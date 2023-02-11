27
Scout Notes February 11

FPL review: Arteta on Martinelli, Almiron injury update

27 Comments
Share

We assess the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from two Gameweek 23 matches, Arsenal v Brentford and Bournemouth v Newcastle United.

The numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League fixture.

ANOTHER EARLY SUB FOR MARTINELLI

Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m) blanked for the fifth match in a row on Saturday, being hooked around the hour mark for the second Gameweek running as replacement Leandro Trossard (£6.7m) came off the bench to score.

All this clock-watching isn’t good for the health and the fact that Martinelli’s owners were just relieved to see the 60-minute mark pass before his withdrawal, in order to see him pick up two extra points, shows how much his appeal has been dented recently.

“Not particularly bad but a long way off his scintillating best. Looks to be missing Gabriel Jesus.” – Football London’s write-up of Gabriel Martinelli’s performance

Martinelli wasn’t atrocious, as the succinct summary above points out, but he’s now got the misfortune of being one of the only Arsenal regulars with a top-class back-up/positional rival waiting in the wings. Since Trossard’s arrival, Martinelli has played 200 minutes to Bukayo Saka‘s (£8.3m) 270.

It was Saka who provided the assist for Trossard’s goal, with the England international’s six FPL points feeling like a good return in this low-scoring Gameweek so far. The winger also had more shots (seven) than Martinelli, Martin Odegaard (£7.0m) and a quiet Eddie Nketiah (£6.8m) put together.

“I think every player has got their moment. We took Gabi off for Leo because when Leo’s in those spaces, he’s so good. He’s so composed, he’s constantly faking movements, playing forwards, he’s got a smell for where the ball is going to land, and we believe it was the right choice to get him on today.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Martinelli

Mikel Arteta has kept unenforced changes to an absolute minimum this season, with Martinelli, Saka and Odegaard among the 10 Gunners who’ve started every league match that they’ve been available for.

After the game, the Arsenal boss was asked whether he is considering the possibility of fatigue creeping in without any rotation in the line-up:

“We always thought about that, and with a few players, especially when you lose but those questions are always obviously when you drop a point or two points. I’m delighted to be fair with how the boys tried, how much they want it. With the players that we have, we try to maximise our resources, so far they’ve done really well.” – Mikel Arteta

Arsenal did rack up more shots than any other Premier League team on Saturday (23) but few of them were clear-cut, with Trossard’s goal the only ‘big chance’ logged by Opta.

As we wrote last week, however, an in-form, unbeaten-in-ten Brentford have become a tough nut to crack, and much easier tests await the Gunners in the weeks and months to come. Don’t press the panic button just yet.

TERRIFIC TONEY

Brentford have now scored against all seven of the teams above them in the league table this season, with Ivan Toney (£7.6m) plundering eight goals of his own against these clubs – that’s over half of his 2022/23 total.

The in-form Bees now don’t encounter any big-six side until Gameweek 33, unless their outstanding fixture against Manchester United is added to the schedule before then.

Their upcoming ‘double’ in Gameweek 27 is also hugely enticing, although there is that pesky blank in Gameweek 25 and another very possible one in Gameweek 28.

One other thing that’s worth mentioning is that Toney was spotted rubbing his hamstring when being substituted late in the game at the Emirates, although this could well have been part of the gamesmanship/dark arts that the Bees were using to waste time late on.

ALMIRON + WILSON INJURY LATEST

Newcastle extended their unbeaten run to 17 league matches but it was another uninspiring draw for the Magpies, their fifth in six matches – four of which have been against sides in the bottom half.

Bournemouth arguably merited the victory more, too, with Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) clearing off the line late on to preserve a point.

“A lot of effort but not the quality.

“We’ve had a few half-chances but we lacked that killer instinct today, we weren’t as free flowing in the final third as we have been.” – Eddie Howe

The impact of Bruno Guimaraes’ (£5.6m) absence was something we discussed in last Saturday’s Scout Notes and Eddie Howe’s side were again below par at both ends of the field at the Vitality Stadium.

NEWCASTLE WITHOUT BRUNO GUIMARAES IN 2022/23
PlayedWonDrawnLostScoredConcededClean Sheets
5041451

It’d be human nature to have one eye on the upcoming EFL Cup final, too, and the subconscious or conscious bid to avoid injury for a rare old trip to Wembley.

That didn’t stop the fitness issues from racking up on Saturday evening.

Newcastle went into the game without Callum Wilson (£7.1m) because of a hamstring strain, while the Magpies lost Joe Willock (£4.7m), Miguel Almiron (£5.7m) and Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.1m) to hamstring, wrist and knee injuries respectively during the match.

Luckily for Howe and his thin Newcastle squad, only Willock’s problem seems to be causing concern.

“Miggy and Maxi I don’t think are too bad. Miggy, I think got a stamp on his hand, so I think he’ll be OK. Maxi, I think, was just a knock. The concern from today is Joe Willock who has a hamstring problem. We’ll see how he is.

“Callum’s just got a very minor hamstring complaint. We hope to get him back for the next one. Fingers crossed.” – Eddie Howe

Almiron was the most-sold FPL midfielder of Gameweek 23 and there was an inevitability that he would end his five-match points drought, although wounded sellers will still point to the fact that his equalising goal against Bournemouth was his only shot of the game and his first ‘big chance’ in six Gameweeks.

