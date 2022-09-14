599
Watchlist September 14

The FPL Watchlist: Who are the best medium-term player picks?

599 Comments
In our Watchlist series, we pick out the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are the best medium-term targets in each position based on fixtures, form and value.

So unlike the Scout Picks, we’re not just focusing on the upcoming Gameweek with these articles.

The week-to-week changes are typically minimal but after Gameweek 7 passed by without a ball being kicked, and with more postponements to follow in Gameweek 8, there’s been more tinkering than usual during our latest refresh.

Fixture swings for a number of clubs have also intensified the adjustments.

ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

Our regularly updated Watchlist, which is visible on the sidebar, ranks players in each position for the medium term.

The main focus is on the next four Gameweeks but we factor anything up to six weeks ahead where necessary. For example, we can’t completely ignore the Gameweek 12 blank for Manchester City and Arsenal despite it being outside of the initial four-Gameweek window.

Players are selected according to factors such as form*, club injuries, club morale, forthcoming fixtures and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

The table displays the player name and club, along with the abbreviation for the factors that played a part in their ranking. A key for these factors can be found below the player in the table and looks like this:

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has significantly climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous update or if they are a new entry into the tables.

*Points divided by a club’s matches played over the last 30 days, with allowance given for non-appearances

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL GOALKEEPERS

Underscoring what we wrote in the introduction, the goalkeeper rankings have been shaken up after a period of stability in the opening month.

Gone are the likes of Alisson (£5.5m), Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m), Robert Sanchez (£4.7m) and Edouard Mendy (£4.9m), who have various combinations of blanks, tricky fixtures and underwhelming form as black marks against their names. There’s also an injury of undetermined severity in Mendy’s case, which gives Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.4m) the chance to impress new boss Graham Potter initially.

Top of the pile now is Nick Pope (£5.1m), the in-demand Newcastle United shot-stopper who has been bought by more FPL managers than all other goalkeepers combined ahead of Gameweek 8. Heading the FPL points table among players in his position, he has a great chance to consolidate that lead when the team with the lowest expected goals (xG) total in the division, Bournemouth, head north this weekend. Fulham, Brentford and a revitalised Manchester United may present stiffer tests beyond that but only Liverpool and Manchester City have kept more clean sheets than the Magpies (10) over the last 23 Gameweeks – a period that started with Eddie Howe’s savvy recruitment in the January transfer window.

With Tottenham Hotspur allowing the fewest number of big chances this season, Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) takes Alisson’s place as the main premium threat to Ederson (£5.5m). Spurs have bottom-of-the-table Leicester City, managerless Brighton and Hove Albion and goal-shy Everton to come in the next four Gameweeks.

There’s a bit of an underwhelming feeling to this crop of goalkeepers, in truth, as budget picks like Dean Henderson (£4.7m), Bernd Leno (£4.5m) and Danny Ward (£4.0m) make appearances by virtue of their fixtures and affordable price tags rather than any great conviction in the defences in front of them. FPL royalty Henderson is third in the goalkeepers’ points table but two penalty saves have massively helped on that front and Gameweek 6’s loss to Bournemouth was a real confidence-shaker.

Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) isn’t a name being talked about much by Wildcarders or anyone else, for that matter, but West Ham United’s schedule is looking more appealing now after a tricky start: Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton and Bournemouth, four of the league’s nine lowest scorers, are to come in Gameweeks 8-13. The Hammers are among the top five sides for fewest shots in the box, big chances and efforts on target conceded in their last four matches, despite facing Chelsea, Spurs and an in-form Brighton in that time.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) and Reece James (£6.0m) take a temporary tumble down the defender standings because of their Gameweek 8 blank and, in Alexander-Arnold’s case, some tough-looking fixtures beyond the September international break. These two premium picks are too good to forget about completely, however: despite their so-so starts to 2022/23, they are still first and second respectively for expected goal involvement (xGI) among players in their position.

Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) becomes the go-to premium defender for the time being, then, with City’s defence in slightly better shape than those of Liverpool and Chelsea. City have the lowest expected goals conceded (xGC) total in the league, although an injury to Kyle Walker (£5.1m) and an abundance of choice at centre-half – Aymeric Laporte (£5.8m) is nearing full fitness, while the capture of Manuel Akanji (£5.0m) has increased Pep Guardiola’s centre-back quota to five – means Cancelo stands alone on our defenders’ Watchlist.

A month is a long time in FPL: where ‘big at the back’ was once en vogue, now there is only one defender – Diogo Dalot (£4.5m), who you can expect to see appear on these pages in the future – to be found in the top 20 of FPL’s admittedly limited form table.

Ivan Perisic (£5.6m) stays rooted to fourth in the above list with ongoing concerns about rotation risk so the biggest riser is Kieran Trippier (£5.3m), who has returned in every home match this season and who has meetings against Bournemouth, Brentford and Everton to come on Tyneside in the next five Gameweeks. Newcastle, indeed, have kept clean sheets six of their last 10 home fixtures.

