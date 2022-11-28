The second World Cup 2022 match of Monday 28 November takes place at the Education City Stadium, as South Korea and Ghana meet in Group H. Kick-off is at 13:00 GMT.

Neutrals will be hoping that Cameroon 3-3 Serbia can be followed by a similarly entertaining encounter.

Both South Korea and Ghana have made three changes from their Matchday 1 line-ups, with the former bringing in Cho Gue-sung ($5.0m), Kwon Chang-hoon ($5.5m) and Jeong Woo-yeong ($5.0m) for Lee Jae-sung ($5.5m), Na Sang-ho ($5.0m) and Hwang Ui-jo ($5.5m).

Only star men Son Heung-min ($8.5m) and Kim Min-jae ($4.5m) have over 0.5 per cent ownership, although not much more.

Ghana’s most-selected player is Mohammed Kudus ($6.0m) and he starts again here. In comes Gideon Mensah ($4.0m) alongside Premier League pair Tariq Lamptey ($4.0m) and Jordan Ayew ($6.0m), as Baba Rahman ($3.5m), Alexander Djiku ($4.5m) and Alidu Seidu ($4.0m) drop to the bench.

Other familiar names to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers include Daniel Amartey ($4.5m), Mohammed Salisu ($3.5m), Thomas Partey ($6.0m) and Andre Ayew ($6.0m).

MATCHDAY 2 LINE-UPS

South Korea XI (4-2-3-1): Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom; Kwon Chang-hoon, Jeong Woo-yeong, Son Heung-min; Cho Gue-sung

Ghana XI (4-3-3): Ati-Zigi; Lamptey, Amartey, Salisu, Mensah; Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Kudus; A Ayew, Williams, J Ayew