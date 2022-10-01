249
Games October 1

Scout’s Matchday 9 picks for the free-to-play SPITCH Fantasy game

249 Comments
Share

Sponsored by SPITCH

It’s chip season in FPL right now but with SPITCH, the exciting new Fantasy game, you effectively have a Free Hit chip to play every week!

Not only that but you are ultimately only judged on your best five matchdays throughout the season, so one week of accidentally forgetting to play or entering for the first time now doesn’t really matter.

ENTER A SPITCH TEAM FOR FREE

There are two season-long options for the 2022/23 campaign, one of which is free to enter and has a £2,500 prize pool.

And although the FPL deadline may have passed, you can enter a SPITCH team even after seeing the teamsheets in the lunchtime kick-off today.

READ MORE: Arsenal v Spurs team news: Son recalled, Odegaard and Zinchenko fit

HOW TO PLAY SPITCH

SPITCH is a platform where managers can use their football knowledge to defeat others and win money prizes.

As with FPL, managers commit to a formation and have a budget to buy players for their line-up, in the quest to score points and win prizes.

But unlike FPL, managers can actually go under or over their ₵1,200 budget – this will determine how many positive or negative points they begin the round with.

Each week of ‘Season’ mode requires a new line-up with no captains. Managers are allowed up to nine players from the same club and can alter teams mid-matchday. ‘Safety Net’ automatically replaces non-starters, whilst a sophisticated scoring system rewards defensive actions in a way that FPL does not.

MATCHDAY 8 REVIEW

These were the top-scoring players from the latest round of matches.

GKDEFMIDST
Neto (377)Adarabioyo (466)Maddison (692)Son (849)
Lloris (341)Schar (425)Bentancur (590)Kane (402)
Begovic (271)Dier (402)Billing (445)Bowen (367)
Sa (233)Cancelo (391)Tielemans (437)Saka (360)
Raya (233)Justin (388)Grealish (386)Jesus (340)
Ederson (165)Saliba (360)J Ramsey (364)Maupay (338)
Tarkowski (319)Kulusevski (356)Isak (315)
Tete (315)Hojbjerg (344)Iwobi (296)
Bella-Kotchap (312)Reed (331)Haaland (268)
Digne (274)Palhinha (326)Willian (235)

Meanwhile, ten players finished with a negative score, with Gianluca Scamacca (₵90) finding time to end with -72 points in his 20-minute cameo.

SCOUT’S MATCHDAY 9 LINE-UP

The selection for Matchday 8 totalled 2,569 points, which ranked well up in 821st place. If Martin Odegaard (₵112) had played, the line-up would’ve reached dizzying heights.

Instead, the ten men brought goals via Erling Haaland (₵280), Phil Foden (₵125) and Alexander Isak (₵78).

During the international break, SPITCH had its first round of price alterations. Significant rises were given to Bernd Leno (₵89), Wilfried Zaha (₵110) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (₵128), with huge drops for Cristiano Ronaldo (₵140), Bruno Fernandes (₵100), Michail Antonio (₵64) and Ollie Watkins (₵55).

Previously, Scout’s Matchday 9 line-up would have cost ₵1,155 but is now just ₵1,084. That means our 4-3-3 system will begin the week with 116 points.

The biggest rise went to Dean Henderson (₵110), whose 29 saves so far are placed just behind Nick Pope (₵100) and David Raya (₵93). Such is the poor defence of Nottingham Forest, expect more of these points to stack up during Monday’s trip to Leicester City.

There’s even a double-up with wing-back Neco Williams (₵82), as the Welshman leads the way for goal attempts amongst all defenders. Furthermore, his 39 crosses rank well and the winning of 28 tackles is only bettered by two midfielders.

Kieran Trippier (₵77), Joao Cancelo (₵145) and Timothy Castagne (₵59) are all notoriously attacking. Whilst Trippier has pulled off a league-high 66 crosses, Cancelo is out in front with 2,295 SPITCH points.

For all of Leicester’s troubles right now, James Maddison (₵98) and Youri Tielemans (₵92) are the fifth and sixth-best midfielders in the game, making the latter’s big drop from ₵148 a surprise.

Netting his third goal of the season helped Maddison be Matchday 8’s highest-scoring midfielder and he would have been the best overall had it not been for Son Heung-min’s (₵140) remarkable hat-trick.

