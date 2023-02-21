608
Spot the Differential February 21

FPL Gameweek 25 differentials: Watkins, McNeil + Cunha

608 Comments
Gameweek 25’s earlier deadline – Friday at 18:30 GMT – means we’ve brought forward this week’s Spot the Differential.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Aston Villa, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

OLLIE WATKINS

Five-time top 1k FPL finisher Tom Freeman on Villa under Gerrard and his Gameweek 13 plans 6
  • FPL ownership: 4.9%
  • Price: £7.2m
  • GW25-29 fixtures: eve | CRY | whu | BOU | che + lei

We’ve been big on Ollie Watkins (£7.2m) for a while now, having included him in Spot the Differential ahead of Gameweek 18.

At the time, the former Brentford striker had made a promising start to life under Unai Emery, returning in each of his three appearances across all competitions. And that form has continued since, having now found the net in four consecutive Gameweeks. In that time, he is averaging a whopping 8.5 points per match.

“I feel good, going into each game I feel confident. I feel like I am going to score goals now, which is a nice feeling for any striker. Any team I come up against I feel like I am going to have the beating of the centre-halves, so long as my team-mates play me the ball. I feel good but it is a shame we are not winning matches to top that off.” – Ollie Watkins

As for Aston Villa, they have now lost three matches in a row against Arsenal, Manchester City and Leicester City, but have remained competitive, scoring five goals.

Now, they will aim to get back on track when they visit Everton on Saturday in the first of four matches against teams below them in the standings. That run includes a guaranteed Gameweek 28 fixture at home to Bournemouth, which could be important for those FPL managers aiming to navigate the round without using a chip, plus a newly-announced Double Gameweek 29.

The 2022/23 season got off to a slow start for Watkins, but he is now one of the Premier League’s in-form strikers.

DWIGHT MCNEIL

  • FPL ownership: 0.3%
  • Price: £5.1m
  • GW25-29 fixtures: AVL + ars | nfo | BRE | che | TOT

Winger Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) has impressed for Everton under new manager Sean Dyche, developing into one of his side’s main creative outlets.

In his last three matches, he sits top at Goodison Park for final-third touches (77), passes received in the final-third (37), crosses (31) and big chances created (three).

In fact, no Premier League player bar Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) has attempted more crosses than McNeil in that period.

Stationed on the wing in Dyche’s 4-5-1 formation, it’s highly likely McNeil’s deliveries into the box will be one of Everton’s key attacking weapons in the coming weeks. Indeed, the Toffees are ranked first for successful crosses and joint-second for attempts from corners per game since Frank Lampard departed.

After securing a vital three points against Leeds United last time out, Everton now meet Aston Villa and Arsenal in Double Gameweek 25, which is key to McNeil’s FPL appeal. Although the second part of that double-header is particularly daunting, it’s worth remembering the Toffees beat the Gunners in the reverse fixture just a few weeks back. Games against Nottingham Forest and Brentford follow, before a guaranteed Blank Gameweek 28 clash with Chelsea.

McNeil is a talented player and under Dyche, should be heavily involved.

MATHEUS CUNHA

  • FPL ownership: 0.3%
  • Price: £5.5m
  • GW25-29 fixtures: ful + liv | TOT | new | LEE* | nfo

*potential blank, more info here

Matheus Cunha (£5.5m) arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid in January but is yet to open his account under Julen Lopetegui.

However, his arrival alongside Pablo Sarabia (£5.5m) should inject some more impetus into Wolves’ attack, once they have settled. He’s certainly racking up the shots, with six recorded against Bournemouth on Saturday.

In that match, Wolves were a bit unlucky not to score, registering 15 goal attempts with 12 of those efforts inside the box. Despite a hugely disappointing loss, it’s worth noting they have improved since the arrival of Lopetegui, winning their two previous games, which included an impressive 3-0 victory over Liverpool.

When handed a run of starts, Cunha does have pedigree: in a year-and-a-half at Hertha Berlin, he netted 12 times alongside seven assists, drawing comparisons with fellow countryman Roberto Firmino (£8.0m) based on his ability to drop into midfield and bring others into play.

