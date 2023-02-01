349
Scout Squad February 1

The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Double Gameweek 22

349 Comments
Which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options will make the weekly Scout Picks for Double Gameweek 22?

That’s what our in-house team of Sam, Az, Tom and Neale are debating in this Scout Squad article.

In this feature, our panelists each put together an 18-man player longlist ahead of the upcoming Gameweek – with various stipulations, as detailed in the next section.

These selections will go a long way toward deciding the final Scout Picks, with the FPL assets receiving the most votes in with a better chance of making the cut.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Everything you ever wanted to know about the FPL Bonus Point System - part one

Our four resident writers are solely focused on the upcoming Gameweek with their selections. Anything outside of this window, we cover in the Watchlist.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 22

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

  1. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    8/9 red arrows lately. From 36k -> 640k.

    So I’ve got 2 FT & 2.6 ITB:

    Ward
    Trippier White Shaw
    Rashford KDB Almiron Martinelli
    Kane Haaland Toney

    Iversen Andreas Walker Bueno

    Several issues obviously, but I’m considering rolling one FT and only do: KDB -> Bruno.

    To passive play or stick with it? Cheers guys.

    
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Almiron > Casemiro
      Andreas > Odegaard
      bench Martinelli or Kane

      
  2. Bluetiger1
    11 mins ago

    7 players possible missing GW25 - already transfer players in for this week with a (-4)

    a. Play Wild Card in GW25 to allow 11 to play?
    b. How to lose 4 players in GW23.GW24 & Gw25 with just an over lost of (-4) with bench
    of Bueno (Wol) Defender Castagne (Lei) on bench for GW25 which option best?

    
    1. Lionac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      You're good with 8-9 players for GW25 if it saves you from using WC

      
  3. jason_ni
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Start
    A) Mitoma (BOU)
    B) Toney (SOU)

    
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

      
    2. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      b

      
      1. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Mitoma is ticking along but he's not as explosive as Toney and isnt on pens (is he?)

        
    3. Bluetiger1
      9 mins ago

      B

      
    4. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

      
    5. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      You absolutely have to play both.

      
      1. Lionac
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        This

        
      2. jason_ni
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Bench someone else from:
        Rashford - Bruno F - Odegaard - Martinelli
        Kane - Haaland

        Tough choice lol.

        
  4. Dthinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Would it make sense to sell Kane to fund Bruno Fernandes?

    
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      No

      
      1. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        thanks

        
    2. Norco
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      I toyed with it, but you'd want Kane back straight away with those fixtures. So that alone would tie up two precious transfers.

      
    3. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Long term no I think. Would you even be considering it if it wasnt for the City game? I take it is no easy way back to him?

      
      1. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        the way back would be to sell Bruno before the BGW 25

        
    4. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      No only Salah

      
      1. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        yeah. My head knows thats the right choice, but I've held him this long...

        
    5. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I agree with the comment above that Long term its a bad move but if its for 2-3 weeks to fund these doublers I think it could be worth it, its just a question of where Kdb is at form wise and if the 3 games he has are worthy enough to feel he has enough edge over Kane considering the leicester fixture in 23 in particular.

      All this is ofcourse contingent on if ur picking between Kdb and kane as the fund for bruno

      Whats the rest of ur team ?

      
  5. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Hmm does Martial solve my Mitoma problem ?

    Will he play both , or at least 120 minutes ?

    Toney to Martial instead of Mitoma to Bruno ?

    
  6. OneMan
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Would this be a good we to WC ? Or are there better weeks coming up ?

    
    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      28-32 will be very hard to navigate without a WC to plan around.

      
      1. OneMan
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks.

        
  7. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is Anthony as a 1 DGW punt completely bonkers? Sancho being back clearly not ideal…

    
  8. MrJobby
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Gw 23 - Mee to
    A - Ake
    B - Akanji
    C - Any other ??

    Already have rams , white , odegaard for arsenal

    
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sell one of Ram or White to get Saka or Nketiah

      
      1. MrJobby
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I’ve got 2 ft so yeah could be an option . Very good plan . Thinking easily can do White to Akanji or ake or rams to kepa and then my 3rd sub is Solanke to Nkeitah works well

        
  9. Orion
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which Arsenal three out of these:

    A) Zinchenko
    B) Odegaard
    C) Saka
    D) Nketiah

    Cheers!

    
    1. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      BCD

      
    2. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B, C, D

      
    3. Lionac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B & C for sure. Probably D as 3rd.

      
  10. Lionac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    A) Odegaard & Saka
    B) Bruno & Almiron

    Who scores more this GW? Guess it's B, but is A with transfer in hand maybe better option?

    
    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B this week, but A comfortably over 2 weeks you’d think…

      
  11. Roten Teufel
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    KDB > Bruno worth a -4?

    
  12. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    How did Bruno look tonight? Worth the KDB Hokey Cokey?

    I know not popular but I’m considering DDG instead as my 3rd Unitef

    
  13. Bollard
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Guys - will Cancelos price be frozen now hes left or could it drop? Im in a position where i could easily bench him this week and make 2 better transfers elsewhere, IF his price wasnt going to drop

    

