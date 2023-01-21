59
FFS Cup January 21

The latest results and draws for the FFS Cups

59 Comments
Share

Our two traditional Fantasy Premier League (FPL) cup competitions had another round of action in Double Gameweek 20.

A reminder that these are the old-school cups that we run via our own site, rather than the ones you may see in the ‘Cups’ tab on your FPL team page.

A total of £300-worth of prizes are on offer as usual in each tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

FFS OPEN CUP

The full results from the fourth round can be viewed here.

The full draw for the fifth round can be viewed here.

All former winners are already out but Plasticnancy – ranked ninth globally – will participate in the final 32 after an 80-68 win over 100K Short.

Also in the top 20k are Kiran Parmer, Colombo Geezers and Kickit. Whilst the first two were successful and will face each other in round five, the latter was incredibly unlucky to score 87 yet still be eliminated. South Park Ranger won by one point.

Such is the nature of the draw, both Kickit and TIMEDRIFTER (88) lost with far higher scores than winners like Optimus (64) and Wolfsburgers (65).

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The full results from the third round can be viewed here.

The full draw for the fourth round can be viewed here.

Like above, no past champions are still involved and Plasticnancy overcame her challenge. Next up is Dazzler.

And again, Kickit‘s high score was somehow defeated – this time by two points to InTommyWeTrust.

Elsewhere, Shiregeriatrics is now up to 2,513th in the world and goes up against Pieman – the victor with the fewest Gameweek 20 points – in round four.

There was even a team that reached triple digits. Rilo won 109-65 versus King of Africa.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup games.

Entrants who qualify for the second round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 16
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 19
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 20
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 21
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 22
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 24
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 25

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 16
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 20
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 21
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 22
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 24
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 25

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

59 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dušan Citizen
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Would you do Perraud to Arsenal defender for a hit and bench Shaw?

    I would have needed Arsenal defender for gw after this one as well so I wouldn't play Mings vs Leicester, plus dgw after it.

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Not worth the hit

      Open Controls
      1. Hy liverpool
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
      2. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Probably, as he would need to score a goal to pay off immediately, but maybe because it's a long term?

        Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Not for a hit, unless you really convinced they keep a CS

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Can see that happen without Casemiro

        Open Controls
        1. Bennerman
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Man United beat Arsenal 3-1 convincingly, Casemiro played 10 mins.

          Open Controls
          1. Dušan Citizen
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            But Arsenal were without Partey

            Open Controls
  2. Sal8
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Start
    1. Kepa
    2. Ward

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Kepa.

      Open Controls
    3. DF Team
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Im starting Ward

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Reluctantly going Kepa myself (because it's televised)

        Open Controls
  3. JT11fc
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Any info on the seriousness of Cooper and Koch's injuries?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      "No mention from Jesse Marsch, so assume Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk and Liam Cooper are all available for the Brentford game. The trio were carrying knocks midweek."

      https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1616430563451195393?s=20&t=0JybRSf1l0gD7dvtUJURzg

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Thanks, considering Toney captain

        Open Controls
  4. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Next round of the cup draw will be tight! Wish I drew someone else.

    Open Controls
  5. Hy liverpool
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    It's not healthy to have wilson while isak is fully fit.. Tempted to switch to Gnonto.

    Open Controls
  6. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    What would you go for?

    1) Almiron
    2) March -4

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Almiron... Would only go 2 if i will do same transfer next week.

      Open Controls
  7. dansmith1985
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Roll trade guys?
    1FT 0.9 bank

    DDG
    Trippier Botman White
    KDB Almiron Martinelli Rashford Odegaard
    Kane Haaland

    Ward Shaw Mbeumo Bueno

    Open Controls
  8. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Predicted ManCity lineup vs Wolves:
    Ederson; Lewis Stones Dias Ake; Rodri Bilva Mahrez Grealish; Alvarez Haaland
    I’m a KDB owner btw but I don’t think he starts, Pep wants players with passion who run and hustle

    Open Controls
    1. Bennerman
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      This sort of thing needs to just go

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        ManCity fans on a forum mentioned this lineup so it’s just guessing

        Open Controls
        1. Bennerman
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          They're not playing until Sunday. Shall we all have a go and then post it?

          Open Controls
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      And that's mine
      Ederson; Walker Dias Laporte Cancelo; Rodri Bilva KDB ; Foden Grealish Haaland

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Yes maybe you are closer, I think there’s a possibility those who played to have light training and others on the bench to come in so Pep rotated massively

        Open Controls
        1. Shark Team
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Rotates*

          Open Controls
      2. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Peak Portugal involvement

        Open Controls
  9. Dušan Citizen
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Anyone with C Trippier?

    I really don't want to captain Haaland this gw. Would give the armband to KDB, but I am not sure he would start. Perhaps there is an issue between him and Pep?

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Vice.. Captaincy between erling and toney.

      Open Controls
  10. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Liv v Che score predictions?

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      2-2

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        So play havertz and bench kepa. Cheers

        Open Controls
        1. JT11fc
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Id play Havertz for sure

          Open Controls
          1. Disturbed
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Debating between doing havertz > Toney or saving ft.

            Open Controls
            1. JT11fc
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              Hmm that a tough one, Toney the better pick currently, he does have a ban hanging over him apparently

              Open Controls
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      2-1

      Open Controls
  11. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Who to play?

    1. Kepa v LIV (A)
    2. Hennessey v BOU (A)

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Hennesey

      Open Controls
  12. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Going against all of my instincts, I'm trying to approach this period of random/uncertain DGWs and BGWs with as *few* transfers as possible, while always prioritizing fixture quality (or my expectation of points potential) over fixture quantity

    This means I might be keeping Salah, Kepa and Sanchez for a while; probably benching Akanji for Schar, with Mahrez + Nketiah coming in for Almiron + Toney in GW23 and skipping BB; going into Man U's DGW with (TC) Rashford and Shaw only; maybe Schar to Aurier for BGW25 with 10 players, etc

    Everything in me wants to make transfers for immediate gains, but the long-term team is made up of good options without needing hits, while not always having the single "best" option per GW. I hope I can stick to it

    Open Controls
    1. Bennerman
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Anything else?

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Not much else for now. Just gonna keep working until I feel sleepy again

        Here's an explanation of why I post stuff like this: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25599284

        Open Controls
    2. Bennerman
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Hope they send a postcard back with such sincerity.

      Duncan Edwards will have done.

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Okay, good luck to you.

        Open Controls
  13. Buck The Trent
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Cap ?

    A Haaland
    B KDB

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Mitro

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      I'd be tempted b

      Open Controls
  14. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Captain
    A kdb
    B haaaland
    C kane

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Jaws
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      I have all those but captaining Toney. I’d go C.

      Open Controls
  15. The Red Devil
    • 7 Years
    1 hour ago

    Save FT & play Ward or do Iversen to kepa/pope or maybe Hennessy?

    Ward/iversen
    Trips/Shaw/White/Patterson/Bueno
    Mahrez/Kdb/Rashford/Almiron/Martinelli
    Kane/Haaland/Greenwood

    3.6 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Save

      Open Controls
  16. HellasLEAF
    • 13 Years
    57 mins ago

    Start Ward over Kepa?

    Don't love either pick this GW but could be slightly higher CS potential vs Brighton. Slightly anyway.

    Open Controls
  17. vova
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    Hey guys! Had a great gameweek last time out courtesy of Mahrez... not sure what to do for this one. Any advice?

    Kepa Ward
    Trippier Shaw White Dalot Bueno
    KDB Mahrez Rashford Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    0.4 ITB
    1 FT

    Not exactly happy with my defence... so perhaps Dalot to Estupinan?

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  18. Kane Lane
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Would you do Mount > Odegaard free?

    Should I Bank transfer for confirmed doubles play Mount.

    Midfield

    Son Mount Alm Rashford Mahrez

    Open Controls
  19. Lallana
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Mitrovic>Toney or save?

    Think I save to bring Odegaard and Fernandes in next week.

    Open Controls
  20. Thomas Shelby from Birmingh…
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Mahrez to ?
    A) Mitoma
    B) Odegaard
    C) Mudryk
    D) Keep Mahrez

    Open Controls
  21. New article...
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/21/the-great-and-the-good-fpl-transfers-rank-template-more-6/

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.