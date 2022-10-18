210
Spot the Differential October 18

FPL Gameweek 12 differentials: Doherty and Kepa offering value

210 Comments
Gameweek 12 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is just hours away, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Liverpool, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of five per cent or less at the time of writing.

MATT DOHERTY

The best Spurs players for FPL Double Gameweek 29 and beyond 3
  • FPL ownership: 0.8%
  • Price: £4.6m
  • GW12-16 fixtures: mun | NEW | bou | LIV | LEE

Matt Doherty (£4.6m) has had to bide his time at Tottenham Hotspur this season, as Emerson Royal (£4.9m) has been Antonio Conte’s preferred right wing-back.

However, the Irishman has now started two consecutive Premier League games in the absence of the suspended Brazilian, which has coincided with back-to-back wins and clean sheets.

Asked about the performance of Doherty against Everton, Conte said it was the best he had seen the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man this season.

“I’m really happy for Matthew. He played a good game against Brighton but today he was better. He was good against Brighton but today I saw Matt Doherty of last season. I said to him ‘now finally you are the player I know’.” – Antonio Conte

In his last two appearances, Doherty has frequently got forward to contribute in the final third, racking up three shots in the box.

Now, he is expected to start again against Manchester United in Gameweek 12, before Emerson returns from his ban. However, if Doherty keeps performing at his current level, it’s hard to see the Brazilian breaking back into the starting XI for appealing fixtures against Newcastle United (h) and Bournemouth (a).

Doherty, of course, had the best minutes-per-expected goals (xG) average of any FPL defender after Conte’s appointment last season, and given how sharp he’s looked of late, can provide excellent value.

KEPA ARRIZABALAGA

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit 8
  • FPL ownership: 2.2%
  • Price: £4.4m
  • GW12-16 fixtures: bre | MUN | bha | ARS | new

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.4m) has kept four clean sheets in a row in all competitions, quickly emerging as a key player under Graham Potter.

At Villa Park on Sunday, the Spaniard produced a string of fine saves, including an outstanding reaction stop to deny Danny Ings (£6.7m) what looked a certain goal. In total, he made a whopping seven saves, returning 10 points for his small army of owners.

In his post-match interview, Potter hailed Kepa’s display.

“It was a world-class performance, especially in the first half. We needed Kepa at that point and he made some fantastic saves. I’m really pleased for him, he has had a tough period for us at times but he contributed to the game.” – Graham Potter

Despite only playing in three league matches this season, Kepa has already prevented more goals than any other ‘keeper with his saves. Indeed, his +3.20 xG prevented figure is ahead of closest rivals Alisson (£5.4m, +2.80) and Neto (£4.5m), +2.60).

It is worth noting that Potter is yet to explicitly state Kepa is his number one, but Edouard Mendy’s (£4.9m) dip in form, plus the Spaniard’s distribution and ability to play as an extra defender, suggests it’s his jersey to lose.

Kepa has provided the platform for Chelsea’s five wins a row, and at just £4.4m, is an excellent replacement for those managers wishing to sell Ederson (£5.5m) or Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m) in Gameweek 12.

ANDREW ROBERTSON

Who is the best third Liverpool asset to own during AFCON?
  • FPL ownership: 4.5%
  • Price: £6.7m
  • GW12-16 fixtures: WHU | nfo | LEE | tot | SOU

Andrew Robertson (£6.7m) returned from injury on Sunday, which coincided with Liverpool’s first clean sheet since Gameweek 6 as they ran out 1-0 winners over Manchester City.

In addition to nullifying Joao Cancelo (£7.3m) down City’s right flank, he also offered a constant threat going forward.

Indeed, among all teammates, only Roberto Firmino (£8.1m) received more passes in the final third (13), with the Scot attempting five crosses and one shot in the box. He also shared corners with James Milner (£4.4m), which offers another route to points in the coming rounds.

The obvious concern is rotation, having just returned from injury. However, Jurgen Klopp will be keen to stick with Sunday’s winning formula and there are potential clean sheets against West Ham United, Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Southampton before we pause for the winter World Cup.

It’s also worth noting that Liverpool’s next two opponents, West Ham and Forest, sit among the bottom four sides for crosses and chances conceded from their right flank in 2022/23, so there are nice zonal matchups to take advantage of too.

Liverpool’s full-backs have been keen to their success in recent times, and given their upcoming fixtures, Robertson could be an effective under-the-radar pick.

210 Comments Post a Comment
  1. confused01
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Pope
    Trippier Andersen Perisic Neco
    Salah(c) Rashford Andreas Billing
    Kane Mitro
    (Ward Cancelo Haaland Marti)

    Gtg?

    Open Controls
  2. Thomas Shelby from Birmingh…
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Captain Son or Trossard?

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Tross

      Open Controls
    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Trossy

      Open Controls
  3. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Hoping this is a week when many of the 700k in front of me forget the deadline and end up with 6 starters

    Open Controls
    1. tsintisin
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I reckon there are many of these

      Open Controls
  4. Libano
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Is anyone using free hit?

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I have no Liverpool assets, tempted tbh

      Open Controls
    2. McSlu
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      I would have been tempted if I liked more what I'd be getting back in GW13.

