FPL suspensions: Toney and Saliba nearing a ban

James Maddison (£8.3m) will miss Gameweek 12 after collecting his fifth Premier League yellow card of the season on Saturday, while Ivan Toney (£7.4m) and William Saliba (£5.1m) are now among the players on the precipice of a suspension after being booked at the weekend.

In this weekly article, we look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are a caution or two away from a one-match ban and which are assets are already suspended.

CURRENTLY BANNED

Three players are suspended for Gameweek 12, with only Maddison banned as a result of yellow card accumulation.

Emerson Royal (£5.0m) and Nathaniel Chalobah (£4.4m) serve the final games of their three-match bans and, like Maddison, will be available in Gameweek 13.

Anthony Gordon (£5.4m) and Scott McTominay (£4.9m) are back from one-match suspensions in Gameweek 12, while Nathan Collins (£4.5m) is newly available having sat out the last three league fixtures following his red card just before the international break.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

More players received their fourth bookings of the season at the weekend, with the aforementioned Saliba and Toney among them.

Saliba and team-mate Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m), who is also walking the suspension tightrope, are of course without a fixture in Gameweek 12.

In a Maddison-esque run, Toney has now been booked three Gameweeks in a row.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.7m) and Harry Kane (£11.4m) are among the big names further back.

While they’re not an immediate concern, these players will have to avoid two bookings between now and early 2023 to swerve a one-match ban.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark, an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Following the wave of postponements over the last month, that is no longer Gameweek 19.

Team 19th fixture falls in… Arsenal Gameweek 21 Aston Villa Gameweek 20 Bournemouth Gameweek 20 Brentford Gameweek 20 Brighton Gameweek 21 Chelsea Gameweek 21 Crystal Palace Gameweek 21 Everton Gameweek 20 Fulham Gameweek 20 Leeds Gameweek 21 Leicester Gameweek 20 Liverpool Gameweek 21 Man City Gameweek 21 Man Utd Gameweek 21 Newcastle Gameweek 20 Nottm Forest Gameweek 20 Southampton Gameweek 20 Spurs Gameweek 20 West Ham Gameweek 20 Wolves Gameweek 20

The above will change if there are any rearrangements of the postponed fixtures before that but there are few available windows.

A reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.

