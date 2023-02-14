43
Frisking the Fixtures February 14

Who has the best FPL fixtures until Blank Gameweek 28?

Since our last ‘Frisking the Fixtures’ piece two weeks ago, several previously-postponed games have been added to the schedule, so we thought it was worth another look ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

This article sees us assess the clubs and players with, in theory, the strongest and weakest runs of matches over the next five Gameweeks, taking us up to Blank Gameweek 28 and the March international break.

Our colour-coded Season Ticker is the primary source for this piece; using this tool as a Premium Member, you can sort by difficulty, rank by attacking and defensive potential or find budget rotation pairings. You can even set your own difficulty ratings, should you disagree with our own.

SEASON TICKER OVERVIEW

GW24-28: DOUBLE AND BLANK GAMEWEEK BREAKDOWN

One definite double/no blanksArsenal, Everton, Crystal Palace
One definite double/one possible blankLiverpool, Southampton, Wolves
One definite double/one definite blank/one possible blankBrighton, Brentford
No doubles/no blanksAston Villa, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest
No doubles/one possible blankMan City, Spurs, Fulham, Leicester, Leeds, West Ham
No doubles/one definite blankNewcastle
No doubles/one definite blank/one possible blankMan Utd

The graphic above shows how things currently stand, with Blank Gameweek 28 to be confirmed once the FA Cup fifth round has taken place. This will be known by the Gameweek 26 deadline.

BEST FIXTURES

FPL Gameweek 13: Saka, Martinelli or Foden?

ARSENAL

Top of the league, Arsenal also have the best fixture run until Gameweek 28 – a round where they’re one of only eight teams currently guaranteed to participate.

Once it was announced that an added home clash with Everton would create a Double Gameweek 25, the question for FPL managers immediately became not how many Arsenal assets but which three.

Expected goals stats (GW17 onwards) from the Members Area

It’s a shame there can only be a trio, as they possess the second-best defence for goals conceded and clean sheets, alongside three of the game’s top seven midfielders in Martin Odegaard (£7.0m), Bukayo Saka (£8.3m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m).

The latter has an asterisk by his name because new signing Leandro Trossard (£6.7m) not only eats into his minutes but came on to score past Brentford in Gameweek 23. Furthermore, there is a risk regarding the very affordable forward Eddie Nketiah (£6.8m), now that Gabriel Jesus (£7.9m) is back on the grass.

LIVERPOOL

Up to ninth after a big Merseyside derby win over Everton, Liverpool have a chance to fix their season with a nice fixture run that includes a Double Gameweek 25. Whether they get to host Fulham in Blank Gameweek 28 depends on how the Cottagers fare against Leeds United in the FA Cup.

Monday night saw Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) score to end a streak of five blanks but just as interesting was an actual, real attacking return from Darwin Nunez (£8.7m), whose inability to convert chances has pushed many FPL managers to the brink of insanity.

Over every player’s last six league matches, no individual has had more goal attempts (27) or shots on target (10) than Nunez. He is second for big chances, yet hasn’t scored in this time. No player has underachieved more in terms of expected goal involvement (xGI) than his -3.27.

The returns of Diogo Jota (£8.8m), Roberto Firmino (£8.0m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) should boost Liverpool but threaten Nunez’s game time, especially with a Champions League tie with Real Madrid on the horizon.

EVERTON

Despite losing to Liverpool, fans of Everton will still be hopeful that the arrival of Sean Dyche can bring more wins like the one over Arsenal in Gameweek 22.

They are one of three sides to be guaranteed both a double and a playable Gameweek 28 fixture, although the latter is away to Chelsea. Before then, they have home matches against Leeds, Aston Villa and Brentford, with a trip to Nottingham Forest thrown in.

At the back, the price, nailedness and goal threat of James Tarkowski (£4.2m) are all hard to ignore, with owners of injured Nathan Patterson (£3.9m) curious to see if he recovers to take Seamus Coleman‘s (£4.4m) right-back spot.

Midfield is tough to call, as those still with Miguel Almiron (£5.7m) will be looking to get rid and Everton’s immediate matches offer an opportunity – but who for? The returning Demarai Gray (£5.3m) is their leading goal scorer yet we don’t know if he takes a wide starting spot from Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) or Alex Iwobi (£5.4m).

ASTON VILLA

The good start under Unai Emery has dwindled slightly, after consecutive losses to Leicester City and Manchester City.