      Open Controls
    4. Mirror Man
      4 mins ago

      Thought about it but in the end, I decided it was more fun to play absolutely terrible bench players and hope they haul while also punting my Captain pick. I enjoy making woeful decisions because every now and then when they work out I can come to this forum and tell everyone how great I am.

      Open Controls
      1. thericeking
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I'm standing with the man in the mirror.

        Brief greatness is half the game

        Open Controls
  5. DAZZ
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Already on -4. Maddison Kane > Salah Toney.

    Is it worth a -8 for Zouma > Dunk/Webster? If Brighton keep a clean sheet then i’m only 2 up with the -4 and City away next week. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  6. Lignja
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who is better Palace pick

    A. Guehi
    B. Andersen

    Who is better Brighton pick

    1. Dunk
    2. Webster

    Open Controls
    1. Jengkreng
      3 mins ago

      Any news about Auba...i have him...but i feel that potter will rest him?

      Open Controls
      1. Jengkreng
        just now

        Sory..reply by mistake

        Open Controls
    2. Ajay04
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B
      1

      Open Controls
    3. Float
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Honestly flip a coin for both. Not much in it at all

      Open Controls
    4. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I have A and 2, cause they won't really play except this week, but the other two are probably a bit better

      Open Controls
  7. Rhodes your boat
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    A) play with 10
    B) maddison to Trossard/BrunoG -4 (will become saka/foden gw13)

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      You already know

      Open Controls
    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      B is only a - 2 hit this week, so for one of them

      Open Controls
    3. Ajay04
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  8. tim
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Take a hit to replace Patterson or field 10?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      You already know

      Open Controls
    2. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Take that hit

      Open Controls
    3. tim
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Guehi for a hit?

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, makes sense. Has good fixtures until WC.

        Open Controls
      2. Mighty Wings
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Boring pick

        Open Controls
    4. Ajay04
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hit

      Open Controls
    5. tim
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Thank you! GL!

      Open Controls
  9. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Still contemplating bringing in Perisic as a one week punt before WC. Conte's comments yesterday about him playing up top (given no Kulu or Richarlison) were positive but I'm aware he's unlikely to show his hand that obviously, and I'm also aware Spurs seem to be slowly being prepared to moving to 3-5-2 with Bissouma added to the middle 2. So I'm really not sure whether to take the punt or go for a safe option that I know should play

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I think you have answered your own question

      Open Controls
  10. meenabakery
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Screw Trossard and Zaha. My -4 is going on Darwen.

    Open Controls
  11. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Good to go? Anything worth a hit? It would be spread over 3 GWs as I'm WCing in GW15.

    Iversen
    Trippier Cucurella Webster Guehi Neco
    Zaha Andreas Mount(v)
    Darwin(c) Mitrovic

    Ward | Haaland, KDB, Odegaard | 1FT. 4.2 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      All fine

      Open Controls
    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I wouldn’t captain Darwin. But I know u will so good luck sir

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Haha I'm quite unprepared this week so please persuade me into doing something else

        Open Controls
  12. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    G2g?

    Raya
    Trippier Targett Kilman Neco
    Salah(C) Bowen Zaha Trossard Rashford
    Darwin

    Ward Archer Haaland Saliba

    Open Controls
  13. Ajay04
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anyone considering Estupinan? Currently have Veltman but tempted as Mitoma is ruled out

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      1 min ago

      I can't have a guy named Pervis in my team. It's against the rules.

      Open Controls
  14. Stranger Mings
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Guys please help a) Trent & Wilson b) dunk & wilson or c) Trent & Nunez? Thanks

    Open Controls
  15. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    GTG or anything worth a hit?

    Pope
    Neco Guehi Trippier Perisic
    Bowen Andreas Trossard Salah(C)
    Solanke Mitro

    Open Controls
  16. MaestroMostar
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Pope
    Castagne Perisic Guehi Trippier
    Zaha Bailey Bowen Maddison*
    Mitrovic Kane

    Would you do -4 move Maddison->Trossard with this team or leave it like this?

    Open Controls
  17. bruuuno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Cancelo > TAA (-4) or start Neco?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      just now

      What'd be the Cancelo plan for next GW?

      Open Controls
  18. Sadge
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    if you can field 11 players include Coufal and Neco which probably gonna be 1 point each, would you take a -4 to get Trippier ?

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      just now

      For Trippier, yes!

      Open Controls
  19. The_FF_King
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mitrovic or Wilson for a 1 week punt

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Wilson

      Open Controls
  20. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Play Raya Che H or Ward Lee H?

    Feel like Raya has the higher ceiling, but Ward safer EO

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Raya - at least he can make saves!

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Leicester are statistically the 2nd best home defence in the league 😀

      Open Controls
  21. Tonyawesome69
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Is it worth taking a second hit to do Emerson to Guehi (-4) as a long term move to upgrade 4th def?

    0FT 3.3ITB
    Pope
    Doherty Tripper Neco Emerson
    Zaha Andreas Salah Trossard
    Mitro Toney
    (Ward Haaland Cancelo Martinelli)

    Open Controls

