Suspensions October 17

FPL suspensions: Toney and Saliba nearing a ban

James Maddison (£8.3m) will miss Gameweek 12 after collecting his fifth Premier League yellow card of the season on Saturday, while Ivan Toney (£7.4m) and William Saliba (£5.1m) are now among the players on the precipice of a suspension after being booked at the weekend.

In this weekly article, we look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are a caution or two away from a one-match ban and which are assets are already suspended.

CURRENTLY BANNED

Three players are suspended for Gameweek 12, with only Maddison banned as a result of yellow card accumulation.

Emerson Royal (£5.0m) and Nathaniel Chalobah (£4.4m) serve the final games of their three-match bans and, like Maddison, will be available in Gameweek 13.

Anthony Gordon (£5.4m) and Scott McTominay (£4.9m) are back from one-match suspensions in Gameweek 12, while Nathan Collins (£4.5m) is newly available having sat out the last three league fixtures following his red card just before the international break.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

More players received their fourth bookings of the season at the weekend, with the aforementioned Saliba and Toney among them.

Saliba and team-mate Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m), who is also walking the suspension tightrope, are of course without a fixture in Gameweek 12.

In a Maddison-esque run, Toney has now been booked three Gameweeks in a row.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.7m) and Harry Kane (£11.4m) are among the big names further back.

While they’re not an immediate concern, these players will have to avoid two bookings between now and early 2023 to swerve a one-match ban.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark, an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Following the wave of postponements over the last month, that is no longer Gameweek 19.

Team19th fixture falls in…
ArsenalGameweek 21
Aston VillaGameweek 20
BournemouthGameweek 20
BrentfordGameweek 20
BrightonGameweek 21
ChelseaGameweek 21
Crystal PalaceGameweek 21
EvertonGameweek 20
FulhamGameweek 20
LeedsGameweek 21
LeicesterGameweek 20
LiverpoolGameweek 21
Man CityGameweek 21
Man UtdGameweek 21
NewcastleGameweek 20
Nottm ForestGameweek 20
SouthamptonGameweek 20
SpursGameweek 20
West HamGameweek 20
WolvesGameweek 20

The above will change if there are any rearrangements of the postponed fixtures before that but there are few available windows.

A reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.

24 Comments
  1. focaccia
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Most nailed Chelsea def?

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I don’t think any of them are.

    2. Black Knights
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Kepa, then Cucu i guess.

      1. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cucu taken of at half time doesn't say nailed to me.

    3. Taff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Kepa probably at the moment

  2. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    James + Son > Webster + Salah (c) done!

    GW13 Maddison > Saka planned

  3. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 mins ago

    Should I captain Salah or go for a gambit and captain Trippier?

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Salah

    2. Jengkreng
      just now

      If salah play like he play man city with same position..i will go for it

  4. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    For GW12 only
    A. Mitrovic
    B. Firmino
    C. Nunez

    (Repeat)

    1. Black Knights
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A, because you don't know which of the 2 pools will start?

  5. Monday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Morning, all! Straight back into it today with five pressers. Haven't got anything beyond this yet but a definite possibility that we don't hear from Gerrard/Silva/Rodgers/Marsch before the deadline.

    8.30am - De Zerbi
    9.30am - Cooper
    1pm - Vieira, Davis
    2pm - Conte

  6. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Sold Toney to Solanke in order to afford Maddy to Salah captain. Hope Toney blanks and gets booked now tomorrow. Harsh I know after him getting me 12 points this week.

    1. Black Knights
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I've been tossing up between Mitro and Toney for Jesus and i think i'm gonna have to go with Mitro just because he's going to get the next 3. Would hate to bring in Toney and find he blanks as soon as i get him.

      1. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I went Toney cos Mitrovic wouldn't give me the funds needed to get Salah. Mitrovic is a solid pick I feel.

  7. Strchld
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Not sure what to do with James, would like to get TAA or Robertson but then don't have enough money to do Trossard and Zaha to Foden and Saka next weeks. If I pick I have exactly money to do those 3 transfers, if someone cheaper then easily can get both Foden and Saka in.

    Who's your James replacement? Cheaper or premium? Already have Trippier and Cancelo.

    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Cheap as chips. Went Dunk before this week. Didn't work out but hopefully they get a clean sheet against forest.

    2. Black Knights
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Go cheap. You have Trippier and Cancelo that you can play every week, so your other 3 can just be 4.5ms that rotate when necessary. Guehi, Wolves, Romero if you can stretch to it etc.

  8. Tshelby
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Think my only option here is to play my WC? Or FH? Could really use some input here.

    1FT - 1.3 ITB

    Pope, Ward
    Trippier, Saliba*, James*, Cancelo*, Williams
    Salah, Mount, Martinelli*, Andreas, Lavia*
    Toney, Haaland*, Jesus*

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      You’re close to being a couple of transfers from a good team for the week but, as you have your WC, this surely the time to use it

  9. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is everyone getting Salah now?!

    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yes got him last night. Captain this week and then Forest on Saturday at 12.30 PM.
      Plus no other player stood out to me when looking to replace Maddy.

  10. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Against my better judgement, I’m contemplating a threemium for the next couple of weeks… for my team (which has Kane and Haaland), it boils down to this choice:

    A) Three mid-priced midfielders (Zaha, Foden, Saka etc from GW13)

    B) Salah plus two cheap mids such as Almiron

    B has the bigger upside this week but RMT reckons A edges it in future GWs.

    So the sensible option is to stick with the 8m mids, as tempting as Salah is!

    What are people in similar situations thinking?

  11. dshv
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    9 players with gordon andreas neco

    WC ??

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I would if i could

  12. leop911
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Which trade would you do this GW?

    a) Maddison -> Mount
    b) James -> TAA