Wolves have a Double Gameweek 25 up next against Fulham and Liverpool. They will also play in Blank Gameweek 28 if Marco Silva’s side beat Leeds United in the FA Cup fifth round, which is due to take place next week.

As for Cunha, it’s a punty move, but that is what this column is all about.

608 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Lignja
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    A. Darwin and Kilman
    B. Taa and Cunha

    1. The Rock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      A out of those but tbh I wouldn't bring in Nunez. Will he start both games? Will be reduced minutes from here on out.

      1. TheTinman
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Think he's coming into some form actually. Don't see Firmino as a genuine threat, and Gakpo looks worse.

        Also they're heading out of champions league so schedule will be easy enough as they're out of all cups.

  2. Shane86
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    -8

    Patterson -> Tarkowski
    Martinelli -> Saka
    Mitrovic -> Darwin
    Bruno -> Iwobi (one week punt soon to be Brighton player)

    Ideal transfers be would just be Bruno to Salah and Martinelli to Saka but I need to get another £3.5m. Can't even do Kane to Darwin still £0.6m short. This is what happens when you don't have a cheap enabler like Andreas.

    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I needed cash so I brought I'm Ferguson as I can get 11 out anyway and I'd make the transfer for him next week regardless

  3. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    40 mins ago

    Narrowed it down to 2 options
    A. Kane + Bruno > Darwin + Salah
    B. Trippier + Bruno > Tark + Salah

    B would lead to more hits down the line, but A keeps Kane

    1. Nazz
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Why more hits down the line with, b

      1. Nazz
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        What about Bruno + Shaw ---- Tark + salah

        1. Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Would prefer that but not enough funds

    2. Nazz
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      A doesn't keep kane

      1. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yup my bad. More hits down the line (getting Trippier back in) but keeps Kane in which might claw back those hit points

    3. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      A. Still think it's madness to lose Trippier. Man is a bps machine.

    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cor, not sure I'd want to lose Trippier all that much really.

    5. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  4. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Any changes to make here?

    Kepa
    Trent White Bueno
    Saka Martinelli Mahrez Andreas
    Haaland Kane Darwin

    Ward Rashford Trippier Shaw

    1. Nazz
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      No Salah?

      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        30 mins ago

        Can't really get him in without dropping Kane. And going Cancelo to Trent is much more important. So Mitrovic to Darwin instead.

        1. Snake Juice
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Same situation here -- feel iffy about dropping Kane and want to address Mitrovic first.

          Maybe just Darwin and Trent in for me.

  5. fylde2022
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Is it worth taking a hit on a defender?

    Arrizabalaga
    X Patterson White
    Andreas Saka Salah Odegaard
    Gnonto Kane Haaland

    Ward, X, X, X

    0ft
    0.1m itb
    No hits taken
    FH, BB, WC available

    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      It really just depends on your plan for future gameweeks.

      1. fylde2022
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Hoping to manage the next few gws with free transfers, possible wildcard for gw29, etc.
        I've got plans and set up for future BGWs and DGWs.

        1. TheTinman
          • 7 Years
          just now

          So I guess you need to decide if there is a player who plays in both 25 and 28 that you want to bring in.

          You could punt on Everton defender since you'll get 2GWs this week and they play in 28.

          Villa an option if you prefer their fixtures

  6. TheTinman
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Ederson
    TAA² White² Bueno² Patterson²
    Salah² Saka² Odegaard² Andreas
    Haaland Darwin²

    Ward Trippier⁰ Ferguson⁰ Rashford⁰

    Wish me luck!

  7. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Yes or no?

    Shaw and Bruno > Tark and Salah

    Here's the team:

    Kepa
    Shaw White Bueno
    Bruno Martinelli Mahrez Saka
    Haaland Kane Gnonto

    Ward Trip Rashford Botman

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      You will want them both back, probably immediately. Depends on transfer cost. I might sell Mahrez, he could be rested soon.

    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      No brainer

    3. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes

  8. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Is coleman nailed? Or shld i go tarko?

    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Tarko

      1. Gunnerssss
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Coleman not nailed?

        1. TheTinman
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Tarko is a better pick anyway. But no Patterson is almost back and nobody knows whether he will play or not.

