Scout’s Matchday 1a picks for the free-to-play SPITCH UCL Fantasy game

Sponsored by SPITCH

If last week’s domestic matches have you craving more Tuesday and Wednesday action, maybe you should check out SPITCH’s UEFA Champions League game, where you effectively have a Free Hit chip to play for each round of group games and are only judged on your best three!

Alongside a season-long cash prize option that costs £12.75 to join, there are numerous ‘Classic’ versions – one of which is free.

HOW TO PLAY SPITCH

SPITCH is a platform where managers can use their football knowledge to defeat others and win money prizes.

As with Fantasy Premier League (FPL), managers commit to a formation and have a budget to buy players for their line-up, in the quest to score points and win prizes.

But unlike FPL, managers can actually go under or over their ₵1,200 budget – this will determine how many positive or negative points they begin the round with.

Each week of ‘Season’ mode requires a new line-up with no captains. Managers are allowed up to nine players from the same club and can alter teams mid-matchday. ‘Safety Net’ automatically replaces non-starters, whilst a sophisticated scoring system rewards defensive actions in a way that FPL does not.

SCOUT’S MATCHDAY 1a LINE-UP

‘Classic’ mode splits each Matchday’s two nights into separate games. The 1a fixtures are for Tuesday’s eight matches in Groups E to H, with a separate 1b game for Wednesday.

In goal, Mike Maignan (₵58) is selected for AC Milan’s trip to Salzburg. His side has conceded five goals from five league games, suggesting a defence that will allow him to make saves.

This 3-3-4 formation gives a line-up which is ₵18 under budget and therefore begins on 18 points. Defence is comprised of three attacking names in Reece James (₵120), Raphael Guerreiro (₵84) and Gilberto (₵60).

Those who take part in the Premier League SPITCH are fully aware of James’ attacking potential – he already has a goal and ranks second amongst domestic defenders for expected goal involvement (xGI).

Dortmund left-back Guerreiro has scored 20 goals for his side in all competitions since the 2019/20 season and has been given a generous price here. At Benfica, Gilberto gets forward a lot and has a great opener at home to Maccabi Haifa.

England international Jude Bellingham (₵112) is an all-round midfielder and should benefit from the SPITCH scoring system. Hosting Copenhagen will not lead to defensive tactics from head coach Edin Terzic.

Alongside Bellingham is Joao Mario (₵66) and Leipzig playmaker Dominik Szoboszlai (₵97). The former is Benfica’s penalty taker, plays left wing and currently has four goals from five Liga Portugal games, whilst the latter scored twice from just 209 minutes of Champions League football last season.

Up front, Karim Benzema (₵200) needs no introduction. Scorer of 15 goals in last season’s competition, a trip to Celtic Park is intimidating for most but Benzema is above that and has been handed our captain’s armband – something which can only be done in ‘Classic’ mode.

Marco Reus (₵110) will expect a goal against Copenhagen, whilst Rafael Leao (₵110) is backed to produce in Austria.

Finally, of the star-studded PSG front line, Neymar (₵165) is the most in-form. He has a staggering nine goals and six assists from 545 domestic minutes this season. That’s an attacking return every 36.33 minutes and more than two per game.

JOIN THE FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT UCL COMMUNITY ON SPITCH

You can join other Fantasy Football Scout users here in our SPITCH UCL community. There is also a FIFA 23 prize on offer.

#ad | 18+ | www.begambleaware.org