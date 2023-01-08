141
Scout Picks - Bus Team January 8

FPL Double Gameweek 20 early Scout Picks: Man City triple-up + Kane

141 Comments
Share

After a hectic festive period, we finally have a bit of breathing space ahead of the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

That means there’s ample time to put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Gameweek 20, which is now a double for four clubs.

In this early selection, we select a first draft of our regular picks before they are finalised and published much closer to deadline.

We are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI, while our bench is also price-capped after a reader vote.

In the meantime, this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the duo behind the Always Cheating podcast – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 20 FIXTURES

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL Gameweek 8 Scout Picks early selection:

Man City and Spurs are now confirmed as having a ‘double’ in Gameweek 20, so FPL’s top two points scorers – Erling Haaland (£12.2m) and Harry Kane (£11.6m) – are something approaching shoo-ins for the Scout Picks. The pair have racked up a combined 36 goals and seven assists in 2022/23, averaging 9.0/7.1 points per match respectively. However, Kane sits on four yellow cards, so he will need to avoid a caution in the north London derby if he is to feature in both games.

Who joins them from their respective clubs is still up in the air, however.

Pep Guardiola’s new set-up at Stamford Bridge on Thursday saw Joao Cancelo (£7.3m) on the right wing, while Kyle Walker (£4.8m) and Phil Foden (£8.2m) were also handed their first starts since returning from the World Cup. Order restored, then? Well, not really. The 3-5-2/4-4-2 hybrid system didn’t work and they were all hauled off, which leaves their game-time prospects in Gameweek 20 in question. To further complicate matters, Rico Lewis (£3.9m), Jack Grealish (£6.8m) and Riyad Mahrez (£7.5m) all impressed from the bench.

However, all this uncertainty raises Ederson (£5.4m) and Kevin De Bruyne’s (£12.5m) stock, who we’ve plumped for in this early edition of the Scout Picks. Man City have another cup match to go before we need to commit to our final selections, yet Ederson, De Bruyne and Haaland all feel like ‘safe’ picks, given that they’ve played every minute of every league game since the restart.

Manchester United also get a Double Gameweek 20, so we can now move the Red Devils’ picks from ‘long shots’ to ‘likely lads’ – even if one of their two matches is against their cross-city rivals.

Luke Shaw (£5.1m) and Marcus Rashford (£7.0m) are the obvious stand-out targets based on recent achievements: the pair are ranked first and third among all FPL assets for points since the Boxing Day resumption.

And now for the only single Gameweek player included in this section of our coverage: Kieran Trippier (£6.0m). Newcastle United recorded their 10th clean sheet of the season at the Emirates in Gameweek 19, while Trippier has three goals and three assists in his last 11 St James’ Park appearances. Opponents Fulham know where the goal is but then so did the Gunners, and the Cottagers are in action against Chelsea less than 72 hours before they head north to Tyneside.

IN CONTENTION

FPL Gameweek 3 hot topics: Rodrigo, Man Utd and Perisic's minutes

Matt Doherty (£4.6m) and Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) will probably be relying on attacking returns for points, with Spurs up against the division’s two most potent attacks. Still, their recent underlying numbers show promise, with both players producing double-figure hauls at Selhurst Park last time out. If Dejan Kulusevski (£7.9m) can prove his fitness, he too might enter the conversation, although budgetary constraints will make it particularly difficult for Son Heung-min (£11.6m) to make the cut.

Like Spurs above, it’ll be a tall order for Palace defenders to bank a clean sheet across their double, with two big-six sides up next. Chelsea aren’t the formidable force they once were, however, ranking 19th for xG over their last six matches. At the other end of the pitch, Wilfried Zaha (£7.3m) carries as much of a game-time guarantee as any other Premier League player, although Eberechi Eze (£5.6m) betters him for both goal attempts and chances created across their last six matches.

