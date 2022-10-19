90
Members October 19

FPL Gameweek 13 Wildcard targets: Best goalkeepers

90 Comments
Share

The majority of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who haven’t yet played their Wildcard will be doing so ahead of Gameweek 13, at least if the results of our recent on-site poll are anything to go by.

Wildcarders only need to look so far as Gameweek 16, with unlimited transfers handed to everyone after that point.

In this four-part series, we’ll look at the key players to target over the next four Gameweeks – and even if you’re not deploying this chip, it will hopefully still be of some use.

To do this, we’ll be turning to the underlying Opta player/team stats, the Season Ticker and Rate My Team’s projected points for assistance. All of these tools can be found by subscribers in our Premium Members Area, where you can still get a full year’s membership for £2.49 a month (billed annually).

These numbers are all correct as of Wednesday afternoon, before the day’s Gameweek 12 fixtures have taken place.

SEASON TICKER

Crystal Palace sit top of our customisable Season Ticker for ‘defence’ when looking at the next four Gameweeks: all of their opponents are scoring less than one goal per game on average and sit in the bottom eight for big chances created.

Everton rise to second once their midweek clash with Newcastle United is out of the way. Again, their Gameweek 13-16 opponents are all bottom-half material for minutes per expected goal (xG) in 2022/23.

Manchester City join the above two teams in avoiding a ‘big six’ side over the coming four Gameweeks, with excellent runs for West Ham United and Arsenal only punctuated by trickier-on-paper tests in Gameweeks 14 and 15 respectively.

Chelsea’s run of matches doesn’t actually look that favourable on closer inspection, with all four of the teams they face after Wednesday sitting in the top half for minutes per xG this season – although ‘expected’ goals and ‘actual’ goals are very different beasts when it comes to Brighton and Hove Albion in particular.

UNDERLYING TEAM STATS

TeamMins/xGC – 2022/23Mins/xGC – last six matches
 Man City120.9 (1st)107.2 (2nd)
 West Ham100.1 (2nd)152.8 (1st)
 Arsenal97.4 (3rd)81.4 (7th)
 Newcastle93.5 (4th)100.9 (3rd)
 Brighton93.3 (5th)97.2 (4th)
 Spurs87.1 (6th)78.7 (8th)
 Aston Villa80 (7th)87.5 (5th)
 Wolves76.2 (8th)73.8 (9th)
 Chelsea72.5 (9th)71.2 (11th)
 Brentford71.3 (10th)69.8 (12th)
 Liverpool71 (11th)71.3 (10th)
 Southampton67.9 (12th)64.3 (15th)
 Man Utd67 (13th)68.3 (14th)
 Leeds65.3 (14th)62.2 (=16th)
 Crystal Palace65.2 (15th)69.7 (13th)
 Leicester61.3 (16th)62.2 (=16th)
 Nottm Forest58.8 (17th)85.8 (6th)
 Bournemouth58.3 (18th)61.4 (18th)
 Everton57.3 (19th)59 (19th)
 Fulham48.1 (20th)42.9 (20th)

West Ham United really catch the eye in the above graphic, even beating perennial table-toppers Manchester City for xGC over their last six matches; let’s see how resolute they are against a buoyed Liverpool in midweek.

For a team that has looked fairly reliable to the eye and conceded on relatively few occasions (11), Everton are at the wrong end of table for xGC. Jordan Pickford‘s (£4.5m) heroics, more of which below, have been a key factor in keeping the goals conceded column down, if not the shots.

Nottingham Forest‘s recent dramatic improvement is worth pointing out but they have just had a favourable run of five games, to place their figure in the above-right column in some context.

UNDERLYING PLAYER STATS

FPL Gameweek 13 Wildcard targets: Best goalkeepers

Above: Goalkeepers sorted by save percentage in 2022/23

Kepa Arrizabalaga‘s (£4.4m) excellent start to life under Graham Potter is writ large in the graphics above and below, with the new Chelsea number one boasting not just the best save percentage (91%) among first-choice custodians but also the best expected goals prevented (xGP) tally (+3.20).