At least the Spaniard has a chance to get revenge on former club Arsenal in Gameweek 24, before a solid fixture run that may only sit halfway up the Season Ticker but includes a definite Gameweek 28 match at home to Bournemouth.

Leon Bailey (£4.4m) is a bargain midfielder offering out-of-position potential up front, having started every league game since the World Cup. Their leading defensive candidate, Tyrone Mings (£4.3m), sat out the last game with a knock, whilst overlooked forward Ollie Watkins (£7.1m) is only one point behind Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m) this season.

ALSO CONSIDER

Each team from fourth to ninth on our Season Ticker can potentially have a Blank Gameweek 28 on FA Cup quarter-final weekend.

Three of that round’s matches have both sides still in the cup – Southampton v Tottenham, Man City v West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United – so those likely postponements slightly dampen the appeal of names like Harry Kane (£11.8m), Riyad Mahrez (£7.8m) and Kaoru Mitoma (£5.3m).

In fact, Brighton have a frustrating situation. On the verge of having two blanks in Gameweeks 25 and 28, in-between is an attractive Double Gameweek 27, with two further games in hand to rearrange that could increase to four.

For Wolverhampton Wanderers, it depends on whether Leeds overcome Fulham in the fifth round. Meanwhile, covering Chelsea’s nice run with Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.6m) seems straightforward. Settling on an attacker? Less so.

WORST FIXTURES

FPL review: Rashford scores again, Shaw hauls

MANCHESTER UNITED

Erik ten Hag’s side have forced themselves into a genuine three-way title race thanks to some fantastic form, particularly from Marcus Rashford (£7.3m) and Luke Shaw (£5.3m).

However, should either they or Brighton win in the FA Cup fifth round, it’ll just be two matches in four Gameweeks for the well-owned pair. Do FPL managers hold onto Rashford but sell Shaw? Or risk losing both?

Also to be considered is their two-legged Europa League clash with Barcelona.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Almiron did find the net at Bournemouth – his first attacking return since Gameweek 17 – but it’s unlikely to stop his huge ownership drop. Over a million have sold him since Gameweek 20 and the streak of Liverpool (h), blank, Man City (a) is horrific.

Unlike Man Utd, at least we know the Magpies will play in Gameweek 28 and they have no European commitments to add tiredness or rotation into the mix. They can solely focus on finishing inside the top four.

The long clean sheet streak has ended for the league’s best defence, conceding in their last two outings. They’re still number one for clean sheets and goals conceded but it might be time to end any defensive double-up and just proceed with Kieran Trippier (£6.1m).

BOURNEMOUTH

The Cherries have actually drawn both of this season’s meetings with Newcastle, although they’re still on a run of one win in 12 games that has them stuck in 19th place.

This is reflected in their FPL ownerships, where only Dominic Solanke (£5.5m) is in over 1% of squads and his recent three-game absence suggests that those teams are low-ranked and inactive.

One potential maverick move could be to punt on January signing Dango Ouattara (£5.0m). Since his Gameweek 21 debut, only five players have bettered his two big chances created and just two have exceeded his nine shots inside the box. A pair of assists are already in his name.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

43 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    It seems impossible. And yet here we are, living in this miracle.

  2. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Are there any Arsenal or Man City press conferences today ahead of the game tomorrow ?

    Not that we can do anything but just interested if there is any team news.

    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      Been confirmed that Pep is a fraud

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      Already heard from Pep. No definitive update on Haaland

      https://youtu.be/9fHOaxi_9o0

      1. Patio Kev
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        39 mins ago

        If Erling is an injury doubt at all then you can’t imagine Pep risking him when he doesn’t need to.

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      Pep already, Arteta should be today too

  3. McSauce
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Anyone looking to make up some ground or have a gamble surely this is the week to avoid the norm.

    Rashford (C) Vs Leic (H)

    1. Malkmus
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      Imo rash is the best cap this gw

    2. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Looks a good week to punt.

      I fancy Chelsea to score big vs an embarrassment of a Soton side, it’s just deciding who.

      Mason Mount has a good record against them but I think it’s Felix you would want.

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      He's a good option for sure, but I'd be a little worried about ManUtd's creativity without Casemiro and Eriksen, didn't feel like they created loads in the two games against Leeds despite scoring 4 goals

  4. All For One
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    How nailed on is Bueno?

    1. McSauce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      46 mins ago

      well considering he has played 45 mins in the last 2 games I would suggest not very!