By netting in midweek, Rodrigo (£6.3m) became the first FPL midfielder to reach double-figures for goals in 2022/23. In his position, he sits second for shots and xG, with a trip to Villa Park up next. The hosts are moving in the right direction under Unai Emery, but have kept just one clean sheet in five matches under the Spaniard.

Elsewhere, Arsenal’s trio of midfielders – Bukayo Saka (£8.1m), Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m) and Martin Odegaard (£6.7m) – plus Eddie Nketiah (£6.5m), are strong candidates for inclusion, given that north London rivals Spurs have conceded nine goals in their last four home matches.

And what about Liverpool, who meet a Brighton and Hove Albion outfit who are more attack-minded than ever under Roberto De Zerbi? Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) or Darwin Nunez (£8.9m) are the obvious candidates for Jurgen Klopp’s side, although the arrival the cheaper Cody Gakpo (£8.0m) has the potential to influence our decision.

Albion’s own in-form forward line will be up against a Liverpool backline ranked 18th for big chances conceded in 2022/23, meanwhile, so the likes of Kaoru Mitoma (£4.9m) – who has three goals in his last four league starts – could be great budget enablers for this weekend and beyond.

If the Scout Squad panel opts for a Man City defender, like John Stones (£5.4m), over Ederson, Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.6m) and David Raya (£4.6m) will be in the conversation for the goalkeeper spot, with Thiago Silva (£5.4m) and Ben Mee (£4.6m)/Ethan Pinnock (£4.4m) appealing alternatives at Chelsea and Brentford respectively.

Attacking representation from Newcastle seems likely via either Miguel Almiron (£5.9m) or Callum Wilson (£7.2m), while the likes of Yoane Wissa (£5.3m), Harvey Barnes (£6.8m) and Kaoru Mitoma (£4.9m) could provide us with some exciting differential picks.

THE LONG SHOTS

Tuesday team news: Rashford returns, Diop and Trossard benched

Of the rest, Everton and Southampton face off at Goodison Park, with both sides at rock bottom, which is off-putting for picks like Jordan Pickford (£4.5m), Demarai Gray (£5.3m) and James Ward-Prowse (£6.5m).

Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.5m) and Brennan Johnson (£5.6m) could potentially stake a claim, while there are a few outsiders if we do decide to add an extra forward into the mix, with Bryan Mbeumo (£5.8m) and Ivan Toney (£7.4m) – if available – at the front of the queue.

GAMEWEEK 20 – BUS TEAM

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

141 Comments Post a Comment
  1. POGBAZOOKA06
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Biggest priority exit:

    A) cancelo
    B) Foden
    C) mount
    D) Mitrovic

    Trying to get a DGW in. Already have Rashy shaw haaland Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Cancelo by some distance, imo. Nothing wrong with Mount or Mitrovic as they'll almost certainly start

      Cancelo almost certainly won't. Foden has a chance of maybe starting once, but I'd lose him for GW21 anyway

      Open Controls
  2. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    James Salah > kdb stones worth a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Scratch
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I would say so as long as you have enough money itb to reverse the Salah transfer should they have a DGW in 21

      Open Controls
  3. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Need to get rid of James thinking of he below:

    A. Schar
    B. Botman
    C. Akanji

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      A. Goal threat that breaks the tables. You'll need a good sub to come in for GW21 if he gets his 5th yellow
      B. Cheapest of the lot, helps if you need funds elsewhere. Doesn't attack much
      C. Seen loitering in the box on some corners, but not the main attacking threat, as Haaland is the usual target. Seems to be in Pep's preferred pairing, but it's Pep. DGW followed by Wolves won't hurt

      I think points between now and GW23 might be Schar > Botman > Akanji. But it's different if you can/want to rotate Akanji, as I wouldn't rotate the Newcastle defensive double-up

      Sorry for the lack of a straight answer. It's quite nuanced

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        42 mins ago

        I might ignore he DGW and bring in Schar.

        Open Controls
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      Schar.

