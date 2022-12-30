78
Spot the Differential December 30

FPL Gameweek 18 differentials: Great fixtures for in-form Benrahma

78 Comments
Gameweek 18 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at West Ham United, Aston Villa and Chelsea, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

SAID BENRAHMA

  • FPL ownership: 0.9%
  • Price: £5.6m
  • GW18-22 fixtures: BRE | lee | wol | EVE | new

Said Benrahma (£5.6m) has scored West Ham United’s last three league goals, including two penalties.

The latest arrived against Arsenal in Gameweek 17, with the Algerian winger now looking to continue that form in Friday’s home meeting with former club Brentford. Notably, Thomas Frank’s side have conceded 12 goals in their last four away matches, a period which has seen them allow more shots than any other top-flight side.

Benrahma was often substituted last season, showing a lack of faith from manager David Moyes, yet his performances this term have generally been excellent. Indeed, the no. 22 has been the Hammers’ outstanding player of 2022/23, providing a constant threat down the left flank. Recent signs also suggest an improvement in his end product, with goals in the mid-season friendlies against Cambridge United and Udinese followed by his penalty at the Emirates on Boxing Day.

As for West Ham, they have suffered four defeats in a row and only scored 13 goals all season, but now face a run of opponents in the next four Gameweeks they would expect to beat given their recent top-half league finish and European exploits.

Benrahma is a confidence player, and with all of his attacking returns this season (three goals, one assist) arriving inside his last seven matches, is an intriguing differential pick.

OLLIE WATKINS

  • FPL ownership: 2.2%
  • Price: £7.1m
  • GW18-22 fixtures: tot | WOL | LEE | sou | LEI

Ollie Watkins (£7.1m) hasn’t had a great season so far, scoring just three league goals in 15 appearances, averaging 3.5 points per match.

However, he’s produced attacking returns (two goals, one assist) in each of his three appearances under Unai Emery in all competitions, and could be set to kick on in the coming weeks.

Watkins missed a couple of good chances against Liverpool on Boxing Day, but after seeing his early strike ruled out for offside, found the net with a 59th-minute header which bought Villa back into the game. All four of his shots in Gameweek 17 arrived inside the box, two of which were deemed ‘big chances’ by Opta.

Now, his pace and movement will ask plenty of questions of a Tottenham Hotspur backline that has conceded a whopping 13 goals in their last six matches, more than any other top-flight side from Gameweek 12 onwards bar Leeds United. Appealing fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers (h), Leeds United (h), Southampton (a) and Leicester City (h) follow, with Villa placed sixth on our Season Ticker for attacking difficulty in that timeframe.

Watkins could be one of the winners of Emery’s attacking 4-2-2-2 system, and presents FPL managers with a real differential pick up front.

CESAR AZPILICUETA

  • FPL ownership: 1.6%
  • Price: £4.8m
  • GW18-22 fixtures: nfo | MCI + ful | CRY | liv | FUL

The injury suffered by Reece James (£5.8m) on Tuesday may not be as bad as first feared, but is likely to rule him out for three to four weeks.

As a result, Cesar Azpilicueta (£4.8m) could be set to deputise, with the Blues’ appealing trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday followed by Double Gameweek 19 and a home meeting with London rivals Crystal Palace.

The Spaniard is more conservative than James in his forays up-field but has produced a steady stream of assists over the years with the odd goal.

Across his 37-minute appearance in Gameweek 17, it’s worth noting Azpilicueta successfully completed both of his attempted crosses. Given that only Bournemouth have allowed more crosses from their left flank than Nottingham Forest in 2022/23, his deliveries from wide areas could be key. It feels like a matchup to target, too, given that Steve Cooper’s side succumbed to a ninth defeat of the Premier League season last time out, as they were outclassed 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Under Graham Potter, Chelsea’s results have been a bit of a mixed bag. However, £4.8m isn’t a lot to spend on a defender, with Azpilicueta a solid under-the-radar pick who can not only capitalise on Double Gameweek 19 but also the surrounding fixtures.

