FPL Gameweek 13 Wildcard targets: Best midfielders

The majority of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who haven’t yet played their Wildcard will be doing so ahead of Gameweek 13, at least if the results of our recent on-site poll are anything to go by.

Wildcarders only need to look so far as Gameweek 16, with unlimited transfers handed to everyone after that point.

In this four-part series, we’ll look at the key players to target over the next four Gameweeks – and even if you’re not deploying this chip, it will hopefully still be of some use.

To do this, we’ll be turning to the underlying Opta player/team stats, the Season Ticker and Rate My Team’s projected points for assistance. All of these tools can be found by subscribers in our Premium Members Area, where you can still get a full year’s membership for £2.49 a month (billed annually).

These numbers are all correct as of Thursday afternoon, before the day’s Gameweek 12 fixtures have taken place.

SEASON TICKER

Crystal Palace sit top of our customisable Season Ticker for ‘attack’ when looking at the next four Gameweeks. Two of their opponents – Everton and Nottingham Forest – sit in the bottom three for expected goals conceded (xGC), while Southampton have managed just one clean sheet all season.

Everton rise to second with Fulham, Leicester City and Bournemouth all among the worst five sides for xGC.

West Ham United and Manchester City, meanwhile, are two of just five teams who will play three of their next four fixtures at home.

Chelsea’s run looks particularly challenging from an attacking perspective: Brighton and Hove Albion, Arsenal and Newcastle United all rank inside the top four for minutes per xGC this season, while Manchester United have tightened up significantly: discounting their derby day defeat at the Etihad, they have allowed just three goals in their last seven matches.

UNDERLYING TEAM STATS

TeamMins/xG – 2022/23Mins/xG – last six matches
Man City43.7 (1st)43 (1st)
Arsenal49.6 (2nd)50.7 (3rd)
Liverpool53.6 (3rd)58 (5th)
Newcastle57.7 (4th)47.3 (2nd)
Brighton58 (5th)58.8 (6th)
Spurs59.4 (6th)54.8 (4th)
Leeds67 (7th)72.7 (9th)
Man Utd67.3 (8th)65.8 (8th)
Brentford68 (9th)74.4 (10th)
West Ham69.8 (10th)59.6 (7th)
Chelsea76.3 (11th)85 (12th)
Fulham82.3 (12th)102.5 (15th)
Leicester84.7 (13th)77.4 (11th)
Aston Villa88.8 (14th)89.1 (13th)
Crystal Palace93.9 (15th)112.8 (19th)
Everton95.5 (16th)109.7 (17th)
Wolves97.3 (17th)109.6 (16th)
Nottm Forest99.2 (18th)90.1 (14th)
Southampton104.4 (19th)116.4 (20th)
Bournemouth153 (20th)112.1 (18th)

No surprises here, as Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool top the charts for minutes per expected goal (xG) this season.

They are followed by Newcastle and Brighton, although it is worth noting the latter have failed to convert their chances into actual goals, a theme which started under Graham Potter and has continued with Roberto De Zerbi.

Staying with Potter, Chelsea sit an underwhelming 11th for minutes per xG this season and actually drop a place when sorting the table by ‘last four matches’, which coincided with the appointment of their new boss.

Bournemouth offer little threat but are at least moving in the right direction, and actually rank one place above Crystal Palace over the last six matches.

UNDERLYING PLAYER STATS