      Open Controls
  4. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Delaying Andreas to Mitoma for one more GW, as this Man U DGW means I'll now definitely start Shaw in a 4-4-2 after going Robbo to Schar. My second FT will now be spent on what looks like a higher-impact move for GWs 20 and 21: Kepa to Ederson. This is because a Sanchez DGW looks less likely by the minute

    Ederson
    Shaw Akanji Schar Trippier
    Rashford Salah Odegaard Almiron
    (H)aaland (VC)Kane

    Sanchez Mitrovic White Andreas

    Still on course for BB23: Andreas to Mitoma in GW21, Sanchez to Ramsdale in GW22/23. One spare FT for any surprises pre-BB. All set up by WC18, not the unlimited transfers. Mistakes were made... But things feel much more positive now 🙂

    Considering TC Haaland for DGW34. I might go with someone else, like Rashford's Leeds DGW or Salah's Wolves double

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      If liverpool don't have dgw21 i would be tempted to get rid of salah... May be kdb/mahrez over Ederson in this case.

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        36 mins ago

        I'm settled on the Haaland - Kane - Salah premium as I really don't need funds elsewhere

        My moves aren't based on who exactly has the next double, but on who I want long-term. I like Salah long-term. I don't want City mids and their rotation risk (Mahrez) or poor form (KDB) any time soon

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          35 mins ago

          Still, thanks for the suggestion

          A fellow Liverpool fan suggesting losing Salah though. Does our attack look that bad to you? I'm only really concerned about our defence

          We haven't exactly been failing to score. Just conceding enough to need to score more

          Open Controls
          1. Hy liverpool
            • 9 Years
            21 mins ago

            Our attack is the only postive thing we have atm but that's all about darwin, he has awful first touch and finish but at least he seems to be the only one who cares now... I have salah atm too.

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              14 mins ago

              Haha! Understood 🙂

              Open Controls
  5. Rex Lapis
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Any chance United and Spurs get another DGW?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      58 mins ago

      Man Utd more likely sooner (possibly GW22)

      Open Controls
    2. Scratch
      • 13 Years
      50 mins ago

      There's pressure on United to get their PP games done asap since they're still in Europa League, League cup and FA cup, the latter 2 competitions of which could mean more postponements

      Open Controls
  6. Trovsmash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    With Cancelo, KDB, Halaand, Kane & Rashford, who should I be prioritizing to bring in? if anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. NZREDS
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Cancelo to stones or a nailed starter (if they have any - maybe akanji?) Don’t think Cancelo will get both games

      Open Controls
  7. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    1FT, 0.8ITB

    A. Salah -> KDB
    B. A. + Ødegaard -> Rashford (-4)

    Ward
    Cancelo Trippier Mee
    Salah Ødegaard Martinelli Almiron
    Haaland Mitro Kane

    Iversen Andreas Gabriel Patterson

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      Cancelo to Shaw

      Open Controls
  8. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    I have he cash to bring in Kane for Nunez, but unsure this is the right move.

    Is Kane essential for the DGW?

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      If nunez has double next gameweek which is likely according to ben crellin, i would keep.. If not, get kane.

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      4 YCs, two tough games

      Kane is a great asset for the rest of the season, but timing is everything

      Brighton vs Liverpool has all the trappings of an open game. Yes, Darwin misses many chances. But even he still has 5G 3A, and that comes from putting some of those many chances away. This game should give him enough chances for a brace. Will he take 'em? No idea

      Summary: I don't consider Darwin vs Brighton a must-sell. I don't consider Kane's 4 YCs and two tough matches a must-buy

      I'd only make that move if there's nothing to improve elsewhere, as I do believe it sets you up for the rest of the season with the second-best premium in the game

      Open Controls
    3. NZREDS
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      I think so. He’s in good form and risky to go without for a double - that’s just me though. I would personally go Darwin to Kane and is easy to do a reverse change due to the difference in price when required

      Open Controls
    4. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      Thanks for the comments, tough call. I will have to wait until deadline to see if Pool get the double, this will make my decision easier.

