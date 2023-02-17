FPL Gameweek 24 live team news: Friday injury updates

There are at least 15 more pre-match press conferences to get through before Saturday’s Gameweek 24 deadline, following on from the four we had yesterday.

As usual, we’ll be bringing you all the key quotes that you need for your Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams.

We say at least 15 because Erik ten Hag’s name does not feature in the list below, with his Gameweek 24 preview likely to take the form of embargoed quotes given in the aftermath of last night’s draw with Barcelona.

For the updates from the press conferences of Michael Skubala, Sean Dyche, Marco Silva and Steve Cooper, check out our Thursday round-up.

KEY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

ARSENAL

Mohamed Elneny (knee) remains out long term, while Gabriel Jesus (knee) isn’t ready to feature competitively despite his return to the Arsenal training ground last week.

Thomas Partey will have to be assessed after missing the midweek defeat to Manchester City with a muscle injury but Emile Smith Rowe (thigh) is in contention for the matchday squad, after a return to full training.

“We have to assess [Partey] again today. He had some discomfort, a little muscle discomfort. We have to assess him this morning, to see how he is. “Emile will be training today so if he is fine, he will be in the squad. Gabby [Jesus] is still not there.” – Mikel Arteta

Arsenal face a tough Wednesday night-Saturday lunchtime turnaround, which prompted questions in Mikel Arteta’s presser about whether he’d have to freshen things up at Villa Park.

“It’s very difficult to play tomorrow [but] we will have full energy. It’s not a worry – I want the players to be in the best possible mindset and physically ready to get that challenge going. “They are young – they have a lot of energy! “Every week, we consider the best possible option for players and where they are in terms of performance, mentally and physically and for sure, tomorrow we’ll do it again.” – Mikel Arteta

Arteta was also asked if Leandro Trossard deserves to start a game soon, with the Belgian continuing to eat into Gabriel Martinelli‘s minutes off the bench.

“He’s had an impact every time he’s been on the field, so he’s an option.” – Mikel Arteta on Leandro Trossard

NEWCASTLE UNITED

There’s good news on the injury front at Newcastle, after a quadruple scare last weekend.

Miguel Almiron (hand) and Allan Saint-Maximin (knee) have been passed fit, while Callum Wilson (hamstring) will return to training today and could be involved against Liverpool.

Joe Willock (hamstring) looks set to miss Gameweek 24 but there’s even a positive update there, with the midfielder suffering only a minor muscle strain and potentially returning for the EFL Cup final the following week.

Medium-term absentees Matt Targett (heel) and Javier Manquillo (knee) have also been back on the grass this week, leaving only Emil Krafth (knee) on the treatment table.

“We haven’t seen Joe yet, so I think he’ll be doubtful for the game tomorrow. I don’t think it’s a big injury at all though, it’s a minor thing with his hamstring, so we hope to get him back very quickly. “Joe was a big concern, but after a scan, we got the news that it’s not serious. Does he have a chance of making it for Wembley? Yeah, he’s definitely got a chance. “Miguel and Allan are back training, and they’re fine. Callum has been doing really well – as we said at the time, it was a very minor complaint for him. “He hasn’t trained yet, but we hope he trains today and then he’s in contention [for Liverpool]. The decision will be based on an assessment on whether he’s 100% fit to play.” – Eddie Howe

LIVERPOOL

Thiago Alcantara (hip), Luis Diaz (knee), Ibrahima Konate (muscle) and Calvin Ramsay (knee) remain on the sidelines but Liverpool were boosted by the return of Virgil van Dijk (hamstring), Diogo Jota (hamstring) and Roberto Firmino (calf) to the matchday squad in the Merseyside derby on Monday night.

Arthur Melo (muscle) should be in contention this weekend, too, having rejoined training like his fellow fit-again teammates.

Jurgen Klopp didn’t report any fresh concerns in Friday’s pre-match presser.