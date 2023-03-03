377
Pro Pundits March 3

FPL Gameweek 26 Wildcard tips + team reveal

377 Comments
Share

Our top team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers write about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) throughout the season.

Only Premium Members are able to read every single one of these pieces, so sign up today to get full access not just to the editorial content but all of the other benefits, from hundreds of Opta stats to a transfer planner.

Here, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar provides a team-by-team guide to Wildcarding and reveals his own current Wildcard draft.

In this piece, I am sharing my thoughts on the FPL-relevant teams for a Gameweek 26 Wildcard. I am skipping Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers as I don’t believe them to be Fantasy-pertinent at the moment. 

Arsenal

FPL Double Gameweek 23 Scout Picks: ...

The league leaders have no doubles or blanks till the end of the season but do have great fixtures in the short term, against Bournemouth, Fulham and Palace. They also have Southampton at home in Blank Gameweek 32.

I think holding Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.2m) and Bukayo Saka (£8.5m) through the doubles is a viable strategy that may allow you to avoid the Free Hit in Gameweek 32. Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m) v Martin Odegaard (£7.0m) in the short-term is a toss-up; I think Leandro Trossard (£6.6m) playing as a striker is definitely better for the Brazilian than Eddie Nketiah (£6.8m) but just in case I want to keep Odegaard and ditch Saka in 29, I prefer the Norwegian. 

Aston Villa

Villa have no blanks to the end of the season and one double in Gameweek 29, which isn’t that great on paper but not that bad either. What is worth noting is that their fixture run is incredible: Palace, West Ham and Bournemouth before the double and Forest right after it. Ollie Watkins (£7.3m) is the only investible pick from there, in my opinion, with the defence conceding a huge number of big chances. 

Brighton and Hove Albion

FPL review: Bueno benched, Tete terrific,

Brighton are going to be a big factor for the remainder of the season. They have two doubles that definitely need to be rescheduled, v Newcastle United (a) and Manchester United (H), and likely another one, v Manchester City (H), if they progress further in the FA Cup. The Newcastle game is likely to drop in outside of Gameweeks 34/37, especially if they progress in the FA Cup.

The obvious strategy would be to triple up on Brighton but with blanks in Gameweeks 28 and 32, it’s going to be difficult to hold three outfield players through that run. Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) can be considered, therefore, as he is easier to hide in those blank weeks than an outfielder.

I think Pervis Estupinan (£4.7m) needs to be in our teams, fitness pemitting. He has been playing a very attacking role of late and the upside is absolutely massive for the Ecuadorian. The midfield slots are trickier – I think Solly March (£5.1m) would be my first pick and it’s a toss-up between Kaoru Mitoma (£5.3m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m). The numbers for the Argentinian over the last two games where he has played as a no 10 are insane but he could be dropped deeper at any time by Roberto De Zerbi. I am currently leaning towards Mac Allister as it stands, as he is on penalties as well. 

Brentford

Brentford will likely form the core of our Wildcard squads with two doubles over the next four Gameweeks and no blanks till the end of the season. It is worth noting though that their double in Gameweek 29 isn’t great at all, away to Brighton and away to Manchester United, especially for their defenders. Moving one defender on for the likes of Luke Shaw (£5.3m) in Gameweek 29 could be a viable option. Stats-wise, there is not much to separate Ben Mee (£5.0m) and Ethan Pinnock (£4.4m): both have had similar shots since the restart and you might as well save the £0.6m with Pinnock. Rico Henry (£4.5m) is an option but his attacking threat largely depends on Brentford playing a back five, which I think they are unlikely to do against the calibre of opposition over the short term.

Ivan Toney (£7.6m) is currently on eight yellow cards, and two more would see him pick up a two-game ban – so that’s one we need to monitor. 