      Open Controls
  9. Ne0
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Is kulusevski a hold or a sell?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      It's a sell for me, and not just because he has a knock

      There are more reliable, much cheaper assets in midfield now who face worse defences (on current form), starting with Mitoma (we just conceded twice to Wolves' second string) and Almiron if you already have Rashford for his DGW, then Arsenal mids after they face Casemiro. I wouldn't bother with the likes of Zaha though. Focus on players you want long-term

      Open Controls
      1. Ne0
        • 9 Years
        33 mins ago

        I'm tempted to go sell him for Almiron (or Odegaard, although his fixtures aren't great). But would you hold Kulu one more gw since it's a double? Or sell him right away?

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          29 mins ago

          Right away. Take each of those fixtures individually

          I won't hold him because he's about to face Arsenal. I won't hold him because he's about to face City

          Therefore, I won't hold him if he's about to face Arsenal *and* City, unless I'm sure there's nobody else I want in that spot. Something similar to Zaha atm, or Mount in DGW19

          Yes, there's the chance of a haul. But if there's someone you prefer elsewhere, I'd switch

          It's even worsened by his knock and Bryan Gil's recent improvement, as there's no guarantee of 180 mins anyway

          Open Controls
          1. Ne0
            • 9 Years
            25 mins ago

            Makes perfect sense, thanks! I'm now leaning towards pulling the trigger on Kulu to Almiron(/Ode). Only thing holding me back is that is the better use of my FT than something like a Cancelo to Dalot/ Stones. Any thoughts is that?

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              21 mins ago

              I think Dalot's attacking threat is significantly nerfed by Antony

              I also think Cancelo is a priority sale, yes. Here's my preference for replacements, in order:

              Trippier, Shaw, Schar, Stones/Akanji, White, Dalot, Botman

              Open Controls
              1. Ne0
                • 9 Years
                18 mins ago

                Thanks for the list. I already gave Tripper, Shaw, and White. The main thing that puts me off of Schar is that he prevents a future transfer of Wilson. And the two upcoming doubles push me towards Stones. Hopefully, he's the safest from the Pep roulette.

                Open Controls
                1. Ze_Austin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Wilson has a niggling Isak threat now, as we don't exactly know how Howe will treat them yet

                  Also, see Newcastle's recent clean sheets and goal count. I believe they're a better defence than attack atm, and Schar is a part of both their defence and attack, with their set-piece numbers through the roof

                  Also, if the route to Wilson is Mitro, I'd rather keep Mitro. I think Haaland - Kane - Mitrovic should be good for a long, long time, or at least until injuries, BGWs et al come in

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ne0
                    • 9 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Yes, I was indeed considering Mitro to Wilson at some point in the future. I thought Howe would just play Isak on the wings as he did earlier in the season when they were both fit. But you're probably right. Newcastle's defense is better than offense so Schar might still be the better choice. I'll look a little more into this. Thanks again for your insights.

                    Open Controls
          2. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            23 mins ago

            Fwiw, almost all of Kulu's returns for Spurs have come in games against bad defences (at the time):

            https://www.transfermarkt.com/dejan-kulusevski/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/431755/plus/0?saison=&verein=&liga=&wettbewerb=GB1&pos=&trainer_id=

            Open Controls
            1. Ne0
              • 9 Years
              21 mins ago

              That's a great point. It does seem like there's little sense in holding on to Kulu expecting much of a return from him.

              Open Controls
        2. NZREDS
          • 9 Years
          29 mins ago

          Would sell despite the double, if you don’t have Almiron or Odegaard would rather have either of those.

          Open Controls
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      There are multiple options in midfield atm odeegard, martnelli, almiron, Rashford, bruno, mahrez, kdb and salah... If you want a defferntial pick, maccalister is playing more advanced role in a more attacking side atm, on set pieces and penalties, have two games in hand and only 5.4, i am tempted myself.

      Open Controls
      1. Ne0
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        Maccalister is a great should. But I'd lean towards waiting till his doubles are confirmed. Mahrez, I'm wary just because of Pep. The rest are all great options.