He’s only three league games in, of course, so we’re still at the ‘small sample’ stage.

Above: Goalkeepers sorted by expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2022/23

There’s no surprise to see Nick Pope (£5.3m) and Jordan Pickford (£4.5m) feature in both of the above tables, as they’ve (mostly) been in fine fettle this season.

Newcastle United now boast the best defensive record in the league (nine goals conceded) and are so solid now that Pope hasn’t picked up a single save point in his last four matches, which does dent his appeal a tad.

Pickford, Pope and Kepa are certainly at the right end of the table when it comes to bonus points (BPS) potential, each averaging between 5.3-5.6 minutes per baseline BPS. Alisson (£5.4m) is surprisingly up there, too, with his pass completion (PC) and sweeper-keeping (recoveries, which also include crosses claimed) boosting his score.

Above: Goalkeepers sorted by minutes per baseline bonus point (M/BBPS) in 2022/23

Dean Henderson (£4.7m) and David Raya (£4.5m) lead the way for save points (11 each) this season, with Raya among the leading goalkeepers for saves made from shots taken outside of his area.

NameTeam% of saves made from shots taken outside of box
LlorisTOT57.7%
FabianskiWHU53.8%
Raya MartinBRE43.6%
José SáWOL40.6%
EdersonMCI38.5%
PopeNEW38.2%
KepaCHE36.4%
Sanchez (Robert)BHA31.8%
AlissonLIV30.8%
Neto (Murara)BOU30.0%

We FPL managers ideally want our goalkeepers racking up easy save points via low-percentage efforts taken from distance, something Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) is excelling at currently.

Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m) and Vicente Guaita (£4.5m) are the bottom two goalkeepers for the above stat. Ramsdale, in fact, has picked up only two save points all season, and has the worst minutes-per-BBPS average of any first-choice goalkeeper.

RATE MY TEAM: MOST POINTS FOR GAMEWEEKS 13-16

Alisson is Rate My Team’s highest projected scorer over the next four Gameweeks, with Ederson (£5.5m) not far behind him.

Does either of these goalkeepers make it into an FPL managers’ ideal double-up/triple-up of Liverpool/Man City assets, however?

Guaita is out of shot on the graphic above but part of that is the RMT algorithm’s scepticism about his medium-term security of starts, following some surprise benchings in 2021/22. If his ‘expected minutes’ were as high as the other nailed goalkeepers above, he’d be around where Jose Sa (£5.1m) and Pickford are.

Kepa again would be comfortably fifth for projected points had his expected minutes not been marked down just a small amount amid the lingering prospect of a run-out for Edouard Mendy (£4.9m), although this is looking less and less likely by the week.

RATE MY TEAM: VALUE

Value is a key metric when it comes to assessing the appeal of goalkeepers, as many of us love a cheaper shot-stopper to free up funds for other positions.

Kepa (3.33) currently leads the way but with a price rise to £4.5m expected before Saturday’s deadline, it’ll actually be Pickford who will then sit top for projected points per million (3.3).

The value of Guaita and Kepa, as discussed above, again ought to be better if you think their expected minutes are on a par with the others.

FINAL THOUGHTS

It’s probably Guaita or Pickford if you’re in the market for a budget shot-stopper with good fixtures, although the underlying team numbers are a concern for Palace and especially Everton. Saves should at least be in the offing for the England number one, who is averaging over four stops per match.

Kepa is probably the stand-out candidate for a longer-term, set-and-forget cheap goalkeeper when we are handed unlimited transfers for Gameweek 17.

Ederson, Alisson, Ramsdale, Lloris and Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) all rank highly for projected points but the issue with that quintet is that there are considerably cheaper (if sometimes riskier) routes into their respective teams’ defences in the shape of Manuel Akanji (£5.0m), Joe Gomez (£4.5m), Ben White (£4.5m), Matt Doherty (£4.6m) and Thilo Kehrer (£4.5m), not to mention more expensive defensive options with high attacking upsides like Joao Cancelo (£7.3m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.1m).

