Champions League September 6

The complete guide to UCL Fantasy Matchday 1: Best players, captains + strategies

This week sees the UEFA Champions League (UCL) return for 2022/23, which means the competition’s official Fantasy game is also back.

We’ve collated all of our content for Matchday 1 on this page to help with dilemmas regarding your squad, captaincy and upcoming strategy ahead of the UCL deadline on Tuesday 6 September at 17:45 BST.

Don’t forget to join the official FFScout UCL League (Pin code: 75L4Q5EA10).

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE

UCL FANTASY BASICS

WHICH PLAYERS TO PICK?

MATCHDAY 1

OTHER UCL GAMES

SPITCH

There is also a preview for SPITCH’s UEFA Champions League contest, where managers choose 11 players predicted to succeed within the game’s sophisticated scoring system.

They can also choose to under or over their ₵1,200 budget – this will determine how many positive or negative points they begin the round with.

Alongside the season-long cash prize option, there are numerous ‘Classic’ games that split each Matchday into two separate games (for example, 1a on Tuesday and 1b on Wednesday).

Make sure to check out this Matchday 1 article, as well as joining Scout’s SPITCH UCL community.

FANSLIDE

There are four opportunities to play Fanslide in Matchday 1:

  • Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea (Tuesday)
  • PSG v Juventus (Tuesday)
  • Ajax v Rangers (Wednesday)
  • Napoli v Liverpool (Wednesday)

If you’re new to Fanslide, it’s a free game to play that takes part live, in one-off fixtures. Just ‘slide’ in three players at any one time and they will score single, double and treble points between them. There are loads of ways to win or lose such points.

Yet the skill comes in judging when you think players are about to make an impact and managing their time wisely, as each one is only available for a maximum of 20 minutes per match. The first three ‘slides’ per half are free, the rest cost two points.

FPLMarc88

  1. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    How does this look:

    Vlachodimos
    Hernandez Guerriero Otamendi
    Hazard Reus Nkunku (c) Florentino
    Neymar Lewandowski Mbappe

    Grbic Perisic Kounde Hojberg

    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Jorginho on the bench so had to make some further tweaks.

    2. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Double PSG attack against a poor Juve it’s nit a bad shout as they score goals for fun

      Not sure on Hazard & Florentino but he’s cheap as chips

  2. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Meyer in for Vlacho?

    It will help me upgrade Reinildo to Chilwell.

    1. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yes do itt

      1. D.r.a.c.o
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    2. lugs
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      if you're using chips early yep, i just did the same but with Chilwell in for Ake

      1. D.r.a.c.o
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yep

    3. putana
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      does meyer start?

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Yes

        https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/match/2035653--dortmund-vs-copenhagen/lineups/

      2. Jebiga
        • 10 Years
        just now

        yes, look lineups, you have perin/grbic combo as well

    4. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Is Vlacho not playing?

  3. WVA
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Would you change anything here?

    Pope
    TAA Cancelo James Perisic
    Salah Martinelli Rashford
    Haaland Toney Mitrovic
    Ward Saliba Bailey Andreas

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Beautiful
      Obvs Perisic will be frustrating to own.

    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Just Perisic to Trippier

      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Double up on Newcastle defence?

    3. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Wildcard?

      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        No I already have that team but with GroB over Rashford, annoyingly I started the season with Rashford too!

        1. Prinzhorn
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Why GroB over Trossard/MacAllie?

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            I brought GroB in for Rashford weeks ago

    4. Arn De Gothia
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Mitro->Isak?

  4. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Post from earlier. Got some good tips and thanks for those. But after some more.

    I've become a completely clueless manager. I'm not improving, I'm regressing. So any help would be much appreciated. I'm feeling recklessI and don't mind taking a hit. I've essentially wanted to get a third striker for weeks now. All my moves have been boring and 2 weeks late.
    I'm going to wild card over the international break so short term moves.
    I have 2 FT's & 0.9 in the bank.

    Ederson
    TAA James Cucu Walker
    Salah Marti Diaz GroB
    Haaland Jesus

    Iversen Neco Andreas Archer

    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Fabio Borges: "Just because someone blanked twice in a row, it doesn’t necessarily mean that he is suddenly a bad pick and the same applies to poker – just because you lost one hand, it doesn’t mean that you played it poorly.

      I think that being able to distance myself from the short-term results is one of my biggest strengths in FPL and poker played a huge part in that."

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/07/15/top-fpl-tips-and-advice-from-ffscout-hall-of-fame-number-three-fabio-borges/

      Try not to go on tilt horse. Stay calm, think long-term. This is how you become better.

      Are any of those players actually bad picks?

      1. No Need
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Correct. Good decisions, bad outcomes, dark side of probability. Marathon not a sprint...

      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Namaste mother effer.

        I’ve wanted a third striker for most of the season so far.
        What do you think about a very short term punt of Diaz and Archer to Rashford and Mitro? Then wild card.

        1. Piggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          Sounds fine to me.

          Personally I don't care about a third striker. I'm sticking with Robbo instead.