        Open Controls
  10. Valar(Keith)
    • 13 Years
    51 mins ago

    Kepa (Ward)
    Shaw Trippier Botman (Saliba Bueno)
    Kdb Rashford Almiron Martinelli (Andreas)
    Kane Haaland(c) Darwin
    1 FT and 0.8 in the bank

    A) Kepa to Ederson

    B) Kepa to DDG (save points/doubles and Leaves me enough cash for a one week kdb to salah punt next week incase of a double)

    C) Save FT.. gives me more options next week and following weeks for upcoming doubles.

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      A. But if pool dgw confirmed before deadline then id save.

      Open Controls
      1. Valar(Keith)
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Save.

      Open Controls
  11. JT11fc
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    Was planning these moves but doesnt quite feel right now?
    Bruno and Havertz
    to
    Kane and Mahrez?

    It also kinda feels like a BHA mid could be as good as a Bruno or Mahrez this week

    Open Controls
    1. Valar(Keith)
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Tricky. Bruno with 2 possible doubles vs Kane and mahrez who could possible play just one game (yellow and rotation). Things could go horribly wrong. Havertz can go though

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Similar thoughts here, although I might consider giving Havertz one more match just because of how bad Palace look atm

        Open Controls
      2. JT11fc
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Thanks, ye I feel Kane and Mahrez could be a let down. Havertz has to go for sure, but selling before Palace seems un-nesassary is the problem....

        Open Controls
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      I wouldn't get rid of bruno, they may have another dgw22 vs CPL LEE, i have him too btw.
      Havertz need to go thought, unfortunately i have him too. Lol.

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thanks, ye Im hoping Bruno gets back into form now Ronnies gone. Comiserations lol

        Open Controls
  12. Hy liverpool
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Digne Trippier Shaw (White Patterson)
    Salah Bruno Rashford Martnelli (Andreas)
    Haaland Wilson Havertz
    1.1 itb 2fts

    A. Salah Havertz to Mahrez Kane.
    May be darwin for wilson next or maccalister for andreas

    B. Martnelli Havertz to Mahrez Toney

    C. Andreas Havertz to Almiron Toney

    D. Any other suggestions.

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      So many options at the moment....
      C if Toney is fit, Id consider a BHA mid instead of Almiron

      Open Controls
      1. Hy liverpool
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yep C is either almiron or maccalister.

        Open Controls
  13. MCFREDUNITEDDDD
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Need some suggestion and opinion guys.

    Kepa(ward)
    Dalot trippier cucurella white bueno
    Salah kdb rashford almiron andreas
    Haaland mitrovic martial

    0.8 itb with 1 ft

    Should I do martial > Kane with downgrading kdb to maybe odegaard/martinelli?

    Still leaning toward martial with dgw though.

    Open Controls
  14. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    2FT.
    A. Mount + Darwin to Bruno + Martial
    B. Walker + Darwin to Stones + Martial

    Open Controls
    1. SKENG
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  15. SKENG
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Given Ben's latest DGW predictions (LIV likely DGW21, MUN likely DGW22), thoughts on this team? Was initially considering Salah - KDB but not sure about selling Salah before a double.

    Kepa
    Cancelo Trippier Shaw
    Salah Rashford Mount Martinelli
    Haaland Darwin Mitrovic

    Ward Andreas Bueno Patterson -- 1 FT, 0.9M ITB (can't really afford Kane)

    A) Cancelo > Dalot
    B) Cancelo > Ake
    C) Salah > KDB
    D) Mitrovic > Martial
    E) smth else??

    Open Controls
  16. Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Darwin --> Kane not worth a -8 right?

    Would involve shipping Cancelo and Foden who, although not nailed, do have a DGW.

    Open Controls
    1. SKENG
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not for me... definitely keeping Darwin.

      Open Controls
  17. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    So is Ake a better option than Akanji, I was almost set on bringing in Akanji.

    Open Controls
    1. SKENG
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Slightly because he can play 2 positions I'd say, still it's Pep.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.