  1. Swans3aJ4ck
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    How’s this looking?

    Nop / Alis

    Dumf / Marq / Shaw / Guer / Hern

    Fern / Bruno / Foden / Paq / Ziyech

    Mbappe / Rich / Messi

    Have 4 FTs still to go this week. Used 12th man MD1 and WC MD3 so still have Power Cap - may use it this time.

    1. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Looks good. I have 12/15 same

  2. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Thoughts on Mbappe to Neymar?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Thinking same as can see Brazil scoring more v Croatia than Argentina v the Netherlands

    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Not the silliest thing in the world - but I also don't expect Croatia to let in a bunch.
      Next round is going to be hard to predict for sure.

      Richarlison is a better cheaper forward option than the French dudes it seems, so I suspect most will be on Richarlison, Messi & Mbappe.

    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Thats been my only move so far

    4. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Don't love the idea of selling the player of the tournament.

  3. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Playing around a little - can get to this with a spare transfer along the way. *players are new this MD

    Martinez, Pickford
    Danilo, Marquinhos, Dalot*, Guerreiro*, Hernandez
    Fernandes, Saka*, Foden, Ziyech, De Paul*
    Messi, Mbappe, Richarlison

    (Power Captain likely to be played)

    So it would be;

    Shaw > Dalot
    Hakimi > Guerreiro
    Enzo F > Saka
    Rabiot > De Paul

    Trying to hold onto a 10 point mini-league lead.

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      Looks good to me.

      Why Power Captain this week? Don't you think it will be harder to nail the captaincy in the later rounds?

      1. BYaakov
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        26 mins ago

        I've decided to power captain this round. My thinking is it's probably a good time since it's a trade off between there being enough players left in the pool for it to be unpredictable enough, but not so close to the final that lots of people have exactly the same team (and therefore less captain variation).

        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Makes sense. Will consider it myself.

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      Good plan

    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      I'm tending to agree with Byaakov.
      Going to be a lot of people on the same captain combos for the final two MDs.
      A bit more variety (and still a couple of "weaker" teams that could bow out relatively easily in the right circumstance).

  5. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    Who is best midfielder at 6.5 m or below

    A Enzo Fernández
    B Rabiot
    C De Paul
    E Someone else?

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Not sure but I'm on Rabiot.

    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      De Paul because he's the cheapest for me. Total crapshoot.

  6. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Is anyone still ticking notify me of replies and not getting notifications? I reported last week but not received a response.

  7. Why Always Me
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Do transfers carry over in WC game?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Did in earlier rounds but not now

  8. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Which two premium strikers for MD5? Mbappe, Messi, Neymar or Vini?