90 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mince n Tatties
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Kepa or Guaita?

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I prefer Kepa

      Open Controls
    2. tsintisin
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Kepa

      Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Went Raya week 3 and haven't regretted it so far - saves aplenty and matching the other budgets for the random cs.

      Villa Wolves NFO as good as it gets and City in 16 at least promises 6 saves!!

      Open Controls
  2. Manani
    • 10 Years
    1 hour ago

    Thoughts on Zaha to Bowen?

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      just now

      eve SOU vs. BOU mun I’m sticking with the former

      Open Controls
  3. antis0cial
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    How's my WC looking? 0.5 itb. Could go Perisic/Zaha over Gomez/Bowen

    Kepa
    Cancelo Trippier Gomez
    Salah Foden Bowen Saka Marti
    Haaland Mitro

    Ward White Neco Archer

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • 3 Years
      44 mins ago

      Think I'd go the Perisic Zaha route but get Scamacca up top for those 3 lovely homely fixtures.

      2 goals and 5 baps and bucketloads of chances.

      Open Controls
      1. antis0cial
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks, not sure i'd pick him over Mitro

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Comfortably better fixtures and very much passes my eye test. Also factor in his goals in Europa and he's in hot form.

          Leeds away is the toughest fixture in the league for goals right now!

          Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      44 mins ago

      Struggling to see the appeal of Gomez tbh. Would rather just play White & have a more reliable starter like Guehi on the bench. Prefer Bowen to Zaha though I think

      Open Controls
      1. antis0cial
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks for the input. Just a cheap way into the pool defence for a couple of plum fixtures I guess is the appeal for me.

        Open Controls
  4. amonito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Just posted this in the old article. Please advise!

    Best Pope replacement:

    A) Kepa - not sure if he's nailed
    B) Guaita - somehow he's always trolling me
    C) Fabianski - WH have nice fixtures, low xGC but still not sure about him
    D) other?

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      I prefer Kepa, but maybe read this article...

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Are you on WC? If not I wouldn't be using a transfer to get rid of Pope.

      Open Controls
    3. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Why get rid of Pope?
      If its to upgrade elsewhere then Kepa best bet, but im sticking with Pope all season

      Open Controls
  5. Paqueta Rice
    • 1 Year
    53 mins ago

    Ryanair you shower of *insert bad word here

    Flight to take off at 15.15 to go to Manchester heading to the game this evening. Nobody at the Ryanair desk in the airport and then the flight pushed out until 11.30 tonight. No communication, no apology, nothing l. Scandalous

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      Wow, they've always been good for me besides lack of legroom

      Open Controls
      1. Paqueta Rice
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        Even if they had announced it earlier we could have made our way to Dublin and there was a flight at 6 but they only told us at almost 3. Spewing to say the least

        Open Controls
        1. Slouch 87 Slackwillie'…
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          That's proper shitty.

          Open Controls
    2. Alexis Nonsense
      • 6 Years
      just now

      You get what you pay for

      Open Controls
  6. tsintisin
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Any improvement ideas for this WC team? 0.0itb

    Kepa
    TAA Cancelo White
    Salah Foden Saka Martinelli
    Haaland Mitrovic Scamacca

    Ward Trippier Andreas Neco

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      How often will you play Scamacca over White or Trippier?

      If the answer is only this week, I'd go Solanke and have money in the bank or upgrade defence

      Open Controls
      1. tsintisin
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        Playing this and benching next, can do Scamacca>Solanke move GW15

        Open Controls
        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 7 Years
          16 mins ago

          In that case you might as well keep him as he has decent fixtures in gw15 and gw16 if he plays both.

          Anyway team looks really good

          Open Controls
          1. tsintisin
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Yep thats also possible, see how he performs and are there any other issues to fix with 2ft...

            Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Looks solid, good team value, I'm a million off this.

