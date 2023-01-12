Fulham v Chelsea team news: Felix and Mount start, Cucurella benched

Double Gameweek 19 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) finally reaches its conclusion tonight, with Fulham v Chelsea getting underway at 20:00 GMT.

The hosts have won all four of their matches since the World Cup, while Graham Potter’s side currently sit 10th in the table, after a run of just one win in eight Premier League games.

As for the all-important team news, Chelsea hand a debut to new signing Joao Felix after he joined on loan from Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese, priced up as a £7.5m forward by FPL towers, lines up alongside Mason Mount and Kai Havertz in attack.

“It’s a combination of a lot of things: his training, the quality he has and the team needs a little bit of lift in terms of the ability he has. He’s a confident boy and he just wants to play. He’s just got to be himself. He hasn’t had that much time with the players, just about expressing himself.” – Graham Potter on why Joao Felix is starting

Elsewhere, Lewis Hall starts in place of Marc Cucurella, who drops to the bench, having struggled against Man City last time out.

Marco Silva, meanwhile, makes just one change from the 1-0 win at Leicester, as Carlos Vinicius starts up front in place of the suspended Aleksandar Mitrovic.

“He [Mitrovic] will get some rest, but [Carlos] Vinicius will get as many moments as we can get him because he is one of our main options to start as a striker. It is a great chance for him but to also give Mitrovic a bit of a break. But he is still training well and these things are good signs for us. Hopefully he will be back playing his best for us in the next few games, but for now the main solution is Vinicius.” – Marco Silva

GAMEWEEK 19 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Vinicius

Subs: Rodak, Kurzawa, Wilson, Cairney, Chalobah, Solomon, James, Harris, Diop

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Zakaria, Kovacic, Hall, Mount, Felix, Havertz

Subs: Bettinelli, Badiashile, Cucurella, Jorginho, Gallagher, Ziyech, Chukwuemeka, Aubameyang, D Fofana

