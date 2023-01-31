281
Newcastle, Man Utd, Brighton and Brentford to blank in FPL Gameweek 25

Victories for Newcastle United and Manchester United in the midweek EFL Cup semi-finals mean that those two teams plus Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion will now blank in Gameweek 25.

The EFL Cup final on February 26 causes a clash with Man Utd v Brentford and Newcastle v Brighton in Gameweek 25, so those two scheduled Premier League games fall by the wayside.

BRENTFORD, BRIGHTON, MAN UTD AND NEWCASTLE’S FIXTURES

Here are the upcoming fixture runs for the four Gameweek 25 ‘blankers’:

In addition to the above, Brentford, Brighton and Manchester United could (in fact, very likely) all blank in Gameweek 28 due to the clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals.

We’ll know that for sure ahead of the Gameweek 26 deadline.

HOW GAMEWEEK 25 LOOKS

Here’s how Gameweek 25 will look with the two aforementioned fixtures now postponed:

There is the possibility that two other fixtures get added to create a ‘double’.

Liverpool v Wolves, Arsenal v Everton and Chelsea v Liverpool are the only three outstanding matches that could go in the midweek after Gameweek 25 (when the FA Cup fifth round is taking place), but the latter looks less likely due to it being a TV pick originally and the game would be going up against a televised cup game.

  1. footballfreak
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    17 hours, 12 mins ago

    When is keylor navas going to be added?

    Open Controls
    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 hours, 7 mins ago

      FPL Towers aren't in the office yet. They arrive at 9:00, chat and have coffee for an hour, then at 10:00 they begin their daily tournament of office golf. So if you're lucky, maybe around 14:00 after they've had their 2-hour lunch break.

      Open Controls
      1. Botman and Robben
        • 6 Years
        16 hours, 38 mins ago

        Are they hiring?

        Open Controls
      2. Gooner Kebab
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 hours, 50 mins ago

        They could be affected by the train strikes too

        Open Controls
  2. FCSB
    • 7 Years
    17 hours, 9 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier Shaw Ake White
    Martinelli Rashford KDB
    Mitrovic Kane Haaland

    Ward Almiron Andreas Bueno

    2FT, 2.0itb

    Currently thinking:

    KDB Mitrovic >> Fernandes Nketiah

    1. Yes
    2. Something else?

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. NoSalah'd
      • 2 Years
      16 hours, 56 mins ago

      I've got the same team and am leaning towards doing Kane and Almiron to Nketiah and Fernandes

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 7 Years
        16 hours, 36 mins ago

        That’s actually a nice plan given KDB doubles next week hey

        Open Controls
  3. FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    17 hours, 8 mins ago

    Crazy to bench Haaland (vs TOT) & play Toney (vs SOU) ?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      17 hours, 6 mins ago

      I think you might be too smart for your own good.

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyClub
        • 2 Years
        17 hours, 4 mins ago

        Okay well that’s settled it I’m going for it!

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 2 Years
          16 hours, 45 mins ago

          FFS: I suppose you think that was terribly clever?

          FantasyClub: Come on FFS. You should see your faces!

          FFS: There are many players in this league that could be benched, FantasyClub, and none of them should be Haaland!

          Open Controls
    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 hours, 58 mins ago

      Spurs aren't the best defensively, and he's the best player in the game. It's madness. Someone on here benched Haaland last GW.... don't make the same mistake.

      Is there someone else you can bench for Toney?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        16 hours, 21 mins ago

        Twas I! And Natedogg. Thought City were looking poor & there was maybe an opportunity to bet against him, but I guess form doesn't really apply to Haaland.

        I'm not keen to do it again v Spurs (may bench Kane though if I WC), but it certainly wasn't "season-ending" as some people like to say. The rest of my team did pretty well & I accept that the deep squad I have is going to leave points on the bench, that's fine as long as my starting 11 are firing.

        Open Controls
        1. Piggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          16 hours, 17 mins ago

          Oh, there were two of you!

          Yeah, people like to overexaggerate. It was a blow, but you can recover.

          Don't bench Kane you madman.

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            16 hours, 15 mins ago

            I know there's a similar element to this decision - even if Spurs are rubbish he'll score. But still...?

            Ødegaard Saka Bruno Rashford Mitoma
            Haaland Nketiah (Kane)

            Open Controls
            1. Piggs Boson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              16 hours, 11 mins ago

              Mitoma

              Open Controls
              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                16 hours, 2 mins ago

                Sad to bench Mitoma, but I guess I'd have to in 23 at least. Maybe one of the downsides of this WC structure, although it should get a little more flexible after moving Bruno out

                Open Controls
  4. Mr Ozil
    • 8 Years
    17 hours, 3 mins ago

    Morning All, with 3.7 itb

    Kepa
    White Shaw Trippier
    Martinelli Rashford March KDB
    Mitrovic Kane Haaland

    subs: Ward Andreas Lewis Peraud

    Andreas + KDB > Bruno + Saka . Yes or No?

