The latest results and draws for the FFS Cups

Our two traditional Fantasy Premier League (FPL) cup competitions had another round of action in Double Gameweek 20.

A reminder that these are the old-school cups that we run via our own site, rather than the ones you may see in the ‘Cups’ tab on your FPL team page.

A total of £300-worth of prizes are on offer as usual in each tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

FFS OPEN CUP

All former winners are already out but Plasticnancy – ranked ninth globally – will participate in the final 32 after an 80-68 win over 100K Short.

Also in the top 20k are Kiran Parmer, Colombo Geezers and Kickit. Whilst the first two were successful and will face each other in round five, the latter was incredibly unlucky to score 87 yet still be eliminated. South Park Ranger won by one point.

Such is the nature of the draw, both Kickit and TIMEDRIFTER (88) lost with far higher scores than winners like Optimus (64) and Wolfsburgers (65).

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Like above, no past champions are still involved and Plasticnancy overcame her challenge. Next up is Dazzler.

And again, Kickit‘s high score was somehow defeated – this time by two points to InTommyWeTrust.

Elsewhere, Shiregeriatrics is now up to 2,513th in the world and goes up against Pieman – the victor with the fewest Gameweek 20 points – in round four.

There was even a team that reached triple digits. Rilo won 109-65 versus King of Africa.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup games.

Entrants who qualify for the second round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 16

Round 1 – Gameweek 17

Round 2 – Gameweek 18

Round 3 – Gameweek 19

Round 4 – Gameweek 20

Round 5 – Gameweek 21

Round 6 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 24

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 25

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 16

Round 1 – Gameweek 17

Round 2 – Gameweek 18

Round 3 – Gameweek 20

Round 4 – Gameweek 21

Round 5 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 24

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 25

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher