FPL Gameweek 24 team news: Injury updates on Mitrovic + more

Gameweek 24 is drawing nearer and the pre-match press conferences have started taking place on Thursday.

As usual, we’ll be bringing you all the key quotes that you need for your Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams over the coming 24 hours.

Four Premier League bosses took questions today, with the 16 other managers (hopefully!) set to face reporters on Friday.

In the meantime, check out our early team news article for any club not listed below.

KEY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

FULHAM

Tom Cairney (shin) and Neeskens Kebano (Achilles) are the only two Fulham players definitely on the sidelines, with Aleksandar Mitrovic (knock), Willian (calf) and Antonee Robinson (illness) expected to recover in time for the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.

“As you know, we have another session tomorrow, we have to see some knocks from the last game, we have to keep assessing some players. Let’s see if we have all of them available, probably yes – apart from Tom Cairney and Neeskens Kebano. “Robinson was a little ill at the beginning of the week, looks in better condition. Willian had a knock, Mitro had an issue, as well. Let’s see how they are going to be tomorrow.” – Marco Silva

EVERTON

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) is again absent ahead of the visit of Leeds United, with no timeframe on his recovery.

“The route of the problem is pretty easy from the medical side of things. And now it’s just time [to] make sure his body is well “Facts are facts, Dom’s not available. So until he is, my focus will be on the players that we have got available.” – Sean Dyche

Andros Townsend (ACL) remains out but Nathan Patterson (knee) and James Garner (back) are nearing returns and will feature for the under-21s on Friday to build up match fitness.

“A couple of the lads, Jimmy and Patto, will play tomorrow in an under-21s fixture. “They’re not there yet, you understand, but they’ve been on the grass with us and now it’s about putting it into game practise and then taking it on next week.” – Sean Dyche

LEEDS UNITED

Liam Cooper (muscle) and Marc Roca (muscle) are “touch and go” to face Everton, while Pascal Struijk (head) should return this weekend after serving the concussion protocol and Sonny Perkins (ankle) is back in training.

Rodrigo Moreno (ankle) and Stuart Dallas (knee) are still out, while Archie Gray (ankle), Adam Forshaw (hip) and Luis Sinisterra (muscle) are also thought to remain sidelined based on their interim manager’s pre-match comments.

“We’ve still got the long-term ones that we’re trying to work hard on to get back fit. We’ve got [Pascal Struijk] back in training after he had the concussion. Liam Cooper and Marc Roca are touch and go, not far, so we could see them maybe on Saturday but we don’t want to take any risks with any players. But there’s another couple that could be back. We’ve got Sonny Perkins back on the pitch, which is nice to see. “[Sinisterra], again one of those who is on his way back, a bit further away than Liam and Marc but he’s progressing nicely.” – “Knocks, bangs, the usual things when you come off the pitch but nothing major [new].” – Michael Skubala

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Willy Boly (hamstring) and Scott McKenna (hamstring) are fresh additions to the injury list and are now set for lengthy spells on the sidelines.

“Not great, Scott’s going to be out for six weeks, more or less. Willy’s even worse, we’re looking at longer than three months.” – Steve Cooper

Gameweek 23 absentees Dean Henderson (thigh), Cheikhou Kouyate (hamstring) and Taiwo Awoniyi (groin) have been unavailable for some time, while Giulian Biancone (ACL) and Omar Richards (leg) are also long-term absentees and have been left out of Forest’s 25-man squad for the second half of 2022/23.

Ryan Yates (illness) remains absent despite earlier suggestions that he could return this weekend, while Moussa Niakhate (hamstring) has yet to resume full training.

Jesse Lingard (Achilles/knee), who missed the defeat the Fulham last weekend, is said to be feeling “niggles” and is a doubt for the weekend.