Early FPL Gameweek 25 team and injury news

We're summarising what we know on the team news front ahead of Gameweek 25 in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This article takes an early look at the injury situation across the top flight.

Thursday’s presser times are listed here, with 11 more to follow on Friday.

FULHAM V WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Tom Cairney (shin) and Neeskens Kebano (Achilles) remain out, while Marco Silva said in the aftermath of Saturday’s win over Brighton that he didn’t know if Aleksandar Mitrovic (foot) will be “able to play the next game or not” because a “minor injury”. Mitrovic has since been sighted in training ground images on Wednesday but wasn’t pictured doing teamwork.

Hwang Hee-chan (hamstring), Boubacar Traore (hamstring), Chiquinho (knee) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) remain out for Wolves but Mario Lemina returns from suspension on Friday.

EVERTON V ASTON VILLA

It remains to be seen if Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) can play any part in Everton’s Double Gameweek 25 after his recent injury woes, while Andros Townsend (ACL) remains out. Nathan Patterson (knee) and James Garner (back) should be back in contention after featuring for the under-21s last Friday, however, and Sean Dyche said that he “thinks” Amadou Onana‘s ongoing niggly knee injury is “manageable”.

Diego Carlos (Achilles) has been back in training following his lengthy lay-off but Saturday’s game against Everton may come too soon, with Unai Emery last week saying the stopper “needed time” to work his way back to fitness. The Villa boss had previously said Robin Olsen would “be in the squad” to face Arsenal last weekend, so we await word on whether his no-show was due to the same “small problem” or a separate issue.

LEEDS UNITED V SOUTHAMPTON

Rodrigo Moreno (ankle) and Stuart Dallas (knee) are still out, while it remains to be seen if Marc Roca (muscle) is any closer to being in contention after being rated as “touch and go” for the trip to Everton – a match he ended up missing. Archie Gray (ankle), Adam Forshaw (hip) and Luis Sinisterra (muscle) have all been on the sidelines lately but shouldn’t be too far away, while Max Wober (shoulder) will be assessed after picking up an injury at the weekend. Pascal Struijk was expected back for that clash at Goodison Park after observing the concussion protocol but complained of “fogginess” in a training session on Friday and missed out.

Tino Livramento (knee) and Juan Larios (muscle) remain out, while Ruben Selles will hopefully tell us on Friday if Che Adams has recovered after an unspecified issue forced him to miss the win over Chelsea.

LEICESTER CITY V ARSENAL

James Justin (Achilles) and Sammy Braybrooke (knee) are long-term absentees, while Jonny Evans (thigh) has lurched from one fitness issue to the next as his unavailability drags on.

Mohamed Elneny (knee) remains out long term, while it’s doubtful whether Gabriel Jesus (knee) is ready to feature competitively after his recent rehab work on the Arsenal training ground; local media are sticking with the suggestion of a March return for the striker. Thomas Partey has missed the last two matches with a muscle injury, so further word is awaited on his condition.

WEST HAM UNITED V NOTTINGHAM FOREST

The latest is awaited on Lucas Paqueta (shoulder) and Kurt Zouma (hip) after their recent absences, while Maxwel Cornet (calf) only returned to the club on Monday to continue the next part of his recovery and will likely be some distance from a playing return

Willy Boly (hamstring), Scott McKenna (hamstring), Dean Henderson (thigh), Cheikhou Kouyate (hamstring), Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Giulian Biancone (ACL) and Omar Richards (leg) remain out while Jesse Lingard is an ongoing doubt with knee and Achilles “niggles” and Serge Aurier (calf) has ruled himself out for up to two weeks with the “muscle fatigue” that forced him off on Saturday. Ryan Yates (illness) could be back, however, and long-term absentee Moussa Niakhate (hamstring) has rejoined training recently.

BOURNEMOUTH V MANCHESTER CITY

Lewis Cook (knee), David Brooks (hamstring), Lloyd Kelly (calf) and Illia Zabarnyi (ankle) all sat out the win over Wolves, a victory that came at a cost as Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) and Jordan Zemura (knock) picked up injuries. Jefferson Lerma had to be substituted after struggling with illness during the game, meanwhile.

John Stones (hamstring) was the only City player on the sidelines last weekend but even he will be not far off a return, with his 3-4 week recovery timeframe not far away. Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte then missed the midweek draw with RB Leipzig due to illness, so further word is awaited on their respective conditions.

“Kevin and Laporte [are missing through] illness. They are not ready for tomorrow. “It is what it is. During the season, unfortunately sometimes that happens. “He (De Bruyne) didn’t feel good right after the game against Nottingham. Yesterday Aymer didn’t feel well.” – Pep Guardiola, speaking on Tuesday

CRYSTAL PALACE V LIVERPOOL

Joel Ward (calf) was scheduled to return to training this week and Tyrick Mitchell looks set to recover after picking up an ankle injury in the draw with Brentford, a match that James Tomkins missed due to personal reasons. Media reports suggest that Wilfried Zaha (hamstring) is “unlikely” to be back for the visit of Liverpool, while Sam Johnstone (calf) could be out for six weeks. Nathan Ferguson stepped up his return by playing in Monday’s under-21 match.

Thiago Alcantara (hip), Luis Diaz (knee), Ibrahima Konate (muscle) and Calvin Ramsay (knee) remain on the sidelines, while Joe Gomez (hamstring) will need to be assessed after appearing to pick up a problem in midweek. The shoulder injury sustained by Darwin Nunez in Saturday’s win over Newcastle looks has amounted to naught, as the Uruguayan striker was back in action in Tuesday’s defeat to Real Madrid. Arthur Melo (muscle) could be among the substitutes this weekend, having rejoined training recently

“We will see. He showed a little bit a sign but then we just made a decision. Now we will see and he will get checked tomorrow.” – Jurgen Klopp on whether Joe Gomez picked up an injury

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR V CHELSEA

Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee), Hugo Lloris (knee) and Yves Bissouma (ankle) are all on the medium-to-long-term injury list but Spurs have no known fresh concerns ahead of the visit of Chelsea.

Armando Broja (ACL), Christian Pulisic (knee), Edouard Mendy (finger) and N’Golo Kante (hamstring) remain out for the Blues, while more news is awaited on Cesar Azpilicueta after the long-serving defender took a nasty kick to the head in Saturday’s defeat to Southampton and was hospitalised. The Spaniard has since been discharged.