  1. Maddamotha
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    Damn guys... Having second thoughts about KDB.
    Salah's next 2 look good as well. KDB is facing Chelsea in gw19.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      I don't think Chelsea presents any issue for the Belgian juggernaut.

      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        This

      2. Maddamotha
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Still think Brentford is a better game for Liverpool and Salah though.

    2. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Nonsense

  2. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    Bench one of?

    Shaw
    Gabriel
    Martinelli
    Cucurella

    1. alsybach
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      Gabriel or shaw

    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Tough one but Shaw or cucu tough one

  3. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Koulibabli worth the extra £££ over Azpiliceta & Cucu?

    My main criteria is security of starts

    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Wow had a shocker with the names there

    2. ResultatFar
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Cucu is by far the best pick of the three

  4. Il Capitano
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    1FT 0ITB

    Kepa
    Trippier Walker White
    KDB Rashford Martinelli Almiron
    Haaland Kane Darwin

    Ward - Andreas Bueno James*

    Roll and hope Walker starts?

  5. alsybach
    • 13 Years
    39 mins ago

    Play
    1.shaw
    or
    2.white?
    And
    Play

    A. Wilson
    Or
    B. Martinelli

    It’s a tricky one this week!

    1. ididnt
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      1. B

    2. Gazzpfc
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Shaw and Martinelli

    3. Il Capitano
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      1 B

  6. alsybach
    • 13 Years
    39 mins ago

    KDB ->Salah. For a minus 4?

    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Madness. Even if KDB is benched as he can still return & he has a double the week after. imo

      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        Would’ve said yes if you desperately want to captain salah

    2. JoeSoap
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      No unless you are thinking of captaining

    3. Would Ed Woodward
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Someone on here said KDB's floor was scoring off the bench which means he's definitely getting at least a goal no matter what.

    4. Il Capitano
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      Nah

    5. mdm
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes

  7. Admiral Benson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Wilson back in training and “in a better place” according to Howe.

    Start Wilson or Andreas?

    1. Would Ed Woodward
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Never trust Eddie Howe.

      1. chocolove
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        And marco silva

    2. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      I could obviously be completely wrong but why chuck a recovering Wilson back in when Wood had a decent game last? I'm trying to convince myself.

      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        Ben Dinnery agrees, fwiw

        https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1608770571306762240?t=rP3iRQpMO6csGnkCrqQb-w&s=19

    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Thanks gents. Andreas in my XI

  8. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    It's getting harder and harder to justify differentials

    The three players I'd suggest under 5% are Akanji, Botman and Havertz, but maybe they've already been covered here. Estupiñán might be quite useful soon too

    1. Bishopool
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      WestHam players have promising fixtures.

      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yup. But just like Southampton, a struggling team with great fixtures just means they're a great fixture for that *other* team

  9. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    1. Koulibaly

    2. Cucurella

    1. dshv
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Cucu

  10. No Professionals
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Kepa
    Cancelo Trippier White
    KDB Saka Rashford Almiron
    Haaland Darwin Martial

    Ward Andreas Bueno James*
    0.4 1ft

    A) KDB to Salah
    B) James to cucurella
    C) martial to mitrovic

    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      B

    2. JoeSoap
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      B of them choices though would think of saving

  11. Bishopool
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    That Chelseas DGW seems a bit overrated. Home game against ManC and away against in form "derby" with Fulham. Seeing also Chelseas form it can be that these are low scoring 0:1 loss and 1:1 tie.

    1. Bishopool
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      * away game against in form Fulham ("London derby")

    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      It's the fixtures around it

      I haven't seen talk of a Free Hit just for that DGW, but folks are going in because of their short, mid and long-term fixture lists

      1. Bishopool
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        yeah, there are some opportunities. I was thinking loudly 🙂

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      And their next double is going to be liv LIV. Happy enough without any Chelsea in my team

      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Lots of Kepa saves coming in those two DGWs, to be fair

        Not bothered with anybody else

        1. Bishopool
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          yea, but I dont see CS-s

          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Me neither, in the DGWs. It's why I've gone cold on Cucu

  12. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Pick one to bench

    Almiron
    Rashford
    Mount
    Martial
    Darwin
    Andreas

    It has to be Andreas, right?

