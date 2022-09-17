109
Scoreboard September 17

FPL Gameweek 8: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Saturday’s matches all on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises more of the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news in extra detail, will follow.

BRIEF ROUND-UP

Erling Haaland (£12.0m) made it 11 goals for the season with a strike in Manchester City’s 3-0 win over 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday lunchtime but he was outscored by Gameweek 8 captaincy alternatives Kevin De Bruyne (£12.3m), Harry Kane (£11.4m) and even second-half Tottenham Hotspur substitute Son Heung-min (£11.7m), who all bagged double-digit hauls.

De Bruyne provided two assists – his fifth and sixth of 2022/23 – to move top of the FPL midfielders’ points table, while Kane avoided a blank for the sixth straight match. Son scored a sensational hat-trick after coming on as a 59th-minute substitute, meanwhile, ending his goal drought in spectacular style as bottom-of-the-table Leicester City were thrashed 6-2.

The Foxes were abject defensively again but James Maddison (£7.9m) warmed up for Leicester’s favourable fixture swing nicely with a goal, topping the non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) table in Gameweek 8 so far.

Ivan Perisic (£5.6m) and Kieran Trippier (£5.3m) underscored their attacking potential with an assist apiece, compensating for clean sheet losses in their respective matches. Perisic somehow ended up with just two points, however, with a 54th-minute withdrawal compounded by a yellow card dished out for on-field encroachment after he was substituted.

Alexander Isak (£7.0m) and Youri Tielemans (£6.3m) were both on target from the spot for their teams on Saturday but the regulars penalty-takers of both Newcastle United and Leicester were off the field at the time; it remains to be seen if Isak has shunted the injured Callum Wilson (£7.2m) down the pecking order on Tyneside.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Tottenham Hotspur6 – 2Leicester City
Newcastle United1 – 1Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers0 – 3Manchester City

  1. Brakos2k
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Just saw Perisic dropped a point after a yellow card... after he was subbed... That stings a bit!

    1. Granville
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      Another goal and he might have got sent off.

    2. K.Jabba 88
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      & should have had a 2nd assist for the goal unjustly disallowed for a foul on the keeper

      1. Granville
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Other than the set pieces today, he looked very poor.

  2. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    Son (C) must be the most emotional happening in my fpl career. Get in, Sonny!!

    1. Granville
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      35 mins ago

      Well done. I didn't captain him because of the threat of the benching. Amazing turn around in fortunes

      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeah, same. But happy to be an owner still. One of the most memorable days of FPL, this.

    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Amazing, well played. With all the benching rumours pre deadline there must’ve been a few sales on the back of that

      Open Controls
    3. shamele
        11 mins ago

        You and me both. May score 70+ this week. Get in, Sonny!!!

    4. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      Which players do you think will increase in price twice over the IB?

      Maddison, KDB.

      1. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        27 mins ago

        Son. Possibly Isak. See how tomorrows games go too.

        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Don't think Isak will rise. Newcastle attack has not produced much and Isak was not involved much in the game.

          But, yes. Son will rise.

      2. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Bowen after his Garrick tomorrow 🙂

        1. Boberella
          • 5 Years
          just now

          *hattrick

    5. Brakos2k
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      Son probably 3x ... fpl community very reactive and he has exploded back onto the scene.

    6. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      Don’t like the look of triple Pool, Perisic, Gross and not sure about TAA - WC time?

      Rambo/Ward
      TAA/Cancelo/Perisic/Trippier/Neco
      KDB/Martinelli/Sinisterra/Gross/Pereira
      Haaland/Jesus/Mitro

      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        I would keep the Liverpool players for the Brighton game.

      2. K.Jabba 88
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        I would. & you have 6 not playing in gw12

        1. Atimis
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          That is tricky as I’d r

          1. Atimis
            • 6 Years
            just now

            I’d rather have triple City and Martineli anyway

      3. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        30 mins ago

        Can only see one LFC player there? Do you mean City, or Arsenal?

        1. Atimis
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          My mistake, surely Arsenal

        2. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Arsenpool

      4. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        29 mins ago

        Triple pool?

