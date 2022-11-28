153
153 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jacob1989
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    If the 1st matchday was all about Asian teams, the 2nd round is all about African teams bouncing back!

    Open Controls
  2. Koflok
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Pick one out of
    A) Theo Hernandez
    B) Alba
    C) Trippier
    D) Sandro

    and
    A) Kane
    B) Mbappe
    C) Vinicius

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      B B

      Open Controls
    2. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Yep. BB

      I think Hernandez may be rested in the next game.

      Open Controls
      1. FFscouter
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Who will play instead?

        Open Controls
        1. Remi595
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          At the moment Deschamps is testing Camavinga (also lefty) to sub him in case he get injured. But not sure I'll play on MD3

          Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      BB

      Open Controls
  3. Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Poor guy with "Korea" written on his cheek who clearly forgot how mirrors work.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Mirrors, cameras... all the same, right? Just glass 😉

      Open Controls
  4. jacob1989
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Each game is like a knockout with extra time played with all the added time

    Open Controls
  5. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Surely they had to be allowed time to take the corner? Particularly after the obvious time wasting by the goalkeeper just a minute beforehand?

    Terrible refereeing.

    Open Controls
    1. Pariße
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      I don’t know, he has all the rights not to allow it.
      It already went 1 minute over the 10 added minutes.

      Open Controls
  6. Pariße
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Bento finished

    Open Controls
  7. The Senate
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Disgraceful from Paulo Bento

    Open Controls
  8. putana
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    uruguay surely have to go for it against portugal right? No real difference between a tie and loss for them as they would still need to win against ghana

    Open Controls
    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      and Ghana will be more than up for the challenge. Uruguay is in a really tough spot now!

      Open Controls
      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        I picked Uruguay to go through at the start as I'm sure most did but it would be really nice to see Ghana go thru 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. putana
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        im hoping for a goalfest

        Open Controls
        1. Louis_Sans_Balls
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Indeed!

          Open Controls
  9. putana
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    the site says matchday 3 starts in 20 hours. Does that mean matchday 2 ends at that time?

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      No Matchday 2 will end tonight after the last match, around 9pm UK time. You will have to then wait till tomorrow for Matchday 3 to open. Looks like that won't be till Midday UK time tomorrow then.

      Open Controls
  10. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    What happened to Okafor? Not even on the bench according to BBC

    Open Controls
  11. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Tempted to change rich to vini.
    Rich is really good or just lucky before..?

    Open Controls
  12. Koflok
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Worth "upgrading" Richarlison to Vinicius? He got good stats..

    Open Controls
  13. Original Sin
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Posted in wrong thread

    Just did the WC hack to set up the MD3 team without any issue.
    Galindez Bounou
    Dumfries Alba Hernandez Raum Maehle
    Olma Musiala Gundo Ziyech Klaassen
    Mbappe Messi Gakpo

    All out attack against QAT CRC and JPN. Go big or go home

    N.B both matches for the same group starts at the same time, so make sure not to choose both GKs from the same group, i.e. Noppert and Galindez

    Open Controls
    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      just fyi Bounou may not start, he was subbed off at the start of the last match

      Open Controls
    2. Chipster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Looks good mate. Is Bounou a starter, after their other keeper played in MD2?

      Open Controls
    3. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      do we know for a fact both Mbappe and T. Hernandez wont be starting? Gotta fancy them against Tunisia who have yet to score a goal

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        He has them in his team.

        Open Controls
        1. Louis_Sans_Balls
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          I was actually asking for myself lol 😉

          Open Controls
  14. FFscouter
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    So are we sure that if we make transfers on our MD2 page (locked players for locked players), we will not lose their points for this MD and they will be in our team for MD3?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  15. Grimes_1st
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Are points for GW1 accurate yet? Griezmann had 6 key passes v Australia yet still only has 1 point.

    Open Controls
    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I've given up on that mate, just assume you didn't get the pts at this point

      Open Controls
  16. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Anyone else planning to use "money hack" to start Mbappe over Messi? (Create dream team with Mbappe and no Messi, then sell Mbappe out for locked fodder and sell unlocked fodder fwd for Messi). If Mbappe doesn't start, it's straight swap to Messi. With 3 free transfers I believe this might bo doable.

    Open Controls
    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I saw posted on a another site that the budget hack will no longer work in MD3, forgot the reason why tho

      Open Controls
      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        now I remember they updated the rules
        https://play.fifa.com/fantasy-classic/help/guidelines

        Good strategy tho if it works!

        Open Controls
  17. Hy liverpool
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    For this week only?
    1 pt or sandro/Marqinhos (-3)

    Open Controls
  18. The Mandalorian
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Just sold Richarlison 10 minutes before Brazil confirm he's starting in MD3. \0/

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      For Vini?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mandalorian
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        E Valencia. Thought Brazil would rest their key players.

        Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Source? Probably the best (c) if so as Cameroon have to win and Brazil could demolish them.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.