Watchlist December 30

The FPL Watchlist: Who are the best medium-term player picks?

The Scout Picks may be the jewel in the crown of this site but arguably more important is The Watchlist, given that few of us regularly indulge in one-week punts.

In this series, we look at the stand-out Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options over a four-to-six-week lookahead.

The Watchlist is visible on the sidebar of this page and has been updated ahead of the Gameweek 18 deadline, with the new standings and the major changes detailed below.

With this article strand focusing on medium-term thinking, unsurprisingly not a great deal has changed from the pre-Boxing Day refresh as we try wherever possible to avoid making any knee-jerk decisions.

ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

Players are selected and ranked according to factors such as form, club injuries, forthcoming fixtures, Rate My Team’s points projections and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous update or if they are a new entry into the tables.

We typically toe the line with FPL’s definition of ‘form’ (average points accrued in matches played over the last 30 days) but allowances are sometimes made for players missing because of/coming back from injury.

The key for the factors you’ll see in the below tables is as follows:

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL GOALKEEPERS

The only change to our goalkeeping pecking order sees Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.5m) rise to number one spot and trade places with Danny Ward (£4.1m).

We’d held back on a top-of-the-podium spot for Kepa before Boxing Day, with his fitness status not quite 100% certain and there being a lingering question over whether Edouard Mendy (£4.8m) could get the nod instead.

Kepa duly lined up between the posts against Bournemouth, collecting a save point and two bonus points en route to a nine-point haul.

He’s now averaging more points per match (5.4) than any other first-choice goalkeeper this season.

Kepa has that perfect blend of playing for a team just about strong enough to get a handful of clean sheets but not watertight enough to prevent him from accumulating those all-important saves – an ideal mix for a £4.5m FPL goalkeeper.

Our Rate My Team tool has him as the best-value goalkeeper over the next four Gameweeks; the Double Gameweek helps no end.

One other thing to mention here is that we’ve dropped Gavin Bazunu (£4.5m) from seventh in our Watchlist and not (yet) replaced him. Southampton’s fixtures are very good over the next six Gameweeks and we’re not giving up hope of a few clean sheets arriving on the way, hence leaving Romain Perraud (£4.4m) in the below list.

But while Perraud, FPL’s leading shot-taker among defenders, has other strings to his bow, Bazunu might not even be between the sticks to enjoy the upcoming fixtures due to a real dip in form.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL DEFENDERS

We’re resisting the urge to tinker too much here after just one Gameweek, simply replacing one injured Chelsea player, Reece James (£5.8m), with an available team-mate in the form of Marc Cucurella (£5.2m).

Let’s be honest, there’s no real stand-out replacement from the Blues who can a) offer us the same attacking threat that James did or b) guarantee us week-in, week-out starts.

No defender has made more league starts under Graham Potter than Cucurella (seven), at least, with Ben Chilwell’s (£5.8m) current injury depriving the Spaniard of a positional rival in the short term.

Images from the training ground suggest that Chilwell is back on the grass but after over two months out, we might not see the England international in competitive action until well into January.

Cucurella is perhaps more of a three-week purchase for those in a luxury position to make such a move.

The Double Gameweek itself doesn’t scream clean sheets (v Man City and Fulham) but there are at least two bites at the cherry.

And the two fixtures around it, against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, involve meetings with the sides with the two lowest expected goals (xG) tallies in their last six matches.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL MIDFIELDERS

 

1

1

314 Comments
  1. Jones Kusi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    Thoughts?
    James > Robertson

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes.

    2. Bluetiger1
      just now

      Yes

  2. Pascal's Triangle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    NEWCASTLE | Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson:

    1. polis
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Good insight here

      1. Pascal's Triangle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

    2. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Is that a direct quote?

  3. Mr Ozil
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    Morning All,

    Who to bench?

    A- Andreas
    B- Martial
    C- Martienlli

    1. polis
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

  4. Pascal's Triangle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    NEWCASTLE | Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson:
    "Callum has improved. He trained with us yesterday so he's in a better place."

