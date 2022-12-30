FPL Gameweek 18 differentials: Great fixtures for in-form Benrahma

Gameweek 18 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at West Ham United, Aston Villa and Chelsea, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

SAID BENRAHMA

FPL ownership : 0.9%

: 0.9% Price : £5.6m

: £5.6m GW18-22 fixtures: BRE | lee | wol | EVE | new

Said Benrahma (£5.6m) has scored West Ham United’s last three league goals, including two penalties.

The latest arrived against Arsenal in Gameweek 17, with the Algerian winger now looking to continue that form in Friday’s home meeting with former club Brentford. Notably, Thomas Frank’s side have conceded 12 goals in their last four away matches, a period which has seen them allow more shots than any other top-flight side.

Benrahma was often substituted last season, showing a lack of faith from manager David Moyes, yet his performances this term have generally been excellent. Indeed, the no. 22 has been the Hammers’ outstanding player of 2022/23, providing a constant threat down the left flank. Recent signs also suggest an improvement in his end product, with goals in the mid-season friendlies against Cambridge United and Udinese followed by his penalty at the Emirates on Boxing Day.

As for West Ham, they have suffered four defeats in a row and only scored 13 goals all season, but now face a run of opponents in the next four Gameweeks they would expect to beat given their recent top-half league finish and European exploits.

Benrahma is a confidence player, and with all of his attacking returns this season (three goals, one assist) arriving inside his last seven matches, is an intriguing differential pick.

OLLIE WATKINS

FPL ownership : 2.2%

: 2.2% Price : £7.1m

: £7.1m GW18-22 fixtures: tot | WOL | LEE | sou | LEI

Ollie Watkins (£7.1m) hasn’t had a great season so far, scoring just three league goals in 15 appearances, averaging 3.5 points per match.

However, he’s produced attacking returns (two goals, one assist) in each of his three appearances under Unai Emery in all competitions, and could be set to kick on in the coming weeks.

Watkins missed a couple of good chances against Liverpool on Boxing Day, but after seeing his early strike ruled out for offside, found the net with a 59th-minute header which bought Villa back into the game. All four of his shots in Gameweek 17 arrived inside the box, two of which were deemed ‘big chances’ by Opta.

Now, his pace and movement will ask plenty of questions of a Tottenham Hotspur backline that has conceded a whopping 13 goals in their last six matches, more than any other top-flight side from Gameweek 12 onwards bar Leeds United. Appealing fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers (h), Leeds United (h), Southampton (a) and Leicester City (h) follow, with Villa placed sixth on our Season Ticker for attacking difficulty in that timeframe.

Watkins could be one of the winners of Emery’s attacking 4-2-2-2 system, and presents FPL managers with a real differential pick up front.

CESAR AZPILICUETA

FPL ownership : 1.6%

: 1.6% Price : £4.8m

: £4.8m GW18-22 fixtures: nfo | MCI + ful | CRY | liv | FUL

The injury suffered by Reece James (£5.8m) on Tuesday may not be as bad as first feared, but is likely to rule him out for three to four weeks.

As a result, Cesar Azpilicueta (£4.8m) could be set to deputise, with the Blues’ appealing trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday followed by Double Gameweek 19 and a home meeting with London rivals Crystal Palace.

The Spaniard is more conservative than James in his forays up-field but has produced a steady stream of assists over the years with the odd goal.

Across his 37-minute appearance in Gameweek 17, it’s worth noting Azpilicueta successfully completed both of his attempted crosses. Given that only Bournemouth have allowed more crosses from their left flank than Nottingham Forest in 2022/23, his deliveries from wide areas could be key. It feels like a matchup to target, too, given that Steve Cooper’s side succumbed to a ninth defeat of the Premier League season last time out, as they were outclassed 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Under Graham Potter, Chelsea’s results have been a bit of a mixed bag. However, £4.8m isn’t a lot to spend on a defender, with Azpilicueta a solid under-the-radar pick who can not only capitalise on Double Gameweek 19 but also the surrounding fixtures.