          Mitro and Toney have done well, but I doubt they'll continue at the same rate.

          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Well I’ve held off due to lack of funds. I’ve been waiting to get in Mitro. Wanted to get him the week after Chelsea but I’m getting very bored.

            1. Piggs Boson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Fair. It's only a game after all, gotta play the way you enjoy, or no point playing.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Cucu to Trippier is a good move.

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah him or James. Just feel it’s too soft though. I’ve had no aggression for a few years and am getting tired of the soft approach.

      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Or Walker

  5. Zladan
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    RMT:

    Made a few changes given Chelsea and Dortmund team sheets.

    See the below as a FH as I completely change the team for next week and the week after.

    Haaland Lewa (C2) Werner
    Nkunku (C1) Reus JMario Bergwijn Torres
    Meunier Guerreiro James Kounde Ota
    Kepa Grbic

    LL in MD2, WC in MD3.

  6. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    jump in
    Join My UCL League
    DontMissThatPenMyFriend
    League Code
    49X3NB4905
    https://gaming.uefa.com/en/uclfantasy/leagues/49X3NB4905/0044006F006E0074004D006900730073005400680061007400500065006E004D00790046007200690065006E0064/Jim%20Reinhart

    1. No Need
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      4 times and counting....

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        We turned the page, and its deadline time in 20mins. Normal FPL service will resume shortly, don't worry. 🙂

    2. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      I’m in mate, Amy thoughts on my team below…

    3. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Also in....

  7. Mr. Mystic
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Dalot or Fofana?

  8. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Last one.. for just MD1

    Reinildo or Rensch?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Rensch

      1. D.r.a.c.o
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Ty

  9. Fish up a tree
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Chaps any glaring mistakes here. I am thinking Alvarez starts for City tonight as a 6m punt thst could bear fruit…

    Just typing some of these names out was an ordeal in itself!

    Vlachodimos,Grbic
    Mendez, Guerriero, Otamendi, Dias, Chilwell
    KDB, Nkunku, Bergwijn, Mario, Kvaratskhelia
    Alvarez, Lewandowski, Mbappe

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      What, you didn't fancy typing out Odysseas Vlachodimos in full? Love that name.

      Not too sure about Alvarez & the striker spots are, for me, too precious for a risk like that. But if you're confident he starts...

      Don't see any "glaring mistakes"

    2. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Would personally stay away from City Sevilla (a) seems quite hard.
      Alvarez will get some minutes, can't see any issue there for a punt.

      1. Fish up a tree
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Seville are having a shocking season & haven’t won a game yet

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Seen their La Liga results?

        Osasuna 2-1 Sevilla
        Sevilla 1-1 Valladolid
        Almeria 2-1 Sevilla
        Sevilla 0-3 Barcelona

  10. Jebiga
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Join Champions league:

    https://gaming.uefa.com/en/uclfantasy/leagues/53JAUNEU08/004300680061006D00700069006F006E00730020006C00650061006700750065/Djapex

    1. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I’m in, cheers

    2. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Also in...

  11. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Keep getting bottomed.

    2FT and 0.9 in the bank. Would you move Perisic to Fofana? Im looking at Pope and Mitro in on 2FT the following GW.

    Sanchez Ward
    TAA Saliba Trips Perisic Neco
    Salah Gundo Trossard Marti Andreas
    Haaland Toney Jesus

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Zip

  12. pundit of punts
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    I'm done 🙂

    Perin - Grbic
    Chilwell - Meunier - Guerreiro - Kounde - Otamendi
    Nkunku - Reus - Torres - Bergwijn - Joao Mario
    Lewandowski - Benzema - Ramos

    1. Jebiga
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Why not Mayer over Perin ? 🙂

  13. The Red Devil
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Trubin/Hraedecky
    Cancelo/Chilwell/Guerrero/Reinildo/Nuno
    Taylor/Nkunku/Florentina/Goncalves/Musiala
    Lewa/Haaland/Benzema

    thoughts?

    1. Jebiga
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kvaratshelia, Reus and Mario are must have

      1. The Red Devil
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Goncalves to reus?

    2. lugs
      • 5 Years
      just now

      looks a bit unbalanced with so much invested up front and in defense, not sure Cancelo is worth his price tbh

      1. The Red Devil
        • 7 Years
        just now

        donwgrade cancelo & upgrade florentina?

  14. Mr. Mystic
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which for 5th defender?
    A) Dalot
    B) Fofana

  15. InsertPunHere
      6 mins ago

      *NON-UCL ALERT*
      Am I good to roll my transfer this week?

      Pope Ward
      Trent Cancelo Trippier Saliba Neco
      Salah Zaha Martinelli Groß Andreas
      Haaland Jesus Toney

    • Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Lewa + Fodder
      Vinicius Jr + Fodder

    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Looking to GW8 would you rather have Jesus @ Brentford or Isak (h) to Bournemouth?

      1. Hy liverpool
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Isaaaak

      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Do you know much about Isak?