      Open Controls
    3. Ruudy Van
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      I have a very similar team below. But putting the scamacca money into an extra striker

      Open Controls
  7. Ruudy Van
    • 11 Years
    50 mins ago

    Best defence on WC13 - Kepa White Cancelo in all options. P.s Not 100% sold on Kepa

    A) TAA Trip Silva/5.6
    B) TAA VVD Zouma/4.6
    C) Robbo VVD Schar/5.1
    D) open to other other ideas at 18.2 max

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. tsintisin
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I would get Arsenal defender like White at 4.5mil

      Open Controls
  8. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    50 mins ago

    Saka or Foden for the next three? Hit needed to get to Foden.

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Saka

      Open Controls
  9. Pulpkinhead
    • 13 Years
    46 mins ago

    https://mobile.twitter.com/charles_watts/status/1582725500769693701

    Martinelli not training

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      Scroll down a bit for this:

      https://twitter.com/charles_watts/status/1582726748764278788

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      https://mobile.twitter.com/charles_watts/status/1582726748764278788

      "Scrap that on Martinelli. Word now from Arsenal is that he is just feeling a bit under the weather. That’s why he is sitting the session out. Should be OK for tomorrow."

      Open Controls
    3. Pulpkinhead
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      Goddamit.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        27 mins ago

        No worries. Unless you wanted him out?

        Open Controls
  10. Nespinha
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    for GW13, help planning ahead for budget reasons

    Guaita
    Cancelo, Trippier, Kilman
    Salah, Zaha, Mount, Trossard
    Toney, Mitrovic, Haaland
    // Subs: Iversen, Andreas, Emerson, Neco

    A) Trossard --- Saka
    B) Mount + Mitro --- Martinelli + Darwin (-4)
    C) Trossard + Toney --- Martinelli + Darwin (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  11. Basic_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    41 mins ago

    Do we prefer White or Doherty?

    Open Controls
    1. tsintisin
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      White

      Open Controls
    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      White = Boring / Safe
      Doherty = Fun / Risky

      Open Controls
  12. Rhodes your boat
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    trossard to foden the move here? 1ft 3.6itb

    Ward
    Cancelo trippier cucu guehi
    Salah martinelli rashford
    Haaland toney mitro

    Sanchez trossard andreas neco

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Prefer Saka this week but if you like Foden better then yeah good move.

      Open Controls
  13. putana
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Livefpl says salah's EO is 96% for people near me, but that basically means 48% own him because everyone would have captained him right?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Most owners probably capper but certainly not 100%

      Open Controls
    2. Would Ed Woodward
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Someone in my ML bought Salah but capped Diego Costa.

      Open Controls
      1. putana
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        what rank?

        Open Controls
        1. Would Ed Woodward
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Them? About 700k.

          Open Controls
  14. GE
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Early thoughts:

    Trossard ->
    1) Foden
    2) Saka

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      2

      Open Controls
  15. Manani
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Who would you ditch along these to bring in a city/arsenal player

    Zaha
    Mount

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Mount

      Open Controls
    2. Slouch 87 Slackwillie'…
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Zaha

      Open Controls
    3. Gooner Kebab
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Zaha

      Open Controls
    4. Prinzhorn
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Mount

      I have both but ditching Mount cause Zaha is nailed and on pens.

      Open Controls
  16. navin
    • 12 Years
    30 mins ago

    Is First Wildcard must use before world cup start or can use anytime during the game?

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help/rules

      Open Controls
    2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Deadline of GW16 is the last moment you can use it.

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Before GW16

      Open Controls
  17. confused01
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    pope
    cancelo trippier perisic
    salah rashford marti billing
    haaland kane mitro
    (ward / andreas/ andersen / neco)

    Would you go:
    Kane + billing > foden + solanke/ scamacca (-4) for gw13? Allows funds for saka gw14 ....

