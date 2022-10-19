FPL Gameweek 13 Wildcard targets: Best goalkeepers

The majority of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who haven’t yet played their Wildcard will be doing so ahead of Gameweek 13, at least if the results of our recent on-site poll are anything to go by.

Wildcarders only need to look so far as Gameweek 16, with unlimited transfers handed to everyone after that point.

In this four-part series, we’ll look at the key players to target over the next four Gameweeks – and even if you’re not deploying this chip, it will hopefully still be of some use.

To do this, we’ll be turning to the underlying Opta player/team stats, the Season Ticker and Rate My Team’s projected points for assistance. All of these tools can be found by subscribers in our Premium Members Area, where you can still get a full year’s membership for £2.49 a month (billed annually).

These numbers are all correct as of Wednesday afternoon, before the day’s Gameweek 12 fixtures have taken place.

SEASON TICKER

Crystal Palace sit top of our customisable Season Ticker for ‘defence’ when looking at the next four Gameweeks: all of their opponents are scoring less than one goal per game on average and sit in the bottom eight for big chances created.

Everton rise to second once their midweek clash with Newcastle United is out of the way. Again, their Gameweek 13-16 opponents are all bottom-half material for minutes per expected goal (xG) in 2022/23.

Manchester City join the above two teams in avoiding a ‘big six’ side over the coming four Gameweeks, with excellent runs for West Ham United and Arsenal only punctuated by trickier-on-paper tests in Gameweeks 14 and 15 respectively.

Chelsea’s run of matches doesn’t actually look that favourable on closer inspection, with all four of the teams they face after Wednesday sitting in the top half for minutes per xG this season – although ‘expected’ goals and ‘actual’ goals are very different beasts when it comes to Brighton and Hove Albion in particular.

UNDERLYING TEAM STATS

Team Mins/xGC – 2022/23 Mins/xGC – last six matches Man City 120.9 (1st) 107.2 (2nd) West Ham 100.1 (2nd) 152.8 (1st) Arsenal 97.4 (3rd) 81.4 (7th) Newcastle 93.5 (4th) 100.9 (3rd) Brighton 93.3 (5th) 97.2 (4th) Spurs 87.1 (6th) 78.7 (8th) Aston Villa 80 (7th) 87.5 (5th) Wolves 76.2 (8th) 73.8 (9th) Chelsea 72.5 (9th) 71.2 (11th) Brentford 71.3 (10th) 69.8 (12th) Liverpool 71 (11th) 71.3 (10th) Southampton 67.9 (12th) 64.3 (15th) Man Utd 67 (13th) 68.3 (14th) Leeds 65.3 (14th) 62.2 (=16th) Crystal Palace 65.2 (15th) 69.7 (13th) Leicester 61.3 (16th) 62.2 (=16th) Nottm Forest 58.8 (17th) 85.8 (6th) Bournemouth 58.3 (18th) 61.4 (18th) Everton 57.3 (19th) 59 (19th) Fulham 48.1 (20th) 42.9 (20th)

West Ham United really catch the eye in the above graphic, even beating perennial table-toppers Manchester City for xGC over their last six matches; let’s see how resolute they are against a buoyed Liverpool in midweek.

For a team that has looked fairly reliable to the eye and conceded on relatively few occasions (11), Everton are at the wrong end of table for xGC. Jordan Pickford‘s (£4.5m) heroics, more of which below, have been a key factor in keeping the goals conceded column down, if not the shots.

Nottingham Forest‘s recent dramatic improvement is worth pointing out but they have just had a favourable run of five games, to place their figure in the above-right column in some context.

UNDERLYING PLAYER STATS

Above: Goalkeepers sorted by save percentage in 2022/23

Kepa Arrizabalaga‘s (£4.4m) excellent start to life under Graham Potter is writ large in the graphics above and below, with the new Chelsea number one boasting not just the best save percentage (91%) among first-choice custodians but also the best expected goals prevented (xGP) tally (+3.20).

He’s only three league games in, of course, so we’re still at the ‘small sample’ stage.

Above: Goalkeepers sorted by expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2022/23

There’s no surprise to see Nick Pope (£5.3m) and Jordan Pickford (£4.5m) feature in both of the above tables, as they’ve (mostly) been in fine fettle this season.

Newcastle United now boast the best defensive record in the league (nine goals conceded) and are so solid now that Pope hasn’t picked up a single save point in his last four matches, which does dent his appeal a tad.

Pickford, Pope and Kepa are certainly at the right end of the table when it comes to bonus points (BPS) potential, each averaging between 5.3-5.6 minutes per baseline BPS. Alisson (£5.4m) is surprisingly up there, too, with his pass completion (PC) and sweeper-keeping (recoveries, which also include crosses claimed) boosting his score.

Above: Goalkeepers sorted by minutes per baseline bonus point (M/BBPS) in 2022/23

Dean Henderson (£4.7m) and David Raya (£4.5m) lead the way for save points (11 each) this season, with Raya among the leading goalkeepers for saves made from shots taken outside of his area.

We FPL managers ideally want our goalkeepers racking up easy save points via low-percentage efforts taken from distance, something Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) is excelling at currently.

Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m) and Vicente Guaita (£4.5m) are the bottom two goalkeepers for the above stat. Ramsdale, in fact, has picked up only two save points all season, and has the worst minutes-per-BBPS average of any first-choice goalkeeper.

RATE MY TEAM: MOST POINTS FOR GAMEWEEKS 13-16

Alisson is Rate My Team’s highest projected scorer over the next four Gameweeks, with Ederson (£5.5m) not far behind him.

Does either of these goalkeepers make it into an FPL managers’ ideal double-up/triple-up of Liverpool/Man City assets, however?

Guaita is out of shot on the graphic above but part of that is the RMT algorithm’s scepticism about his medium-term security of starts, following some surprise benchings in 2021/22. If his ‘expected minutes’ were as high as the other nailed goalkeepers above, he’d be around where Jose Sa (£5.1m) and Pickford are.

Kepa again would be comfortably fifth for projected points had his expected minutes not been marked down just a small amount amid the lingering prospect of a run-out for Edouard Mendy (£4.9m), although this is looking less and less likely by the week.

RATE MY TEAM: VALUE

Value is a key metric when it comes to assessing the appeal of goalkeepers, as many of us love a cheaper shot-stopper to free up funds for other positions.

Kepa (3.33) currently leads the way but with a price rise to £4.5m expected before Saturday’s deadline, it’ll actually be Pickford who will then sit top for projected points per million (3.3).

The value of Guaita and Kepa, as discussed above, again ought to be better if you think their expected minutes are on a par with the others.

FINAL THOUGHTS

It’s probably Guaita or Pickford if you’re in the market for a budget shot-stopper with good fixtures, although the underlying team numbers are a concern for Palace and especially Everton. Saves should at least be in the offing for the England number one, who is averaging over four stops per match.

Kepa is probably the stand-out candidate for a longer-term, set-and-forget cheap goalkeeper when we are handed unlimited transfers for Gameweek 17.

Ederson, Alisson, Ramsdale, Lloris and Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) all rank highly for projected points but the issue with that quintet is that there are considerably cheaper (if sometimes riskier) routes into their respective teams’ defences in the shape of Manuel Akanji (£5.0m), Joe Gomez (£4.5m), Ben White (£4.5m), Matt Doherty (£4.6m) and Thilo Kehrer (£4.5m), not to mention more expensive defensive options with high attacking upsides like Joao Cancelo (£7.3m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.1m).