Chelsea

FPL review: Kepa hauls again but James misses out on clean sheet 2

Chelsea are a tricky one. The fixtures are excellent on paper, especially in Gameweeks 26 and 28 and the double in Gameweek 29 looks promising as well. They will, however, likely blank in Gameweek 32, depending on Manchester United’s progression in the FA Cup. I think Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.8m) is still a good pick – he racks up saves and bonus points – but I am less convinced on Reece James (£5.8m). He does not have the license to get forward as much as he did under Thomas Tuchel and if Chelsea do progress in the Champions League, minutes are always going to be a risk for the right-back.

Joao Felix (£7.6m) has looked promising but Chelsea do not inspire any confidence right now at all. If I see some glimpses over the next couple of weeks, I might consider Erling Haaland (£12.2m) to Felix in Gameweek 28 with a view to getting the Norwegian back in Gameweek 30. The very thought of that feels scary, though, with Haaland facing a leaky Liverpool at the Etihad in Gameweek 29.

It’s also worth mentioning that Chelsea’s double in either Gameweek 34 or 37 won’t be a great one as the Manchester United (a) fixture will be tagged on to either a trip to Arsenal or Manchester City.

Fulham

Fulham blank in Gameweek 28 and will blank in Gameweek 32 if they beat Man Utd in the FA Cup. The latter would seem unlikely at present, which would make their double in either Gameweek 34 or 37 not that great with Liverpool away. If they do progress, though, then Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.8m) is someone we will need to buy in 33/34.

Leicester City

FPL review: Maddison's elite numbers, Spurs' injury woes 1

Leicester have a great double in Gameweek 29 but no blanks or doubles after. They have an excellent fixture run from Gameweeks 30-38, as well, with only Manchester City (a) in Gameweek 31 and Newcastle United (a) in Gameweek 37 the off-putting fixtures.

I still don’t trust Brendan Rodgers with Kelechi Iheanacho’s (£6.2m) game-time yet so I won’t be investing in the short term but he is very much a target I have in mind for Gameweek 29, given that the Foxes play Bournemouth right after. James Maddison (£8.1m) versus an Arsenal midfielder for Gameweek 26 is a consideration but I just trust Arsenal a bit more at the moment and he will likely come in for me in Gamweek 28 for a Brighton midfielder if he can prove his fitness over the next two weeks.

Liverpool

The Reds have a confirmed blank in Gameweek 28 but it is worth mentioning they have an excellent fixture in Blank Gameweek 32, at home to Forest. They are a team I likely will load up on if I do decide to Free Hit in Gameweek 32.

They will also have an attractive double later on in the season, with Fulham (H) to be added on to either Tottenham Hotspur (H) in Gameweek 34 or Villa (H) in Gameweek 37. I don’t think we are done with Liverpool yet. 

Manchester City

FPL Gameweek 21 Scout Picks: ...

The reigning Champions blank in Gameweek 28 and will blank in Gameweek 32 if they beat Burnley in the FA Cup. They don’t have a double in Gameweek 29 but it wouldn’t surprise me to see Haaland outscoring all the Double Gameweekers when facing Liverpool at the Etihad.

There is a case to make a move in Gameweek 28 for someone who has three fixtures vs just one for Haaland but it’s a scary thought, as you will definitely want to buy the Norwegian back in Gameweek 30 for Southampton and you will lose one transfer and some team value as well. I still haven’t found someone that gives me that confidence yet. 

Manchester United

We discussed Wildcard picks and chip strategies in detail on this week’s episode of the FPL Wire, it’s the longest and most comprehensive one we have done this season so I would highly recommend it.

It’s timestamped with the relevant sections so you can go straight to the team of your choice. Check it out here.

Thanks for reading and see you next week. 

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

377 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Lanley Staurel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    30 mins ago

    Been on hols….do we think Toney will play the doubles or be banned?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      You’re just asking people to have a stab in the dark. Like I’ve said for the last few months, just deal with it when you get there. Nobody knows.

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Next hearing in April I guess, should be fine for double.

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Double gameweek double banning risk. Will the FA ban him? Will he get some yellows and get banned?

