FPL Blank/Double Gameweeks: Which teams have the best fixtures?

Blank/Double Gameweek 25, regulation Gameweek 26, Double Gameweek 27, Blank Gameweek 28, Double Gameweek 29…

Trying to make sense of the medium-term schedule is a head-scratcher for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers at present.

Tuesday’s announcement that Gameweek 29 will be a ‘double’ for 12 teams added to the confusion.

Here, we take an emergency ‘frisk’ of the fixtures for each Premier League club.

To do this, we’ll be using our customisable Season Ticker to help.

You can delete individual Gameweeks with this tool (see the highlighted trash can icons above), which can come in handy when a Free Hit is in play and you want to plan your free transfers around this chip.

GAMEWEEK 25-31: SEASON TICKER OVERVIEW

The seven-week lookahead is shown in our Season Ticker above and is sorted by fixture difficulty.

It’s worth mentioning here that the full Blank Gameweek 28 picture will be known in a week’s time after the completion of the FA Cup fifth round. As many as 10 teams will blank, with the full details available here.

A bit further down the line, Blank Gameweek 32 will also feature between zero to four blanks as a result of the clash with the FA Cup semi-finals.

It’s not just the supposed quality of fixture that matters in the Season Ticker but also the quantity, with teams playing the highest number of games in with a better chance of appearing higher up.

Speaking of which…

GAMEWEEK 25-31: NUMBER OF FIXTURES

No. of fixtures in Gameweeks 25-31
8 or 9Liverpool
8Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Nottingham Forest
7 or 8Brentford, Brighton, Leeds, Leicester, Southampton, West Ham, Wolves
7Newcastle
6 or 7Fulham, Man City, Man Utd, Spurs

Liverpool will have the highest number of fixtures in Gameweeks 25-31 (nine) if, and only if, Fulham are knocked out by Leeds United in the FA Cup fifth round.

Manchester United will ‘double’ in Gameweek 29 but one blank is already confirmed (Gameweek 25) and another is very likely to follow in Gameweek 28, so they are set to end up with the joint-fewest number of games (six) throughout this period.

Fulham, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur don’t have any ‘doubles’ over the next six Gameweeks and could all blank in Gameweek 28; that looks very likely to happen in the cases of City and Spurs.

Two doubles/one possible blankLiverpool
Two doubles/one definite blank/one possible blankBrentford, Brighton
One double/no blanksArsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Nottingham Forest
One double/one possible blankLeeds, Leicester, Southampton, West Ham, Wolves
One double/one definite blankNewcastle
One double/one definite blank/one possible blankMan Utd
No doubles/one possible blankFulham, Man City, Spurs

Arsenal are among seven teams who guarantee FPL managers a fixture in each of the next seven Gameweeks.

Alll of these seven clubs also have one Double Gameweek apiece: Arsenal and Everton play twice in Gameweek 25, while Villa, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Palace and Forest all ‘double’ in Gameweek 29.

CLUB BY CLUB

In this section, we look at the good and the bad of each Premier League club’s fixture run.

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

  1. tsintisin
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Which one? Both -4

    A) Salah+Mitro
    B) Kane+Gakpo

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A if Mitro is fit.

      Open Controls
  2. UnitednationsXI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    Morning folks, which hit would you take here with 3.4m itb

    Kepa
    White Taa Ake — Trip Patterson
    Odegaard Salah Martenelli Andreas — Rash
    Haaland Darwin Gnonto

    A: Martenelli >> Saka (-4)..long term move
    B: Andreas >> Mahrez (-4)..bigger upgrade and moves me away from 442 to 352

    Open Controls
    1. Firmino
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Martinelli should start both games now after the benching. Depends on your chip strategy really. A hit for Saka could be worth it but probably not if you wildcard in GW27.

      Open Controls
  3. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    have this Arsenal three:

    White
    Ode
    Nketiah

    Who do I sacrifice for Saka and is it worth a hit to do so?

    Open Controls
    1. Firmino
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm in the same situation. Probably going without Saka still, gets me another DGW player rather than switch one of Arsenal assets. Looking at the underlying numbers Saka was rather lucky to outscore Odegaard/Nketiah so heavily in the last two gameweeks. I think this site really overrates him and I'm happy to with Salah as the captain and hope to benefit from that.

      Open Controls
      1. Firmino
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        *go

        Open Controls
    2. Firmino
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Also White was great against Villa, should be nailed for now. Everton game looks to be lowscoring so defender could be a better pick than triple attack.

      Open Controls
  4. Neevesy
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    A) Castagne (Ars A)
    B) Kilman (Ful A, Liv A) - 4
    C) Mykolenko (Villa H, Ars A) - 4
    D) Other (have Tarkowski)

    Open Controls
    1. Firmino
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Depends on your chip strategy but not B

      Open Controls
    2. artvandelay316
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Don't like any of those options. You sure you wouldn't prefer to just roll transfer and play one person less? Might actually help in another week, as it's highly likely you'll want rid of whoever you choose.

      Open Controls
  5. Firmino
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Would you start

    A) Ake
    B) Bueno

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      just now

      А

      Open Controls
  6. Mr Ozil
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who do you think will score more?

    A- Darwin + TAA -4
    B- Darwin + VVD
    C- Salah + Gnonto

    Open Controls
    1. Firmino
      • 7 Years
      just now

      C if you captain him

      Open Controls
  7. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Thoughts on mahrez minutes, will he play?

    Open Controls
    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Consensus seems to be yes. An unknown with Pep though

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      just now

      no one except Pep knows Im playing him hoping he starts

      Open Controls
  8. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    KEPA (WARD)
    WHITE BUENO NECO Shaw Trippier
    SAKA ODE Rashford Bruno Mitoma
    HAALAND KANE MITROVIC

    2 FTs 0.5 ITB
    A) Bruno + Kane > Salah + Darwin
    B) Kane + Shaw > Darwin + Trent

    Anything else? Only way I can get Salah is downgrading Kane

    Open Controls
    1. artvandelay316
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Feel that Trent (and 3 Pool in general) is unnecessary. Do A.

      Open Controls
  9. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    What to do guys, plan was to get rid of bruno but with KDB also injured.. 2 FT 0 ITB..

    Thinking of KDB, Schar + Mitro to Salah, Tark and Watkins for -4pts... leaving me with 10 at best to play...

    Kepa
    White Bueno Lewis Tark
    Salah Saka
    Mitro Haaland Nketiah

    Ward, Rash, Bruno, Mitoma, Trippier

    Open Controls
  10. Najj
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Which one?

    1) Salah+Darwin+Tark
    2) Salah+TAA+Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. artvandelay316
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I did number 1 last night and feel satisfied with that move.

      Open Controls
  11. Mufc202020
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    A) Botman to VVD (-4)
    B) Trippier to TAA (-4)
    C) Neither, start with 10 players

    Open Controls

