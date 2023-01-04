FPL Gameweek 19: Wednesday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.
The usual Scout Notes will follow this tomorrow.
WEDNESDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS
PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
|Team
|Total
|Crystal Palace
|19
|West Ham United
|15
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14
|Leeds United
|14
|Aston Villa
|13
|Nottingham Forest
|11
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|9
|Southampton
|8
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
|Team
|Total
|Aston Villa
|1.61
|Leeds United
|1.48
|West Ham United
|1.42
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1.39
|Nottingham Forest
|1.37
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0.85
|Crystal Palace
|0.79
|Southampton
|0.39
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:
|Southampton
|0 – 1
|Nottingham Forest
|Leeds United
|2 – 2
|West Ham United
|Aston Villa
|1 – 1
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Crystal Palace
|0 – 4
|Tottenham Hotspur