      Oh the excitement

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/03/01/will-ivan-toney-face-a-ban-and-when-could-it-start/

      Open Controls
  2. Maxroma22
    27 mins ago

    Kepa

    Shaw, White, Estup

    Rash, Saka, Ode, Salah

    Toney Haaland Kane

    Ward Bueno Andreas Tark

    Most teams are 80% similar to mine, why WC? Is that Pinnock over Shaw really worth pulling the trigger?

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      If that’s your team then yeah you shouldn’t wildcard

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Shaw over Pinnock is fine. Don't think you need to WC here, at least not this week, unless you want to fix your weak bench to set up BB29 and/or get yourself extra cover for BGW28

      Open Controls
    3. Fuddled FC
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      It's not that transfer. People are setting themselves up for the next few game weeks and have a few issues

      I have Nkeitah and Mahrez for example and no Brighton or Brentford for the doubles.
      Either I could just take a (-4) hit to fix the issue this week but I'll still have no Brighton and Brentford for the doubles so I might end up WC next week. If that is the case I might as well hit the WC this week to avoid the hit.

      That's my thinking anyway

      Open Controls
      1. Maxroma22
        13 mins ago

        But Mahrez could haul, tomorrow.

        Others on WC are getting Kane out, Shaw out etc., top quality players, along with Mahrez, Salah

        I woke up this morning to stop the FPL content creators WC madness and triple ups that have Pinnock, Sanchez, Ben Mee...

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          8 mins ago

          3 of the 4 you just mentioned blank in 28. If Shaw had a game there no one would be selling him

          Open Controls
        2. Fuddled FC
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          He could if he plays. His minutes in his last 3 fixtures are 18, 0, 60

          Moving Kane out is a weird thing, I think most would be bringing him in. Shaw could be ether way although he is flagged.
          Mahrez and Salah aren't performing as you would hope and the unpredicatability with Mahrez is clear.

          I do think people get carried away though

          Open Controls
  3. TanN
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Right so am I missing something.

    Is Toney going to be playing or not? On his insta story he mentioned a six month ban yet he's in everyone's WC team (mine included). I don't want to get him on a WC and then switch out straight away

    Open Controls
    1. Fuddled FC
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      I might just go Watkins and save the stress

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Can you read the article I've linked above? (Not a sarcastic question - I just don't know if its censored for non-members). Sounds like hearing will be in April since he's disputing some of the charges, which would make him safe for 27-8 at least

      Open Controls
      1. TanN
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Sorry must have missed that article! Thanks for letting me know about it.

        Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      😆
      This is relentless

      Open Controls
      1. TanN
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        The Toney Watkins debate?

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          Been going since December. Just never ever stops. Every bloody page.

          Open Controls
    4. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      He'll probably be a transfer out around gw30 I guess. Which suits especially, if like me, you are planning to switch to a 3-5-2 for the run-in. His yellow cards are what make me nervous though.

      Open Controls
      1. TanN
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thing is it might be easiest to go Haaland Watkin Toney but I want Kane in my team so that third spot is still up for debate

        Open Controls
  4. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    If shaw is out I'm down to 2 defenders.

    Should sell for a Brentford defender right?

    Open Controls
    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Who are your other defenders?

      Open Controls
      1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        White and Tark.

        Bueno and Patterson on bench injured

        It's not looking good brav

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yes or Estupinan. Shaw is certainly not ruled out yet though so see if there's anything in the embargoed ETH presser

      Open Controls
  5. Djorkaeff1903
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Most nailed Leicester defender? Souttar? Or at risk from Evans?

    Castagne mins at risk now Ricardo as fit?

    New Danish left back?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      The only certainty about Leicester defence atm is that they're one of the worst in the league

      Easy avoid. So many other good assets available

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I think they're officially 2nd worst for goals conceded.

        yep, joint 2nd on 42 goals against with Forest, with Bournemouth on 48.

        Then Saints on 41 goals then Leeds, Villa, Everton etc.

