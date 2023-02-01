The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Double Gameweek 22

Which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options will make the weekly Scout Picks for Double Gameweek 22?

That’s what our in-house team of Sam, Az, Tom and Neale are debating in this Scout Squad article.

In this feature, our panelists each put together an 18-man player longlist ahead of the upcoming Gameweek – with various stipulations, as detailed in the next section.

These selections will go a long way toward deciding the final Scout Picks, with the FPL assets receiving the most votes in with a better chance of making the cut.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Our four resident writers are solely focused on the upcoming Gameweek with their selections. Anything outside of this window, we cover in the Watchlist.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 22