491
Dugout Discussion February 13

Liverpool v Everton team news: van Dijk + Jota subs, Calvert-Lewin injured

491 Comments
The penultimate match of Double Gameweek 23 takes place on Monday, as Liverpool host Merseyside rivals Everton at Anfield.

Both clubs will ‘double’ in Gameweek 25, while the Toffees also have a guaranteed fixture in Blank Gameweek 28, placing extra emphasis on tonight’s performances from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the side that lost 3-0 at Molineux last time out, as Fabinho and Jordan Henderson come in for Naby Keita and Thiago. The latter was a doubt and fails to make the matchday squad.

However, in better news, Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are all back on the bench, having recovered from their respective injuries.

As for Everton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin misses out with a hamstring injury, having been rated ‘touch and go at best’ by Sean Dyche in his pre-match press conference.

He’s replaced by 22-year-old Ellis Simms, who makes only his second Premier League start for the Toffees, in the only change from Gameweek 22.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Bajcetic, Fabinho, Henderson, Salah, Gakpo, Darwin

Subs: Kelleher, van Dijk, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Phillips

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, McNeil, Doucoure, Onana, Iwobi, Simms

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, Gray, Mina, Maupay, Godfrey, Davies, Vinagre

491 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bishopool
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Remember these Baines and Coleman days?

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Those were the days

      Those were the days
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Seamus Goalman 🙁

        Seamus Goalman 🙁
    2. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Baines was so fun to own. FPL god

      Open Controls
  2. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Still own Salah and Cancelo. Cancelo>TAA for DGW25. Sometimes you’re so bad at this game, you become good.

    Open Controls
    1. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      lol would probably do that yes, TAA the best choice for GW25 going of tonights result

      Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      As a Newcastle fan, I'm worried about Salah and TAA against Burn and ASM. Our left side has looked weak in recent weeks since the Burn, Joelinton and Willock combination has been disrupted by Bruno's absence. I might get TAA for GW24.

      Open Controls
  3. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Trent assist removed after review as apparently the minor touch off Mykolenko changed its intended destination. In 17yrs of playing I have never seen such a bad decision. Im not quite sure who they thought the intended destination was. It can only have been Gakpo. Just incredible and worrying they can make decisions like this.

    Open Controls
    1. CrouchDown
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Intended target was clearly Robertson

      Consistent with other similar decisions this season

      Open Controls
      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Is this a joke? Robertson was behind the play and marked and not in a position to score. It was the slightest of deflections and Gakpo was clearly the intended target.

        Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      An assist can be awarded for a pass or cross, even if an opponent gets a touch before the goal is scored. However, that touch must not significantly alter the intended destination of the ball.

      That "intended destination" can often be a team-mate if he is a clear target. But it may also be an area of the pitch.

      This is often the case with headed passes, long punts or clearances and crosses from set-pieces.

      So a player who takes a corner or free-kick, even if an opponent gets a touch on his cross, can earn an assist if the ball remains on course to its intended destination, such as the six-yard box or far or near post.

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Seems harsh and inconsistent, unless you think he wasn’t aiming for the far post

        Open Controls
    3. BroderBrum
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Would it be an own goal for Mykolenko if TAA scored instead of assist?

      Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Imagine holding Salah & a defender all this time 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I'd be absolutely raging if that was my player having assisted that, for it not to be given.

        Open Controls
    5. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      He didn't get the assist? Crazy IMHO. If you cross it and someone scores then it should an assist. No one checks on corners who the intended recipient was, and it should be the same for other crosses.

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Who was Nunez's intended target for his cross? Pickford clearly didn't think it was Salah.

        Open Controls
        1. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Two great points, H.P.

          Open Controls
      2. agueroooooney
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        My thoughts exactly, if they start nit-picking stuff like this then every single goal scored from a corner could have the assist chalked off if they wanted to

        Open Controls
  4. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Decoure, Davies, Coleman amongst others will be suited for the Championship

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Coleman best suited for retirement

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        See him starting with Big Virgil?! Was waiting for VVD to close-line him. Haha.

        Open Controls
  5. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Palace & Wolves will be different ball game for Pool.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      CP not on fire either

      Open Controls
  6. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Some really bad 'FPL assists' decisions since the World Cup!

    Open Controls
  7. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Get Tarkowski this GW or play Schar vs Liverpool?

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I’m considering the latter

      Open Controls
  8. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    I really don't know what to make of this game... didn't really like Liverpool, didn't really like Everton...

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Liverpool heavily dependent on scoring first so they get more opportunities to counter-attack. If Tarkowski's header goes in then it's a whole other ballgame.

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Similar feelings. Tarkowski almost scored but I can see him getting 0-1 pt vs Ars away and Avl will probably score also. Wasting a transfer to get him doesn't seem sensible at all. Hell, I may just do KdB to Salah and roll other ft.

      Open Controls
  9. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    None of the DGW25 options tempting me. Might just play Trippier and Schär next GW and roll the FT.

    Open Controls
  10. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    How many players is everyone going to have in GW25? 2FTs and -4 can get me 10 next week

    Open Controls
    1. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      assuming bueno counts, 11

      Open Controls
      1. BeaversWithAttitude
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Same. Holding Mitoma, Estupiñán, Trippier and de Gea. Hoping Bueno makes an appearance.

        Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I have 7 attackers and goalkeeper for GW25. With 2 FTs, I will probably buy Robertson / Trent; replace KDB with Salah and field 9 players. Don't think I will take a hit for any other defender. Happy to keep double Newcastle and Shaw.