    1. JoeSoap
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Probably Andreas

    2. TeddiPonza
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Andreas

    3. FredBiffa
      5 mins ago

      Andreas

    4. mdm
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Andreas or Darwin. Probably Andreas just..

    5. Rohirrims
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Martial

    6. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Cheers guys

  13. JoeSoap
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    A. Wilson>Mitro (not convinced he will start)
    B. James>Shaw/Botman/other (0.3 in bank)

    D Gea
    Trippier, Cancelo, White
    KDB, Almiron, Martinelli, Rash, Andreas
    Haaland, Nunez
    Ward, Wilson, Bueno, James

    1. TeddiPonza
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      Save transfer

      1. JoeSoap
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks though if Wilson doesn't play I am very light on the bench. Would save if I thought he would start or even play at some stage.

    2. 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      I have the same team as you.

      I'm either keeping a FT back or selling Wilson for Mitro. Tempted to just get Mitro in tbh.

      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        This Leeds fixture is the reason I ever considered Wilson over Mitro in the first place. Next up is Arsenal, which is when we're sure he'd start

        Mitro has emerged as the winner here, as things stand. I'd make that free move

      2. JoeSoap
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks though apparently Mitro is on 4 yellows which doesn't help. You know what will happen if we transfer in.

    3. mdm
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      A by mile

      1. JoeSoap
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks

  14. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Start Bueno or Patterson?

    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bueno might not start. If they both start, they have quite the chance of negative points this GW

      Are you doing this to keep James through his injury? If so, I'd take the hit instead

  15. FredBiffa
    20 mins ago

    Toney > mitro?

    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Nope

    2. Ninja Škrtel
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      yes

    3. mdm
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      No brainer. Mitro in the form of his life. Hatrick against depleted SOU loading...

      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        These are reasons to buy Mitro, yes

        But there isn't really a reason to sell Toney this GW. Not against West Ham, while fully fit and not yet banned

        1. Fitzy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          He needs to sell someone to get Mitro

          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Yes, but not someone capable of matching Mitro this GW

            Remember that the only problem with Toney this season is his looming ban. He's third amongst strikers for a reason, and he can explode any time. You just won't want to bet on it...

            But yeah, that's what I mean. Reasons to buy Mitro exist, but not reasons to sell Toney. Not this GW, at least

  16. No Salah
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    My defence is Walker, Trippier, Shaw

    Have 1FT. Should I do James to Robbo or roll it?

    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      James to Robbo, yes

      I'd probably start Robbo over Walker here. Walker's attacking threat has been minimal for ages now

  17. Blue Moon Rising
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Martial to Mitro?

  18. Ayzay112728
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    1 FT , 1.3m ITB
    Kepa
    Trippier, Cancelo, Shaw
    KDB ,Almiron, Martinelli,Rashford
    Haaland, Martial, Nunez
    Bench -, Ward ,Andreas, Patterson, James

    Best James replacement:

    A) White
    B) Cucurella
    C) Robbo
    D) Roll this week and decide next week

    And bench 1:

    1. Martial
    2. Andreas
    3. James replacement

    1. Ayzay112728
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Forgot option 4 for bench - Shaw

  19. Bishopool
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Anybody else with Ward today? 9 saves at least? 🙂

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Benched for the king of saves (Raya)

  20. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Use a FT to sell Laporte or Wilson?

    Kepa
    Trippier White Laporte
    Salah KDB Rashford Martinelli
    Haaland Martial Wilson

    Ward Andreas Bueno Patterson

  21. CelticBhoy1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Start Shaw or Saliba?

  22. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    A) James to Robbo
    B) James to Shaw
    C) Save ft

    Ederson
    Trippier White Castagne
    Kdb Trossard Rashford Martinelli
    Harland Darwin Wilson
    (Ward Andreas Bueno James)