All-round midfielder Ruben Neves (₵123) sits above this pair on 2,143 points, with forwards Dominic Solanke (₵65) and Ivan Toney (₵73) going head-to-head on the south coast.

Then there’s Mohamed Salah (₵160). His incredibly high standards have led to there being negativity regarding his five goal involvements in six matches and a subsequent ₵90 price drop that is beaten only by Ronaldo.

Yet Gabriel Jesus (₵156) is the only player to amass more penalty area touches in his last six outings and the well-rested Egyptian will feel confident of goals at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

JOIN THE FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT COMMUNITY ON SPITCH

You can join other Fantasy Football Scout users in our community on Spitch here.

GET STARTED WITH SPITCH ON WEB OR MOBILE

#ad | 18+ | www.begambleaware.org

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

249 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    A

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Reply fail to Daniel

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Thanks mate we’ll received

        Open Controls
    2. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  2. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Livefpl still down

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Give them time

      Open Controls
  3. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Still deciding on getting in Zaha or keeping Martinelli.

    Planned moves are Gabriel Marti > Andersen Zaha -4.

    This will obviously depend on how my GW ends. Otherwise it will just be Gabriel > Andersen.

    Will want Martinelli back from GW13 so perhaps just keep him and bench GW12.

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Zaha is great pick anyway.

      I wouldn't play Andersen until GW12 TBH (Palace fan).

      Like Liverpool team, Palace defence is a wait and see. We are missing a Gallagher or a good defensive midfielder to help Eze out, That might be Ayew?

      Open Controls
  4. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    What is everyone's teams? GL all!

    WC played 0FT, 1.9 ITB

    Pope (Iversen)
    Trippier, James, Cancelo (Botman, Patterson)
    Zaha, Maddison, Martinelli, Sinisterra, (Andreas)
    Haaland (C), Kane, Mitrovic

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      I've done the ol' start Iversen bench Pope switcheroo.
      DEF: Cancelo, James, Trippier, Perisic
      MID: Sterling, Marti, Zaha
      FWD: Haaland (c), Kane, Mitro

      Open Controls
    2. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Pickford Iversen
      TAA Cancelo James Trippier Guehi
      Salah (c) Maddison Zaha Sinisterra Andreas
      Haaland Mitro Greenwood

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Is this a WC team? Nice structure

        Open Controls
        1. BeWater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Yep.

          Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Guaita
      Cancelo Perisic Trippier
      KDB Diaz Maddison Martinelli
      Haaland(C) Jesus Mitrovic
      (Ward, Sessegnon, Andreas, Neco)

      Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Iversen
      Cancelo James Trippier
      Salah (c) Martinelli Zaha Gordon
      Haaland Kane Mitrovic
      Ward Emerson Andreas Neco

      Should have left the armband on Haaland though

      Open Controls
    5. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      No WC or hits played. Here are my differences to your team

      Ward (XXX)
      XXX, XXX, XXX (Neco, XXX)
      KDB, XXX, Odegaard, Diaz, (XXX)
      XXX (C), Jesus, XXX

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Do we need to pay money to see the XXX ? 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          You can have for free by following my leaked Patreon link to the source: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25366847

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            money for old rope!?

            Open Controls
    6. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Done the WC

      Ward (Guaita)
      Cancelo James Trippier (Mings Neco)
      Salah Zaha Maddison Aaronson (Andreas)
      Toney Haaland Mitro

      C on Salah

      Open Controls
    7. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      All great teams, let's all go up the rankings!

      Open Controls
  5. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    I hope Diaz is able to cover Salah.

    Open Controls
  6. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    I sold Martinelli and kept Odegaard. I'll be saying this again later with glee or tears.

    Open Controls
  7. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Really surprised spurs have gone for 3 attackers and Perisic.

    Thought they were coming for a draw.

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Looks like they'll attack first half then batten down the hatches, given the bench.

      Open Controls
      1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Good prediction, you could be right.

        Open Controls
    2. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      4-4 draw incoming

      Open Controls
  8. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    First game back after an international break is always great.

    Great day of football (bar a boring 5.30!)

    Open Controls
    1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      I have Paqueta and Sa so I’m excited for the 5.30

      Open Controls
  9. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Tough result to pick.

    Guess you go with the home team.

    Arsenal to edge it?

    3 nil!?

    Open Controls
  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    How many on here have Solanke in their team?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.