Newcastle, Man Utd, Brighton and Brentford to blank in FPL Gameweek 25

Victories for Newcastle United and Manchester United in the midweek EFL Cup semi-finals mean that those two teams plus Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion will now blank in Gameweek 25.

The EFL Cup final on February 26 causes a clash with Man Utd v Brentford and Newcastle v Brighton in Gameweek 25, so those two scheduled Premier League games fall by the wayside.

BRENTFORD, BRIGHTON, MAN UTD AND NEWCASTLE’S FIXTURES

Here are the upcoming fixture runs for the four Gameweek 25 ‘blankers’:

In addition to the above, Brentford, Brighton and Manchester United could (in fact, very likely) all blank in Gameweek 28 due to the clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals.

We’ll know that for sure ahead of the Gameweek 26 deadline.

HOW GAMEWEEK 25 LOOKS

Here’s how Gameweek 25 will look with the two aforementioned fixtures now postponed:

There is the possibility that two other fixtures get added to create a ‘double’.

Liverpool v Wolves, Arsenal v Everton and Chelsea v Liverpool are the only three outstanding matches that could go in the midweek after Gameweek 25 (when the FA Cup fifth round is taking place), but the latter looks less likely due to it being a TV pick originally and the game would be going up against a televised cup game.