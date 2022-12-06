The final last-16 game of the 2022 World Cup takes place tonight, as Portugal meet Switzerland at Lusail Stadium.

The winner will go through to play Morocco in the quarter-finals after they beat Spain on penalties earlier today.

Kick-off is at 19:00 GMT.

Cristiano Ronaldo is only on the bench for Portugal after coach Fernando Santos said he “really didn’t like” his reaction to being substituted against South Korea.

He sits alongside Joao Cancelo, with Raphael Guerreiro preferred at left-back.

Elsewhere, Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot and Pepe are the only players to retain their places from Matchday 3.

As for Switzerland, Murat Yakin makes two changes to the side that dramatically overcame Serbia in Matchday 3, with goalkeeper Yann Sommer and Edimilson Fernandes coming in for Gregor Kobel and Sven Widmer.

MATCHDAY 4/ROUND-OF-16 LINE-UPS

Portugal XI: Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro, Carvalho, Otavio, Bernardo, Fernandes, Felix, Ramos

Switzerland XI: Sommer, Fernandes, Akanji, Schar, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas, Embolo