      Open Controls
      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Im the same have only 7 all up atm. Will see if Van Dijk will play twice and Kilman maybe from Wolves which would bring me up to 9

        Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Will have 11 by GW25. 2FTs to get me 2 more playing defenders. Took hit this week to load up on Arsenal players. Plan on keeping Trippier and Rashford plus probably Shaw over Botman.

      Open Controls
    4. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      11 no hits but relies on Patterson

      Open Controls
  11. IBB XII
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    I accidentally played my free hit this week and have been trying to get it back contacted the fantasy help email to reverse it but to no avail, any advice on what to do will be appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      gg

      gg
    2. Tinkermania
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Don't think you can get it back. At what point did you realise and at what point did you contact them?

      Open Controls
      1. IBB XII
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        11pm and I contacted them immediately, just thought it can be reversed they did it when games was postponed after the Queens death.

        Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Send your email 10 000 times, so that they will get tired and give you also another WC.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        I accidentally chose wrong players, what can I do to get my real points back?!?

        Open Controls
  12. Kane Train
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Trent or Robertson for DGW25?

    Open Controls
    1. Surfreak
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Robbo

      Robbo
      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Thinking Robbo aswell, that 0.5m ITB swaying my decision

        Open Controls
  13. Skogen89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Bench one player

    Trippier, cucurella, martinelli or shaw

    Open Controls
    1. Surfreak
      • 13 Years
      45 mins ago

      Martinelli

      Martinelli
    2. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      LIV ; SOT ; atv ; LEI ?

      Open Controls
      1. Skogen89
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        42 mins ago

        Thinking of benching trippier for the først time. Cucurella has some competition in chilwell.. martinelli been poor

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 2 Years
          33 mins ago

          Danish keyboard?

          Danish keyboard?
          1. POTATO
            • 2 Years
            32 mins ago

            or Norwegian keyboard?

            Open Controls
            1. Skogen89
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              21 mins ago

              Norwegian yes:)

              Norwegian yes:)
              1. POTATO
                • 2 Years
                12 mins ago

                I mixed up Skogen with Skagen for a moment there. I'm in New Zealand where we write UK English but use American English keyboards because of the currency.

                Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      See how Martinelli does next game

      Open Controls
  14. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Likely that Salah hangs onto these 3 beautiful bonus points...?? 😀

    Open Controls
  15. Winners900
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    WHERE IS MY TAA ASSIST!!

    Open Controls
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      That is brutal that that's not been given.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        It was given first, then taken away.

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Stolen

      Stolen
    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      genuine piss take i think im done now, such a tiny deflection of the defender, the ball hardly changed direction

      Open Controls
  16. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Salah 3 BAPS!

    Salah 3 BAPS!
  17. Muchentuchel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Man this Bajcetic interview was so wholesome.
    This is what football is all about, great lad!

    Open Controls
  18. Hairy Potter
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Logging off as found myself looking at TAA vs Robbo and whether I could squeeze in James in the next few GW. Too early to look at big at the back again!

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Crazy that James rose in price last night when he is an injury magnet and has a CL game midweek

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Well... It has moreto do about the amount of buyers than those aspects of him. Many had still Cancelo in their teams and all casuals probably didn't even notice TAA getting dgw.

        Open Controls
  19. Babit1967
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Who’s the Chelsea pen taker with Jorginho away?

    Open Controls
    1. Surfreak
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Mount or Havertz?

      Mount or Havertz?
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I have zero idea, but Felix would be my guess. I am actually considering downgrading either Bruno or KdB to be able to afford Mitro to him (-4). SOU is tempting team to target.

      Open Controls
    3. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Scout has the pen takers listed (in order) as Mount, Havertz, Ziyech.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        But isn't that based on historical data? In that case we don't know. I think Felix has scored 8 and missed only one, but couldn't find it on transfermarkt.

        Open Controls
        1. BeaversWithAttitude
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          I'm not sure. The page was last updated February 6. Usually the Scout is pretty good at sussing these things out. Like George Michael said, you gotta have faith. Lol.

          Open Controls
        2. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Transfermarkt shows his last penalty take in October 2020 though
          Shame that penalty wasn’t given this weekend so we could have found out who is first choice!

          Open Controls
    4. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/fantasy-premier-league-set-piece-takers/

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I think Havertz is ahead of Mount (should be anyway, better at them). Who knows if Felix steps up though - have to assume not given he hasn't taken that many in his career.

        Open Controls
    5. Babit1967
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      Cheers for the info lads

      Open Controls
  20. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Seems like a poor week for so many 'official' calls - whether VAR or FPL towers getting it wrong. It won't make much difference to my mediocre season but I can see why so many are getting upset.

    Open Controls
  21. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    What’s the latest on Ivan Toney ban please ? Great option for DGW27

    Open Controls
    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Teflon Toney? Who knows?!

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Strange not banned yet

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          They are not in a hurry. And I believe it wasn't too serious. I think he just made bets where he backed himself to score, which is allowed in some other leagues.

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 2 Years
            6 mins ago

            Oh ok - great option then

            Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Could just be waiting until the end of the season before taking action

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Just like with MCI.

        Just like with MCI.
      2. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Oh ok Nketiah to Toney a good option DGW27

        Open Controls
        1. Hairy Potter
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Could be, especially if Jesus back in contention by then.

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            Thanks martnelli to mitoma too

            Open Controls
      3. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Perhaps it's fairer to Brentford to be able find a replacement in the summer break as right now they'd be screwed if a ban occurs.

        Open Controls

