1 article, as well as joining Scout’s SPITCH UCL community.

FANSLIDE

There are four opportunities to play Fanslide in Matchday 1:

Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea (Tuesday)

PSG v Juventus (Tuesday)

Ajax v Rangers (Wednesday)

Napoli v Liverpool (Wednesday)

If you’re new to Fanslide, it’s a free game to play that takes part live, in one-off fixtures. Just ‘slide’ in three players at any one time and they will score single, double and treble points between them. There are loads of ways to win or lose such points.

Yet the skill comes in judging when you think players are about to make an impact and managing their time wisely, as each one is only available for a maximum of 20 minutes per match. The first three ‘slides’ per half are free, the rest cost two points.