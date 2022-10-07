170
Rate My Team October 7

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

There may not be much of a captaincy debate to be had in Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) but other head-scratching decisions are still to be made.

From Aleksandar Mitrovic‘s (£6.8m) knock to the upcoming blanks for Arsenal and Manchester City, there are plenty of posers for FPL bosses to consider ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

If you’re after some last-minute assistance, five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, will be answering some of your questions over the next 60 minutes.

Wildcard drafts, free transfers, points hits: whatever your strategy is and whatever’s on your mind, ask away.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    2ft 0.0itb.

    A) Isak, Pope > Wilson, Guaita
    B) Isak > Welbeck
    C) Isak> Martial
    D) Isak> Solanke

    Raising money with Pope might be a move anyway before gw12.

    Pope Ward
    Cancelo James Trippier Justin
    Kdb Martinelli Bowen Maddison
    Haaland Isak*

    B: Mitro* Andreas Neco

    BobbyDoesNotLook
  2. Paddy Gooner
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Guehi or Mings?

    Paddy Gooner
    1. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Guehi

      Guehi
  3. Keane There Dunne That
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Ward / Iverson
    Walker / Trippier / James / TAA / Williams
    Foden / Maddison/ Martinelli / ASM / Andreas
    Kane / Haaland / Mitrovic

    What do I do with this lot? 0.3 in the bank
    Still have a WC to use for the blank.

    Open Controls
  4. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Would you have Jesus or Auba for the next 2 GWs?

    RamaJama
    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Jesus

      Jesus
  5. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Fofana to Guehi on a freebie?

    Bobby Digital
    1. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yep

      Yep
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Cheers
    2. Il Capitano
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      yep

      yep
  6. Il Capitano
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    2FT 0.3m ITB

    Pope
    Cancelo James Trippier
    Foden Maddison Saka Martinelli
    Haaland Kane Mitro*

    Ward - Andreas Neco Patterson*

    Saka > Zaha, hold Mitro? Worth shifting Patterson too, or roll the second FT?

    Il Capitano
    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Only Zaha. Patterson later.

      Saka is ok but you have Martinelli as well and gw12 soon.

      Open Controls
      1. Il Capitano
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeah, still like Saka as an option but need to start looking toward GW12

        Open Controls
  7. The 12th Man
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Best move here?
    Pickford
    Cancelo,James,Tripps
    KDB,Martinelli,Maddison,Zaha
    Haaland(c)Maupay,Mitrovic

    Begovic,Mings,Guehi,Sinisterra 0.6m itb. 1FT
    A) Save
    B) Sinisterra > Trossard (bench Mitrovic/Maupay
    C) Mitrovic > ?

    The 12th Man
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      C

      C
    2. Jebiga
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      A or B

      A or B
      1. Jebiga
        • 10 Years
        just now

        For C not good options and you need Mitro after this GW

        Open Controls
    3. Steerpike
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      A
    4. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      just now

      C Martial 😉

      C Martial 😉
  8. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Who scores more next 3:
    A) James: WOL avl bre (-4)
    B) Trossard: TOT bre NFO

    Shark Team
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I think James has two clean sheets in that period. So it's effectively 1 clean sheet and two blanks. Trossard then just needs one return to match it.

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I’m afraid of not owning as he is very attacking he can get some crazy scores like 18pts or something

        Open Controls
  9. Vasshin
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Jesus to Auba?

    Yay or Nah

    3 Arsenal players(Ramsdale, martineli, jesus) and 2 city( cancelo, haaland) for gw12 blank

    Ward can probably cover Ramsdale but I need to take out jesus, cancelo before 12th and use wildcard on 13th.

    Vasshin
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Considering tve same plan

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Considering the same. I'm leaning towards yes, only because it's a problem I will have to deal with regardless in the next few weeks. Auba vs Wolves is a good place to start.

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        And Leeds vs AVL for Jesus and Auba about the same level, so over 2 GWs I Think Auba edges it.

        Open Controls
    3. Traction Engine Foot
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I think I'd keep Jesus until GW12 if possible.

      Open Controls
  10. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Salah + Mitro -> Bowen + Kane (-4)

    Yay or nay?

    Echoes
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      I think so mate.

      I think so mate.
    2. The chocolate leg
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      i like it

      i like it
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yay

      Yay
  11. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Cheeky repost;

    Which two would you want over the next three gameweeks?

    1. Kane
    2. Auba
    3. Jesus
    4. Wilson

    FPL Brains
    1. The 12th Man
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Kane, Auba

      Kane, Auba
    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      All good options, I'd probably go Kane and Wilson but Auba is a nice option too.

      Open Controls
    3. KANTEnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      2 & 3

      2 & 3
  12. ZimZalabim
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    so who plays RWB for Spurs while emerson is suspended ?