    Jonjo Shelvey and Emil Krafth are out, while Howe reported "a couple of other niggles within the squad".

    1. Etihader
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      I am sure Callum will play.

      1. GoonerSteve
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Sounds positive. I've got Andreas first sub so will likely hold.

        Wondering if KDB to Salah makes sense, instead.

    2. polis
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      Sounds like he'lll get some minutes. Will Wood get benched straight away? Not so sure.

      1. GoonerSteve
        • 13 Years
        36 mins ago

        Good point

      2. Etihader
        • 9 Years
        27 mins ago

        Wood is a 100% bench option. If it was Isak, you could argue whether he would be immediately benched. But this is no problem with Wood.

    3. Junks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      This does not help.

  5. Junks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    Wilson & Ward to Mitro & Kepa -4

    Yay or Nay?

    1. polis
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Who's your other keeper?

      1. Junks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        Iversen unfortunately

        1. polis
          • 11 Years
          13 mins ago

          Iversen out instead?

          1. Junks
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            11 mins ago

            Ideally yes but im .1 off

            1. polis
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Ah.

              Just don't love a hit for a playing keeper. Looks like Wilson will get some game time this week too.

              1. Junks
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Yeah just seen that re Wilson... think I'll stick and roll the transfer this week

  6. Salarrivederci
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    Gtg? 1.2 ITB and 0 FTs.
    Only really considering Iversen -> Kepa (-4)

    Ward
    Cancelo - Trippier - Cresswell
    KDB - Salah - Rashford - Andreas
    Haaland (C) - Havertz - Martial

    (Iversen, Bailey, Bueno, Patterson)

    1. Malkmus
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Looks good

  7. Dags
    44 mins ago

    Who do I get for James?
    Arri
    White | Shaw | Trip
    Marti | Salah | Kdb | Almiron
    Darwin | Haaland | Martial

    Ward | James | Summer | Bueno 0.1 ITB
    I do not want Botman, Cucu, Dunk, Cress. Want to get Dalot at some point too. Do not want city def.
    I am thinking about -
    A- Martinez [Double up Utd for next 2 and then get Botman or someone else]
    B- Perisic [For next 3 and then get Dunk or someone else]
    C- Ream/Diop [for next 2 and then get Botman or someone else]
    Any other ideas?

    1. polis
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      Hold this week and reassess next

      1. Bluetiger1
        13 mins ago

        Agree

      2. Dags
        9 mins ago

        Want to maximize points from defenders. Front 7 won't change besides Martial. Which defender gets the most points in the next 2?

        1. polis
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Fair enough. It's a lottery but would probably double Utd for next two then.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      A of those. Spurs & Fulham defences are awful, wouldn't go there

  8. Malkmus
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    Morning all. Which is best combo

    A - white and nketiah (would be my only arsenal)
    B - 4.5m def (burn / botman / ream etc) and martial (have rashford)

    Ta

    1. Razor Ramon
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      1. Malkmus
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks. What I was thinking

  9. HollywoodXI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Play White or Shaw?

    Open Controls
    1. Dags
      just now

      Shaw

  10. FantasyClub
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Is there a rotation risk for Robbo with Tsimikas?

    1. polis
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yep, but not a sizeable one.

      1. FantasyClub
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        He’s a better pick than Shaw or someone else at his price point or lower right?

        1. FantasyClub
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          At Robbos price point I mean

          1. polis
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            I'd have Robbo over Shaw if I could afford

            1. FantasyClub
              • 1 Year
              just now

              I think Matip is also a good option. Has an attacking threat

  11. jamesuk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Been itching to swap KDB for Mo for a few weeks now. Is this the week I should pull the trigger?

    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Lol! You had unlimited transfers for 2 months, one of those weeks would have been the week...

      1. jamesuk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I was going to pull the trigger on KDB until I saw his performance in the Carabao cup. So that's why I didn't swap him out then.

    2. Malkmus
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Get both

