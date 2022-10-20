163
Members October 20

FPL Gameweek 13 Wildcard targets: Best defenders

163 Comments
Share

With remaining Wildcards being widely deployed in the run-up to Gameweek 13, we look at the stand-out Fantasy Premier League (FPL) targets for the next four Gameweeks.

To do this, we’ll be turning to the underlying Opta player/team stats, the Season Ticker and Rate My Team’s projected points for assistance. All of these tools can be found by subscribers in our Premium Members Area, where you can still get a full year’s membership for £2.49 a month (billed annually).

These numbers are all correct as of Thursday afternoon, before the day’s Gameweek 12 fixtures have taken place.

SEASON TICKER

Crystal Palace sit top of our Season Ticker for ‘defence’ when looking at the next four Gameweeks: all of their opponents are scoring less than one goal per game on average and sit in the bottom half for big chances created.

Everton now rise to second and again, their Gameweek 13-16 opponents are all bottom-half material for minutes per expected goal (xG) in 2022/23.

Manchester City join the above two teams in avoiding a ‘big six’ side over the coming four Gameweeks, with excellent runs for West Ham United and Arsenal only punctuated by trickier-on-paper tests in Gameweeks 14 and 15 respectively.

Chelsea’s run of matches doesn’t actually look that favourable, with all four of the teams they face sitting in the top eight for minutes per xG this season.

UNDERLYING TEAM STATS

TeamMins/xGC in 2022/23 (rank v other clubs)Mins/xGC in last six matches (rank v other clubs)
Man City120.9 (1st)107.2 (3rd)
Newcastle101.3 (2nd)130.8 (1st)
Arsenal97.4 (3rd)81.4 (8th)
Brighton93.3 (4th)97.2 (4th)
West Ham93.2 (5th)118.4 (2nd)
Spurs83.5 (6th)74.8 (10th)
Aston Villa80 (7th)87.5 (5th)
Wolves76.2 (8th)73.8 (11th)
Brentford73.6 (9th)70.6 (12th)
Chelsea72.8 (10th)84.4 (7th)
Man Utd71 (11th)75.7 (9th)
Southampton69.6 (12th)64.8 (14th)
Liverpool68.5 (13th)60.2 (18th)
Leeds65.3 (14th)62.2 (16th)
Crystal Palace65.2 (15th)69.7 (13th)
Leicester61.3 (16th)62.2 (17th)
Bournemouth60.3 (17th)64.6 (15th)
Nottm Forest58.8 (18th)85.8 (6th)
Everton58.1 (19th)56.9 (19th)
Fulham48.1 (20th)42.9 (20th)

Newcastle United‘s unbeaten clean sheet (five) and goals conceded (nine) counts are backed up by some strong underlying numbers, with only Manchester City boasting a better minutes-per-xGC average over the whole of 2022/23.

Aston Villa and West Ham United are perhaps the most surprising names up there, while Nottingham Forest have had a marked improvement recently – although it’s worth pointing out that they have just had a favourable run of five games.

Everton are at the wrong end of the table for xGC: can their upcoming run of four favourable matches improve that stat or are we being lured to the rocks by the Season Ticker?

Also performing badly on the xGC front are Liverpool, who are ranked a dismal 18th for xGC over their last six matches. It’s not been the easiest run of games, it has to be said, with Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle among their opponents in that time. But the Gunners and Manchester United could say the same, having faced three big-six sides each in their last half-dozen fixtures, and they are still top half for xGC.

UNDERLYING PLAYER STATS

163 Comments Post a Comment
  1. tbos83
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Mitro starts. Phew.

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Someone pretending to be FPL Rockstar was spreading that particular rumour.

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Fplbhuna his name is

        Weird character. Gets nothing out of repeatedly trolling, yet still has the energy/time to do it every week. Just weird.

        Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Woohoo

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        3 starters here - the giants names Mitro, Andreas and Bailey. C'mon lads, save my GW!

        Open Controls
  2. Releasebreaks
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Need Mitrovic poker tonight

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      What’s her name?

      Open Controls
  3. HM2
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    2FT, Who’s the priority to get rid?

    —————-Pope ——————
    —Cancelo - Saliba - Trippier —-
    Martinelli - KDB - Maddy - Zaha
    —-Jesus - Toney - Haaland ——

    Ward - Doherty - Andreas - Neco

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Doherty

      Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Get Salah

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Jesus + KDB -> Darwin + Foden

      Only if you want to mix it up.

      Open Controls
  4. Video Killed The Radio Star
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Need Mitro, Andreas, Ward and KDH to score 11 points.

    Open Controls
  5. Aeu96197
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    I plan to get Foden and Saka tonight before they rise.

    I need to lose one of Zaha, Mitrovic or Toney to fund getting them both. Which should I sell?

    A. Zaha
    B. Mitrovic
    C. Toney

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      I lost Zaha

      Open Controls
      1. Aeu96197
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  6. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Darn Willian start. Just retire.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yeah hopefully doesn't take all setpieces again, I only saw MOTD the other day but noticed Pereira still took a few after Willian came on

      Open Controls
  7. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Anything from Bailey would be really nice thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Ditto

      Open Controls
  8. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Mitro is one tough cookie…

    Open Controls
  9. Hooky
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who is playing RB for Fulham? Bobby Reid? Or Willian maybe?

    Open Controls
  10. POGBAZOOKA06
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Fellow Bailey owners. Tonight, we feast.

    Plz Bailey I really need this

    Open Controls
  11. Make United Great Again
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Thanks for the memories Ronaldo but good riddance.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ha, view the discussion on the previous page.

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tad harsh

      Open Controls
  12. Mamun
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Salah+Gordon+Solanke to Foden+Saka+Darwin for -8?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Neigh

      Open Controls
  13. confused01
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Do you think Firmino starts against FOR?

    Open Controls
  14. Jeppe1234
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Repost as im not too good at getting replies:

    Kane and Almiron to Foden and Darwin??

    Open Controls
    1. Jeppe1234
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      for a hit

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      I probably wouldn't.

      Any other way of getting them in?

      Open Controls
      1. Jeppe1234
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Could do Salah and Mitro to Darwin and Foden. Then I would have enough to upgrade Almiron to Saka the week after… However not kren on losing Salah before Forest

        Open Controls
  15. Hooky
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Why is everyone getting excited about Darwin? He still looked pretty rubbish last night and got taken off before 60 mins.

    Open Controls
  16. donbagino
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Obviously Trossard --> Foden is no brainer.
    But would you do Maddison--> Saka for (-4)? (Martinelli, Salah, Andreas, Maddison, Trossard, Toney, Wilson, Haaland - my current team)

    Open Controls
  17. Werner Bros
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Who would you transfer out?

    A: Zaha
    B: Mount

    Who would you bring in

    A: Foden
    B: Saka

    Open Controls
  18. Dags
    1 min ago

    Repost-
    So.....
    1) Darwin (-8) for the next 4
    2) Mitro for next 2, Anyone under 8.4 for the other 2
    Really crazy but I am expecting a lot of goals for Liv in the next 2. What should I do and why?

    Open Controls
  19. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Most my ML sold Mitro with his injury. A haul tonight would do my season wonders

    Open Controls
  20. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Do you think Gerrard will be gone if they lose tonight?

    Open Controls
  21. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Who is the best arsenal mid to bring in?

    A....saka

    B....martinelli

    Going with martinelli means I can upgrade solanke to firmino or striker up to 8.5m next week.

    Going with saka gives me cash fo solanke replacement up to 7.3 (wilson)

    Thanks

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.