    Open Controls
    1. Nazz
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ur team is so good
      I would let get rid of kane

      Open Controls
      1. Nazz
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Wouldnt

        Open Controls
    2. Nazz
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ward over pope

      Open Controls
    3. confused01
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Thanks- ideally I'd have Foden in but struggling w/o losing Kane

      Open Controls
  18. abaalan
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    2 ft, 1.9 itb
    A. Zaha + Barnes + Doherty -> foden + saka + white. -4
    B. Zaha + Barnes -> foden + martinelli
    C. Barnes -> Saka/foden/Bowen and save 1ft
    D. Barnes + mount -> saka + foden
    E. Any of above with Bowen instead of foden

    Open Controls
  19. SomeoneKnows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Who would you prefer?

    A) Kane + Bowen
    B) Salah + Mitrovic

    Also who is your preferred GK for a WC?

    Open Controls
    1. Maddamotha
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      This week easy B. Long term very close imo. Salah has nice fixtures coming up though.

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  20. Maddamotha
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Got mad bands to drop on a midfielder. Talkin 9.9milli. Best one you reckon? Foden? Saka?

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Raz
      😉

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Bands will make her dance.

      Open Controls
  21. Johnjo
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Midfield: Salah, Mount, Zaha, Martinelli, Andreas
    1FT

    a) Mount > Foden
    b) Mount > Saka
    c) Zaha > Foden
    d) Zaha > Saka
    e) Mount and Zaha > Saka and Foden (-4)
    f) Roll FT
    g) Other

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      b because you might want to target that NFO match

      Open Controls
    2. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Saka is not essential. I'd go Zaha to Foden.

      Open Controls
  22. Heiro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Hi all,

    The plan was to Wildcard but on second look, its a pretty decent team for this week. Still WC?

    Ward (wolves)
    Trippier (tot) Guehi (eve) White (sou)
    Salah (nfo) Mrtinelli (sou) Mount (MANu) Bailey (BRE)
    Kane (NEW) Nunez (nfo) Jesus (sou)

    What do you recon?
    Still do it?

    Open Controls
    1. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Don't like five of those so better pull the trigger, you're running out of time

      Open Controls
    2. Feanor
      • 13 Years
      just now

      There's only a few weeks left. Use it, or lose it.

      Open Controls
  23. Feanor
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    If everyone is fit, I'm not sure which 3 to bench.

    Guita (Ward)
    Cancelo, Trippier, Coady, Kilman (Mings)
    Salah, Zaha, Martinelli (Trossard, Almiron)
    Haaland, Kane, Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      The ones you're benching now

      Open Controls
  24. Gooner Kebab
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Looks right

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Looks left

      Open Controls
  25. faux_C
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    If I go for one Leeds mid, who should it be?

    Open Controls
  26. hustler7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Got a few options in my head for my transfers this week, any pointers appreciated as always! Which do you prefer?

    Guatia
    Cancelo Trippier Guehi
    Martinelli Salah Zaha Trossard
    Haaland Mitro Toney

    Ward Andreas Dunk Neco

    1FT – 3.3 ITB

    a) Trossard to Foden
    b) Trossard to Saka
    c) Guehi to TAA/Robertson
    d) Trossard & Zaha to Foden & Saka (-4)

    Or I could be boring and save and do D for free next week?

    Open Controls
  27. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Highest xGP?! :mrgreen:

    It is obviously a remarkably small sample-size, but Kepa has had such a monumental turnaround from this (because it was awful):

    https://twitter.com/LDNFootbalI/status/1287806810926325767

    Some Kepa stats [that] season:
    - He has the worst save percentage in Premier League history (to play 10+ games), with 54.5%. 730th place.
    - He has conceded 8% of Chelsea’s Premier League goals since 1992 in 2 years.
    - For 14/47 goals conceded this season, he didn’t move (30%).

    Full credit to himself, the goalkeeping team (incl. Mendy) and anyone involved in this recovery. I really hope he can keep up the good performances.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      He's a top keeper, but the pressure might've got to him in the beginning of his Chelsea career. He's also a lot better with his feet than Mendy. Mendy is basically just a shot-stopper

      Open Controls
    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Just dont let him take a pk

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.