    ZimZalabim
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      doherty seems out of favour

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Suppose Perisic could play on the right and Sessegnon on the left

      Open Controls
  13. Traction Engine Foot
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    What would you do here with 2fts? Thinking of just doing Coufal to Guehi and rolling the other, any better ideas?

    Pope
    Trippier Cancelo James
    Zaha Maddison Saka Martinelli
    Mitrovic Haaland Kane

    Ward Coufal Andreas Neco

    0.7m itb

    Open Controls
    1. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Pretty similar team getting guehi too

      Open Controls
  14. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Two free transfers

    Pope
    Cancelo James trippier
    Bowen Foden Maddison martinelli
    Kane Haaland Mitro

    Bench: Iverson Coufal Andreas Williams

    Options:

    A. Kane and Andrea’s to Wilson and Zaha
    B. Coufal to Guerhi
    C. Cancelo and Andreas to guerhi and Zaha

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      B, exactly the same transfer I'm looking at.

      Open Controls
    2. Yuhz89
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Whats with guehi transfer?

      Open Controls
  15. Mackans
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Zaha or Trossard?

    Mackans
    1. Shark Team
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Zaha best mid priced mid atm

      Open Controls
    2. KANTEnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Z

      Z
  16. Jebiga
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Nobody mentioning Estupinian...

    Jebiga
    1. Jebiga
      • 10 Years
      just now

      He made TAA completey ridicilous last GW

      Open Controls
  17. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is this team good to go and the correct bench?

    Sanchez (Ward)
    Cancelo, James, Trippier (Saliba) (N. Williams)
    De Bruyne, Maddison, Zaha, Martinelli, Andreas
    Haaland (C), Jesus (Mitrovic)

    Thank you!

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Start Mitro and bench Andreas?

      Open Controls
  18. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Bowen or Trossard best transfer in this gw to keep for at least 3 matches

    Shark Team
  19. umerlfc
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which move would you consider the best?

    A) Ramsdale - > Kepa
    B) Ramsdale - > Guaita
    C) Ramsdale + Martinelli - > Kepa + Zaha (-4)
    D) Ramsdale + Martinelli - > Guaita + Zaha (-4)
    E) Save FT

    umerlfc
  20. Super John McGinn-
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Pope
    Cancelo, Tripper, James
    Foden, Maddison, Zaha, Martinelli
    Haaland (C), Kane, Mitro

    Iverson, Mings, Andreas, Neco

    0.1 ITB 2 FT

    A) Mings > Guehi
    B) Mitro > Scamacca (Can reverse if he’s back next GW
    C) Other

    Super John McGinn-
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      B sounds fun

      B sounds fun
    2. umerlfc
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A is good

      A is good
  21. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    GTG?

    Pope
    James Trippier Cucurella
    Bowen Maddison Zaha Martinelli
    (H)aaland Kane Jesus

    (Ward Perisic Neco Andreas)

    Open Controls
    1. Corona is not good 4 U
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes, I think so. Good luck!

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate. GL to you too!

        Open Controls
  22. john25
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Hey guys, think Rashford starts this GW?

    Cheers

    john25
    1. F4L
      • 7 Years
      just now

      yes, possibly at Sancho's expense

      Open Controls
  23. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Repo

    2ft 0.0itb. BCD would roll the other ft.

    A) Isak, Pope > Wilson, Guaita
    B) Isak > Welbeck
    C) Isak> Martial
    D) Isak> Solanke

    BobbyDoesNotLook
    1. KANTEnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      C looks tasty

      C looks tasty
      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Agree. What do you think about minutes?

        Open Controls
    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Or Scamacca with one ft one option. Not sure about the minutes though and have Bowen already

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      B
  24. KANTEnders
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hello everyone. Last few decisions on WC. Help much appreciated.

    Pickford,begovic
    James,cancelo,trippier,N.Williams,XXXX
    Martinelli,zaha,Maddison,XXXX,Andreas
    XXXX,Kane,haaland

    1) best def under 4.4 : Jonny,ait nouri,guehi (will play in GW 12)
    2) best mid punt under 8.2 (for GW 11 & 12) : Diaz,Bowen,mount,foden
    3) best forward ( for GW 11 & 12) : Wilson,toney,welbeck,mitro (if he misses only 10)

    Planning to move Kane & XXXX mid to salah & 6.8m forward in GW 12.

    Cheers

    KANTEnders
  25. mcginnntonic
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Would you do Barnes to Mount and play romero
    or
    Romero to chilwell and play barnes

    mcginnntonic
  26. F4L
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    would you say there's a very good chance Foden gets to play RW again vs Southampton with Grealish playing LW?

    F4L