        1. Atimis
          • 6 Years
          27 mins ago

          Arsenal ofc

          1. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            I’d wildcard

      5. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        WC if I were you

        1. Atimis
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Cheers

    7. Hits Central
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      RMWT - Surely Ward loses his place now.

      Pope - Iversen
      James - Cancelo - Tripper - Patterson - Nico
      Zaha - Madders - Gordon - Martinelli - Bowen
      Kane - Haaland - Mitro

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        29 mins ago

        Might want son! Looks good but long time until next gw and I’m glad to see a wc almost exactly the same as my wc this gw

      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Looks like a GW8 WC team, a GW9 WC team probably should have some Liverpool

    8. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      I think this needs to be said:

      If you're paying someone money for FPL advice, and that someone didn't mention Son even as a passing thought this GW, you need to stop paying money to that person for advice.

      1. HippY
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        29 mins ago

        Who is paying for FPL advice? Lol

        1. Echoes
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I've never spent a single dime on FPL, but I've seen some people paying money for patreons and stuff. Makes you think.

      2. Cok3y5murf
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        Why don't you just reveal who that someone that you're referring to is 😛

      3. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        Knobheads.

      4. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        Who are you paying for fpl advice?? And did you think son was a great option when you saw him benched

        1. Echoes
          • 2 Years
          23 mins ago

          As I said, I've never spent a single dime on FPL, and have still done relatively well. But there are people out there who pay for patreons, for whom I feel bad.
          I did bring in Son as a punt despite the news as I was dead ending my team before the WC next GW and I already had KDB.

          1. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            19 mins ago

            Well done on getting son. But this is a classic hindsight comment, why would you recommend a player who hasn’t been in great form and who was (correctly) predicted to be benched

            1. liverpool01
              • 4 Years
              14 mins ago

              Leicester are terrible and was the perfect game to get Son going. Which team has conceded the most?

              1. Pat Bonner
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                9 mins ago

                He started the game on the bench which was predicted before the deadline. The fact he’s not been in great form and starts on the bench was enough for folk to avoid him? Think that’s a fair comment

                1. liverpool01
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Yes that's a fair comment but I did not expect him to be benched. He has only 1 assist in 7 premier league games. But has been unlucky, had goals ruled off and hitting the post. Kane goals scored in August is poor but I don't see him getting dropped, so I didn't think So would either.

                  1. liverpool01
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Son would either

      5. The Polymath
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        Should have gone to a fortune teller 😉

      6. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Imagine not advising on a payer, however great he is, that had one assist in eight games. Form was awful before today.

        1. Granville
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          14 mins ago

          It really wasn't awful. The underlying numbers were good. There is a temptation to only look at outcomes and of course that's what counts, but he's had loads of shots, hit the woodwork and had goals rules out. In other words he's been unlucky.

          1. Joburger
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            just now

            He was due...

    9. HippY
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Currently on WC, worth going Iversen over Ward? Need the extra .1 from somewhere.

      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        If you the need the extra 0.1 then go iversen, it's not like Ward is hauling

      2. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        25 mins ago

        Why not, they need to change something and keeper is obvious starting place

    10. Kaneyonero
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      My wrong son got the hattrick, it needed to be kane

    11. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Hope @echoes listened to me!

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/09/16/fpl-gameweek-8-tips-best-players-captains-predicted-line-ups-more/?hc_page=3&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25342492

      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        25 mins ago

        Was on Son till about an hour before deadline, but went with Haaland due to the benching news. Ignorance would've actually been a bliss for me this time.

        1. Rhodes your boat
          • 6 Years
          24 mins ago

          Damn, at least you were an owner! Hindsight is a wonderful thing

        2. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          24 mins ago

          It’s the classic, correct decision but wrong outcome

        3. Granville
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          24 mins ago

          At least you owned him.

    12. Olof Mellberg
        25 mins ago

        Preliminary GW9 Wildcard Draft:

        Raya
        Walker / James / Coufal / Trippier
        Salah / Son / Sterling / Gordon
        Haaland / Mitro

        Bench
        Ward / Nico / Andreas / Greenwood

        Thoughts?

        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          22 mins ago

          Not mad on it. Too much on 4 players, need to spread the funds a bit more

        2. useruser
          • 12 Years
          14 mins ago

          Have only one of Sterling or Son

      • RubeRx
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        Missed the O'Keefe tweet and left the armband on Son.

        All skill.

        1. Totalfootball
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Wow
          How many points for this week?

      • Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Wonder if just coincidence that Son seems to be doing better when Perisic isn’t on the field. Not just this game, the other two games where he had 0.6 xG and 1.0 xGI in both were both with Sessegnon playing vs. 0.2 xGI in the other games

        1. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          just now

          He was doing better than any of the games when he was scoreless this season, regardless of teammates. Conte threw down the gauntlet to him, it hurt his pride. He got fired up and showed us how good he is. I don't it would have mattered who was on the pitch with him. He was angry and he delivered.

      • DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        Jesus has become quite the differential in my mini leagues.

        He really needs a haul, been a while

        1. El Matador
          • 8 Years
          just now

          This. Captain here.

      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        I guess both Maddison and Son shows you where you can stick fixture difficulty and xMins...

        when it comes to quality players it ain't all luck...

      • useruser
        • 12 Years
        16 mins ago

        Thoughts on this WC?

        Guaita
        Trent | Cucurella | Trippier | Dalot
        Salah | Son | Maddison | Gordon
        Haaland | Mitrovic

        Ward | Emerson | Andreas | Greenwood

        1. Totalfootball
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          Like it

          1. useruser
            • 12 Years
            just now

            I can also afford James + Zaha over Cucu + Maddison

        2. markmcr
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          Cancelo over Trent

          1. useruser
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Stuck on this one. I think the BGW is playing a big part in my thinking here

        3. GOTHAM City F.C.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          Decent, not sure of Dalot.

          1. useruser
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Any other 4.5-4.7m defs you reckon could be a go?

        4. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Looks good. Still not 100% on 3 big hitters personally. Can see the appeal but also think you can get a better team with 2 big hitters

          1. useruser
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Probably knee jerking a bit post Son haul. If Son was around 11m I think it's doable, but you do have to make some trade offs to accommodate him

        5. Botman and Robben
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Consider Zaha

      • Totalfootball
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Trivia -

        Name is the player with 8points after 8 games?

        1. useruser
          • 12 Years
          just now

          danny ward, i would know as i've played him every week

      • Slitherene
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        An 89 pointer week after a poor 32 point week. This game is crazy!

        1. useruser
          • 12 Years
          11 mins ago

          what's your rank change? nice one

          1. Slitherene
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            3.3 to 400k

            1. useruser
              • 12 Years
              just now

              great stuff

        2. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          Wow, great score. Who did you have this week?

          1. Slitherene
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            Wildcarded, team linked to the site. Son captain punt definitely helped along with Isak, Maddison and KdB majorly.

            1. Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              5 mins ago

              Son captain! Well played. Did you hear the benching rumours pre deadline?

              1. Slitherene
                • 4 Years
                4 mins ago

                Yes, but none of the captains have worked out for me this season, so stuck with the gut.

                1. Pat Bonner
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Fair play! Brilliant

        3. Granville
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          9 mins ago

          That must be a top 1000 weekly score

          1. Slitherene
            • 4 Years
            just now

            At 492 with Zouma to play

        4. Eleven Hag
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Wow

        5. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Wow. Enjoy the ride!

      • Botman and Robben
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Which goalie combo are people doing on WC?

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          I went with Leno... Horrible decision in hindsight. Will keep though as the only keeper I'd consider is Pope.

          1. Botman and Robben
            • 5 Years
            just now

            What of Guaita?

        2. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Pope, Iversen will be popular on GW9 wildcards.

      • Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        First to three (if I get there)

        Buy: Mitro/Isak
        Sell: Jesus/Toney

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Mitro
          Jesus

        2. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Buy Mitro, sell Jesus.

        3. Diedhiou See That?
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yep - mitro jesus

      • Pep's Money Laundry
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Any 4.5 defenders or below with good fixtures that are being overlooked?

        (Other then from West ham or Everton)

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Fofana

        2. Eleven Hag
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Fofana?

        3. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          Palace defenders look good longer term. Dalot.

        4. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Palace.
          Villa.

      • Atimis
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        With so many options now I really don’t think Pool players are anyhow a must know. Surely since GW12 but not having easy ones till then.

        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          With Trippier and KDB / Son delivering more points, I think price of Trent and Salah will fall again. Despite their easy fixture in GW9.

      • PogChamp
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        In two games Liverpool and Spurs scored 15 goals. Salah and Kane scored just a single goal between them. Unbelievable really.

      • 50ShadesOfGray
          1 min ago

          If you ever saw me on here ranting about Son... no you didn’t

        • Envigado la oficina
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Any Leicester fans can give me an idea if Daka is likely to start next week?

          I'm eager to build on my Son c this week, which has basically turned my season around after weeks of poor decision making and nearly getting it right. I like Daka next week which is what I felt before Captaining Son. Anyone?

        • g40steve
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Swapping Sterling & James for Maddison & Cancelo paid off nicely for a hit 🙂

