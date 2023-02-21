FPL Gameweek 25 differentials: Watkins, McNeil + Cunha

Gameweek 25’s earlier deadline – Friday at 18:30 GMT – means we’ve brought forward this week’s Spot the Differential.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Aston Villa, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

OLLIE WATKINS

FPL ownership : 4.9%

: 4.9% Price : £7.2m

: £7.2m GW25-29 fixtures: eve | CRY | whu | BOU | che + lei

We’ve been big on Ollie Watkins (£7.2m) for a while now, having included him in Spot the Differential ahead of Gameweek 18.

At the time, the former Brentford striker had made a promising start to life under Unai Emery, returning in each of his three appearances across all competitions. And that form has continued since, having now found the net in four consecutive Gameweeks. In that time, he is averaging a whopping 8.5 points per match.

“I feel good, going into each game I feel confident. I feel like I am going to score goals now, which is a nice feeling for any striker. Any team I come up against I feel like I am going to have the beating of the centre-halves, so long as my team-mates play me the ball. I feel good but it is a shame we are not winning matches to top that off.” – Ollie Watkins

As for Aston Villa, they have now lost three matches in a row against Arsenal, Manchester City and Leicester City, but have remained competitive, scoring five goals.

Now, they will aim to get back on track when they visit Everton on Saturday in the first of four matches against teams below them in the standings. That run includes a guaranteed Gameweek 28 fixture at home to Bournemouth, which could be important for those FPL managers aiming to navigate the round without using a chip, plus a newly-announced Double Gameweek 29.

The 2022/23 season got off to a slow start for Watkins, but he is now one of the Premier League’s in-form strikers.

DWIGHT MCNEIL

FPL ownership : 0.3%

: 0.3% Price : £5.1m

: £5.1m GW25-29 fixtures: AVL + ars | nfo | BRE | che | TOT

Winger Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) has impressed for Everton under new manager Sean Dyche, developing into one of his side’s main creative outlets.

In his last three matches, he sits top at Goodison Park for final-third touches (77), passes received in the final-third (37), crosses (31) and big chances created (three).

In fact, no Premier League player bar Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) has attempted more crosses than McNeil in that period.

Stationed on the wing in Dyche’s 4-5-1 formation, it’s highly likely McNeil’s deliveries into the box will be one of Everton’s key attacking weapons in the coming weeks. Indeed, the Toffees are ranked first for successful crosses and joint-second for attempts from corners per game since Frank Lampard departed.

After securing a vital three points against Leeds United last time out, Everton now meet Aston Villa and Arsenal in Double Gameweek 25, which is key to McNeil’s FPL appeal. Although the second part of that double-header is particularly daunting, it’s worth remembering the Toffees beat the Gunners in the reverse fixture just a few weeks back. Games against Nottingham Forest and Brentford follow, before a guaranteed Blank Gameweek 28 clash with Chelsea.

McNeil is a talented player and under Dyche, should be heavily involved.

MATHEUS CUNHA

FPL ownership : 0.3%

: 0.3% Price : £5.5m

: £5.5m GW25-29 fixtures: ful + liv | TOT | new | LEE* | nfo

*potential blank, more info here

Matheus Cunha (£5.5m) arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid in January but is yet to open his account under Julen Lopetegui.

However, his arrival alongside Pablo Sarabia (£5.5m) should inject some more impetus into Wolves’ attack, once they have settled. He’s certainly racking up the shots, with six recorded against Bournemouth on Saturday.

In that match, Wolves were a bit unlucky not to score, registering 15 goal attempts with 12 of those efforts inside the box. Despite a hugely disappointing loss, it’s worth noting they have improved since the arrival of Lopetegui, winning their two previous games, which included an impressive 3-0 victory over Liverpool.

When handed a run of starts, Cunha does have pedigree: in a year-and-a-half at Hertha Berlin, he netted 12 times alongside seven assists, drawing comparisons with fellow countryman Roberto Firmino (£8.0m) based on his ability to drop into midfield and bring others into play.

Wolves have a Double Gameweek 25 up next against Fulham and Liverpool. They will also play in Blank Gameweek 28 if Marco Silva’s side beat Leeds United in the FA Cup fifth round, which is due to take place next week.

As for Cunha, it’s a punty move, but that is what this column is all about.