Our top four, in fact, happen to be Rate My Team‘s four projected highest scorers among defenders from Gameweeks 8-11.

Three £4.5m-and-under buys prop up the rear, with Neco Williams (£4.1m) definitely more selected for his low cost and attacking threat than clean sheet potential: he’s still top among defenders for goal attempts in 2022/23.

Vladimir Coufal (£4.4m) follows Fabianski into consideration from the slowly improving West Ham backline, with the unknown extent of an injury to Aaron Cresswell (£4.8m) not just costing the left-back a potential place here but also that of bargain positional rival Emerson Palmieri (£4.0m). Coufal hasn’t particularly wowed so far this season with just four chances created but is seventh among defenders for crosses, and has some Fantasy pedigree with 13 assists across the last two campaigns.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL MIDFIELDERS

 

1

1

599 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Steinburg FC
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    one week punt, Foden or Silva and why?

    Open Controls
    1. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Silva. Better footballer

      Open Controls
      1. Steinburg FC
        • 8 Years
        just now

        with you mate, if he plays wright wing could be a haul.
        Fodden is also way over priced for his fpl returns so far.

        Open Controls
  2. tristanabc
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    I’ve hit the WC.
    Thoughts on draft below?

    Pope
    Cancelo Perisic Trippier
    Bowen Martinelli Bailey Andreas
    Haaland Kane(c) Mitro

    Ward Maddison Neco TAA

    Open Controls
  3. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    So if I save the WC, which option is best? Could be a dead ending

    A. KDB+Mitro
    B. Kane+ASM/Gordon

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Sorry this is wrong…

      A. KDB+Mitro
      B. Kane+Foden

      Open Controls
    2. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B with Asm

      Open Controls
  4. CrouchDown
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Anyone tempted to keep Salah for captaincy against Brighton?

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      yep

      Open Controls
    2. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Brighton are going to be solid I think still.

      Open Controls
  5. Alex1995
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Best midfielder for 9.3 or less this week only?

    Open Controls
    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Foden or Kulusevski

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
  6. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Which combo would you support? Likely WC GW9.
    A. Trippier Bowen Kane (-4)
    B. Bowen Mitrovic
    C. Trippier Mitrovic
    D. Trippier KDB Mitrovic (-4)

    Open Controls
  7. samaael
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    for a -4
    a) bowen
    b) maddison
    c) foden
    d) kulusevski (have Kane)

    has to be foden?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Bowen

      Open Controls
      1. samaael
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        least appealing of the four

        Open Controls
  8. Stranger Mings
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    da silva to a) rice b) Bailey c) almiron d) willock w) other up to 5m? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bailey

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    3. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Willock. Great punt.

      Open Controls
    4. samaael
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      almiron

      Open Controls
  9. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    A. Play Neco (vs FUL).
    B. Buy Maddison (-4) (vs tot), sell Gross, bench Neco.

    Open Controls
    1. HellasLEAF
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      I think play Neco vs the hit.

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Prefer Neco over the hit, right?

        Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
  10. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which would you recommend settling on please?

    A. Wildcard team

    POPE
    Cancelo Trippier PATTERSON
    KDB Martinelli BAILEY Andreas
    Haaland KANE Mitrovic

    Ward JAMES ZAHA Neco

    B. Existing team (with Salah > KDB for -4 an option to keep Reed off the pitch)

    Ward
    Cancelo Trippier GABRIEL Neco
    Martinelli Andreas REED
    Haaland JESUS Mitrovic

    SANCHEZ SALAH TAA GROß

    Open Controls
  11. HellasLEAF
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Worth it to use a FT Sanchez to Pope?

    Have Ward. Not too chuffed about.

    Open Controls
    1. reeceon
      • 8 Years
      just now

      If you've nothing else to do and fielding 11 sure

      Open Controls
  12. kamdaraji
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Pick one

    1. Tea
    2. Coffee
    3. Hot Chocolate

    Open Controls
    1. HellasLEAF
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Milk

      Open Controls
    3. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    4. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      2 in the morning, 1 in the afternoon and 3 at night.

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Upvote, for we have a template!

        Open Controls
    5. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      3 b4 bed

      Open Controls
    6. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      2. perma-cap.

      Open Controls
  13. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Trippier, Cancelo, Perisic, Neco
    Salah, Martinelli, Andreas
    Haaland (c), Jesus, Mitrovic

    Iverson, Neto, James, Diaz

    1 FT 0.2 ITB

    Looking to dead end this team and WC in the international break.

    A Salah to Son/Kulusevski
    B Salah and Sanchez to Son/Kulusevski and Pope -4

    Any other suggestions?

