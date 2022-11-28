Join the Scout team at talkSPORT’s World Cup Fan Zone!

14
World Cup November 28

14 Comments
The World Cup party continues at London Waterloo for talkSPORT’s ultimate fan experience.

Here, the sports radio station is screening EVERY match of the tournament inside this 1,000-capacity indoor venue, running through to the final on Sunday 18 December.

In the same location as Fantasy Football Fest, we are delighted to announce that the Fanzone will host a Scoutcamp meet-up on the evening of Friday 9 December.

This means that Fantasy Football Scout staff and some recognisable faces and names from the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community will be in attendance from around 6pm.

The Friday night quarter-final sees either Group A’s winner or Group B’s runner-up go up against Group C’s winner or Group D’s runner-up.

In other words, it could be an England match, should they fail to top their group!

Regardless of the teams, the talkSPORT Fan Zone promises to be the best World Cup fan experience in the UK, offering giant screens, Q&As with some familiar faces and live radio broadcasts. Plus there will be lots of food and drink on offer.

So come along and have a good night with us, we’d be delighted to see you.

Tickets are on sale HERE and start at just £10, which includes a FREE drink with admission.

14 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Swans3aJ4ck
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    WC team. Thoughts?

    Nop / Schm

    Dumf / Raum / Rudiger / Mæhle / Aguerd

    Kudus / Erik / Musia / Ziyech / Olmo

    Messi / Mbappe / Gak

    Can’t work out who to cap? Gakpo seems safe but maybe Dumf is a better better? Attacking plus a possible CS?

    
  2. Bring the Cavalry
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    If you activate your WC can people in your league see you have activated it straight away? Or just until after the first game starts?

    
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      I would assume the former as the game is sh*t

      
      1. Bring the Cavalry
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Yup I thought so also, going to have to activate it last minute so they can’t copy! Worst fantasy game I’ve ever played

        
  3. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Are we doing RMTs!?

    Ward Pickford
    Cancelo Tripper Saliba Dalot Shaw
    DeBruyne Maddison Martinelli Almiron Summerville
    Haaland Kane Greenwood

    
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      But Haaland Summerville Almiron Greenwood not at World Cup……..

      
  4. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Suddenly MD3 start. The last one i saw MD Open at 22H.

    
  5. Why Always Me
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Do we only get two transfers? Thought it was 3

    
    1. Jack Frost
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I used WC on MD2 and only have two transfers now, but it's early evening.. I doubt an unused transfer would carry forward from MD1., but who knows.

      
  6. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Just seen I have 13 of the Scout pick players in MD3…..

    
  7. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Musiala or Sane?

    
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Sane

      
  8. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Has anyone had a chance to peruse the FantasyWC Reddit forum? So many complaints lol

    Btw, this group has been much better at staying on top of hacks and glitches etc. makes me appreciate the community we have here that much more, Cheers!

    
  9. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Still trying to decide when to play Power Cap chip. According to the rules the 3rd place game is counted along with the Final, I think that's new this time so that could change my strategy also the fact that we can only change Cap once.

    Normally I wait till the later rounds Semis/Finals when it's harder to predict and rotate the armband but fewer chances for big haul of course. But if it's true that the 3rd place game counts that could be high scoring...hmm...decisions...decisions...

    

