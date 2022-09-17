FPL Gameweek 8: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Saturday’s matches all on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL's rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day's FPL action, we're bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises more of the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news in extra detail, will follow.

BRIEF ROUND-UP

Erling Haaland (£12.0m) made it 11 goals for the season with a strike in Manchester City’s 3-0 win over 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday lunchtime but he was outscored by Gameweek 8 captaincy alternatives Kevin De Bruyne (£12.3m), Harry Kane (£11.4m) and even second-half Tottenham Hotspur substitute Son Heung-min (£11.7m), who all bagged double-digit hauls.

De Bruyne provided two assists – his fifth and sixth of 2022/23 – to move top of the FPL midfielders’ points table, while Kane avoided a blank for the sixth straight match. Son scored a sensational hat-trick after coming on as a 59th-minute substitute, meanwhile, ending his goal drought in spectacular style as bottom-of-the-table Leicester City were thrashed 6-2.

The Foxes were abject defensively again but James Maddison (£7.9m) warmed up for Leicester’s favourable fixture swing nicely with a goal, topping the non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) table in Gameweek 8 so far.

Ivan Perisic (£5.6m) and Kieran Trippier (£5.3m) underscored their attacking potential with an assist apiece, compensating for clean sheet losses in their respective matches. Perisic somehow ended up with just two points, however, with a 54th-minute withdrawal compounded by a yellow card dished out for on-field encroachment after he was substituted.

Alexander Isak (£7.0m) and Youri Tielemans (£6.3m) were both on target from the spot for their teams on Saturday but the regulars penalty-takers of both Newcastle United and Leicester were off the field at the time; it remains to be seen if Isak has shunted the injured Callum Wilson (£7.2m) down the pecking order on Tyneside.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

