Captain Sensible November 10

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 16?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are faced with a final and very crucial captaincy decision before the FIFA World Cup mid-season recess with the now familiar heavyweight tête-à-tête between Erling Haaland (£12.2m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) topping the bill.

Meanwhile, alternative options from Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal provide the undercard support in the Gameweek 16 captaincy conundrum. 

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

THE MAIN CANDIDATES

MOHAMED SALAH/DARWIN NUNEZ

Mohamed Salah proved that class is permanent when notching a ruthless double in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur, producing a 15-point haul to reward a loyal army of armband backers. 

Salah was at his clinical best registering three goal attempts, all of which were on target, with Liverpool’s Egyptian producing the fourth-best non-penalty expected goals tally (NPxG, 0.67) in Gameweek 15. 

Over the last six matches, Salah places in the top division’s five for shots (24), shots inside the box (18) and shots on target (11). 

Notably, Salah ranks second-best over that same period for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG, 3.16), bettered by only Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus. 

Above: Mohamed Salah places second for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) over the last six matches, with 3.16

Darwin Nunez’s direct mentality and free-shooting nature were a constant menace for Spurs with the Uruguyuan dovetailing beautifully with Salah, to provide the assist for the Egyptian’s opener. 

Nunez registered four goal attempts in Gameweek 15, of which three came inside the box, marking the former Benfica striker’s card as a “shoot-on-sight” throw-back – and potentially Fantasy gold. 

Despite limitations on Nunez’s game-time reducing his clip, over the last six matches, the marksman places in the division’s top six for shots (21) and shots on target (nine). 

Analysing the Uruguyan using the metric minutes per non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) gives us an insight into Nunez’s truly explosive potential – his rate of 159.2 minutes was only marginally topped by Erling Haaland (154.1 minutes). 

Liverpool host Southampton in Gameweek 16 with the Saints recently parting company with Ralph Hassenhuttl after nearly four years in charge with the club sitting precariously in the Premier League bottom three.  

Southampton have registered a solitary clean sheet this season – away to fellow relegation strugglers Bournemouth – and place in the bottom four over the last six matches for shots conceded (92) and shots inside the box against (62). 

Furthermore, flank weakness is a concern for the Saints, placing in the bottom three for crosses conceded from their right flank (66), and chances conceded from both the right (31) and centre (26). 

ERLING HAALAND/KEVIN DE BRUYNE

Hibbo Author of Captain Sensible. I write Fantasy Premier League articles, focusing on stats and strategy. Three top 10k finishes. 21/22 Rank - 2783

163 Comments
  HellasLEAF
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Projected minutes for:

    Mitro -
    Wilson -

    1. banskt
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      90
      50

      2. Freshy
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      42 mins ago

      I thought Mitro was 90% out

      1. banskt
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        There's a tweet from Ben Dinnery using very questionable Serbian reports. I don't believe that. We will probably know tomorrow from Marco Silva.

        https://www.twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1590656275012001793?

        1. POTATO
        1. POTATO
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          I find it hard to believe that the injury they report wasn't picked up by xrays or a scan after the last international break when he first injured his foot.

          3. putana
    3. putana
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      mitro is supposedly out

      2. banskt
  2. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Will Garnacho start against Fulham?

    3. putana
  3. putana
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    assuming alvarez doesnt start would you make these moves:

    alvarez + zaha -> rashford + martial (-4)

    1. banskt
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      No, I wouldn't. Just upgrade Zaha to Rashford or Trossard.

      Alvarez will play 20-30 mins even if benched.

      2. krawiecus
    2. krawiecus
      • 1 Year
      45 mins ago

      No, Álvarez to Solanke

      1. Boberella
      1. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        This

        4. JAYPEE
  4. JAYPEE
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Justin to White for a -4?

    1. No Kane No Gain
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      No. White hasn’t got a very high ceiling for a one off -4. Try castagne if you want the -4 to pay off immediately at that price range

      5. No Kane No Gain
  5. No Kane No Gain
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Considered getting Perisic as my FT as a one week punt, but now I’m looking at a United player after that second half today…

    Shaw or Martial Or garnacho are in the budget. Who gets more points this gameweek?!

    1. banskt
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      I am looking at Garnacho, which allows me to buy Kane (otherwise Darwin, who I don't trust).

      1. No Kane No Gain
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Do you think garnacho outscores perisic this week?!

        Darwin could be explosive this week, Kane tired and has the World Cup to think about 1 week away

        6. BS03
  6. BS03
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    hi guys best mid up to 9m?

    A) foden/city mid
    B) kulu
    C) zaha
    D) other

    1. Boberella
    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I’ve taken a punt on kulu cor this week

      1. Boberella
      1. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Maddy would be my next pick (assuming you have Saka)

        7. Disturbed
  7. Disturbed
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Better pick from each for one gw only?

    A. Foden
    B. Darwin

    1. Saliba
    2. Perisic

    1. fish&chips
    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

B2

      B2

      2. Boberella
    2. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      just now

B1

      B1

      8. DF Team
  8. DF Team
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    Exact money for Wilson to Darwin, go or no go?

    1. fish&chips
    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

Yes

      Yes

      2. Boberella
    2. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      just now

Go

      Go

      9. Rex Lapis
  9. Rex Lapis
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    A. Wilson to Darwin
    or
    B. Foden to Trossard?

    1. fish&chips
    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      A, much more upside and foden may well start

      10. fish&chips
  10. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    49 mins ago

    Who scores more assuming haaland starts and alvarez benched:

    A) Haaland (c), salah, trippier, Bailey
    B) salah (c), Jesus, martial, perisic

    1. POTATO
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Is Martial an option now? That would put me off B - I will never trust his fitness.

      1. fish&chips
      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes I'm actually not sure myself and definitely the weak link. Actually that spot can be any forward up to 7m or any midfielder up to 5.5m but no one really stands out. Probably just play it safe and bring in haaland but I don't particularly like getting rid of Jesus. No other option though without taking a hit

        2. Disturbed
    2. Disturbed
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

A

      A

      11. Freshy
  11. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    Play Solanke or Wilson

    1. Boberella
    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Wait for news on Wilson (and even if fot he prob won’t play 90), but solanke should do well this week.

      2. GunnersQ
    2. GunnersQ
      5 mins ago

      Solanke

      3. putana
    3. putana
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      4 mins ago

i always play the better player but up to you

      Open Controls
    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Rather than waste my FT I shipped Mitro to Solanke to save £0.1 and give me a bench question.

      12. GunnersQ
  12. GunnersQ
    29 mins ago

    Play Eze (NOT AWAY) over Castagne (WHU AWAY)

    Suggestions please?

    1. Boberella
    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Eze.

      1. GunnersQ
      1. GunnersQ
        2 mins ago

        What about Mitro > Solanke (-4)

        13. sulldaddy
  13. sulldaddy
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Sell Foden and Mitro
    Buy Darwin and Rashford
    For a -4

    What do you think?
    My other option is Mitro to Firmino for free

    1. putana
    1. putana
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      if foden starts i would keep. could do mitro to firmino or martial

      1. sulldaddy
      1. sulldaddy
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thanks. I generally like to avoid hits. But tempted to get Darwin

        14. Freshy
  14. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Name the Prem player with the highest fantasy points per game.
    Hes a mid

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Dendoncker?

      15. FPL-(VAR)dy
  15. FPL-(VAR)dy
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Got 2 FTs. Please help me choose 1

    1)Nunez+Mitoma
    2)Rashford+Martial
    3)Foden+Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

1

      1

      Open Controls

