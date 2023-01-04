152
Scoreboard January 4

FPL Gameweek 19: Wednesday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

152 Comments
As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes will follow this tomorrow.

WEDNESDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TeamTotal
Crystal Palace19
West Ham United15
Tottenham Hotspur14
Leeds United14
Aston Villa13
Nottingham Forest11
Wolverhampton Wanderers9
Southampton8
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
TeamTotal
Aston Villa1.61
Leeds United1.48
West Ham United1.42
Tottenham Hotspur1.39
Nottingham Forest1.37
Wolverhampton Wanderers0.85
Crystal Palace0.79
Southampton0.39
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Southampton0 – 1Nottingham Forest
Leeds United2 – 2West Ham United
Aston Villa1 – 1Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace0 – 4Tottenham Hotspur

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

152 Comments Post a Comment
  1. CrouchDown
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    How big a red can we expect tomorrow with just Kepa, Cancelo and Haaland uncaptained

    1. Art Vandelay
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      https://www.livefpl.net/whatif

  2. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    Give out advice often enough and just occasionally Potato can look like Nostradamus 😉

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/01/fpl-review-frustrating-blanks-for-owners-of-kane-kepa-cucurella-and-mount/?hc_page=3&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25554986

    (Shame I didn't follow my own advice, missed Botman's clean sheet in favour of Castagne's one pointer.)

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Still kicking myself for keeping Castagne over Cucurella for the restart. Cucu just seemed a big risk with his substitutions before the break, while Castagne has been doing really well and is benchable at his price.

      Oh well, happy with Kane points tonight!

      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Happy Kane owner too.

    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Also credit to Magic Zico, Dynamic Duos and Ryacoo for correctly forecasting the 0-0 draw Arsenal v Newcastle

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/01/which-fpl-players-are-suspended-or-nearing-a-ban-6/?hc_page=4&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25554466

      1. JohnnyMarrsGuitar
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I started Trippier & Saliba - more out of hope plus helped by Cancelo & Bueno being my other options not called Luke Shaw - and was very surprised at how many managed bench Arsenal and / or Saudi defenders.

        It was always gonna be a tight match that one (nil nil a bit lucky though i accept)

  3. Tanglebrain
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    If Man Utd get a DGW will it be GW20?

    1. Mirror Man
      25 mins ago

      Possibly, but maybe not.

  4. Mirror Man
    33 mins ago

    Keep faith in Darwin guys. At this rate, he's due to get one on target sometime in the next two gwks. It might go in.

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      I will try to rectify the mistake instead of keeping faith. Sell or bench him. So many cheap options available that I could stick him on the bench.

    2. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Sometime? Dude is clueless how to score.

    3. JohnnyMarrsGuitar
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      I detect sarcasm? 😉

    4. Spiceyduck
      1 min ago

      Yeah I sold for this GW luckily , feel so much relief now.. but I do think he will come good and when he does - I’ll get him back in

  5. squ1rrel
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Play Ferguson or Rashford next week?

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      If Man United gets 180 mins, play Rashford. Otherwise Ferguson.

      Why not play both?

    2. The White Pele
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Rashy

  6. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Need KDB not to blank finally.

  7. The White Pele
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    will Trossard play?

  8. Spiceyduck
    9 mins ago

    Gutted non spurs owner after tonight.. 40pts with 8 players to still get points gives me some hope though.

    Kepa (ward)
    Cancelo Tripps White (Neco) (James)
    Martinelli KDB Almiron Rashy (Andreas)
    Haaland Havertz Mitro
    3.9 ITB , 2FT
    Any ideas where to go for next week? I know I should hold and wait till all games are played. But I am really close behind my league leaders and tonight just pushed them much further. I was thinking James & mitro > Kane & Mee / toon defender? Then get shaw in after his two tricky fixtures.

  9. RICICLE
    2 mins ago

    My mate’s bench in a big but not so important ML 🙂

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/2029354/event/19

    1. Spiceyduck
      1 min ago

      Sickening lol