        Open Controls
    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Not sure I would go there. Loads of better options

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      I think its a punt for the double in 29 but I wouldn't get any in now

      Open Controls
  6. HurriKane
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    7 returns for Mitoma in his last 10 pl starts

    7 returns for March in his last 10 pl starts

    1 return for Mac Allister in his last 10 pl starts

    Mac Allister seems to be popular among content creators due to his new position ,recent stats and pens

    But id still prefer March and Mitoma where both has been producing consistent returns post worldcup and more direct playstyle suited for fpl

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      I agree with you, Mac position could also change. Lets be honest they're all good options so bit of luck involved if there is a big swing in points over next few GWs

      Open Controls
      1. HurriKane
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yh variance could come into play

        I just can see hindsight merchants bragging if they are on the right side of the coin 😉

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Does past returns help predict future returns?

      Open Controls
      1. HurriKane
        • 10 Years
        just now

        No it doesn't but i believe in the quality of Mitoma. (Similar to Martinelli)

        Dont get me wrong Mac Allister is great player and will do well but as i said i prefer the more direct Mitoma and March

        All 3 great options. At the end of day comes to preference. If you are a stats guy you'd ignore Mitoma and go for Mac and March

        Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      MacAllister is on pens as well.

      Open Controls
  7. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Is Evan Ferguson first choice striker?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Not clear cut, unfortunately. Undav has been preferred a couple of times when RDZ wants a different type of striker & Welbeck is back now. He does have a chance of claiming the spot regularly but its certainly not guaranteed

      Open Controls
      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Almost you can say. His competitions are meh, so he has a decent chance.

      Open Controls
      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  8. Skengzema
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    I've got no Brighton players, No Brentford players, 2 Liverpool players, Nketiah and Tarkowski - is it Wildcard time?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Add injured Bueno and T Silva to that and it's my situation. I fear we have no other choice.

      Open Controls
    5. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Not necessarily, 1 hit over the next 2 weeks can replace 2 pool players and Nketiah. You can easily bring in Toney, Mitoma and Estepunian for example and still keep you WC.

      Open Controls
      1. Wobbles
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Depends on the rest of your team

        Open Controls
  9. FF Dirtbag
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    WC sorted? Same as everyone else's?

    Raya Kepa
    Trippier Shaw Zinch Mee Estu
    Saka Maddison Rashford Odegaard March
    Haaland Kane Toney

    0.1 left in the bank.

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Pretty much! Interested in thoughts on keeping Shaw? Will you bench him this week? Next week you can't bench Mee or Estu with a double so are you playing him over Tripps/zinch? I don't feel he's worth keeping as better to get someone who plays 28 and doubles in 29

      Open Controls
      1. FF Dirtbag
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah that's the one player I need to think about more. I would be benching him this week but would play him over tripp/Zinch next week. Who would you be choosing? I feel like I would want Shaw for dgw29 but could just get him in later.

        Open Controls
        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Newcastle isn't a bad shout as they play 28 and double 29 and might also double in 30. Or Reece James? Could get Shaw in for Zinc maybe in 29?

          Open Controls
    2. Johnny too hotty
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      is your plan to BB gw 27? when will you fh

      Open Controls
  10. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Suggested changes to my WC team?

    Raya
    Zinchenko, Trippier, Oinnock,
    Saka (C), Ødegaard, Maddison, Rashford,
    Kane, Haaland, Toney (VC)

    Sanchez, Mitoma, Estu, Shaw

    Open Controls
    1. TanN
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yes. You deciding to not Captain Haaland at home to an off form Newcastle team.

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Still not decided 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. TanN
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Good idea

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Cheers, back to Haaland now 😉

            Open Controls
    2. Malinwa
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Looks solid!

      Open Controls
    3. FF Dirtbag
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yep. Basically mine. No clue who Oinnock is... Sounds like a strange pig.

      Open Controls
    4. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Unsure about Shaw. Great prospects in 27 but blanks in 28.

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yeah. Maybe Emerson Royal over Shaw

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          No double in DGW 29, and I don't need to play him before that

          Open Controls
    5. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'd start Estupiñán over Trippier here

      Good team. Good luck

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
    6. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Looks great, see my comment above on Shaw? Will you play him in next 2?

