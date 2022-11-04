FPL Gameweek 15 Scout Picks: De Bruyne and Kane selected

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 15 ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

We line up in a 3-5-2 formation this week and, as ever, are limited to £83.0m for our first XI and, new to 2022/23 after a reader vote, an overall price cap of £100.0m for our 15-man squad, too.

GOALKEEPER

Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) made some excellent saves against Chelsea last weekend. In fact, his seven saves were an individual season’s best, as the Spanish shot-stopper aims to secure a place in Luis Enrique’s World Cup squad. Now, Sanchez will be looking to claim his fifth clean sheet of the season at Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 15. The Molineux outfit are the division’s lowest scorers, having failed to find the net in seven of their 13 league matches in 2022/23. They will also be without the suspended Diego Costa (£5.5m).

DEFENDERS

Joao Cancelo (£7.4m) has produced double-figure hauls in three of his six home league appearances this season, averaging 7.5 points per match at the Etihad. In that time, his 17 penalty box touches is only beaten by Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) among defenders, highlighting his advanced role. The Portuguese, meanwhile, was only used for five minutes in midweek, which suggests he’ll start against newly-promoted Fulham on Saturday. The Cottagers have found the net in each of their last five away matches, but Manchester City have been simply irresistible at the Etihad this season, winning their six league games by a combined score of 27-6.

FPL’s top-scoring defender Kieran Trippier (£5.9m) has blanked in just one of his last eight league appearances, averaging 6.9 points per match from Gameweek 6 onwards. In addition, only Kevin De Bruyne (£12.5m) and Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) have created more chances so far this season. So, it’s no surprise that Trippier was a consensus pick among the Scout Squad panel. Now, Newcastle United visit a Southampton side whose blunt attack has scored just four goals in their last eight league games.

Aaron Cresswell (£4.8m) is without an attacking return so far this season, yet only Trippier has created more chances in his position. The set-piece-taking full-back has two clean sheets in his last three home appearances, with goal-shy Crystal Palace up next for West Ham United. The Eagles are winless away from home in the Premier League this season and have failed to score an away goal since Gameweek 4, while David Moyes’s side have allowed just two big chances in their last four home league outings.

MIDFIELDERS

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, a member of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Our champion this week is NateDog, whose selection will arrive later today.

The Scout Picks are 7-6 up on the community this season, with Boleyn Boy’s 81-54 victory in Gameweek 6 giving them the biggest winning margin (27 points) of 2022/23 so far.

FOLLOW THE SCOUT’S WEEKLY TRANSFER PLANS

We’re running a Scout community team in FPL this season, with regulars like TopMarx, Geoff, Tom Freeman and more contributing to the weekly decisions.

And we’re not just looking one week ahead like we are with the Scout Picks but instead planning in advance for the weeks and months to come.

You can follow our team via the Premier Fantasy Tools Pro Planner, which you can learn more about here.

VIDEO LATEST