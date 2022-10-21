355
Scout Picks October 21

FPL Gameweek 13 Scout Picks: Man City and Arsenal triple-ups

355 Comments
We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 13 ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

We line up in a 4-3-3 formation this week and, as ever, are limited to £83.0m for our first XI and, new to 2022/23 after a reader vote, an overall price cap of £100.0m for our 15-man squad, too.

GOALKEEPER

Jordan Pickford’s (£4.5m) heroics for Everton this season have been a key factor in keeping the goals conceded column down. The England international has made 41 saves which is the third-highest number in the division, averaging over four per game. The Toffees’ underlying numbers remain a concern, but they have kept back-to-back home clean sheets against Liverpool and West Ham United already this season. Now, they host a Crystal Palace side without an away goal since Gameweek 4.

DEFENDERS

With their midweek blank now out of the way, Manchester City assets are back on the menu. Joao Cancelo (£7.3m) sits as the second-highest scoring defender in FPL, averaging 8.6 points per home start this season. Two goals and three clean sheets have arrived in five Etihad appearances, with goal-shy Brighton and Hove Albion up next: the Seagulls have failed to score in each of their last three fixtures under Roberto De Zerbi. Cancelo had a game to forget at Anfield last time out but has the potential to deliver returns at both ends of the pitch in Gameweek 13.

A midweek benching for Andrew Robertson (£6.7m) elevates his chance of a start in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off, when Liverpool visit rock bottom Nottingham Forest. The Reds have rode their luck at times over the past couple of games but consecutive clean sheets have been delivered against Man City and West Ham. It’s also worth noting that Forest sit in the bottom three for crosses and chances conceded from their right-flank in 2022/23, a zonal matchup Robertson will seek to exploit.

Arsenal have kept clean sheets in four of their five away league fixtures this season, a statistic which boosts Gabriel Magalhaes’ (£5.1m) credentials in Gameweek 13. The Brazilian is averaging 5.6 points per match on the road in 2022/23 and has twice as many shots inside the box as teammate William Saliba (£5.1m). As for their opponents, Southampton have won just one of their five home matches this season, netting just six goals in total.

Kurt Zouma (£4.5m) is selected in our Scout Picks XI ahead of West Ham’s home meeting with Bournemouth. The Hammers’ defensive numbers have been excellent this season, conceding just 12 goals and 17 big chances. The visitors have lost just one of their seven games under Gary O’Neil, yet creating chances remains a problem, with just 5.55 expected goals (xG) accrued in that time. Zouma, meanwhile, will pose a threat from dead-ball situations, with six headed attempts from set-plays already registered this season – only Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m) has more.

MIDFIELDERS

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, a member of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Our champion this week is Utopsis, who has gone with this selection: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (c), Cresswell, White, Zanka; De Bruyne, Foden, Bowen, Saka; Haaland, Firmino

The Community are 6-5 up on the Scout Picks this season, with Boleyn Boy‘s 81-54 victory in Gameweek 6 giving them the biggest winning margin (27 points) of 2022/23 so far.

FOLLOW THE SCOUT’S WEEKLY TRANSFER PLANS

We’re running a Scout community team in FPL this season, with regulars like TopMarx, Geoff, Tom Freeman and more contributing to the weekly decisions.

And we’re not just looking one week ahead like we are with the Scout Picks but instead planning in advance for the weeks and months to come.

You can follow our team via the Premier Fantasy Tools Pro Planner, which you can learn more about here.

355 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Benster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Play one this gw:

    A) Andreas (lee)
    B) Almiron (tot)

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        just now

        B.

        Open Controls
    2. STONEROSES
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B. Form trumps the fixture

      Open Controls
  2. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which one to start?

