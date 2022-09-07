246
Set Piece Takers September 7

Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?

Ahead of Gameweek 7, we take another look at which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are on penalties, corner-kicks and free-kicks for their respective clubs.

Over one in five of all goals scored in the Premier League last season came from set plays, with penalties responsible for a further 7.8%.

Our Set-Piece Takers tab rounds up our estimated pecking order but these regular shorter-term recaps look at what’s happened in the Gameweek just gone.

GAMEWEEK 6 SET-PIECES

Based on the data collection in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown from the latest round of matches.

CornersCrosses from
free-kicks		Shots from direct
free-kicks		Penalties
ArsenalMartinelli (4)
Saka (1)		Odegaard (1)Xhaka (1)
Aston VillaLuiz (1)
BournemouthTavernier (6)L Cook (3)
Tavernier (1)
BrentfordJensen (1)
Mbeumo (1)		Jensen (2)Toney (2)Toney (1)
Brighton and Hove AlbionGross (10)Gross (1)Mac Allister (2)Mac Allister (1)
ChelseaCucurella (5)
Gallagher (5)		James (1)
Crystal PalaceOlise (4)
Eze (1)		Olise (2)
Eze (2)
EvertonGray (7)
FulhamPereira (2)
Cairney (1)		Pereira (1)
Leeds UnitedHarrison (3)
Greenwood (1)
Roca (1)
Aaronson (1)		Greenwood (1)Greenwood (1)
Leicester CityMaddison (1)
LiverpoolRobertson (4)
Tsimikas (3)
Alexander-Arnold (2)		Tsimikas (2)
Manchester CityDe Bruyne (4)De Bruyne (1)
Manchester UnitedEriksen (2)
Newcastle UnitedTrippier (8)
Targett (3)
Fraser (2)		Trippier (4)
Targett (3)		Trippier (1)
Nott’m ForestGibbs-White (3)
Lodi (1)		Gibbs-White (1)Johnson (1)
SouthamptonWard-Prowse (6)Ward-Prowse (4)Ward-Prowse (1)
Tottenham HotspurSon (10)Dier (1)
West Ham UnitedFornals (2)
Bowen (1)
WolvesNeto (4)
Nunes (1)		Neto (1)

GAMEWEEK 6: KEY OBSERVATIONS AND NOTEWORTHY CHANGES

  • Two players scored both a free-kick and a penalty in Gameweek 6: Ivan Toney (£7.2m) of Brentford and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.6m) of Brighton and Hove Albion. We’d seen Mac Allister on direct free-kicks before but Toney didn’t chance his arm once in 2021/22, so this is a new feather in his cap. Bees boss Thomas Frank said Toney had been pushing to play more of a role from direct free-kick situations:

“The free-kick, obviously, wow. It’s something he’s been working on and he’s been saying he wants to take more free-kicks, so I’ve told him he needs to practice. He has started practising and it’s a classic Ivan goal where he shows his fantastic technique, you notice how well he connects with the ball with his right and left foot, but also his cleverness to put it to the keeper’s side.” – Thomas Frank

  • Neco Williams (£4.1m) hasn’t taken a corner or indirect free-kick since Gameweek 3, with fellow new signings Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.5m) and Renan Lodi (£4.5m) now more heavily involved at dead-ball situations for Nottingham Forest.
  • Marc Cucurella (£5.2m) delivered another five corners in Gameweek 6, meaning that no Chelsea player has taken more corner-kicks than the left-sided defender this season. Conor Gallagher (£5.7m) matched Cucurella’s total against West Ham, with another regular taker, Mason Mount (£7.6m), on the bench. Reece James (£6.0m) continues to take indirect free-kicks but, since Gameweek 1, not corners.
  • No player has taken more corners (29), successful corners (10) or direct free-kicks (four) than Kieran Trippier (£5.2m) in 2022/23.
  • We’ve now seen the joint-cheapest forward in FPL, Sam Greenwood (£4.4m), take at least one corner, indirect free-kick and direct free-kick in 2022/23. His total game-time amounts to just 28 minutes, however.

Post a Comment
  1. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Potter to Chelsea, Tuchel to Brighton and then BHA finish above them. That would be the most beautiful turn of events anyone can imagine.

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Tuchel looked like a man who lost his marbles last night.

      It would be good for him to take a break. He is not a bad manager but has too many voices inside his head at the moment. There is no way he will go to a team which does not have money to spend or a squad without big names.

      1. Deul0fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Jeremy Leonel Sarmiento Morante is a big name

      2. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        I know it won't happen, but fingers crossed that BHA could still do it without him. I honestly hope they have a bad season, not because they're rivals, but for this Boehly fella to realise this ain't football manager in real life.

      3. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Tuchel needs a break for his own good now, I agree. He's been through a lot lately from what I've read.

      4. x.jim.x
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        When did you get your psychology degree ?

    2. Deul0fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Tuchel to be sacked from Brighton for Gross misconduct

      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        That would be complete Trosshard….

  2. Union_Jacks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Rash not seen in training today apparently

  3. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Fulham vs Chelsea predictions?

    I am going 3-3.

  4. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Harry Potter should manage Chelsea, that would be more fitting….

    1. Deul0fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Potter you on about?

      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Just trying to Brighton up your day….

    2. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      "I solemnly swear that I am up to no good."

  5. 50ShadesOfGray
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Best midfielder to get under £8 Million?
      Already have KDB, Martinelli, Diaz, Aaronson and Andreas

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Zaha

    • Slumdog-Mignolet
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Kane or KDB on wildcard?

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        As someone who went KDB on WCGW3, I’d advise against it. I think Haaland Kane Mitro will do great I think the other smaller strikers like Toney/Isak will be a bit inconsistent compared to the middle of the road mids

    • Kane Train
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Which one would you prefer to have??

      A) Groß
      B) Rashford

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Not even sure Rashford will play this weekend.

        1. Scrumper
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          How come?

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Game tomorrow and niggle from last game.

            1. Scrumper
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Fair enough. Frustrated owner here who benched him last week!

      2. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        A.

    • Corona is not good 4 U
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Luiz Dias and Greenwood -> Mc. Allister and Mitrovic for free?

      But I have also Groß in my team.

      Thank you!

    • TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      New Post

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/09/07/ucl-fantasy-tuesday-review-wednesday-captaincy-tips/

    • FPL E
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      42 mins ago

      Best defender for 1 week punt? I’m WC in GW8 and will be bringing in trippier,

      Still thinking him or maybe Gabriel for this week.