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      He's first choice. But also a very old RB! Tarkowski is nailed, main set piece goal threat, looks good on BPS. I wouldn't consider Coleman over him if I had a straight choice.

  9. meule
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Ederson
    White Bueno Patterson Shaw trippier
    Mahrez Saka Martinelli Andreas Rashford
    Kane Haaland Toney

    A) Shaw and Mahrez to Salah and Tark ?
    B) Kane and Mahrez to Salah and Darwin ?

    1. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

  10. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    GW25: Kane + Bruno + Lewis -> Watkins + Salah + Taa (-4)

    Kepa
    White Taa Bueno
    Salah Saka (c) Andreas Odegaard
    Watkins Haaland Havertz
    - Shaw Rashford Trippier

    Gw26: Bueno to Espu

    Kepa
    White Espu TAA
    Salah Saka (c) Odegaard Rashford
    Watkins Haaland Havertz
    - Trippier Shaw Andreas

    GW27: TAA + Andreas -> Schar + Mitoma (-4) (1.4itb)

    Kepa
    Espu Shaw Trippier
    Salah Saka Mitoma (c) Rashford
    Watkins Havertz Haaland
    - Odegaard Schar White

    GW28: Salah + Shaw -> Mings + Mudryk (OR a in form mid that has dgw29(-4)

    Kepa
    White Trippier Schar Mings
    Saka Odegaard Mudryk
    Watkins Havertz Haaland (c)
    - Rashford Mitoma Espu

    GW29: White -> westham/Forest
    Odegaard -> Maddison (-4)

    (Bench boost)
    Kepa Ward
    Coufal Trippier Schar Mings Espu
    Saka Maddison Rashford Mitoma Mudryk
    Watkins Havertz Haaland

    Overall Three hits and BB29 and no others chips used

    Howz it guyz?

    1. The Mighty Hippo
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yeah, I really like this....good planning and the Maddison DGW pick is first class.

      1. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks mate, just need to find a better midfielder than Mudryk that plays in gw28 and also has dgw29. Hopefully someone will emerge from Chelsea.

        1. Eleven Hag
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Or just keep Salah and go with 10 players in gw28, avoid hit.

          This sounds much much better. Looks like I am set 🙂

    2. Utopsis
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      No Toney or Brentford doesn't feel right

      1. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I already have Havertz currently, will turn to Toney if things don't improve at Chelsea by gw27.

  11. pundit of punts
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    RMWCT 🙂

    Kepa - Raya
    TAA - White - Tarkowski - Guehi - Bueno
    Salah - Saka - Rashford - Odegaard - Mitoma
    Haaland - Darwin - Toney

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      What's your chip strategy and planned transfers?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Wouldn't pick White and not too happy to own Bueno myself, even though RAN has been even worse.

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Great but I want to know what's ur strategy for upcoming GWS ?

  12. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    KDB to Salah the easy move here or get Salah for Bruno with 2FTs?

    2FT 2.0ITB
    Kepa
    White Tark Patterson
    Saka Andreas KDB Bruno*
    Haaland Nketiah Mitro
    (Ward Rashford* Shaw* Trippier*)

  13. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Who scores more DGW25 only?

    a) Kane and Robertson

    b) Darwin and Mahrez

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      1. Swanniie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Deffo B

  14. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Think Trent starts both in DGW25?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Probably yes. Gomez apparently had a hamstring injury when he came off today, and he could deputise usually. Inky leave Milner who can play there too but I'm. Not sure if they'll do that. Seems preferred for midfield when he comes on now.

    2. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Now with CL also gone, they must surely go all in for the top 4 spot and Trent should start both games imo

  15. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best move here?

    A. Bruno/Schar -> Salah/Tark
    B. Bruno/Schar/Nketiah -> Saka/Robbo/Nunez -4

    Ederson
    White Bruno
    Odegaard Mahrez Andreas
    Haaland Kane Toney

    Kepa Shaw Rashford Fernandes Trippier Schar

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      It depends on your chip strategy but would you consider selling Shaw instead of Schar?

      I guess Shaw has a marginally better fixture (LIV) than Schar (MCI) in 26, but keeping Schar is a big help for GW28.

      I'd keep Nketiah.