    A. Emerson Palmieri (BOU) - a faint chance he starts and potential attacking upside if he does

    B. Andersen (eve)

    Open Controls
    1. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Andersen

      Open Controls
    2. STONEROSES
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
    3. RICICLE
      just now

      Agent Smith’s nemesis

      Open Controls
  3. STONEROSES
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Playing Trippier away at Spurs, which keeper to start:

    A. Pope ((spurs)
    B. Ward (wol)

    Open Controls
    1. Ashleyajolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
    2. upforgrabs
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B anyway I think

      Open Controls
  4. Bubbles1985
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Here we go...

    Kepa
    Robbo Cancelo Cresswell
    Marti Foden Bowen Maddison
    Haaland(c) Toney(vc) Darwin

    Ward Tripp Andreas Neco

    0.4m left ITB on WC. Plan to get Saka but maybe Jesus over Darwin is the better choice now??

    GL all!

    Open Controls
    1. FISSH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      I would definitely have Saka over Bowen

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Bowen has Bournemouth at home

        Open Controls
        1. FISSH
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Bowen also plays for West Ham

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Made huge gains last year with him

            Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Closest to mine I have seen, like it 🙂

      Open Controls
  5. FISSH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    A) Tarkowski, Saka, Darwin

    B) Trent, Eze, Firmino

    What do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. STONEROSES
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. upforgrabs
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  6. Dazzrb
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Zaha > Foxes for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Dazzrb
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Foden*

      Open Controls
      1. STONEROSES
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Not for a hit nah

        Open Controls
      2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Depends. If it can wait until next week, that’s probably best.

        Open Controls
  7. Babit1967
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    What was the lms safety score? Feel like I should have been knocked out on 36

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      just now

      I’ve not even looked and I finished on 39, I just assumed I’d be out hahaha

      Open Controls
  8. The Iceman
    7 mins ago

    Evening.

    Darwin > Haaland
    Trossard > Foden -4

    I don’t know if Darwin is fit for tomorrow - is it worth waiting for early team news possibly?

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      3 mins ago

      Defo Haaland IN

      Open Controls
    2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Haaland is a permanent must have. Very definition of essential.

      Open Controls
    3. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yup good moves especially if Darwin out

      Open Controls
  9. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team? I'm happy with Scamacca as a forward don't want Toney

    Alisson
    Cancelo Trippier White (N.williams 3.9)
    Salah Foden Saka Martinelli (Andreas)
    Haaland Mitro Scamacca

    Open Controls
    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I’d take almost anyone over scamacca. Bamford, solanke, Ed, etc,

      Open Controls
      1. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
        • 8 Years
        just now

        How come? He's had some decent returns and has good fiztufes coming up

        Open Controls
  10. upforgrabs
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Start one:
    A) Doherty
    or
    B) Guehi

    Open Controls
    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A for upside, b for nailed start

      Open Controls
  11. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Any further info on Saka than what Arteta said yesterday? Giving myself a benching headache with my WC setup so if there's a chance Saka may be benched it'd probably nearly make my life easier

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Match is Sunday so not going to know anything before the deadline. Arteta said "he will be fine" so maybe just base your decision on that

      Open Controls
  12. Jet5605
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Tross > Saka for a -4 hit? Yay or nay?

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      just now

      Yup

      Open Controls
  13. RamboRN
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Ward
    Guehi trips cancelo
    Foden martinelli Zaha mount
    Toney kane haaland

    Subs guaita, n.williams, webster, andreas.

    2.9 itb. Any thoughts? Thinking either upgrade guehi/webster or maybe try get saka or mitrovic? Quite a lot in the bank to play with..

    Open Controls
  14. sentz05
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    How does this WC look? Would really appreciate any pointers?

    Kepa Ward
    Cancelo Gabriel Gomez Dalot Trippier
    Saka Martinelli Foden Zaha Andreas
    Kane Halland Mitro

    Open Controls
  15. agueroooooney
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    On WC:

    A) Saka + Darwin
    B) Bowen + Jesus

    Open Controls
  16. ADucksBehind
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    What source has led to the doubts over Darwin?

    Open Controls
  17. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Which front line would you have (with Haaland)?
    a) Darwin, Mitrovic
    b) Darwin, Kane
    c) Mitrovic, Kane

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.