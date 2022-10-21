FPL Gameweek 13 Scout Picks: Man City and Arsenal triple-ups

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 13 ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

We line up in a 4-3-3 formation this week and, as ever, are limited to £83.0m for our first XI and, new to 2022/23 after a reader vote, an overall price cap of £100.0m for our 15-man squad, too.

GOALKEEPER

Jordan Pickford’s (£4.5m) heroics for Everton this season have been a key factor in keeping the goals conceded column down. The England international has made 41 saves which is the third-highest number in the division, averaging over four per game. The Toffees’ underlying numbers remain a concern, but they have kept back-to-back home clean sheets against Liverpool and West Ham United already this season. Now, they host a Crystal Palace side without an away goal since Gameweek 4.

DEFENDERS

With their midweek blank now out of the way, Manchester City assets are back on the menu. Joao Cancelo (£7.3m) sits as the second-highest scoring defender in FPL, averaging 8.6 points per home start this season. Two goals and three clean sheets have arrived in five Etihad appearances, with goal-shy Brighton and Hove Albion up next: the Seagulls have failed to score in each of their last three fixtures under Roberto De Zerbi. Cancelo had a game to forget at Anfield last time out but has the potential to deliver returns at both ends of the pitch in Gameweek 13.

A midweek benching for Andrew Robertson (£6.7m) elevates his chance of a start in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off, when Liverpool visit rock bottom Nottingham Forest. The Reds have rode their luck at times over the past couple of games but consecutive clean sheets have been delivered against Man City and West Ham. It’s also worth noting that Forest sit in the bottom three for crosses and chances conceded from their right-flank in 2022/23, a zonal matchup Robertson will seek to exploit.

Arsenal have kept clean sheets in four of their five away league fixtures this season, a statistic which boosts Gabriel Magalhaes’ (£5.1m) credentials in Gameweek 13. The Brazilian is averaging 5.6 points per match on the road in 2022/23 and has twice as many shots inside the box as teammate William Saliba (£5.1m). As for their opponents, Southampton have won just one of their five home matches this season, netting just six goals in total.

Kurt Zouma (£4.5m) is selected in our Scout Picks XI ahead of West Ham’s home meeting with Bournemouth. The Hammers’ defensive numbers have been excellent this season, conceding just 12 goals and 17 big chances. The visitors have lost just one of their seven games under Gary O’Neil, yet creating chances remains a problem, with just 5.55 expected goals (xG) accrued in that time. Zouma, meanwhile, will pose a threat from dead-ball situations, with six headed attempts from set-plays already registered this season – only Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m) has more.

MIDFIELDERS

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, a member of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Our champion this week is Utopsis, who has gone with this selection: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (c), Cresswell, White, Zanka; De Bruyne, Foden, Bowen, Saka; Haaland, Firmino

The Community are 6-5 up on the Scout Picks this season, with Boleyn Boy‘s 81-54 victory in Gameweek 6 giving them the biggest winning margin (27 points) of 2022/23 so far.

FOLLOW THE SCOUT’S WEEKLY TRANSFER PLANS

We’re running a Scout community team in FPL this season, with regulars like TopMarx, Geoff, Tom Freeman and more contributing to the weekly decisions.

And we’re not just looking one week ahead like we are with the Scout Picks but instead planning in advance for the weeks and months to come.

You can follow our team via the Premier Fantasy Tools Pro Planner, which you can learn more about here.

VIDEO LATEST