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        No, it's more being prepared to BB DGW 29.

        Open Controls
        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Could you bring him in for Zinc say in 29? Just feel there's more benefit in have pts from someone in 28 rather than having shaw on the bench

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Would be for a -4 then as I'm probably selling Haaland or Kane to fund a mid to Bruno

            Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Or maby get Schar?

        Open Controls
    7. Yozzer
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      So long as you have a plan for Bruno in 29?

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yes, Haaland or Kane downgraded to afford

        Open Controls
    8. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Great my only concern is Get Kepa instead of Sanchez

      Open Controls
    9. Malinwa
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Who's Oinnock?

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Pinnock*

        Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Pinnock 🙂

        Open Controls
  11. Malinwa
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Salah+Nketiah > Ode + Toney (-4)
    GTG?

    Kepa
    Shaw-White-Tarkowski
    Salah-Rash-Saka-Andreas
    Kane-Haaland-Nketiah

    Ward-Tripp-McNeil-Bueno

    Open Controls
    1. Yozzer
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No wildcard I presume. If not then yes

      Open Controls
  12. Nightf0x
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Whom & which ?

    A) tarko or ake to henry or estupinan
    B) start tarko/ake or shaw

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Henry plays in 28, Estupinan doesn't so depends what your plans are for that.

      Would start Shaw.

      Open Controls
  13. Nightf0x
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bench 1 of:
    Kane mitoma rash mahrez

    Open Controls
  14. Skengzema
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    whys everyone getting trippier all of a sudden again after getting rid?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Who got rid?

      Open Controls
      1. Skengzema
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        maybe it was just me but I'm pretty sure past 3 weeks I've seen people binning him?

        Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Why do you think people got rid?

      Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      People got rid of him? DGW coming up.

      Open Controls
  15. Trentmeister General
    7 mins ago

    Choose a combo:

    1) Saka
    2) Mitoma

    A) Toney
    B) Watkins

    Selling Salah Nketiah for -4

    Open Controls
  16. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Not sure I should make a transfer as it looks like all the wild cards are basically my team.

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Its you isn't it? You're Mr Content Creator everyone has been following!

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Nobody follows me, even my stalker got bored of me.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Horse's A is boring to watch, pleasant surprises are few 😉

          Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Stop bragging!

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        My teams crap, but everyone wants it.

        Open Controls
  17. CheesyGonzalez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Is it worth taking a -4 to get March in for dgw. Also for dgw29 should I pick Maddison or Bowen, or even Sterling (I know chelsea are terrible atm but surely they will turn it round soon)

    Open Controls
  18. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Having looked at the fixtures (and provisional dgws) for the rest of the season, my main takeaway is that the chasers (me included) need to be brave and ditch Arsenal (around gw 30) and Kane (gw 32). It's going to be fun to jump on Leicester and Liverpool and play Pep roulette again in the name of rank rises/desperation.

    Open Controls
  19. Assisting the assister
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is anyone not WC. I can bring in 3 BRE/BRI players with FTs so just debating what to do. Tell myself every year not to follow the DGW madness but here we go again.

    Open Controls
    1. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      same here, don't think there's much need to stack up on dgw 27 and I'm planning on free hit gw28

      Open Controls
  20. Johnny too hotty
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    only jsut seem the gw 26 WC article... oops!
    If I have a BB, WC and FH hit left what is the recommended approach lads?

    Open Controls
    1. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Same here, I'm planning free hit gw28 as won't have many playing, debating whether to bb 29 or wait for dgw 34

      Open Controls
  21. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Just realised that Brentford dont play until Monday. Does this mean we wont hear Frank's presser before gameweek deadline?

    Pretty annoying if this is the case that they have to be playing on Monday the one week where many of us really need to know what is happening with Toney before finalising wildcard teams.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Everyone is suppose to do pressers by Friday. Frank will have at 1:30pm.

      Open Controls
  22. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    It's a good article but just seems to be obvious to FH28, especially with Manchester United players on form.

    We'll see.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.