Join the Scout team at talkSPORT’s World Cup Fan Zone!

Sponsored by talkSPORT

The World Cup party continues at London Waterloo for talkSPORT’s ultimate fan experience.

Here, the sports radio station is screening EVERY match of the tournament inside this 1,000-capacity indoor venue, running through to the final on Sunday 18 December.

In the same location as Fantasy Football Fest, we are delighted to announce that the Fanzone will host a Scoutcamp meet-up on the evening of Friday 9 December.

This means that Fantasy Football Scout staff and some recognisable faces and names from the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community will be in attendance from around 6pm.

The Friday night quarter-final sees either Group A’s winner or Group B’s runner-up go up against Group C’s winner or Group D’s runner-up.

In other words, it could be an England match, should they fail to top their group!

Ecuador fans start a conga on the way out of the talkSPORT Fan Zone tonight 🤣



The atmosphere was was excellent 🔥



There’s still time to buy your ticket and join us at @26leakestreet for a party.



🎫 Tickets: https://t.co/FUZffM2xoj pic.twitter.com/ZFKGUKZgUg — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 20, 2022

Regardless of the teams, the talkSPORT Fan Zone promises to be the best World Cup fan experience in the UK, offering giant screens, Q&As with some familiar faces and live radio broadcasts. Plus there will be lots of food and drink on offer.

So come along and have a good night with us, we’d be delighted to see you.

Tickets are on sale HERE and start at just £10, which includes a FREE drink with admission.

#ad