Dugout Discussion January 12

Fulham v Chelsea team news: Felix and Mount start, Cucurella benched

Double Gameweek 19 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) finally reaches its conclusion tonight, with Fulham v Chelsea getting underway at 20:00 GMT.

The hosts have won all four of their matches since the World Cup, while Graham Potter’s side currently sit 10th in the table, after a run of just one win in eight Premier League games.

As for the all-important team news, Chelsea hand a debut to new signing Joao Felix after he joined on loan from Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese, priced up as a £7.5m forward by FPL towers, lines up alongside Mason Mount and Kai Havertz in attack.

“It’s a combination of a lot of things: his training, the quality he has and the team needs a little bit of lift in terms of the ability he has. He’s a confident boy and he just wants to play. He’s just got to be himself. He hasn’t had that much time with the players, just about expressing himself.” – Graham Potter on why Joao Felix is starting

Elsewhere, Lewis Hall starts in place of Marc Cucurella, who drops to the bench, having struggled against Man City last time out.

Marco Silva, meanwhile, makes just one change from the 1-0 win at Leicester, as Carlos Vinicius starts up front in place of the suspended Aleksandar Mitrovic.

“He [Mitrovic] will get some rest, but [Carlos] Vinicius will get as many moments as we can get him because he is one of our main options to start as a striker. It is a great chance for him but to also give Mitrovic a bit of a break. But he is still training well and these things are good signs for us. Hopefully he will be back playing his best for us in the next few games, but for now the main solution is Vinicius.” – Marco Silva

GAMEWEEK 19 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Vinicius

Subs: Rodak, Kurzawa, Wilson, Cairney, Chalobah, Solomon, James, Harris, Diop

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Zakaria, Kovacic, Hall, Mount, Felix, Havertz

Subs: Bettinelli, Badiashile, Cucurella, Jorginho, Gallagher, Ziyech, Chukwuemeka, Aubameyang, D Fofana

  1. BUZZBOMB
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Potter looks like he's on the edge. Knows the ruler is coming down him when they find out. Panicking.

    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Fun fact. I delivered Potter's Assistant Billy Reid's Glasgow Evening Times back in the 80s when he played with Hamilton. Was an annoying wee bun back then too. Never tipped more than rounding up the pennies to the nearest 10p each week.

      1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        He tipped the guy delivering his pizzas by the look of him

        1. BUZZBOMB
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          He always looked like that weirdly. Looks same age now. Surround yourself with fat average yo yo-ing Scottish full backs from the 80s and you'll learn your lesson Potter...

  2. aapoman
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Andreas captain actually matched Mitro and beat Haaland. I'll take that

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Played well tonight

  3. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Reckon… Cancelo+Darwin >> Botman+Kane (-4)?

    Kepa
    Cancelo(2), Shaw(2), Tripps
    KDB(2), Rash(2), Saka, Almiron
    Haaland(2), Darwin, Mitro
    (Ward, White, Andreas, B.Williams*)

    1. Norco
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes

    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Downside I’d have is Mitro vs double NEW def. Hmmm

  4. Feanor
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    92 points is good, but I really should have captained Leno

    1. Norco
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Try harder next week

    2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      And here we go

    3. aarrgghh
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Well it's time to learn from amateur mistake and captain DDG next gameweek

    4. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Down vote

  5. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    With the buzz about a Darwin injury, I think I move him to Kane for a hit.

    Darwin+Salah to KDB+Kane look good for -4?

    Kepa Ward
    Trippier Cancelo Shaw White Bueno
    Salah Rashford Martinelli Almiron Andreas
    Haaland Darwin Mitrovic

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      When do we find out if Pool double next? Darwin move looks good. Could be funded by Cancelo out

      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah, that's my other option. I'm not really sure who to move Cancelo to though. Botman seems the most obvious choice, but moving a DGW player for a SGW seems silly. So Akanji? But then a -4 to still be playing pep roulette? Also sketchy.

  6. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Worth keeping Kepa bit longer given good chelsea fixtures ?!?!

    1. RUUD!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      I am. At least for this week anyway

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeh agree

    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      If you had an FT spare I'd move on, but I'm assuming you have bigger priorities, leave him for now I'd say

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeh bigger priorities and I have Ward as back up

    3. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      What good fixtures?

      I don't see a single good fixture in their horizon. Sell or start Ward is my advice

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Well they should be good fixtures on paper but obviously chelsea are terrible at the moment!!

  7. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    A) Mitro and Cancelo to Kane and Schar
    B) Mitro and James to Kane and Bueno (and play Cancelo)

  8. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Should we give Mount another week or get rid?

    1. Zladan
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Easy switch to Mahrez.

      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Pep roulette though, could be 7.5 left on the bench some weeks

  9. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Andreas (c) matched Mitrovic and outscored the likes of Haaland, Salah, De Bruyne and Arsenal midfielders. I'm happy with that after all.

  10. Black Knights
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/12/should-we-triple-captain-haaland-in-fpl-double-gameweek-20/

  11. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which do you prefer the look of?

    A. Kepa > Ederson/Pope/De Gea
    B. Andreas > Casemiro (keeping cash for Mitrovic > Nunez if needed)
    C. Andreas > Mahrez (bench Mitro)
    D. Roll the free

    3.7M ITB
    Kepa
    Trippier Shaw Azpi
    KDB Rashford Almiron Martinelli
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    Ward Andreas 4.0 4.0

  12. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    f you have Tripper White Shaw would u get whom ??
    A- Botman don't like doubling
    B- Mee good fixtures coming
    C- Doherty for DGW
    D- other denfeder

  13. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Koulibaly must be one of the worst Cb I have seen for a while. Pedestrian pace, struggles to play out the back and poor decision making

    If potter was brave he would write this season off and start bringing in the youth players and playing them for the rest of the season

    Will struggle to get rid of auba, sterling, koulibaly, havertz and co now or in the summer.

    1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Touted as a a world beater too.

    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Sterling??? What....

  14. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which one?
    a)Nunez->Martial(play Mitrovic)
    b)Nunez+Mitrovic->Kane+Ferguson(-4)
    c)Nunez+Saka->Kane+Olise(-4)

  15. Paddyburns
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Cancelo, Darwin, Ream -> Kane, Ake, Botman -4 worth it?