    Open Controls
    1. Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      17 hours, 1 min ago

      Template and fixtures say yes

      Open Controls
    2. Gazwaz80
      • 3 Years
      16 hours, 58 mins ago

      Wow, 3.7 itb, I can’t keep 0.1 in the bank 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Mr Ozil
        • 8 Years
        16 hours, 46 mins ago

        I did Mount > March last gameweek and I had money it even before that when I did Salah > KDB

        Open Controls
  5. Prinzhorn
    • 2 Years
    17 hours, 1 min ago

    Yet another night where the Wisdom Fairy hasn't whispered me whom to pick from Mitoma or Fernandes for my last FT. Might as well take the hit for both if I don't see her before deadline.

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      16 hours, 36 mins ago

      Who are you losing for each of those?

      Open Controls
      1. Prinzhorn
        • 2 Years
        16 hours, 18 mins ago

        Almiron -> Mitoma
        or
        KDB -> Fernandes

        Open Controls
  6. Drogo
    • 10 Years
    16 hours, 58 mins ago

    Saliba, Gabriel or Zinchenko?

    Open Controls
    1. NoSalah'd
      • 2 Years
      16 hours, 58 mins ago

      Gabriel for goal threat

      Open Controls
  7. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    16 hours, 54 mins ago

    Liverpool have been quiet. I guess they're happy with Milner and Elliott...

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      16 hours, 39 mins ago

      And so is the rest of the league, haha.

      Open Controls
  8. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    16 hours, 52 mins ago

    These next few weeks will be crucial for the dedicated F/F managers. Great time to leapfrog managers in their mini leagues and improve their overall rank against the ( casual, hate that term 😀 ) managers who only log on at 17.00 on a Friday night…

    Open Controls
  9. FPL Emu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    16 hours, 51 mins ago

    Thoughts on double Arsenal defence for the DGW? White, Gabriel, Saka

    I know double attack is better, but hard for be to do without selling non-blanking players, and I wouldn't be able to get Saka. And need secure starters for GW28

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      16 hours, 37 mins ago

      Gabriel looks pretty attacking so could work out well

      Open Controls
  10. Kaptenen
    • 6 Years
    16 hours, 49 mins ago

    Any suggestions here? 2 free transfers & 1.0 in the bank.

    Kepa
    Trippier - Shaw - White
    KDB - Rashford - Martinelli - Mitoma
    Haaland - Kane - Mitrovic
    (Ward - Cancelo* - Andreas - Bueno)

    Definitely want Cancelo out and adding a third arsenal. Maybe Cancelo & Andreas --> Ake & Odegaard (bench Mitro)?

    Open Controls
  11. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    16 hours, 45 mins ago

    Last few days to enter LMS

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/26/last-chance-to-enter-the-last-man-standing-competition-6/

    Open Controls
  12. samaael
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    16 hours, 41 mins ago

    Have stones. Ppl getting rid . Have I missed something ?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      16 hours, 37 mins ago

      Maybe people on WC? Or maybe people getting MU defenders.

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      16 hours, 18 mins ago

      Injured?

      Open Controls
  13. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    16 hours, 40 mins ago

    Which do you prefer?
    A) Saka and Gnonto
    B) Rodrigo and Nketiah

    Open Controls
    1. Kaptenen
      • 6 Years
      16 hours, 26 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 4 Years
      16 hours, 25 mins ago

      On paper B imo, because Rodrigo is a better FPL asset, atm. But can't go wrong either way.

      Open Controls
  14. TanN
    • 1 Year
    16 hours, 39 mins ago

    I'll be interested to see how FPL price Enzo Fernández, he's a big money signing but as a centre mid surely his price will not be too extortionate. 7.5 maybe?

    Navas might turn out to be a great little FPL asset.

    Wait and see on Pedro porro

    Open Controls
  15. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    16 hours, 38 mins ago

    Transfer suggestions? (2FT + £0.2m)

    Kepa Ward
    Shaw Trippier Doherty White Bueno
    Salah Foden Rashford Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    Open Controls
  16. dparran
    8 hours, 14 mins ago

    which would be a higher priority:

    1) Mitoma w/ single match against BOU
    2) Gnonto w/ Double GW

    Open Controls

