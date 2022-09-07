Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?

Ahead of Gameweek 7, we take another look at which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are on penalties, corner-kicks and free-kicks for their respective clubs.
Over one in five of all goals scored in the Premier League last season came from set plays, with penalties responsible for a further 7.8%.
Our Set-Piece Takers tab rounds up our estimated pecking order but these regular shorter-term recaps look at what’s happened in the Gameweek just gone.
GAMEWEEK 6 SET-PIECES
Based on the data collection in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown from the latest round of matches.
|Corners
|Crosses from
free-kicks
|Shots from direct
free-kicks
|Penalties
|Arsenal
|Martinelli (4)
Saka (1)
|Odegaard (1)
|Xhaka (1)
|Aston Villa
|Luiz (1)
|Bournemouth
|Tavernier (6)
|L Cook (3)
Tavernier (1)
|Brentford
|Jensen (1)
Mbeumo (1)
|Jensen (2)
|Toney (2)
|Toney (1)
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|Gross (10)
|Gross (1)
|Mac Allister (2)
|Mac Allister (1)
|Chelsea
|Cucurella (5)
Gallagher (5)
|James (1)
|Crystal Palace
|Olise (4)
Eze (1)
|Olise (2)
Eze (2)
|Everton
|Gray (7)
|Fulham
|Pereira (2)
Cairney (1)
|Pereira (1)
|Leeds United
|Harrison (3)
Greenwood (1)
Roca (1)
Aaronson (1)
|Greenwood (1)
|Greenwood (1)
|Leicester City
|Maddison (1)
|Liverpool
|Robertson (4)
Tsimikas (3)
Alexander-Arnold (2)
|Tsimikas (2)
|Manchester City
|De Bruyne (4)
|De Bruyne (1)
|Manchester United
|Eriksen (2)
|Newcastle United
|Trippier (8)
Targett (3)
Fraser (2)
|Trippier (4)
Targett (3)
|Trippier (1)
|Nott’m Forest
|Gibbs-White (3)
Lodi (1)
|Gibbs-White (1)
|Johnson (1)
|Southampton
|Ward-Prowse (6)
|Ward-Prowse (4)
|Ward-Prowse (1)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Son (10)
|Dier (1)
|West Ham United
|Fornals (2)
Bowen (1)
|Wolves
|Neto (4)
Nunes (1)
|Neto (1)
GAMEWEEK 6: KEY OBSERVATIONS AND NOTEWORTHY CHANGES
- Two players scored both a free-kick and a penalty in Gameweek 6: Ivan Toney (£7.2m) of Brentford and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.6m) of Brighton and Hove Albion. We’d seen Mac Allister on direct free-kicks before but Toney didn’t chance his arm once in 2021/22, so this is a new feather in his cap. Bees boss Thomas Frank said Toney had been pushing to play more of a role from direct free-kick situations:
“The free-kick, obviously, wow. It’s something he’s been working on and he’s been saying he wants to take more free-kicks, so I’ve told him he needs to practice. He has started practising and it’s a classic Ivan goal where he shows his fantastic technique, you notice how well he connects with the ball with his right and left foot, but also his cleverness to put it to the keeper’s side.” – Thomas Frank
- Neco Williams (£4.1m) hasn’t taken a corner or indirect free-kick since Gameweek 3, with fellow new signings Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.5m) and Renan Lodi (£4.5m) now more heavily involved at dead-ball situations for Nottingham Forest.
- Marc Cucurella (£5.2m) delivered another five corners in Gameweek 6, meaning that no Chelsea player has taken more corner-kicks than the left-sided defender this season. Conor Gallagher (£5.7m) matched Cucurella’s total against West Ham, with another regular taker, Mason Mount (£7.6m), on the bench. Reece James (£6.0m) continues to take indirect free-kicks but, since Gameweek 1, not corners.
- No player has taken more corners (29), successful corners (10) or direct free-kicks (four) than Kieran Trippier (£5.2m) in 2022/23.
- We’ve now seen the joint-cheapest forward in FPL, Sam Greenwood (£4.4m), take at least one corner, indirect free-kick and direct free-kick in 2022/23. His total game-time amounts to just 28 minutes, however.
