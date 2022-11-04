64
Scout Picks November 4

FPL Gameweek 15 Scout Picks: De Bruyne and Kane selected

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 15 ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

We line up in a 3-5-2 formation this week and, as ever, are limited to £83.0m for our first XI and, new to 2022/23 after a reader vote, an overall price cap of £100.0m for our 15-man squad, too.

GOALKEEPER

Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) made some excellent saves against Chelsea last weekend. In fact, his seven saves were an individual season’s best, as the Spanish shot-stopper aims to secure a place in Luis Enrique’s World Cup squad. Now, Sanchez will be looking to claim his fifth clean sheet of the season at Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 15. The Molineux outfit are the division’s lowest scorers, having failed to find the net in seven of their 13 league matches in 2022/23. They will also be without the suspended Diego Costa (£5.5m).

DEFENDERS

Joao Cancelo (£7.4m) has produced double-figure hauls in three of his six home league appearances this season, averaging 7.5 points per match at the Etihad. In that time, his 17 penalty box touches is only beaten by Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) among defenders, highlighting his advanced role. The Portuguese, meanwhile, was only used for five minutes in midweek, which suggests he’ll start against newly-promoted Fulham on Saturday. The Cottagers have found the net in each of their last five away matches, but Manchester City have been simply irresistible at the Etihad this season, winning their six league games by a combined score of 27-6.

FPL’s top-scoring defender Kieran Trippier (£5.9m) has blanked in just one of his last eight league appearances, averaging 6.9 points per match from Gameweek 6 onwards. In addition, only Kevin De Bruyne (£12.5m) and Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) have created more chances so far this season. So, it’s no surprise that Trippier was a consensus pick among the Scout Squad panel. Now, Newcastle United visit a Southampton side whose blunt attack has scored just four goals in their last eight league games.  

Aaron Cresswell (£4.8m) is without an attacking return so far this season, yet only Trippier has created more chances in his position. The set-piece-taking full-back has two clean sheets in his last three home appearances, with goal-shy Crystal Palace up next for West Ham United. The Eagles are winless away from home in the Premier League this season and have failed to score an away goal since Gameweek 4, while David Moyes’s side have allowed just two big chances in their last four home league outings.

MIDFIELDERS

 

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

64 Comments
  1. Orion
    • 11 Years
    49 mins ago

    Salah C here 🙂

    1. Corona is not good 4 U
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Are you happy with him? I have him and are not so glad. Thank you!

      1. Orion
        • 11 Years
        29 mins ago

        I have to be happy 😆 Cause I ditched KDB for Foden and took Salah in, 3gws ago 😀

        1. Corona is not good 4 U
          • 2 Years
          27 mins ago

          And now the people want De Bruyne. This is a really weird game.

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 8 Years
            just now

            did the same because of bgw..

  2. Il Capitano
    • 2 Years
    44 mins ago

    2FT 0.1m ITB

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Webster (VVD Neco)
    Foden Saka Zaha Martinelli (Andreas)
    Haaland Kane Mitro

    Zaha + Mitro > Rashford + Wilson pending early City team news?

    1. LC1
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yup I just did the exact same transfers

  3. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Is this good to go?

    Ward (Arrizabalaga)
    Cancelo, Trippier, Alexander-Arnold (Dunk) (Guehi)
    Salah, Foden, Martinelli, Saka (Andreas)
    Haaland, Solanke, Mitrovic

    Thank you!

  4. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    No Mata 😮

    1. Corona is not good 4 U
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      He is now in Turkey. Poor guy.

    2. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Drogba (vc)

      1. Corona is not good 4 U
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        ... and Dirk Kuyt or Wayne Rooney captain.

  5. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    What is better?

    A) Save the transfer and play with Alexander-Arnold and Solanke
    B) Alexander-Arnold and Mitrovic -> Cresswell and Wilson for - 4?

    Thank you!

    1. krawiecus
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      A

  6. Ian Davis
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    A) Salah > KDB
    B) Zaha > Bernardo

    1. krawiecus
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Neither

  7. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Mount Zaha to KDB Garnacho + 0.7m for freeee? 2FT, would leave me with:

    Ward (Kepa)
    Cancelo Trippier Saliba Castagne (Doherty)
    Salah KDB Martinelli Garnacho (Andreas)
    Haaland Mitrovic (Solanke)

    Or something else?

    1. krawiecus
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      No

    2. Bob.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      Would think about starting Solanke

  8. nord
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    A bit torn here...

    Guaita (Ward)
    Cancelo - Trippier - Dunk (Guehi, Coufal)
    Foden - Martinelli - Saka - Zaha (Andreas)
    Haaland - Mitro - Kane

    2.0m ITB

    A) Andreas > Almiron
    B) Zaha > Rashford
    C) Coufal > Shaw/Cresswell

    Solid arguments for both transfers IMO but favouring A at the minute. Thoughts?