    Open Controls
  14. reeceon
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    This week only
    A) kane & saka
    B) mitrovic & son

    Open Controls
    1. HellasLEAF
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  15. Il Capitano
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    0FT 0.2m ITB

    Ward
    Cancelo Trippier Neco
    Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland Jesus Mitro

    Sanchez - Salah TAA James Gross Mac Allister

    Salah to KDB (-4) and play with 10 or WC?

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      -4

      Open Controls
    2. samaael
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      -4 and playing 10 is potential WC territory

      Open Controls
  16. kamdaraji
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Would be amazing if Ward got more than one point for my team next weekend

    Open Controls
    1. HellasLEAF
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ward has justified his rock bottom price.

      Hate that I went with him least didn't always start.

      Open Controls
    2. Steinburg FC
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      would you go ward to pope -4 if wildcarding next week though?

      Open Controls
    3. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      He got more than one point in the last gameweek, and the week before that. What are you on about? 😉

      Open Controls
    4. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I think he gets 1

      Open Controls
  17. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    For GW 8 Only who to get ?

    A- KDB
    B- Bowen
    C- Maddison
    D- Foden

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    2. Steinburg FC
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Silva

      Open Controls
    3. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  18. Twisted Saltergater
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Help!

    1. Haaland, Kulusevski (bench TAA)
    or
    2. Isak, Cancelo (bench Salah)

    I'd get Haaland ordinarily, but the blank in GW12 is putting me off and I'd quite like Newcastle attack vs Bournemouth.

    Open Controls
  19. tristanabc
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    A) TAA Martinelli Kane
    B) James KDB Isak

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  20. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Which option:

    A. Bailey gw 8 and 9 and bench Maddison this week. Would mean Bailey to Zaha in gw 10 probably.

    B. Get Zaha now which means playing Maddison this week and Zaha next.

    C. Get Bowen and Maddison on the bench this week. Probably Bowen to Zaha in gw 10.

    A and B opens the option of KdB to Salah in gw 9

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  21. Steinburg FC
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    ppl on a WC and going Kane why arn't you considering Richarlson vs LEI?
    easyer to have KDB then move off Richy to Toney vs BOU next week

    Open Controls
    1. Firmino
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Want Kane captain GW8 and 11

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        You know Haaland blanks in GW12, right? He will play on GW8 and GW11.

        Open Controls
      2. Steinburg FC
        • 8 Years
        just now

        GW8 not worth going against haaland. i have both but also Kulu
        GW11 Mitro better cap option mate

        Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Same problem as Perisic: rotation risk.

      Open Controls
  22. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Please, lads:

    Pope
    Cancelo, Trippier, Saliba, Neco
    Martinelli, Andreas
    Haaland, Jesus, Mitrovic

    TAA*, Salah*, Zaha*, Groß*

    2 ft, WC intact

    A. TAA to Perisic, Groß to Maddison for free (bench Neco)
    B. Salah to KDB, save other transfer, play Neco
    C. TAA to Perisic, Salah to KDB for free (bench Neco)
    D. TAA to Perisic, Salah to KDB, Groß to Maddison/Bowen (- 4, bench Neco and Saliba)

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Probably B, but TAA to Perisic only and start Neco also looks good.

      Open Controls
  23. Heiro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Would you be looking to get James in asap?

    It's whether I go 5m mid or 5.5m mid to move Cucurella to James next week.

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      If on WC, I'd get James now. If not, I think you can wait until after the international break and the Palace game.

      Open Controls
      1. Heiro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Not on WC but in order to get James I'd need the cash.

        So it's either Gordon at 5.5 which means I can't get James or Go down to Almiron/Willock etc

        Open Controls
  24. Akshatjazz
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who is a better pick and why ?
    a) Coufal
    b) Emerson
    (Both are from West ham)

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      A more nailed, but Emerson if you need the extra funds.

      Open Controls
    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A longterm

      Open Controls
  25. abaalan
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    One week only before WC next week
    A) KDB + Kulu + Mitro -4
    B) KDB + Kane + Schar -4

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      That’s tough! B by a smidgen

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Just A, very slightly.

      Open Controls
  26. Stranger Mings
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Thanks replies to my last question but now thinking gross to either ASM (if fit( or Gordon? Worth it ?

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      can you not bench him and play someone else?

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Playing Walker with da silva first sub

        Open Controls
  27. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Just realised I can do this… Smart or not? WC still available.

    Salah+Diaz+Archer >> Foden+ASM+Kane (-4)

    Ward (Sanchez*)
    Cancelo, Tripps, Neco (TAA*, James*) Salah, Diaz, Martinelli, Pereira (Gross*) Haaland, Jesus, Archer

    Open Controls
    1. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Smart, possibly like B Silva more?

      Open Controls
    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      You’ll know better than me but if ASM is fit (I hope he is), that could be great

      Open Controls
  28. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Weird that Jesus is on -99%, I'm surprised people have the luxury of transferring out a playing player in a BGW with a decent fixture

    Open Controls

