  1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Kramaric great control for goal

    Croatia haterz silent...

  2. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Croatia taking command now, showing off that WC experience, guess not so old after all ey?

    1. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      They are very good to hold the ball, close to Spain level.

  3. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bottomed- Who is on pens for Morocco? Ziyech or Boufal?

    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I think Ziyech

      1. Alan The Llama
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah, I'd say Ziyech.

  4. jacob1989
    5 mins ago

    Cmon perisic add a goal to ur 2 assists. I am not satisfied

    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      This

  5. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    This tournament proving why Gerrard > KDB

    1. jacob1989
      1 min ago

      Has Gerrard ever won anything with England?

  6. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    And..
    Belgium fans have staged riots in Brussels after they slumped to an embarrassing World Cup defeat by Morocco

  7. Pépé Pig
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Anyone know why Gonda (Japan gk) is on 0 points? Only conceded 1 and no yellow card