As for the Cherries, there have been three improved performances in a row now, helped by some fresh acquisitions and the return from injury of some key names. Only a late, late Brighton goal in Gameweek 22 has stopped them from stringing together a three-match unbeaten run.

But only rabid Bournemouth fans will be snapping up their players for the upcoming run, so the few mentions of them in FPL circles will chiefly concern how much of a whipping boy we think they still are for our prospective Gameweek 25-27 captains.

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

27 Comments Post a Comment
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Absolute failure

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      VAR, your team. or everyone's teams?

      Open Controls
      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        I took a hit for Shaw > Gabriel and benched Toney.

        VAR failure in Brentford offside goal resulted in Gabriel losing CS and Toney getting 9pts. Many experienced similar failures.

        Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Assume you mean your fpl team - all of us in same boat- average in top 10 K was 17.44 and 19.06 overall so still all to play for

      Open Controls
  2. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    A lot of managers seem to be buying Felix- with important game away v Dortmund on Wednesday ahead of PL game Saturday it’s a bit of a risk moving so early

    Open Controls
  3. romperstomper
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    I need 6.2m replacement for sam greenwood:
    Iheanacho
    solanke

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I've always liked Iheanacho, what puts me off is his manager is less keen to start him regularly. Probably a good time to own him despite the fixtures.

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Neither have great fixtures in 25- Iheanacho- Arsenal and Solanke- Man City. Gnonto might be better home to Southampton that week

      Open Controls
  4. romperstomper
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Is Alvarez a total gamble?

    Open Controls
    1. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  5. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Risers: Rashford (7.3)

    Fallers: Salah (12.6) Gordon (5.1) March (5.1) Chalobah (4.5) Perraud (4.1) Arter (4.1) Iversen (3.8)

    Open Controls
    1. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Thanks ragabolly

        Open Controls
    2. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Cheers Ragabolly

      Open Controls
    3. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Cheers Raga!

      Salah down 0.1, more affordable for the DGW (if you dare)!

      Open Controls
    4. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      March price drop - the player with the best form currently on the official site
      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/statistics

      Open Controls
    5. KANTEnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Iversen owners - how are you feeling?

      Open Controls
      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I am gutted mate. At the start of the season it was between him or Haaland. I agonised for hours but went for the wrong one. Iverson has form and experience and has played in EPL whereas Haaland was unknown and foreign. This game is all about fine margins!

        Open Controls
  6. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Saturday was weird. I'll try not to read too much into the individual matches

    But it's useful to check for trends and caveats, like Forest losing both CBs in the 7th minute, Newcastle without Bruno G, Brentford being one of the form teams, Bournemouth being improved by January signings, West Ham attack on the up while their defence has posted good stats (and few goals conceded) all season, scary Wolves ready to pounce once they smell blood, S'oton in horrible form + confidence, Spurs defence being predictably porous without Romero + Lloris, and Leicester being a completely different team when Iheanacho + Maddison start

    Open Controls
    1. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      Weird, yeah, totally agree. You are clearly cleverer than me, your analysis is proof of that! It is the top teams that fascinate me most. Arsenal, Man City and Newcastle are a shadow of the 2022 performances. Looking forward to the rest of the season!

      Open Controls
    2. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Iheanacho + Maddison is very exciting. They are playing so well.

      Love the twists and turns, we FPL managers want predictability but can't have it.

      Open Controls
  7. saplingg
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Iheanacho + Maddison is very exciting. They are playing so well.

    Love the twists and turns, we FPL managers want predictability but can't have it.

    Open Controls
    1. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Sorry, been a shambles with the post button today.

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Iheanacho has played two good games. His consistency is questionable.

      Maddison is quality.

      Open Controls
    3. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Rodgers not playing Iheanacho all this time was criminal, he is into everything I prefer him over Maddison but for the time I see difficult fixtures for them with 3 of the big 6 + and a possible blank in next 5 gws

      Open Controls
  8. saplingg
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Sharing some thoughts and questions about my medium term planning.

    After rolling next week I will have 2FT to deal with the 7 blankers I have in GW25

    Ederson
    Saliba Perisic Lewis Botman*
    Saka Odegaard MacAllister*
    Haaland Kane Ferguson*
    Raya* Rashford* Mitoma* Trippier*

    2ft, 7.7 itb

    First, who to sell? Think Botman could go, along with one Brighton player. Mac could start hauling, had great chances today. Ferguson should be back to fitness and is I think their best striker choice ahead of their 27 double.
    Who to buy? Botman to Tark or Kilman looks simple enough.
    Keeping Mac excludes Salah who I might want in GW25.
    Keeping Ferguson excludes Toney who I think I'd want in GW27.

    Will DCL become an option or anyone from Wolves? Dare I ignore fixtures and just go for a Leicester attacker?
    The Merseyside Derby will inform plenty, as well as any news of GW28 blanks.

    Open Controls
  9. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Talk me out of FHing 25.
    I have only 7 players atm and I can get 3x Liverpool with their double in case they do something great but I don’t want them long term so FH is good.
    I plan to WC29 BB34 so my other option for FH can be 32

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.