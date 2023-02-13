Liverpool v Everton team news: van Dijk + Jota subs, Calvert-Lewin injured

The penultimate match of Double Gameweek 23 takes place on Monday, as Liverpool host Merseyside rivals Everton at Anfield.

Both clubs will ‘double’ in Gameweek 25, while the Toffees also have a guaranteed fixture in Blank Gameweek 28, placing extra emphasis on tonight’s performances from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the side that lost 3-0 at Molineux last time out, as Fabinho and Jordan Henderson come in for Naby Keita and Thiago. The latter was a doubt and fails to make the matchday squad.

However, in better news, Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are all back on the bench, having recovered from their respective injuries.

As for Everton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin misses out with a hamstring injury, having been rated ‘touch and go at best’ by Sean Dyche in his pre-match press conference.

He’s replaced by 22-year-old Ellis Simms, who makes only his second Premier League start for the Toffees, in the only change from Gameweek 22.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Bajcetic, Fabinho, Henderson, Salah, Gakpo, Darwin

Subs: Kelleher, van Dijk, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Phillips

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, McNeil, Doucoure, Onana, Iwobi, Simms

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, Gray, Mina, Maupay, Godfrey, Davies, Vinagre