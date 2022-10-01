Scout’s Matchday 9 picks for the free-to-play SPITCH Fantasy game

Sponsored by SPITCH

It’s chip season in FPL right now but with SPITCH, the exciting new Fantasy game, you effectively have a Free Hit chip to play every week!

Not only that but you are ultimately only judged on your best five matchdays throughout the season, so one week of accidentally forgetting to play or entering for the first time now doesn’t really matter.

There are two season-long options for the 2022/23 campaign, one of which is free to enter and has a £2,500 prize pool.

And although the FPL deadline may have passed, you can enter a SPITCH team even after seeing the teamsheets in the lunchtime kick-off today.

HOW TO PLAY SPITCH

SPITCH is a platform where managers can use their football knowledge to defeat others and win money prizes.

As with FPL, managers commit to a formation and have a budget to buy players for their line-up, in the quest to score points and win prizes.

But unlike FPL, managers can actually go under or over their ₵1,200 budget – this will determine how many positive or negative points they begin the round with.

Each week of ‘Season’ mode requires a new line-up with no captains. Managers are allowed up to nine players from the same club and can alter teams mid-matchday. ‘Safety Net’ automatically replaces non-starters, whilst a sophisticated scoring system rewards defensive actions in a way that FPL does not.

MATCHDAY 8 REVIEW

These were the top-scoring players from the latest round of matches.

GK DEF MID ST Neto (377) Adarabioyo (466) Maddison (692) Son (849) Lloris (341) Schar (425) Bentancur (590) Kane (402) Begovic (271) Dier (402) Billing (445) Bowen (367) Sa (233) Cancelo (391) Tielemans (437) Saka (360) Raya (233) Justin (388) Grealish (386) Jesus (340) Ederson (165) Saliba (360) J Ramsey (364) Maupay (338) Tarkowski (319) Kulusevski (356) Isak (315) Tete (315) Hojbjerg (344) Iwobi (296) Bella-Kotchap (312) Reed (331) Haaland (268) Digne (274) Palhinha (326) Willian (235)

Meanwhile, ten players finished with a negative score, with Gianluca Scamacca (₵90) finding time to end with -72 points in his 20-minute cameo.

SCOUT’S MATCHDAY 9 LINE-UP

The selection for Matchday 8 totalled 2,569 points, which ranked well up in 821st place. If Martin Odegaard (₵112) had played, the line-up would’ve reached dizzying heights.

Instead, the ten men brought goals via Erling Haaland (₵280), Phil Foden (₵125) and Alexander Isak (₵78).

During the international break, SPITCH had its first round of price alterations. Significant rises were given to Bernd Leno (₵89), Wilfried Zaha (₵110) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (₵128), with huge drops for Cristiano Ronaldo (₵140), Bruno Fernandes (₵100), Michail Antonio (₵64) and Ollie Watkins (₵55).

Previously, Scout’s Matchday 9 line-up would have cost ₵1,155 but is now just ₵1,084. That means our 4-3-3 system will begin the week with 116 points.

The biggest rise went to Dean Henderson (₵110), whose 29 saves so far are placed just behind Nick Pope (₵100) and David Raya (₵93). Such is the poor defence of Nottingham Forest, expect more of these points to stack up during Monday’s trip to Leicester City.

There’s even a double-up with wing-back Neco Williams (₵82), as the Welshman leads the way for goal attempts amongst all defenders. Furthermore, his 39 crosses rank well and the winning of 28 tackles is only bettered by two midfielders.

Kieran Trippier (₵77), Joao Cancelo (₵145) and Timothy Castagne (₵59) are all notoriously attacking. Whilst Trippier has pulled off a league-high 66 crosses, Cancelo is out in front with 2,295 SPITCH points.

For all of Leicester’s troubles right now, James Maddison (₵98) and Youri Tielemans (₵92) are the fifth and sixth-best midfielders in the game, making the latter’s big drop from ₵148 a surprise.

Netting his third goal of the season helped Maddison be Matchday 8’s highest-scoring midfielder and he would have been the best overall had it not been for Son Heung-min’s (₵140) remarkable hat-trick.

All-round midfielder Ruben Neves (₵123) sits above this pair on 2,143 points, with forwards Dominic Solanke (₵65) and Ivan Toney (₵73) going head-to-head on the south coast.

Then there’s Mohamed Salah (₵160). His incredibly high standards have led to there being negativity regarding his five goal involvements in six matches and a subsequent ₵90 price drop that is beaten only by Ronaldo.

Yet Gabriel Jesus (₵156) is the only player to amass more penalty area touches in his last six outings and the well-rested Egyptian will feel confident of goals at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

JOIN THE FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT COMMUNITY ON SPITCH

You can join other Fantasy Football Scout users in our community on Spitch here.

