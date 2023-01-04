FPL Gameweek 19: Wednesday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

WEDNESDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

Team Total Crystal Palace 19 West Ham United 15 Tottenham Hotspur 14 Leeds United 14 Aston Villa 13 Nottingham Forest 11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 9 Southampton 8

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

Team Total Aston Villa 1.61 Leeds United 1.48 West Ham United 1.42 Tottenham Hotspur 1.39 Nottingham Forest 1.37 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.85 Crystal Palace 0.79 Southampton 0.39

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

