Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?

Ahead of Gameweek 7, we take another look at which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are on penalties, corner-kicks and free-kicks for their respective clubs.

Over one in five of all goals scored in the Premier League last season came from set plays, with penalties responsible for a further 7.8%.

Our Set-Piece Takers tab rounds up our estimated pecking order but these regular shorter-term recaps look at what’s happened in the Gameweek just gone.

GAMEWEEK 6 SET-PIECES

Based on the data collection in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown from the latest round of matches.

Corners Crosses from

free-kicks Shots from direct

free-kicks Penalties Arsenal Martinelli (4)

Saka (1) Odegaard (1) Xhaka (1) Aston Villa Luiz (1) Bournemouth Tavernier (6) L Cook (3)

Tavernier (1) Brentford Jensen (1)

Mbeumo (1) Jensen (2) Toney (2) Toney (1) Brighton and Hove Albion Gross (10) Gross (1) Mac Allister (2) Mac Allister (1) Chelsea Cucurella (5)

Gallagher (5) James (1) Crystal Palace Olise (4)

Eze (1) Olise (2)

Eze (2) Everton Gray (7) Fulham Pereira (2)

Cairney (1) Pereira (1) Leeds United Harrison (3)

Greenwood (1)

Roca (1)

Aaronson (1) Greenwood (1) Greenwood (1) Leicester City Maddison (1) Liverpool Robertson (4)

Tsimikas (3)

Alexander-Arnold (2) Tsimikas (2) Manchester City De Bruyne (4) De Bruyne (1) Manchester United Eriksen (2) Newcastle United Trippier (8)

Targett (3)

Fraser (2) Trippier (4)

Targett (3) Trippier (1) Nott’m Forest Gibbs-White (3)

Lodi (1) Gibbs-White (1) Johnson (1) Southampton Ward-Prowse (6) Ward-Prowse (4) Ward-Prowse (1) Tottenham Hotspur Son (10) Dier (1) West Ham United Fornals (2)

Bowen (1) Wolves Neto (4)

Nunes (1) Neto (1)

GAMEWEEK 6: KEY OBSERVATIONS AND NOTEWORTHY CHANGES

Two players scored both a free-kick and a penalty in Gameweek 6: Ivan Toney (£7.2m) of Brentford and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.6m) of Brighton and Hove Albion. We’d seen Mac Allister on direct free-kicks before but Toney didn’t chance his arm once in 2021/22, so this is a new feather in his cap. Bees boss Thomas Frank said Toney had been pushing to play more of a role from direct free-kick situations:

“The free-kick, obviously, wow. It’s something he’s been working on and he’s been saying he wants to take more free-kicks, so I’ve told him he needs to practice. He has started practising and it’s a classic Ivan goal where he shows his fantastic technique, you notice how well he connects with the ball with his right and left foot, but also his cleverness to put it to the keeper’s side.” – Thomas Frank

Neco Williams (£4.1m) hasn’t taken a corner or indirect free-kick since Gameweek 3, with fellow new signings Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.5m) and Renan Lodi (£4.5m) now more heavily involved at dead-ball situations for Nottingham Forest.