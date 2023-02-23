436
Team News February 23

Early FPL Gameweek 25 team and injury news

We’re summarising what we know on the team news front ahead of Gameweek 25 in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Round-ups of the pre-match press conferences will supersede this piece and help finalise our predicted line-ups but in the meantime, this article takes an early look at the injury situation across the top flight.

Thursday’s presser times are listed here, with 11 more to follow on Friday.

FULHAM V WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Tom Cairney (shin) and Neeskens Kebano (Achilles) remain out, while Marco Silva said in the aftermath of Saturday’s win over Brighton that he didn’t know if Aleksandar Mitrovic (foot) will be “able to play the next game or not” because a “minor injury”. Mitrovic has since been sighted in training ground images on Wednesday but wasn’t pictured doing teamwork.

Hwang Hee-chan (hamstring), Boubacar Traore (hamstring), Chiquinho (knee) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) remain out for Wolves but Mario Lemina returns from suspension on Friday.

EVERTON V ASTON VILLA

It remains to be seen if Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) can play any part in Everton’s Double Gameweek 25 after his recent injury woes, while Andros Townsend (ACL) remains out. Nathan Patterson (knee) and James Garner (back) should be back in contention after featuring for the under-21s last Friday, however, and Sean Dyche said that he “thinks” Amadou Onana‘s ongoing niggly knee injury is “manageable”. 

Diego Carlos (Achilles) has been back in training following his lengthy lay-off but Saturday’s game against Everton may come too soon, with Unai Emery last week saying the stopper “needed time” to work his way back to fitness. The Villa boss had previously said Robin Olsen would “be in the squad” to face Arsenal last weekend, so we await word on whether his no-show was due to the same “small problem” or a separate issue.

LEEDS UNITED V SOUTHAMPTON

Rodrigo Moreno (ankle) and Stuart Dallas (knee) are still out, while it remains to be seen if Marc Roca (muscle) is any closer to being in contention after being rated as “touch and go” for the trip to Everton – a match he ended up missing. Archie Gray (ankle), Adam Forshaw (hip) and Luis Sinisterra (muscle) have all been on the sidelines lately but shouldn’t be too far away, while Max Wober (shoulder) will be assessed after picking up an injury at the weekend. Pascal Struijk was expected back for that clash at Goodison Park after observing the concussion protocol but complained of “fogginess” in a training session on Friday and missed out.

Tino Livramento (knee) and Juan Larios (muscle) remain out, while Ruben Selles will hopefully tell us on Friday if Che Adams has recovered after an unspecified issue forced him to miss the win over Chelsea. 

LEICESTER CITY V ARSENAL

James Justin (Achilles) and Sammy Braybrooke (knee) are long-term absentees, while Jonny Evans (thigh) has lurched from one fitness issue to the next as his unavailability drags on.

Mohamed Elneny (knee) remains out long term, while it’s doubtful whether Gabriel Jesus (knee) is ready to feature competitively after his recent rehab work on the Arsenal training ground; local media are sticking with the suggestion of a March return for the striker. Thomas Partey has missed the last two matches with a muscle injury, so further word is awaited on his condition.

WEST HAM UNITED V NOTTINGHAM FOREST

The latest is awaited on Lucas Paqueta (shoulder) and Kurt Zouma (hip) after their recent absences, while Maxwel Cornet (calf) only returned to the club on Monday to continue the next part of his recovery and will likely be some distance from a playing return

Willy Boly (hamstring), Scott McKenna (hamstring), Dean Henderson (thigh), Cheikhou Kouyate (hamstring), Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Giulian Biancone (ACL) and Omar Richards (leg) remain out while Jesse Lingard is an ongoing doubt with knee and Achilles “niggles” and Serge Aurier (calf) has ruled himself out for up to two weeks with the “muscle fatigue” that forced him off on Saturday. Ryan Yates (illness) could be back, however, and long-term absentee Moussa Niakhate (hamstring) has rejoined training recently.

BOURNEMOUTH V MANCHESTER CITY

Lewis Cook (knee), David Brooks (hamstring), Lloyd Kelly (calf) and Illia Zabarnyi (ankle) all sat out the win over Wolves, a victory that came at a cost as Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) and Jordan Zemura (knock) picked up injuries. Jefferson Lerma had to be substituted after struggling with illness during the game, meanwhile.

John Stones (hamstring) was the only City player on the sidelines last weekend but even he will be not far off a return, with his 3-4 week recovery timeframe not far away. Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte then missed the midweek draw with RB Leipzig due to illness, so further word is awaited on their respective conditions.

“Kevin and Laporte [are missing through] illness. They are not ready for tomorrow.

“It is what it is. During the season, unfortunately sometimes that happens.

“He (De Bruyne) didn’t feel good right after the game against Nottingham. Yesterday Aymer didn’t feel well.” – Pep Guardiola, speaking on Tuesday

CRYSTAL PALACE V LIVERPOOL

Joel Ward (calf) was scheduled to return to training this week and Tyrick Mitchell looks set to recover after picking up an ankle injury in the draw with Brentford, a match that James Tomkins missed due to personal reasons. Media reports suggest that Wilfried Zaha (hamstring) is “unlikely” to be back for the visit of Liverpool, while Sam Johnstone (calf) could be out for six weeks. Nathan Ferguson stepped up his return by playing in Monday’s under-21 match.

