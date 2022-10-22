556
Dugout Discussion October 22

Forest v Liverpool team news: Alexander-Arnold benched, Darwin out

556 Comments
Share

Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins at the City Ground, where Nottingham Forest and Liverpool meet in the 12.30pm BST kick-off.

Most Premier League clubs have played three matches over the last week and none have had turnarounds as quick as Liverpool, so there is unsurprisingly more rotation from Jurgen Klopp today.

Having made five changes to his starting XI in Gameweek 12, the Reds’ head coach has done the same again this lunchtime.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is among those players dropping to the bench, while Darwin Nunez – flagged as a doubt ahead of this game – isn’t involved at all.

Thiago Alcantara doesn’t make the matchday squad, either, with Klopp explaining ahead of kick-off why those two players aren’t available today:

“No [it’s not precautionary], I wish I could do that.

“For Darwin the game comes too early, he still feels the intensity of the game muscle-wise so there was no chance he could play today. Maybe he could play tomorrow or on Monday but not today.

“And Thiago got a bad ear infection overnight. The decision was made this morning at 5.15. That’s how it is sometimes and that’s the reason for that.” – Jurgen Klopp

Jordan Henderson and Kostas Tsimikas are the other two players to make way, while Andrew Robertson, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho and Curtis Jones are handed recalls.

If Klopp is sticking with his new-look 4-4-2, Darwin’s absence means that Mohamed Salah looks set to play through the middle alongside Roberto Firmino.

As for hosts Nottingham Forest, Neco Williams gets another start and comes face to face with his old club.

Steve Cooper’s two changes see Brennan Johnson and Orel Mangala drop to the bench and Taiwo Awoniyi and Cheikhou Kouyate return.

GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Aurier, Cook, McKenna, Williams, Yates, Freuler, Kouyate, Gibbs-White, Awoniyi, Lingard.

Substitutes: Biancone, Worrall, Mangala, Hennessey, Surridge, Johnson, Dennis, Boly, Renan Lodi.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Milner, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Carvalho.

Substitutes: Adrian, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Clark, Bajcetic, Phillips, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

556 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Salah (C) vs Leeds looks extremely differential as things stand

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yeah might aswell captain Declan Rice or Scott McTominay.

      Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Haaland v Lei hard to ignore.

      Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Just having Salah in your team will be extremely differential. Mass sales if he blanks here.

      Open Controls
    4. v1nc3
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      That's what people said for this game.

      Open Controls
  2. el polako
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Surely if Boris can make a comeback then Mo can do it again too.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Morris!

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Mini

        Open Controls
  3. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Only way Salah scores here is a pen.

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyClub
      • 1 Year
      just now

      As long as Milner is not on the field

      Open Controls
  4. Gizzachance
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    If neco gets a cs my fpl weekend will be over !

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Overacting a bit?

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Ha, was tongue in cheek remark !

        Open Controls
  5. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    I cant help noticing that many have benched Trent. Im really not sure how they could have known he was going to be benched. It really isnt fair when some are still getting access to team news before the deadline. FPL really need to sort this out! Either have the deadline affer the team news comes out so everyone is aware or have the deadline 3hrs before so nobody can know the team news.

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyTony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Team news leaked

      Open Controls
    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Even without leaks, it was no more than 50/50 he started today

      Open Controls
    3. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Team was leaked on here earlier but it's not always correct and could have backfired so it's up to them to take the risk. Very small % of the game act on leaked team news.

      Open Controls
    4. diesel001
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Reddit FPL is your friend.

      Open Controls
    5. TKC07
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      It may be a glitch in FPL website. I was able to switch captain immediately after the FPL gets updated (for first few seconds.. current GW was still not locked)..

      Has anyone noticed this with FPL website?

      Open Controls
      1. Iwantmorepointsthanks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Did you make the switch?
        I noticed that as well, has happened before. I have never made any changes though.

        Open Controls
    6. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Team leaks come out sometimes hours before. It doesn't make sense to have the deadline be 24 hours because sometimes the turnaround is very sharp.

      1.5 hours is a good deadline imo. We usually don't get concrete team news. Today was an exception.

      Open Controls
  6. tbos83
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Renewing Salah's contract is beginning to look like a huge mistake

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Auba's syndrome.

      Open Controls
      1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        And Ozil

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Arsenal way.

          Open Controls
        2. Lingard’s Shin Guards
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          and bruno

          Open Controls
    2. Londongeezaa
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Letting him go for free was a much better option 🙂

      Open Controls
  7. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Come on Firmino

    Open Controls
  8. TheTinman
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    How did this Liverpool side beat City?

    Open Controls
    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      On the counter, Liverpool are pants with the ball, can't break lines.

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      They stole the points(Merseyside way).

      Open Controls
      1. Londongeezaa
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Oooh edgy!!

        Open Controls
    3. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      just now

      City played to win.
      Forest are playing not to lose.

      Open Controls
  9. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Would be hilarious if Neco Williams scores and keeps a clean sheet.

    Open Controls
  10. The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Great cover defence from Gomez

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      just now

      The world's best box-to-box striker, young Jomez

      Open Controls
  11. SANTACLAUS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Sometimes it’s about the manager just as much as it is the player.

    Pep > Klopp

    So

    Salah > KDB

    Open Controls
    1. SANTACLAUS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Klopp > Pep*

      Open Controls
  12. Mirror Man
    3 mins ago

    This feels like the perfect opportunity for Liverpool to sack Klopp. Best to move quickly before someone like Madrid or Barcelona swoops for Stevie G.

    Open Controls
    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Ha ha - they should tell him he has a stupid beard while they're at it

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Central Coast Mariners already have an offer on the table. Case of VB and a bistro voucher ($30) per week.

      Open Controls
    3. Urban Cowboy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      They can't let this opportunity pass them by. I'm sure with Stevies pull they could get Coutinho back.

      Open Controls
  13. FantasyTony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    So like, Liverpool could go on and win this game 6-0 but they really aren't the team they were last season.

    Their performances are so much more reliant on the other team rather than dictating the game themselves. They'll still batter a poor or tactically inept team but if the opposition is "up for it", they struggle.

    Open Controls
  14. Bishopool
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    At least Carvalho seems very promising young player

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyTony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      He'll look great at Newcastle in a few years.

      Open Controls
    2. AMBELLINA PRISE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Indeed if you are talking about league 2

      Open Controls
  15. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    carvalho the most threatening player for Liverpool

    another header in the box

    Open Controls
  16. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Getting Mo for that BGW12 was a bad choice... FOMO won me over.

    Open Controls
  17. AMBELLINA PRISE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Fabinho - awful
    Carvalho - super awful
    Milner - mostly awful

    Neco Williams - motm

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • 5 Years
      just now

      McKenna and Freuler have huge games

      Open Controls
  18. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Salah Lol

    Open Controls
  19. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    salah unmarked

    awful, just awful wow

    Open Controls
  20. Ten Hag of Bud
    just now

    Portuguese striker for sale, you having him Klopp?

    Open Controls
  21. AMBELLINA PRISE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Just get Carvalho out for crying out loud

    Open Controls
  22. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Salah close...

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.