    1. krawiecus
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      C

    2. Bob.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      I like B

  9. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Trossard or Bowen?

    1. Bonus magnet
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Take a bow(en) son

  10. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Perisic
    Salah Foden Rashford Martinelli
    Haaland Mitrovic Wilson

    Iversen Neco Guehi Andreas

    1FT, 1.1itb

    1. Mitrovic >> Jesus
    2. Guehi >> Dalot
    3. Andreas >> Groß
    4. Save FT

    Thanks

    1. LOS BLANCOS
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Save

  11. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    ffs still not a clue on what to do with foden and haaland....what are owners doing???

    1. Babit1967
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Keeping captaincy on Haaland and playing Foden, think I’ll vc Cancelo

    2. Corona is not good 4 U
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wait till tomorrow.

  12. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Is Scamacca (CRY, LEI) worth a 2 week punt over Wilson (sou, CHE)?

    As I won Trippier & Almiron, I'm slightly hesitant at tripling up on Newcastle

    1. Corona is not good 4 U
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      I do not think so. I would go with Wilson.

  13. Oneman
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Just had a look at my resale value for my team and it adds up to a measly 100.9m can't help but feel I'm going to be at something of a disadvantage come WCWC! How are others faring in that regard?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      too scared to look at mine but probably not much better 🙂

    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Mine's only 101.2, although I did sell Haaland in GW12. I wouldn't worry about it, not like any premium attackers or defenders are must haves apart from Haaland and Cancelo and there's loads of good cheap options.

  14. The Red Devil
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Thoughts on
    Pope zaha Toney
    To
    Ddg almiron Wilson (-4)?
    Enables me double Newcastle attack for Southampton and gives me United defensive cover too

    1. HashAttack
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm also tempted to get rid of Pope to allow double Newcastle attack, but thinking of punting on Henderson for his two home fixtures, not DDG

      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I owned Henderson for a bit this season, never again!

  15. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    How’s this for a -4

    Toney & Foden > Darwin & Rashford

    Henderson

    Dunk White Trippier Dier

    KDB Martinelli Eze xxxxxxx

    Kane xxxxxxxx

    Ward Haaland Peirera Williams

    Any ideas would be welcomed

  16. Cheeky Onion
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Who to (C)?

    (S)alah
    (W)ilson
    (C)ancelo

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Wilson

  17. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Who to play from this lot?

    A. Webster (wol)
    B. Kilman (BRI)
    C. Neco (BRE)

    1. Cheeky Onion
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      A for me

    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yeah go for the best team

    3. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

    4. Traction Engine Foot
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

  18. Gooner97
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Pope (Ward)
    Trippier Gomez Cancelo (Guehi, Neco)
    Eze Martinelli KDB Almiron (Andreas)
    Kane Mitro Haaland

    2FT, 1.0ITB

    What would you do?

    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Can you do Eze to Rashford?

      1. Gooner97
        • 9 Years
        just now

        0.1 short... annoying. Can't even get Trossard

        Would you sell Gomez for Dalot or make another move?

  19. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Perisic
    Salah Foden Rashford Martinelli
    Haaland Mitrovic Wilson

    Iversen Neco Guehi Andreas

    1FT, 1.1itb

    1. Guehi >> Dalot (bench Perisic)
    2. Save FT

    Thanks

    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'd do it.

  20. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    How's this for a WC team, lads? Good to go?

    Sánchez(Ward)
    Cancelo, Trippier, Zouma (Shaw, Saliba)
    KDB, Trossard, Martinelli, Almirón (Andreas)
    Haaland, Kane, Wilson

    1. Gooner97
      • 9 Years
      just now

      G2G

  21. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A. Mitro
    B. Saka
    C. Martinelli

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

  22. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anyone going with Dat Guy Welbz over Wilson?

    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Only people who don’t want points

  23. CelticBhoy1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Bring in:

    A) Wilson

    B) Trossard

  24. Traction Engine Foot
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    What transfers should I make here? Got 2ft and £0.6m.

    A Zaha to Almiron
    B Mitro to Wilson
    C Salah to KDB
    D One of A or B with C

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Webster
    Salah Zaha Saka Martinelli Trossard
    Haaland Solanke

    Ward Mitrovic Neco Guehi

  25. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Pope and Darwin to
    DDG and Wilson

    Help

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yeah I'd do that

  26. Cahill
    • 12 Years
    just now

    any word of a pre 3pm leak in relation to Haaland?

    1. Cahill
      • 12 Years
      just now

      and i dont mean a wee wee for those sharp witted out there

