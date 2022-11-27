Croatia and Canada are both looking to kickstart their World Cup campaigns when they meet at Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday.

The 2018 finalists were held to a frustrating goalless draw with Morocco in Matchday 1, while Canada were much the better side against Belgium but were unable to score.

Kick-off is at 16:00 GMT.

Both sides have made just one change from their opening games.

Hadjuk Split forward Marko Livaja starts in place of Nikola Vlasic for Croatia, joining Ivan Perisic and Andrej Kramaric in Zlatko Dalic’s front three.

Budget defender Borna Sosa and midfield playmaker Luka Modric – owned by 18.1% and 14.1% respectively in the official FIFA game – also start.

Canada, meanwhile, have brought in forward Cyle Larin for Junior Hoilett, who drops to the bench.

MATCHDAY 2 LINE-UPS

Croatia XI: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic, Livaja, Perisic, Kramaric

Canada XI: Borjan, Johnston, Vitoria, Miller, Laryea, Hutchinson, Eustaquio, Davies, Buchanan, Larin, David

TODAY’S RESULTS SO FAR

Click on each match to head through to the Premium Members Area for full player and team stats: