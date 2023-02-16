209
Team News February 16

FPL Gameweek 24 team news: Injury updates on Mitrovic + more

Gameweek 24 is drawing nearer and the pre-match press conferences have started taking place on Thursday.

As usual, we’ll be bringing you all the key quotes that you need for your Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams over the coming 24 hours.

Four Premier League bosses took questions today, with the 16 other managers (hopefully!) set to face reporters on Friday.

In the meantime, check out our early team news article for any club not listed below.

KEY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

FULHAM

Tom Cairney (shin) and Neeskens Kebano (Achilles) are the only two Fulham players definitely on the sidelines, with Aleksandar Mitrovic (knock), Willian (calf) and Antonee Robinson (illness) expected to recover in time for the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.

“As you know, we have another session tomorrow, we have to see some knocks from the last game, we have to keep assessing some players. Let’s see if we have all of them available, probably yes – apart from Tom Cairney and Neeskens Kebano.

“Robinson was a little ill at the beginning of the week, looks in better condition. Willian had a knock, Mitro had an issue, as well. Let’s see how they are going to be tomorrow.” – Marco Silva

EVERTON

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) is again absent ahead of the visit of Leeds United, with no timeframe on his recovery.

“The route of the problem is pretty easy from the medical side of things. And now it’s just time [to] make sure his body is well

“Facts are facts, Dom’s not available. So until he is, my focus will be on the players that we have got available.” – Sean Dyche

Andros Townsend (ACL) remains out but Nathan Patterson (knee) and James Garner (back) are nearing returns and will feature for the under-21s on Friday to build up match fitness.

“A couple of the lads, Jimmy and Patto, will play tomorrow in an under-21s fixture.

“They’re not there yet, you understand, but they’ve been on the grass with us and now it’s about putting it into game practise and then taking it on next week.” – Sean Dyche

LEEDS UNITED

Liam Cooper (muscle) and Marc Roca (muscle) are “touch and go” to face Everton, while Pascal Struijk (head) should return this weekend after serving the concussion protocol and Sonny Perkins (ankle) is back in training.

Rodrigo Moreno (ankle) and Stuart Dallas (knee) are still out, while Archie Gray (ankle), Adam Forshaw (hip) and Luis Sinisterra (muscle) are also thought to remain sidelined based on their interim manager’s pre-match comments.

“We’ve still got the long-term ones that we’re trying to work hard on to get back fit. We’ve got [Pascal Struijk] back in training after he had the concussion. Liam Cooper and Marc Roca are touch and go, not far, so we could see them maybe on Saturday but we don’t want to take any risks with any players. But there’s another couple that could be back. We’ve got Sonny Perkins back on the pitch, which is nice to see.

“[Sinisterra], again one of those who is on his way back, a bit further away than Liam and Marc but he’s progressing nicely.” –

“Knocks, bangs, the usual things when you come off the pitch but nothing major [new].” – Michael Skubala

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Willy Boly (hamstring) and Scott McKenna (hamstring) are fresh additions to the injury list and are now set for lengthy spells on the sidelines.

“Not great, Scott’s going to be out for six weeks, more or less. Willy’s even worse, we’re looking at longer than three months.” – Steve Cooper

Gameweek 23 absentees Dean Henderson (thigh), Cheikhou Kouyate (hamstring) and Taiwo Awoniyi (groin) have been unavailable for some time, while Giulian Biancone (ACL) and Omar Richards (leg) are also long-term absentees and have been left out of Forest’s 25-man squad for the second half of 2022/23.

Ryan Yates (illness) remains absent despite earlier suggestions that he could return this weekend, while Moussa Niakhate (hamstring) has yet to resume full training.

Jesse Lingard (Achilles/knee), who missed the defeat the Fulham last weekend, is said to be feeling “niggles” and is a doubt for the weekend.

  1. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Imagine United spending the 100m of Antony’s for a fwd

    Open Controls
  2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Rashford chance missed

    Open Controls
  3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Raphina chance saved

    Open Controls
  4. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Thoughts on where to go from here? Fancy both Brighton and Brentford but BGW25… 1FT, 0.0 ITB, all chips available.

    Kepa (Ward)
    Shaw White Trippier (Neco Cancelo**)
    Bruno Rashford Saka Almiron* (Andreas)
    Haaland Kane Nketiah

    Open Controls
    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Either save or move on almiron

      Open Controls
    2. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Probably roll. Then downgrade Cancelo and upgrade Almiron next week. Possibly do Bruno to somebody too for a -4

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Save or Almiron to Mitoma

      Open Controls
    4. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Save and make 3 transfers next week for a hit. Bruno/Cancelo/Almiron out for DGW players

      Open Controls
  5. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Fati's name is pronounced Fatty 😆

    Open Controls
  6. JBG
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Gavi has such a fist magnet of a face and it doesn't help that he throws himself around like fish on land every second he can.

    Open Controls
  7. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    What a save

    Open Controls
  8. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    1 hour ago

    What a game!

    Open Controls
  9. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    Yesterday's news but Haaland Mahrez and Grealish.. guess I've won the roulette

    Open Controls
  10. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    57 mins ago

    When will we know if MU blank in GW28?

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      2 March

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        30 mins ago

        Ok cheers so assume if win fa cup game will then blank

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          28 mins ago

          Yeah or if Brighton win. So it's likely they blank

          Open Controls
  11. putana
    • 4 Years
    55 mins ago

    casemiro almost with the worst own goal of all time

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      This man hasn't watched football for long...

      Open Controls
  12. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    This seems a good Gw to wildcard?

    - Many of us with White and Martinelli who aren't the best Arsenal assets right now

    - Most of us without any Liverpool for the DGW

    - Most of us with 3,4 or 5 Newcastle and Man United players, blanks coming up.

    If you wait to WC later, you'll just end up with the same team as everyone else. Now seems to be the time to make up ground.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Personally have Saka Ode Gabriel and will have Salah Trent using my FTs. So don't need to. Your choice. I'll be doing it in 27.

      Open Controls
      1. Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        28 mins ago

        Why 27? I'm out of the loop a bit.

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          18 mins ago

          Brighton Brentford double. I wanna triple up on them both

          Open Controls
    2. Heavy Cream
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      I’m very tempted to use this GW. My only reluctance is I have already used my free hit so it seems early to be down to one chip

      Open Controls
      1. Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah in this case, i'd hold.

        Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      The problems you've listed aren't enough to WC imo.

      Potential issue to having 3 Liverpool players is they could blank in 28. You can bench 1-2 United and 1 Newcastle players.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        White is still a fine pick to hold but I would sell Martinelli.

        Open Controls
      2. Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Long gap between 25-28.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          It's 3 weeks. What's your point?

          Open Controls
          1. Drip Doctor
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            That you have a long time to shift your Liverpool players if they blank.

            Also, White is good, but, with the DGW there is a good chance he'll only get 1 game.

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Seems short term and a waste of the WC chip if that's the plan

              Open Controls
  13. Heavy Cream
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Kepa
    Shaw Trippier Saliba
    Rashford Mitoma Saka Mahrez
    Haaland Kane Toney

    Ward Martinelli Akanji Schar

    Thoughts on Akanji starting? G2G or make a move with 1 FT?

    Open Controls
  14. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    How strong United are going to become once Ten Hag continues bringing in his own players and potentially having more to spend.

    Open Controls
    1. D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      with Qatar on his side

      Open Controls
    2. Pulpkinhead
      • 13 Years
      35 mins ago

      About right for that club. Women abusers and rapists galore now about to be owned by pure vileness. Expect Mason Greenwood back and wages doubled. He is what they are all about

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 9 Years
        29 mins ago

        Great generalisation there. You seem smart.

        Open Controls
        1. Make United Great Again
          • 10 Years
          29 mins ago

          Don’t mind him.

          Open Controls
        2. Pulpkinhead
          • 13 Years
          26 mins ago

          With morals too . Unlike your lot. I bet you will be singing Mason's name out loud.

          Open Controls
          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 9 Years
            24 mins ago

            I don’t sing any players name. They are not my lot, I was making an observation. I wouldn’t have Greenwood anywhere near the club again. Like I said, you seem smart.

            Open Controls
            1. Pulpkinhead
              • 13 Years
              20 mins ago

              Yes I am. Even smart enough to pick my own FPL team..unlike yourself 😆

              Open Controls
    3. Make United Great Again
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      We’ll be unstoppable. Emir of Qatar to come.

      Open Controls
      1. Pulpkinhead
        • 13 Years
        31 mins ago

        It's what you have been crying about for years . Oil money . It's all different now isn't pal. You lot are something else

        Open Controls
        1. Make United Great Again
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Sour grapes.

          Open Controls
    4. putana
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      100 million on antony btw

      Open Controls
  15. squ1rrel
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    GTG (w bench order)? Roll FT?

    Ederson
    Shaw - Trippier - Badiashile
    Bruno - Rashford - Saka - Odegaard - Mitoma
    Haaland(c) - Kane

    Ward - Nketiah - Kilman - Moreno

    0.7 ITB, 1 FT

    Open Controls
  16. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Anyone considering rash to salah DGW25?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      Nope. Keep on the bench

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Was just thinking that rash BGW25, liv away GW26 then potentially BGW28

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Liverpool away isn't a tough fixture for Rashford / United attackers

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Yeh v true , mmmm… maybe crazy to sell then

            Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      With Bruno and KdB in my team, I am not.

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Makes sense then to keep. I was selling Bruno plus 1 more player with 2FTs to fund salah

        Open Controls
  17. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1626307565784014848?t=iseS-YzsrlLZhd5DNEtxyA&s=19

    What is this season

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Haha that's brilliant

      Open Controls
    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Wow haha

      Open Controls
    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      just now

      It’s a conspiracy 😆

      Open Controls
  18. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Martinelli to Odegaard worth doing? Would be changing a 60min player for a 90min one.

    Open Controls

