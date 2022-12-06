135
  1. YEAH PITCH!
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    Got 3x transfers left for MD4.
    Do I need to use them by the end of this game, or by Friday?
    Thanks.

    1. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      My question as well.
      Pls help us

    2. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      My gues is use it before this game end

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      You will lose them if you don't play them now.

    4. YEAH PITCH!
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Matchday 5 Opens:
      02
      D
      :
      21
      H
      :
      01
      M
      This is your team for Matchday 5. You can’t make changes here until the matchday opens. Return to the previous matchday to make changes.

    5. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      End of MD2 into MD3 they had a count down clock on the site (like there is now).
      It was wrong.
      The change happened immediately after the game ended (I'm pretty sure).

      So I'd be making my moves during this game just in case. (I already have).

      So it says MD5 opens in 2d, 21hrs....but I bet we can edit that team after this game.

      Unless you don't know what you want change and are willing to lose them, I'd use those transfers ASAP.

  2. Vovhund
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    I think you need to use two of them and will carry one over, but not 100% sure - I'm in the same position 🙂

    1. YEAH PITCH!
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Matchday 5 Opens:
      02
      D
      :
      21
      H
      :
      01
      M
      This is your team for Matchday 5. You can’t make changes here until the matchday opens. Return to the previous matchday to make changes.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Md5 shows me 4/4 + "locked sign". I won't risk anything hoping that it's possible to carry one over.

  3. FFscouter
    36 mins ago

    Olmo and Alba to who?

    Alisson - Noppert
    Shaw - Militao - Hernandez - Otamendi - Alba*
    Saka - Perisic - Bruno - Klaassen - Olmo*
    Messi - Mbappe - Richarlison

    0 itb. 2/4 free transfers left. Popular defenders would be Marquinhos, Dumfries. I've no idea on mids at the moment.

    1. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Dumfries and Paqueta or Marquinos and Foden

    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Mids I'm interested in (that you don't have);

      - Foden, Paqueta, Bellingham

      Defs I'm interested in (that you don't have)

      - Pepe, Dalot, Guerreiro
      - Hakimi

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      I am planning Foden and Guerreiro atm

  4. Vovhund
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Don't we get to carry over 1 FT?

    1. Vovhund
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      The rules says: "You will be able to roll over one unused free transfer per Matchday."

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        Nope: "*During the group stage* one transfer can be carried over into the next group stage matchday however, due to the unlimited transfer limit between the last game of Matchday 3 and the start of the Round of 16 you will not be able to carry a transfer over at this stage.

        *During any stage* of the tournament, you are able to exceed your transfer allocation for that round but each additional transfer you make will deduct 3 points off your total points. This deduction will be applied when the next fixture in the Matchday commences."

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          But nothing is certain in this game 🙁

      2. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        I assumed that was only during the group stage.

        "During the group stage, one transfer can be carried over into the next group stage matchday "

  5. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Alba to

    A Militao (triple Brazil defence)
    B Dumfries

    1. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      B

    2. Assisting the assister
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Can you do it now and keep Alba points. Am so confused

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        Yes you can as locked players

  6. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    So the next games are Friday an Saturday, but we have to use our transfers now?
    Seems bit of a mad rule

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Well not really as you are using round of 16 transfers- you will be able to use your 5 quarter final free transfers once that round opens ( probably from end of this game)

      1. Gizzachance
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

  7. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Ramos g
    Dalot a

    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Ronaldo and Cancelo not missed...

  8. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Ramos again

  9. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Portugal so good without Ronaldo holding them back

  10. Pépé Pig
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Noppert -> Bounou worth a transfer? Martinez my other keeper.

    Otherwise can do Martinez -> Costa and keep Noppert?

  11. jacob1989
    22 mins ago

    Ok so now we can make transfers but not able to buy anyone from Portugal. Ugh

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      You will need to do very quickly after game finishes before next MD opens ( if you are lucky as we don’t know when that will be)

      1. Paqueta Rice
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        Says it opens in 2days and 20hours

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          It usually says that but closes anyway- not worth the risk in waiting

      2. jacob1989
        13 mins ago

        I am able do transfers but Portugal players are locked. Cant get them in. Cam get other teams players

        1. Gizzachance
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          I just done peresic to Bruno
          Bruno shows in md 5 team

  12. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Pepe was the target player in that corner again. I think I am going to have fun and just get him over Guerreira.... ...That aged poorly, didn't even manage to send it. New idea:

    Dalot assist, maybe it's him I get after all 😉

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      I think Guerreira is the one!

      1. Gizzachance
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        He’s not nailed is he? Didn’t play last game I don’t think

        1. Paqueta Rice
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Young lad is out injured. However good performance

  13. Cantonesque
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Messi Mbappe Richarlison with Neymar 12th man. Switch Messi or Neymar or neither to Ramos?

  14. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Gonçalo Ramos to Manchester United here we go soon I’m from the future

    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Joao Felix to United in January

      Then replace Martial with Mbappe in the summer 😉

    2. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Wolves surely

  15. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Double Brazil defence or Portugal?
    Best and most nailed

  16. It's coming home
    20 mins ago

    Ronaldo will never start a match again on this world cup. He is better as a coach anyway.

  17. NotNowKato
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Ramos 0% owned (except by my son

  18. Paqueta Rice
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Portugal cs go bye bye

  19. Paqueta Rice
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    I got Guerreira in for Cancelo when he was benched. Excellent

  20. EmreCan Hustle
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Guerreiro did soften the no-Dumfries blow, but CS gone.

  21. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which Brazil defender to pair with Marquinhos?

    1. It's coming home
      2 mins ago

      I have Militao. Can switch him for Sandro if he starts.

      1. Gizzachance
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

  22. It's coming home
    9 mins ago

    Is Messi essential for quarter finals?

    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not for me. Fancy Netherlands to win that one.

      Plenty of other good forwards options like Neymar, Vinicius, Richarlison...

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Mbappe, Neymar, Richa for me

  23. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Wow ramos

  24. Paqueta Rice
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Hattrick hero

    1. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Assist to, bandwagon coming !

  25. Pépé Pig
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Final decision:

    A) Otamendi + Martinez -> Acuna + Alisson?

    B) Noppert + Otamendi -> Bono + Militao

    Thanks

  26. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Man City rep already in Qatar for Ramos signature lol.

  27. FFscouter
    3 mins ago

    Is there any nailed Portugal fullbacks? Is it Dalot and Guerreiro?

    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I thought it was Cancelo…

  28. Vovhund
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Don't we get 5 transfers for next matchday?

  29. dusky
    2 mins ago

    Who to transfer for Guerreiro?
    A) Shaw
    B) Otamendi
    C) Hernandez

  30. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Portugal coming in with a World Cup winning performance.