Thiago Alcantara (hip), Luis Diaz (knee), Ibrahima Konate (muscle) and Calvin Ramsay (knee) remain on the sidelines, while Joe Gomez (hamstring) will need to be assessed after appearing to pick up a problem in midweek. The shoulder injury sustained by Darwin Nunez in Saturday’s win over Newcastle looks has amounted to naught, as the Uruguayan striker was back in action in Tuesday’s defeat to Real Madrid. Arthur Melo (muscle) could be among the substitutes this weekend, having rejoined training recently

“We will see. He showed a little bit a sign but then we just made a decision. Now we will see and he will get checked tomorrow.” – Jurgen Klopp on whether Joe Gomez picked up an injury

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR V CHELSEA

Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee), Hugo Lloris (knee) and Yves Bissouma (ankle) are all on the medium-to-long-term injury list but Spurs have no known fresh concerns ahead of the visit of Chelsea. 

Armando Broja (ACL), Christian Pulisic (knee), Edouard Mendy (finger) and N’Golo Kante (hamstring) remain out for the Blues, while more news is awaited on Cesar Azpilicueta after the long-serving defender took a nasty kick to the head in Saturday’s defeat to Southampton and was hospitalised. The Spaniard has since been discharged.

“Following a concussion injury sustained during Saturday’s game against Southampton, César Azpilicueta has been discharged from hospital and is recovering well at Cobham.

“The club’s medical team are closely monitoring César’s condition, adhering to the important concussion protocols in place to ensure his safety.

“César observed training today, before he starts working towards returning to the pitch.” – Chelsea statement on Tuesday

  1. Mufc202020
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    A) Botman to VVD (-4)
    B) Trippier to TAA (-4)
    C) Neither, start with 10 players

    Thoughts appreciated!

    1. The Biscuitmen
      just now

      Could get behind A, I feel Trippier is worth keeping for his xA and BPS potential.

  2. dannyreeves1977
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Have to bring in one of the following from Everton. Which one?

    A. Iwobi
    B. McNeil

  3. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    I made my transfers last night and ended up selling Shaw over my 2nd Newcastle defender.

    I imagine quite a few people are in a similar spot, but here's the reasoning.

    Unless you want to FH in 28, keeping a Newcastle defender is preferable to keeping Shaw imo.
    The fixtures are:

    Blank liv SOU Blank for Shaw
    Blank mcy WOL nfo for Burn/Botman

    In 26, you will most likely have 3 better defenders to play anyway than either Newcastle or United fixture wise. White, Tarkowski, etc.

    In 27, everyone has good fixtures so Shaw having a nice one in SOU isn't really that much of a benefit although he is very good for sure.

    In 28 is when you get the reward for keeping a Burn/Botman. It allows you to field an extra player vs nfo without needing another transfer.

    In 29, we'll be able to reassess after the break and bring Shaw back in if need be but Newcastle double anyway so Shaw would then come back in for someone like Tarkowski.

    It just works out a little nicer and saves a transfer. Helps for me that I bought Shaw a week late so only lose like 0.2m on him. But team value doesn't really matter much this year anyway so just roll with it.

    1. footballcandy
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      Sounds very reasonable! Would take all of this into consideration for my question below

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      57 mins ago

      Went through the same process & couldn't agree more. Keeping Schär. Shaw can come back in 29

    3. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I have both Schar and Shaw I think for many it will also come down to how much money is tied up in both.

      I bought Shaw for 4.8. Would you still move Shaw on instead of Schar (bought for 5.0)

  4. footballcandy
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Here's a tricky one for ya! 2 x FTs:

    A: Waste a transfer (roll) and just field 10

    or get Robbo in to field 11 for either:

    B: Dunk (WHU, lee/CPL) next two rounds
    C: Shaw (liv/SOU) next two rounds
    D: Trippier (mci, WOL) next two rounds

    Rest of the team: Ward, White, N. Williams, Øde, Saka (TC), Mahrez, Andreas, Haaland, Kane, Darwin

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why not lose Neco Williams instead?

      Neco > Tarkowski is solid and buys you a doubler for this week and a starter in 28.

      1. footballcandy
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Well, Neco will start 25 (Aurier is out). So that seems a bit sideways (even tho I would get a doubler in, I would still only field 10).

  5. Kantelele
    58 mins ago

    best option from Arsenal defence ?
    A) Saliba
    B) Gabriel
    C) Zinchenko

    1. footballcandy
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I like Zinch. He's more likely to get an assist, and I simply value that over a rare set piece goal from a CB

  6. Malinwa
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Triple captain Salah?
    A) Yeah
    B) Nah

    1. footballcandy
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I have Saka, but no Salah. I will TC Saka this round, but would TC Salah if i had him.

  7. Peps Pups
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    2FT - no liverpool cover, 3 arsenal assets (no Saka!)

    Already brought in Tark. Next move is Fernandes to Salah but require 0.2mil extra. Seriously considering -8 hit in one of the following ways:

    (A) Kane & Martinelli -> Darwin & Saka (10 starting players only)
    (B) Kane & Shaw -> Darwin & TAA (11 starting)

    Really want Saka over Martinelli, but is it worth the extra hit and the fact that i can only field 10 players for this week?

  8. The Biscuitmen
    41 mins ago

    Made the move to go KDB to Salah already (had exact funds on Tuesday night) so 1FT left and 0itb.

    Would it be worth doing Shaw/Akanji out for Tarkowski or Kilman?

    Would a -4 to get Mitro out be worthwhile (can't have Nketiah)

    Thanks

