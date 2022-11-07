216
Suspensions November 7

Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a ban?

216 Comments
Share

In this weekly article, we look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are a caution away from a one-match ban.

We also round up which FPL assets are already suspended ahead of next Saturday’s deadline.

The good news is that players on four bookings aren’t a concern going into Gameweek 16, as any fifth caution and subsequent suspension can be addressed with the unlimited transfers over the World Cup break.

A reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

Four players reached the unwanted five-caution target at the weekend, the most notable of whom was the 16%-owned Diogo Dalot (£4.8m).

Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham (£4.4m) and Fulham duo Kenny Tete (£4.4m) and Harrison Reed (£4.5m) were also booked for the fifth time in 2022/23.

That quartet will all be suspended for Gameweek 16.

On the red card front, Diego Costa (£5.5m) will observe the second and third games of his three-match ban in the Carabao Cup and Gameweek 16, returning after the World Cup break.

Joao Cancelo (£7.4m) and Nelson Semedo (£5.0m), sent off for the denial of goalscoring opportunities on Saturday, will be available for Gameweek 16, as their one-match bans will be served in midweek cup ties.

Ivan Toney (£7.4m), Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m), Joelinton (£5.9m) and Bobby DeCordova-Reid (£5.5m) all return from suspension this weekend after sitting out Gameweek 15 through yellow card accumulation.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

There are currently 18 players on four yellow cards, three of which are well-owned forwards: Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m), Harry Kane (£11.6m) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m).

William Saliba (£5.2m) and Fabian Schar (£4.9m) are the other FPL assets with double-digit ownerships who are also on four bookings.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark, an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Following the wave of postponements over the last month, that is no longer Gameweek 19.

Team19th fixture falls in…
ArsenalGameweek 21
Aston VillaGameweek 20
BournemouthGameweek 20
BrentfordGameweek 20
BrightonGameweek 21
ChelseaGameweek 21
Crystal PalaceGameweek 21
EvertonGameweek 20
FulhamGameweek 20
LeedsGameweek 21
LeicesterGameweek 20
LiverpoolGameweek 21
Man CityGameweek 21
Man UtdGameweek 21
NewcastleGameweek 20
Nottm ForestGameweek 20
SouthamptonGameweek 20
SpursGameweek 20
West HamGameweek 20
WolvesGameweek 20

The above will change if there are any rearrangements of the postponed fixtures before that but there are few available windows.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.

216 Comments Post a Comment
  1. fgdu
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    thoughts on 3 premiums? have to lose cancelo to do it

    Open Controls
    1. Goat
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      I’m going 3. Losing Foden to do it. I wouldn’t sell Cancelo for it though

      Open Controls
      1. fgdu
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        who in for foden

        Open Controls
        1. Goat
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Fodder to start Mitro

          Open Controls
  2. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    I was 5k in the world.
    Top of my ML by 30 pts.
    Now 1m+ in the world, 7th in my ML and trailing by 95 pts.

    What a fall from grace.

    Anyone top that?

    Open Controls
  3. Goat
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Reposting since cool people are allowed repost.

    Who scores more?
    A. Pope, Mitrovic & Kane
    B. Sanchez, Foden & Nunez

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      NEW ARTICLE POSTED

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/11/07/the-best-bargain-picks-for-fifa-world-cup-fantasy-2022/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_25482443

      Open Controls
  4. The Biscuitmen
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Like many people transfers didn't go through on Saturday but on the plus side I've got 2FTs to play with. 1.9 ITB

    Pope, Ward
    Cancelo, Trippier, Neco, Guehi, Andersen
    Salah, Foden, Zaha, Martinelli, Andreas
    Haaland, Wilson, Mitro

    Obvs dependent on league cup minutes or injuries but provisional transfer of Foden to Saka/Trossard and Mitro to Darwin?

    Also thought of Guehi to White but midfield and attackers would have more upside.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.