      1. All For One
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Cool i'm trying to look for a 4.0 mil defender for GW 25 to avoid a -4 hit.

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Not sure there are any - possibly Emerson as settling into West Ham team now and decent 25 fixture. If you can stretch to 4.2 Tarkowski better option

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      Can’t be nailed as Ait-Nouri been starting. But did sub on and played well so may be started next game

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      He isn't nailed.

    4. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      I’d consider Emerson at WHU.

      Started last 3, looks his place to lose after Chelsea game and has a decent GW25 fixture.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yup agree with this. He is on my watchlist. Finally nailing the LWB spot over Cresswell

        1. All For One
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Thanks guys, yeah he played well vs Chelsea.

  5. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    59 mins ago

    Please, any early thoughts?

    Ramsdale / Ward
    Trippier, Shaw, Burn / Castagne, *Stones*
    Bruno Fernandes, Saka, Rashford, Odegaard, Mitoma
    Haaland, Kane / Greenwood

    Burn to Kilman, then Bruno to Salah next week?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I would rather sell Stones over Burn

  6. Malkmus
    • 11 Years
    55 mins ago

    A'noon all. Any thoughts? 1FT, 1.7 ITB

    Kepa (Ward)
    Trips - Ake - Shaw
    Bruno - Rashford (c) - KDB - Saka
    Haaland - Mitro - Nketiah

    Subs - Bueno, Andreas, White

    A - KDB to Mahrez
    B - Save
    C - Other

    Planning Bruno to Salah in gw25

    Ta!

    1. Farteta
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Mitro --> Felix.

      1. Malkmus
        • 11 Years
        just now

        OK, thanks. What's the thinking re felix? Chelsea fixtures generally? Southampton could have new manager bounce next gw.

  7. Kane Train
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    Trent or Robertson for DGW25??

    Open Controls
    1. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      Neither. I have TAA and can’t wait to get rid DGW or not. Better using the money elsewhere.

    2. YouReds
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      Reply fail below!

    3. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Plus the Real Madrid game precedes the DGW, bound to see some rotation.

    4. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      For which of your teams?

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Wrong Kane

  8. YouReds
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Think I’m going Robbo to save the 0.5

    Both will return points I feel with those fixtures

  9. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    RMT-UCL

    First week
    R.Silva (C)
    Bellingham-J.Mario
    R.James-Grimaldo-A.Silva
    Kepa

    Second week
    Haaland-Osimhen
    Kvaratskhelia-DeBruyne-Mahrez
    Rudiger-DiLorenzo
    Meret

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      3.8 Bank

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I know Benfica have the easiest draw, but do you back them to go much further? 4 outfield players seems a lot.

      I was under the impression that we could change captaincy every day, but you don't have anyone playing tonight.

  10. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Was going to wait to get Tark but with his price rise imminent and Stones going to drop I’ll have to do it. You never know if you’re going to need that 0.2 especially if Salah starts pulling some trees up again…

  11. Patson Dabaka
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Start one in gw24

    A: Bueno (SOU)
    B: Mitrovic (bha)
    C: Gnonto (eve)

    1. NoSalah'd
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      just now

      C

  12. NoSalah'd
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    For GW25, how do these moves look for a -4?
    KDB, Fernandes, Mitrovic to Salah, Mahrez, Darwin

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Interesting, I like it

  13. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    An absolutely terrible week is making me want to go for a differential.....what do you reckon?
    Would you FH in 25?

    Ederson
    Shaw Trippier White
    KDB Rashford Odegaard Mitoma
    Kane Haaland Nketiah
    (Ward Andreas Botman Bueno)
    1ft, 0.8itb

    A) Ederson to Pickford
    B) Shaw/Botman to Estupinan
    C) KDB to Barnes/Maddison?!
    D) KDB to Salah/Gakpo
    E) Other
    F) Save FT

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I like KDB - Maddison (hope the exclamation is meant for Barnes - but tbf he's looking pretty good right now too). I wouldn't even consider FH here

  14. Mambino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    How to price rises work? Salah has gone down to 12.6 but after 11 points last night and a double GW incoming what are the possibilities in price rises for him between now and GW 24?

    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      *how do price rises work

  15. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    When will we have a more confirmed news on which teams blank in 28?

